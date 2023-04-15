NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports will look to continue its dominance at the historic track.

Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last five Martinsville races with three different drivers. The organization also welcomes back Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott missed the past six races after breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding incident in Colorado.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:25 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Tim Hunt, Rich Acres Christian Church, at 2:54 p.m. … Caylee Hammack will perform the national anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. William Byron won last April’s race at Martinsville, placing ahead of Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

