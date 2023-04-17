Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short track racing

By Apr 17, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway left questions about what NASCAR could do to change the racing and how soon it could happen.

Some drivers again called for NASCAR to give them more horsepower to make passing less challenging. But it came on a day when, according to NASCAR’s statistics, there were more green flag passes than in either of last season’s two Martinsville races combined.

Still, there was evidence of how tough it was to pass.

Joey Logano finished second despite having an average running position of 21.0 — the worst average running position for a runner-up finisher in a Cup race since at least 2008, according to Racing Insights.

Logano, the reigning series champion, started at the back of the field because of an unapproved adjustment before the race. He was lapped in the first stage and got his lap back at the stage break. Logano was lapped again at Lap 275 and didn’t climb into the top 15 until a green-flag pit cycle on Lap 292 of the 400-lap event as others ahead of him pitted.

“You got 30-something cars out there that run within a tenth (of a second),” Logano told NBC Sports after the race. “I was racing cars that I didn’t think I’d be racing, cars that in the past you would pass with ease. I couldn’t do that. … There’s just not enough speed difference in the cars.

“They’re almost the same. There’s not much fall-off. We need more fall-off, and we need a lot more horsepower.”

Denny Hamlin also lobbied for more horsepower after finishing fourth.

“We’re in a box with these engines, and NASCAR’s leadership wants us (with these) engines, they keep lowering horsepower, which makes us have to shift,” Hamlin told NBC Sports after the race.

“So I don’t know if we’re ever going to fix this until we put more horsepower on the cars or build a tire that somehow falls off. We have to try something different because we can’t just have follow-the-leader racing. Man, you want to see passes for the lead and we’re just not really seeing any of that right now.”

There were 10 lead changes in Sunday’s race but only three happened on the track. Of those three, only one came with the top two drivers on the same tire strategy — when Hamlin passed Chase Briscoe for the lead on Lap 257.

For as much as drivers want to increase horsepower, that doesn’t appear to be a likely option for the near future, based off what Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said after the race. Andrews used to oversee the Hendrick engine program.

Asked by NBC Sports about increasing horsepower, Andrews said: “When you start to make changes to that, it requires changes to a lot of parts and pieces. And some of those would be as much as a year to possibly 18 months lead time to get that work done and get parts ordered.

“So it’s a complicated question. I personally do not disagree with you that more power would be something to take a look at some day. It’s a long-term decision for the engine companies to do that.”

If there was still a chance for horsepower changes for 2024, Andrews said: “That decision needs to be made now. Yeah, very soon. Because depending on the parts and pieces, some things, as I said, are easily six months to a year out from a planning perspective.

“One thing that you need to realize is that all these engine companies have ordered parts and pieces for really the remainder of 2023, and to start to change that architecture around, it gets very, very complicated very quickly. That’s a long-term decision for sure.”

So, if not engines, then what?

Tire fall-off.

Hamlin looked to Friday’s Truck race as an example of how tire wear could be achievable. NASCAR started the trucks on wet weather tires, marking the first time wet weather tires had been used on an oval for a national series race. Those tires were on for about 30 laps and in that period, lap times slowed significantly through the run.

“They put a … rain tire on the trucks that fell off 1.5 seconds in 25 laps,” Hamlin said. “We got these Cup cars that somehow don’t fall off a half a second in 80 laps. Until we get lap-time variation, I’m going to keep harping and keeping saying it over and over and over. We’re going to have track position racing, single-file, follow-the-leader, nobody can pass.”

Ryan Preece started on the pole and led the first 135 laps until a pit road speeding penalty put him at the back of the field and he never recovered, finishing 15th. He is among those who want changes to the tires.

“If somebody was asking for my opinion and was willing to let me come to a short track and test the tire, I’d tell them it’s not always about softer tires,” Preece told NBC Sports.

“It’s about being able to lean on that outside of the tire and not have it slip like it’s on ice. To be more aggressive and how I want to drive and maneuver the car … you need to be able to go high and go low and really abuse the tire and the tire take it. Right now, if you try to pivot or make the core do something you want it to do, it just can’t take it.”

