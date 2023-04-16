Dr. Diandra: Ryan Blaney’s winless streak could end at Martinsville

By Apr 16, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

When it comes to winless streaks, Ryan Blaney is the new Kevin Harvick.

Blaney’s winless streak is the second longest of any driver in the Cup Series at 54 races. Brad Keselowski has gone 70 races without a win; however, he also switched teams last year and his new team is still rebuilding.

Blaney was the only driver who made the playoffs last year without a win. Even though he had more stage wins than anyone else in 2022, he was eliminated in the Round of Eight.

Blaney is too good a driver — with too good a team — not to break his winless streak. The question, of course, is: “when?”

Why Martinsville?

Blaney’s average finishing position in 2023 is 15.8, which is 10th best among full-time drivers. Those finishes are inconsistent: Four top-15s and four finishes of 21st or worse. Blaney attributes some of that to Ford’s nose, which the engineers are still fine-tuning. But the team also created some of its own problems.

“At Fontana, I thought we were super-fast,” Blaney said, “and had two bad pit stops and wrecked. Vegas we were decent and ended up having a bad pit call at the end.”

Blaney’s best finish this year came at a short track: He earned second place at Phoenix with a 7.5 average running position.

“I feel like we’ve been, probably, a little closer at short tracks than at the bigger tracks as far as competitiveness,” Blaney said of this season’s outings.

That Phoenix finish is one reason I suggested two weeks ago that Richmond was Blaney’s best chance to win. It was — until his crew left a wrench in the car during a pit stop, putting him down a lap. The No. 12 finished 26th at Richmond.

The good news is that Blaney is strong at Martinsville. In 14 starts, Blaney has seven top-five finishes and a career average finish of 9.7. Those finishes include 11th or better in the last eight Martinsville races and no DNFs.

He’s even better at Martinsville in the Next Gen car, as the graph below confirms.

A vertical bar chart showing the drivers with the best average finishes at Martinsville in the Next Gen car.

Blaney’s average finish at the two 2022 Martinsville races was the best of any driver who ran both races. His 3.5 average finish puts him just ahead of defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and last year’s spring race winner William Byron. Byron and Logano each have a 4.0 average finish.

Along with Ross Chastain, Blaney, Byron and Logano set themselves off from the rest of the pack. After Chastain’s 4.5 average finish, the next-best average finish is Chase Briscoe with a 9.0.

Blaney was good at Martinsville before the Next Gen, too

Below, I summarize drivers’ average finishes at Martinsville in: 2022, the two years before the Next Gen car was introduced, and all three years combined.

table comparing average finishes at Martinsville in the Next Gen car, the two years before the Next Gen's introduction, and over all three years

Note that Chastain and Bell both changed teams during the period this graph covers, and Larson didn’t run Martinsville at all in 2020.

This table shows that Blaney and Logano are the two best drivers at Martinsville, regardless of what car they’re racing.

Chase Elliott comes in third in average finish position across all three years; however, his average finishing position was worse last year rather than up. Blaney and Logano’s average finishing positions improved.

Possible pitfalls

This season’s races have featured a lot of position changes in the last 10% of the laps. While being up front near the end of the race doesn’t guarantee a win, not being up front precludes gaining positions in any end-of-race chaos.

Avoiding accidents is harder at a small track like Martinsville than at larger tracks. Blaney has already been involved in five caution-causing accidents in this season’s eight races. That includes two accidents at Daytona and one each at Auto Club, Richmond and COTA.

Pit road hiccups remain a potential minefield. The likelihood of another penalty for removing equipment from the pit box penalty is low, but Martinsville’s pit road is very easy to speed on.

The biggest threats, of course, are other drivers.  Byron, Logano and Chastain are obvious contenders. But watch for two other drivers whose 2022 seasons kept them off my graph and table.

Kyle Busch had one of the weakest years of his career in 2022, which included an 18.0 average finish at Martinsville. But he has a 10.0 average finish from 2020-21 and has won Martinsville twice (in 2016 and 2017).

