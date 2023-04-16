NASCAR learns lessons with wet weather tires after Martinsville Truck race

By Apr 16, 2023, 11:26 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — With a chance of rain Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR could employ wet weather tires for the first time on an oval track in a Cup race.

The treaded tires are intended to allow NASCAR to put cars on track before the racing surface is dry, reducing the amount of time fans must wait for an event to start or resume.

MORE: Could Ryan Blaney’s winless streak end at Martinsville?

But NASCAR does not intend to race in the rain on ovals because the spray from cars reduces the visibility of cars behind. With walls at ovals, that makes the situation more dangerous than racing in rain at a road course, which typically have more run-off space.

NASCAR got its first chance to use the wet weather tires on an oval track in Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville.  The experience provided key lessons for officials that should help them decide when to use the tires in future situations.

“I think all in all, it was a success,’’ Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition said of using the wet weather tires in Friday’s Truck race. “There were a lot of things that we learned. I thought the way we executed getting the wets on, that worked out well. I think the big learning to kind of work through is when we have a wet or damp pit road and keeping that as safe as possible and going back and forth between wet and (slick tires).

Kyle Busch, who competed in the Truck race, said a key thing to learn from Friday night is when to allow the vehicles to run with the wet weather tires.

“I think the biggest thing is the missed opportunities of just going early,” Busch said Saturday of what he’d suggest to NASCAR about the procedure. “If the intent is to go earlier with this idea, then let’s do it. We were cleared, I think, 30 minutes before we ended up taking the green flag. Like we wasted 30 minutes with more track drying. I think some of that was pit road, but we could have gone sooner.

“And then we ran on the wets the longest run of the race in a dry condition. And then when it got raining again and the caution was out, just make the call – like alright, wet weathers and go back on wets, and then let us run however long we run and see what happens with the track.”

Sawyer acknowledged what Busch and others suggested about getting on track sooner.

“(In) hindsight and talking with some of the drivers, we could have been a little more aggressive” in starting the Truck race sooner with the wet weather tires, Sawyer said. “We’ll take that and put it in a conversation topic and get to a better place as we have to use this going forward.

“There is a real positive that we took out of this is that we got the Truck race in (Friday) night and that was one of the big goals is to be able to get the event in.”

Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric tested the wet weather tires in June 2022 at Martinsville Speedway. Water was sprayed on the racing surface and the drivers then ran laps. The tires worked well, but there was an issue.

“It’s not really a matter of car handling the issue (on a wet track), it’s just visibility,” Reddick told NBC Sports. “There was just the three of us out there and every time I restarted behind Kyle and Austin … as soon as we hit the gas, I couldn’t see anything. It’s just the spay more than anything.”

Cindric said that “the first 10 laps of the run, visibility was pretty impossible” during that test.

Reigning Truck champion Zane Smith, who will drive in today’s Cup race for Rick Ware Racing, wasn’t a fan of using the wet weather tires Friday night.

“I definitely felt like we were just the test dummies, but what has been bothering me ever since the end of the Truck race was not long ago I was fishing so hard for sponsorship to try to prove myself in a Truck race,” Smith said.

“There are a lot of people in the Truck and Xfinity Series and I just really feel for them. What if that was their race to prove something? I don’t really consider that much of a race.”

Dr. Diandra: Ryan Blaney’s winless streak could end at Martinsville

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
When it comes to winless streaks, Ryan Blaney is the new Kevin Harvick.

Blaney’s winless streak is the second longest of any driver in the Cup Series at 54 races. Brad Keselowski has gone 70 races without a win; however, he also switched teams last year and his new team is still rebuilding.

Blaney was the only driver who made the playoffs last year without a win. Even though he had more stage wins than anyone else in 2022, he was eliminated in the Round of Eight.

Blaney is too good a driver — with too good a team — not to break his winless streak. The question, of course, is: “when?”

Why Martinsville?

Blaney’s average finishing position in 2023 is 15.8, which is 10th best among full-time drivers. Those finishes are inconsistent: Four top-15s and four finishes of 21st or worse. Blaney attributes some of that to Ford’s nose, which the engineers are still fine-tuning. But the team also created some of its own problems.

“At Fontana, I thought we were super-fast,” Blaney said, “and had two bad pit stops and wrecked. Vegas we were decent and ended up having a bad pit call at the end.”

Blaney’s best finish this year came at a short track: He earned second place at Phoenix with a 7.5 average running position.

“I feel like we’ve been, probably, a little closer at short tracks than at the bigger tracks as far as competitiveness,” Blaney said of this season’s outings.

That Phoenix finish is one reason I suggested two weeks ago that Richmond was Blaney’s best chance to win. It was — until his crew left a wrench in the car during a pit stop, putting him down a lap. The No. 12 finished 26th at Richmond.