Ross Chastain kept Preece from lapping him for 20 laps early in the race and then held the lead for 31 laps despite much older tires than the rest of the field. Chastain also looks at the tire as a key to impact the racing.

“I think we’re in the middle of an evolution of the tire,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “I can’t wait for the next one to evolve as they continue to evolve with this new car. I think they’ll have a tire that will better suit what we’re trying to do.”

Chastain took the lead on Lap 136 by staying out when the rest of the field pitted. He tires had been on for 50 more laps than the field.

“I was racing in the 20s and we stayed out,” Chastain said. “With a little bit of them moving each other for second, I was able to get away (from the field) and I never thought I’d be able to do that. I was super happy when that happened and just as surprised as probably everybody.”

Chastain’s lead showed the challenge in passing.

There’s a couple of ways to look at how challenging passing was. Racing Insights, which supplies statistics to NBC Sports, keeps track of positions changed per lap. Only position changes that take place at the start/finish line are counted.

Sunday’s race had 1,305 positions change in 350 laps of green flag racing (out of 400 total laps). That’s twice as many positions that changed than last fall’s race at Martinsville. That race had 634 position changes in 97 more green flag laps of racing than Sunday’s event.

Since Sunday’s race had 400 laps and most Martinsville races have 500 laps, another way to compare races is to look at the average number of position changes per lap. Sunday’s race had an average of 3.7 positions changing per green flag lap.

The April 2021 Martinsville race had an average of 4.5 positions changing per green flag lap. The November 2020 race had 4.6 such changes per green flag lap. Go back further and the contrast is more stark. The November 2015 Martinsville race had an average of 5.7 positions change per green flag lap. The March 2015 Martinsville race had an average of 7.1 positions change per green flag lap.

That is a 47.9% decrease in positions gained per green flag lap from that March 2015 race to Sunday’s race.

NASCAR measures things differently. It notes green flag passes. That’s any time a car gets ahead of another car on the track — whether the car being passed is on the same lap. Also, such passes can be recorded at any of the scoring loops on the track as opposed to only the start/finish line. There are eight scoring loops at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR recorded 2,206 green flag passes over 350 green flag laps Sunday for an average of 5.8 passes per green flag lap. The two Martinsville races last year combined had 1,907 such passes — 1,233 in the spring race and 674 in last fall’s playoff race.

The March 2015 Cup race at Martinsville had 2,688 green flag passes in 388 green flag laps for an average of 6.9 passes per lap. That is a 15.9% decrease in green flag passes from that March 2015 race to Sunday’s race.

“The more you lower horsepower, the more you lower the gear, the less the tires will wear,” Hamlin said. “What comes first? The chicken or the egg?

“I think that maybe you could build a tire that would be better, but I think this kind of starts with the engine. I don’t know that the France family really wants us running big horsepower anymore. If that’s the case and this is the engine that we’ve got, we have to work with Goodyear on coming up with some sort of a tire that is better than what we’ve got.”

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville Speedway winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Chase Elliott battles to 10th-place finish in return
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
What drivers said at Martinsville Speedway

Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 17, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson – Larson took advantage of a late-race caution flag and excellent pit strategy to score a convincing four-second victory, his second win of the year.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex wrestled with an ill-handling race car much of the day but rebounded to finish third, his first top-five run of what has been a frustrating season.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe finished fifth, leading a career-high 109 laps.

Chase Elliott – Elliott didn’t count on a top-10 finish entering the race, his first back since suffering a broken leg. But he got a 10th, running particularly well in the final stage.

LOSERS

Legacy Motor ClubNoah Gragson finished 30th and was followed one spot behind by teammate Erik Jones. Both were two laps down.

William Byron – Byron was considered a favorite entering the race but failed to show up near the front and finished 23rd.

Harrison Burton – Burton caused the first on-track caution with a spin and finished 29th, two laps down.

Read more about NASCAR

Cup short track racing
Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short track racing
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Chase Elliott battles to 10th-place finish in return
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
What drivers said at Martinsville Speedway

 

 

 

Chase Elliott battles to 10th-place finish in return

By Apr 16, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Spotter Eddie D’Hondt echoed the feelings of Chase Elliott fans when he told the sport’s most popular driver “welcome back, bud” before Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott returned to racing six weeks after he broke his left tibia in a snowboarding accident and finished 10th.