Martin Truex Jr posted a 21.0 average finish at Martinsville in 2022. But Truex’s average finish from 2020-21 was just 7.0. He won three out of four Martinsville races from fall 2019 to spring 2021. Truex, who has the third longest winless streak at 52 races, also won this year’s Busch Clash.

The missing element

Although Blaney typically runs well at short tracks, he has yet to win at one. That might be a good thing: According to Racing Insights, five out of the last seven Martinsville winners had never won in the Cup Series at the paper-clip track before.

Then there’s one more element Blaney cites as essential for breaking his winless streak.

“I’d like our luck to be a little bit better,” he said. ‘I’d like not to get wrecked at the end of these things.”

Martinsville Xfinity results

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
Martinsville Xfinity results
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek won his second Xfinity Series race of the season, leading 198 of 250 laps to take the checkered flag and the $100,00 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity driver points after Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith finished second, giving the organization its second 1-2 finish of the year. Cole Custer, who started on the pole, finished third. JR Motorsports teammates Josh Barry, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier placed fourth through sixth.

Nemechek’s victory is his fourth career Xfinity Series win. It’s also his first series win at Martinsville.

John Hunter Nemechek scores dominant Martinsville Xfinity victory

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT
John Hunter Nemechek Martinsville Xfinity
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek led 198 of 250 laps, won both stages and took the checkered flag in Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

He also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

And had a spectacular burnout that caught his car and portions of the track on fire.

MORE: Martinsville results, driver points

Rookie Sammy Smith got by Cole Custer on the last lap for second place. This is the second time Joe Gibbs Racing has placed first and second in the Xfinity Series this season. The previous time happened at Phoenix.

Custer, who started on the pole, placed third. Josh Barry finished fourth. Brandon Jones was fifth.

The drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Talladega will be Nemechek, Smith, Custer and Barry.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Who had a good race: Derek Kraus finished eighth, giving him top 10s in both of his Xfinity starts. … Winner John Hunter Nemechek has placed either first or second in four of the first eight races. … Cole Custer scored his second consecutive top-five finish. … Blaine Perkins finished a season-best 13th.

Next: The series races April 22 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).

Martinsville Cup starting lineup

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

All four of the Stewart-Haas Racing cars qualified in the top seven, led by Preece. Aric Almirola qualified third, Chase Briscoe qualified fourth and Kevin Harvick qualified seventh.

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Daniel Suarez will join Preece on the front row. It is the best starting spot this season for Suarez. Chase Elliott, who had missed the past six races because of a broken tibia, will start 24th.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:01 p.m. ET Sunday.

Ryan Preece wins Cup pole at Martinsville

By Apr 15, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece scored his first career Cup pole Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, circling the half-mile track in less than 20 seconds.

Preece earned the pole with a lap of 94.780 mph (19.979 seconds). He’ll be joined on the front row by Daniel Suarez (94.298).

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Aric Almirola (94.298) qualified third, followed by Chase Briscoe (94.153) and Martin Truex Jr. (94.120). Suarez and Almirola each had the same lap time. Suarez will start ahead of Almirola because his car is higher in owner points than Almirola’s car. Kevin Harvick (93.975) qualified seventh, putting all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars in the top seven.

Chase Elliott, making his return after missing the past six races because of a broken left tibia, will start 24th.

“I had an abysmal qualifying lap, but I can’t blame my leg on that one,” Elliott told FS1. “Had a pretty good first lap and then I really messed up the exit of (Turn) 2 there on my second (lap). Judging off of practice, starting in the back is going to be a lot of fun.”

Elliott ran 37 laps in practice before qualifying and told FS1: “I feel fine in the car. My entire practice run I felt fine. Once you kind of get out there on the track and you start focusing on the little things you need to be doing to hit your marks, I feel like some of that goes away.”