The good news is that Blaney is strong at Martinsville. In 14 starts, Blaney has seven top-five finishes and a career average finish of 9.7. Those finishes include 11th or better in the last eight Martinsville races and no DNFs.

He’s even better at Martinsville in the Next Gen car, as the graph below confirms.

A vertical bar chart showing the drivers with the best average finishes at Martinsville in the Next Gen car.

Blaney’s average finish at the two 2022 Martinsville races was the best of any driver who ran both races. His 3.5 average finish puts him just ahead of defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and last year’s spring race winner William Byron. Byron and Logano each have a 4.0 average finish.

Along with Ross Chastain, Blaney, Byron and Logano set themselves off from the rest of the pack. After Chastain’s 4.5 average finish, the next-best average finish is Chase Briscoe with a 9.0.

Blaney was good at Martinsville before the Next Gen, too

Below, I summarize drivers’ average finishes at Martinsville in: 2022, the two years before the Next Gen car was introduced, and all three years combined.

table comparing average finishes at Martinsville in the Next Gen car, the two years before the Next Gen's introduction, and over all three years

Note that Chastain and Bell both changed teams during the period this graph covers, and Larson didn’t run Martinsville at all in 2020.

This table shows that Blaney and Logano are the two best drivers at Martinsville, regardless of what car they’re racing.

Chase Elliott comes in third in average finish position across all three years; however, his average finishing position was worse last year rather than up. Blaney and Logano’s average finishing positions improved.

Possible pitfalls

This season’s races have featured a lot of position changes in the last 10% of the laps. While being up front near the end of the race doesn’t guarantee a win, not being up front precludes gaining positions in any end-of-race chaos.

Avoiding accidents is harder at a small track like Martinsville than at larger tracks. Blaney has already been involved in five caution-causing accidents in this season’s eight races. That includes two accidents at Daytona and one each at Auto Club, Richmond and COTA.

Pit road hiccups remain a potential minefield. The likelihood of another penalty for removing equipment from the pit box penalty is low, but Martinsville’s pit road is very easy to speed on.

The biggest threats, of course, are other drivers.  Byron, Logano and Chastain are obvious contenders. But watch for two other drivers whose 2022 seasons kept them off my graph and table.

Kyle Busch had one of the weakest years of his career in 2022, which included an 18.0 average finish at Martinsville. But he has a 10.0 average finish from 2020-21 and has won Martinsville twice (in 2016 and 2017).

Martin Truex Jr posted a 21.0 average finish at Martinsville in 2022. But Truex’s average finish from 2020-21 was just 7.0. He won three out of four Martinsville races from fall 2019 to spring 2021. Truex, who has the third longest winless streak at 52 races, also won this year’s Busch Clash.

The missing element

Although Blaney typically runs well at short tracks, he has yet to win at one. That might be a good thing: According to Racing Insights, five out of the last seven Martinsville winners had never won in the Cup Series at the paper-clip track before.

Then there’s one more element Blaney cites as essential for breaking his winless streak.

“I’d like our luck to be a little bit better,” he said. ‘I’d like not to get wrecked at the end of these things.”

Martinsville Xfinity results

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek won his second Xfinity Series race of the season, leading 198 of 250 laps to take the checkered flag and the $100,00 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity driver points after Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith finished second, giving the organization its second 1-2 finish of the year. Cole Custer, who started on the pole, finished third. JR Motorsports teammates Josh Barry, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier placed fourth through sixth.

Nemechek’s victory is his fourth career Xfinity Series win. It’s also his first series win at Martinsville.

John Hunter Nemechek scores dominant Martinsville Xfinity victory

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek led 198 of 250 laps, won both stages and took the checkered flag in Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

He also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

And had a spectacular burnout that caught his car and portions of the track on fire.

MORE: Martinsville results, driver points

Rookie Sammy Smith got by Cole Custer on the last lap for second place. This is the second time Joe Gibbs Racing has placed first and second in the Xfinity Series this season. The previous time happened at Phoenix.

Custer, who started on the pole, placed third. Josh Barry finished fourth. Brandon Jones was fifth.

The drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Talladega will be Nemechek, Smith, Custer and Barry.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Who had a good race: Derek Kraus finished eighth, giving him top 10s in both of his Xfinity starts. … Winner John Hunter Nemechek has placed either first or second in four of the first eight races. … Cole Custer scored his second consecutive top-five finish. … Blaine Perkins finished a season-best 13th.

Next: The series races April 22 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).

Martinsville Cup starting lineup

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

All four of the Stewart-Haas Racing cars qualified in the top seven, led by Preece. Aric Almirola qualified third, Chase Briscoe qualified fourth and Kevin Harvick qualified seventh.

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Daniel Suarez will join Preece on the front row. It is the best starting spot this season for Suarez. Chase Elliott, who had missed the past six races because of a broken tibia, will start 24th.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:01 p.m. ET Sunday.