“Top 10 is nothing to be too upset about,” Elliott said after the 400-lap race at the historic half-mile track.

The question entering this race was how Elliott would feel after the event. Drivers brake with their left foot. That would stress his repaired leg.

“It was pretty good, honestly.” Elliott said of his leg. “It was about what I expected, so that’s a good thing. It was warm. I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks, so I think that probably hurt me more than anything.”

Elliott said the main issue with his leg after the race was it being “super stiff. Fortunately, my knee is in a pretty nice position in the car with a little bend in it. It’s not like you have to have it super straight, so that was good.”

It wasn’t an easy day for Elliott. He started 24th and did not climb inside the top 20 until Lap 258 when he moved up to 19th.

He was 22nd on a restart at Lap 355 and worked his way up to 10th, getting past Austin Dillon on Lap 394 to reach the top 10.

“We struggled every run but the last one,” Elliott said. “We finally got it going there at the end, and I was able to make some passes and do things that I didn’t really think I’d be capable of doing, or at least of us fixing it to that degree here at the race track. So I was pleasantly surprised by that.”

Asked if Elliott’s performance sent a message, Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, said: “I think if you saw him after the race, just the fight that is in Chase Elliott. Obviously that was a tough race on him, tough race on any driver. … We didn’t have the best race cars today, and he and (crew chief Alan Gustafson) fought all day long together.”

Martinsville winner Kyle Larson was glad to have Elliott back this weekend.

“Just having him a part of the debrief after practice and qualifying again was nice,” Larson said. “He always brings something a little different to the comments between all four of us. I think he challenges himself, but he challenges us all drivers and crew chiefs and engineers to think more … differently.”

Read more about NASCAR

Cup short track racing
Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short track racing
Martinsville Speedway winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
What drivers said at Martinsville Speedway

What drivers said at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 16, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

What drivers said at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

Kyle Larson — Winner: “Just huge congratulations to this whole 5 team and Hendrick Motorsports. I feel like Cliff (Daniels) and everybody did a great job all day on pit road making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end. We had a great car. That was the best my car had been, I think, being able to get out front and manage. I never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all. I like to charge the center. I like to roll momentum, and that’s just not what this place is like. But thanks to Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here. So I just can’t believe it. It means a lot to me, but I think more importantly, it means a lot to the whole Hendrick family and Hendrick Motorsports family. Everybody knows what happened here so long ago, and I think everybody — you know, that’s on everybody’s minds every time they come to Martinsville, so wish Rick was here (and) Linda, but we’ve got Jeff Gordon here. I think when you can accomplish something that you don’t see possible, when you do accomplish it, it moves up the ladder pretty high. So this is an extremely special win for me. I’ve worked very hard to get better here. I feel like every time there’s a test available, I get put on that list to test here because I struggle. We want to get better. I’ve got tons of laps around here, and not many top 10s. Honestly, probably more races where I have finished a lap down than on the lead lap. So it’s been difficult. And then, like I said, when you can win at a place like this, it is definitely up there. I was teared up the whole last lap. I heard Cliff was teared up, too. So that feels really, really special because he is so strong and, like, emotionally strong. To hear that means a lot. This win here today means a lot for everybody and, too, Hendrick Motorsports as well with everything that they’ve — everything that this kind of racetrack and trip means to them.”

