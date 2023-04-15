Ryan Preece wins Cup pole at Martinsville

By Apr 15, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece scored his first career Cup pole Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, circling the half-mile track in less than 20 seconds.

Preece earned the pole with a lap of 94.780 mph (19.979 seconds). He’ll be joined on the front row by Daniel Suarez (94.298).

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Aric Almirola (94.298) qualified third, followed by Chase Briscoe (94.153) and Martin Truex Jr. (94.120). Suarez and Almirola each had the same lap time. Suarez will start ahead of Almirola because his car is higher in owner points than Almirola’s car. Kevin Harvick (93.975) qualified seventh, putting all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars in the top seven.

Chase Elliott, making his return after missing the past six races because of a broken left tibia, will start 24th.

“I had an abysmal qualifying lap, but I can’t blame my leg on that one,” Elliott told FS1. “Had a pretty good first lap and then I really messed up the exit of (Turn) 2 there on my second (lap). Judging off of practice, starting in the back is going to be a lot of fun.”

Elliott ran 37 laps in practice before qualifying and told FS1: “I feel fine in the car. My entire practice run I felt fine. Once you kind of get out there on the track and you start focusing on the little things you need to be doing to hit your marks, I feel like some of that goes away.”

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

All four of the Stewart-Haas Racing cars qualified in the top seven, led by Preece. Aric Almirola qualified third, Chase Briscoe qualified fourth and Kevin Harvick qualified seventh.

Daniel Suarez will join Preece on the front row. It is the best starting spot this season for Suarez. Chase Elliott, who had missed the past six races because of a broken tibia, will start 24th.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:01 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports will look to continue its dominance at the historic track.

Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last five Martinsville races with three different drivers. The organization also welcomes back Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott missed the past six races after breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding incident in Colorado.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack will give the command to start engines at 2:52 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:01 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:15 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Tim Hunt, Rich Acres Christian Church, at 2:44 p.m. … Caylee Hammack will perform the national anthem at 2:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. William Byron won last April’s race at Martinsville, placing ahead of Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Cup and Xfinity teams will be busy Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup teams will practice and qualifying. The Xfinity Series race will follow. Saturday’s race is the second Dash 4 Cash event. The four drivers racing for a $100,000 bonus are Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek.

JR Motorsports and Kaulig Racing have combined to win the Dash 4 Cash bonus the last 13 times (eight times by JRM and five times by Kaulig Racing).

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees during the day. The forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

By Apr 15, 2023, 12:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Corey Heim won Friday night’s rain-delayed and rain-shortened NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race was called at 11:48 p.m. ET after 124 of the 200 laps had been run. The start of the race was delayed more than two hours and teams started on wet weather tires.

MORE: Martinsville Truck race results

MORE: Truck driver points after Martinsville

The victory is Heim’s first of the season and third in 26 career series starts.

Kyle Busch finished second. He has one win and two runner-up finishes in three series starts this season. Zane Smith was third, followed by Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray.

The start of the race was delayed more than two hours by lightning and rain. NASCAR ordered teams to start the race on wet weather tires. NASCAR called for a competition caution on Lap 28 so teams could change to slick tires with the track dry at that point.

Stage 1 winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 winner: Corey Heim

Who had a good race: Taylor Gray finished a season-high eighth. … William Sawalich finished ninth in his first series start.

Who had a bad race: Carson Hocevar finished 34th after NASCAR held him for two laps for contact with another truck.

Next: The series is off until May 6 at Kansas Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

