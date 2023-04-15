Martinsville Xfinity results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek led 198 of 250 laps, won both stages and took the checkered flag in Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

He also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

And had a spectacular burnout that caught his car and portions of the track on fire.

Rookie Sammy Smith got by Cole Custer on the last lap for second place. This is the second time Joe Gibbs Racing has placed first and second in the Xfinity Series this season. The previous time happened at Phoenix.

Custer, who started on the pole, placed third. Josh Barry finished fourth. Brandon Jones was fifth.

The drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Talladega will be Nemechek, Smith, Custer and Barry.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Who had a good race: Derek Kraus finished eighth, giving him top 10s in both of his Xfinity starts. … Winner John Hunter Nemechek has placed either first or second in four of the first eight races. … Cole Custer scored his second consecutive top-five finish. … Blaine Perkins finished a season-best 13th.

Next: The series races April 22 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).