MORE: Martinsville Cup results, driver points

Joey Logano — Finished 2nd: “Solid recovery for what the start of the race looked like. We went down a lap twice, two times. At one point in the race I would have been just happy to finish on a lead lap. And Paul (Wolfe) did a good job of getting some good changes to the Verizon Mustang to where it got competitive. We just needed track position. Was able to stay out and get a lucky caution there during a green flag cycle. Stayed out again when everyone pitted and put us on the front row and a shot to win the race. I tried holding off Larson as long as I could, but overall there’s days when you are mad about second. Today is not one of those. Today is when you are pretty stoked that you finished a little better than I thought we were going to. We just couldn’t get the car to rotate through the center of the corner. I was just so slow right in the center, and I couldn’t make any passes for that reason, so I was trapped back there. There was one change that woke it up a little bit, and I was, like, all right, I’m decent now, but I’m trapped. It was really hard to pass. Paul was able to give me what I needed to get towards the front. And then fight hard with Larson. I didn’t have a fighting chance there. He drove away from me so quick, but he was pretty patient. I knew I was going to get bumped. That was the only way he was going to go by me was he was going to have to get physical. Nothing wrong with that. It was fun. Like I said, overall, it feels like a win considering how the day went so far.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 3rd: “We had kind of a crazy day with the Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, but really just got a little bit lucky there getting back on the lead lap mid-race and kept working on our car. We were just so loose all day long, and then finally at the end we got it a whole lot better. So, it was fun at the end passing a lot of cars and getting up there, but still needed to be a little bit better, but overall, you know, proud of everybody for sticking with it and just grinding one out today.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 4th: “The package was terrible – it’s either the package or the tires. You can’t pass. Cars that I was lapping 10 laps before, we caught a caution, and I couldn’t pass them for second. It’s very difficult. Next Gen racing is all about strategy, execution on pit road – that’s who wins. Rarely does the car that dominates or the best car win, simply because you can’t control the race when you need to – at least we couldn’t. We made a great strategy call at the end to get positions back. I just needed to stay in the lead. It’s the biggest thing – just like Richmond. When you get the lead, you have to stay there. Just had unfortunate timing of that caution in the green flag pit stop cycle. We pitted, which put us towards the end of the lead lap cars. Cars that I was just lapping 10 laps prior – I couldn’t pass them. It is Next Gen racing with these tires and this aero package – there is no passing. You saw the 41 (Ryan Preece) dominate the race, and then he got caught and went to the back and that was it. That’s just what we’ve got.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 5th: “It would have been more of a statement if we won the race, obviously. I thought as a company we had a really good day. All four cars were in contention. I felt like a Stewart-Haas car probably should have won the race, and we just couldn’t catch the breaks we needed there at the end, but, overall, a great day. That’s something that as a company we needed to go and run up front. All four cars were really competitive. I wish one of us would have won the race, but you’ll have that. We’ll go on to next week and hopefully we can continue this speed and this momentum as a company. I thought our car was really, really good at that point. Even with the caution I thought we were gonna be OK, and then I thought we were gonna stay out, and then at the end it looked like more guys were gonna come down pit road, so we decided to come down with them. Obviously, Monday morning quarterback. It’s a lot easier to say you should have stayed out, but we didn’t. We win and lose as a team. At the time, I thought that was gonna be OK with the amount of laps we still had to go, but track position was obviously super important. It was really hard to pass. Even if you were better than a guy, they could just kind of hang on. It seemed like tires — it took them 50-60 laps for them to fall off even if you had older tires. We probably made the wrong decision at the end, but at the time and the perspective that we had, we thought it was gonna be the best decision. Sometimes you make the wrong one, but it’s hard when you’re in the lead because everybody normally does the opposite of you. That’s part of it, and you just move on. I thought inside the car we were maybe slipping and sliding around maybe 10 percent more. It was still obviously extremely hard to pass. Yeah, I thought it was five to 10 percent better even though there’s still a really long way to go. I did think in the driver’s seat you made a little bit more of a difference. The problem is when you can downshift and things like that, these cars have so much forward drive and obviously not a lot of power coming off the corner, so everybody is kind of the same speed. It’s unfortunate. I wish we turned a page there with the package. Like I said, I thought it was a little bit better, but it needs to be a lot more better.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 6th:  “It’s crazy that Martinsville is a track position race. The cars are so close and so competitive. I thought we were arguably the best car the first part of the race and then we got a little bit behind as the track changed and the car changed a little bit. Then after that, we got the car really good. Drew made some great adjustments, and I thought we were arguably the best car. We went through that green flag pit sequence and then a caution comes out for a wheel and gives a lot of those guys just a free gift that stayed out. A lot of those guys we had lapped already in the race and it’s just so hard to pass that you give those guys track position and you start behind them on the same tires. It’s hard to pass.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 8th: “It was kind of a crazy day. I felt like we were slowly making gains on our Chevy. We got better and better, and then we caught that caution. We had pitted and we had to take the wave-around, and we ended up at the very back. But Mike Kelley (crew chief) and all the guys did a great job. Our war room back at the shop said we should stay out there. They felt like if we stayed out, our lap times would come back around and we’d be able to hang on. Really nice that it went green there. Our No. 47 Kroger/Tree Top Camaro was just a little tight in the center all day. We made it a little bit better. It felt like we were definitely the best we’ve been here in a long time, so we’re really happy with our day.”

