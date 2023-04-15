NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 15, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Cup and Xfinity teams will be busy Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup teams will practice and qualifying. The Xfinity Series race will follow. Saturday’s race is the second Dash 4 Cash event. The four drivers racing for a $100,000 bonus are Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek.

JR Motorsports and Kaulig Racing have combined to win the Dash 4 Cash bonus the last 13 times (eight times by JRM and five times by Kaulig Racing).

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees during the day. The forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200
Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports will look to continue its dominance at the historic track.

Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last five Martinsville races with three different drivers. The organization also welcomes back Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott missed the past six races after breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding incident in Colorado.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:25 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Tim Hunt, Rich Acres Christian Church, at 2:54 p.m. … Caylee Hammack will perform the national anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. William Byron won last April’s race at Martinsville, placing ahead of Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Cup rookie Ty Gibbs turning things around after slow start

Chase Elliott discusses injury, recovery, return to Cup at Martinsville

Dr. Diandra: Examining the four closest Cup finishes at Martinsville

Zane Smith to drive Cup car for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville

Drivers to watch at Martinsville 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell moves to No. 1

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Saturday schedule Martinsville
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200
Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

By Apr 15, 2023, 12:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Corey Heim won Friday night’s rain-delayed and rain-shortened NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race was called at 11:48 p.m. ET after 124 of the 200 laps had been run. The start of the race was delayed more than two hours and teams started on wet weather tires.

MORE: Martinsville Truck race results

MORE: Truck driver points after Martinsville

The victory is Heim’s first of the season and third in 26 career series starts.

Kyle Busch finished second. He has one win and two runner-up finishes in three series starts this season. Zane Smith was third, followed by Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray.

The start of the race was delayed more than two hours by lightning and rain. NASCAR ordered teams to start the race on wet weather tires. NASCAR called for a competition caution on Lap 28 so teams could change to slick tires with the track dry at that point.

Stage 1 winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 winner: Corey Heim

Who had a good race: Taylor Gray finished a season-high eighth. … William Sawalich finished ninth in his first series start.

Who had a bad race: Carson Hocevar finished 34th after NASCAR held him for two laps for contact with another truck.

Next: The series is off until May 6 at Kansas Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Martinsville
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

By Apr 14, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Custer earned his second pole of the season with a lap of 94.411 mph. He is the first driver to earn multiple poles in the series this year.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup

John Hunter Nemechek qualified second with a lap of 94.331 mph. Sheldon Creed (94.237 mph) will start third. Rookie Parker Retzlaff (94.041) tied his career-best qualifying effort by earning the fourth starting spot. Sam Mayer (93.808) will start fifth.

Nemechek, Josh Berry (starting sixth), Justin Allgaier (eighth) and Chandler Smith (11th) are eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Martinsville
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200
Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

Martinsville Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

By Apr 14, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

Zane Smith will start on the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith earned his first career pole at Martinsville with a lap of 95.651 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch (95.501 mph).

MORE: Martinsville Truck starting lineup

Ben Rhodes (95.468) qualified third. Corey Heim (95.429) will start fourth. Matt DiBenedetto (95.319) completed the top five in qualifying.

Cup driver Ross Chastain (93.817) will start 25th.

The green flag for Friday night’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:31 p.m. ET.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Martinsville
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200
Martinsville Truck race results: Corey Heim wins