Bubba Wallace — Finished 9th: “Yeah, for sure. J.R. (Houston), my engineer, and I just walked to figure out where that last section was. I’m 95 percent sure I was good. Obviously, I was speeding, but I was like there is no way. Anyway, it is good to just stay in it, mentally for myself and the team and pull that strategy there. I was calling that tire in the restart zone for three laps – I’m like, ‘Call it, this is our chance.’ We capitalized. All-in-all, it was an okay day. We are missing something. This is one of my favorite tracks and we come here and run sixth-to-ninth every time. We need to be better, but overall, proud of our McDonald’s Toyota Camry group. We will just keep on digging.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 10th: “It was about what I expected, so that’s a good thing. It was warm. I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks, so I think that probably hurt me more than anything. But our NAPA Chevy, we struggled every run but the last one. We finally got it going there at the end, and I was able to make some passes and do things that I didn’t really think I’d be capable of doing, or at least of us fixing it to that degree here at the race track. So I was pleasantly surprised by that. Got us a top 10 out of our first day back, so that’s definitely something to not be too bummed about. … Really nice to be back and appreciate the warm welcome this weekend by everybody, so I appreciate that. It definitely didn’t go unnoticed.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 12th: “What a battle today at Martinsville Speedway. Everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevy team worked hard all day, and a 12th-place finish is pretty good considering how loose our Chevy was throughout the race and some of the strategy that played out. We were trapped a lap down for a while, but this team never gave up. Our Chevy was really loose in traffic with the nose down. It was pretty bad. I could set them up, but I couldn’t get the throttle down. It was like that all day. I thought we were going to end up with a top-10 finish, but I got too loose. I tried to get the No. 23 on the outside with about four or five laps to go. It was the only shot I had, and I did everything I could, but it wasn’t enough. A couple of other cars snuck on our inside and we lost the top 10. All-in-all, a good day for this RCR team. We’ll keep battling.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 15th: “I sped off pit road, I guess. That ultimately cost us the track position. We had a really fast race car, so once we got in the back it was so hard to do anything, so that’s on me. I’ll take blame for that. I was trying to beat them out and ultimately got snapped speeding. I didn’t think we could (speed in his pit box), to be honest with you, but I guess it’s my job to know that. It’s unfortunate, but when we had track position I think it showed that we had a really fast HaasTooling Ford Mustang, but you can’t do those things. You can’t make mistakes. I pride myself on not making mistakes, so that was pretty brutal there, but, like I’ve said, we have a fast race car and really felt like we could have probably swept the stages and ran top three or top five. We were just as good as anybody, but it’s really tough. Dirty air against the pack. You didn’t want to smash them out of the way, but it was really hard to move around.”

Read more about NASCAR

Cup short track racing
Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short track racing
Martinsville Speedway winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Chase Elliott battles to 10th-place finish in return

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins at Martinsville

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Larson emerged from the pack late in the race to take the lead and scored his second win of the season Sunday, winning the 400-lap Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Boosted by a two-tire change as the lead group made final pit stops, Larson passed Joey Logano, who did not pit during the last pit-stop round, with 30 laps to go and sped away from the rest of the field.

MORE: What drivers said at Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Preece, the pole winner, was top dog for much of the first part of the race, leading the first 135 laps. A pit road speeding penalty blunted his victory chances.

The race marked the return to competition of Chase Elliott, who had missed six races after breaking a leg in a snowboarding accident. He finished 10th.

Martinsville Cup results

Martinsville Cup driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Cup short track racing
Cup drivers say more changes are needed to improve short track racing
Martinsville Speedway winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Chase Elliott battles to 10th-place finish in return