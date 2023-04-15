Martinsville Xfinity results

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek won his second Xfinity Series race of the season, leading 198 of 250 laps to take the checkered flag and the $100,00 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith finished second, giving the organization its second 1-2 finish of the year. Cole Custer, who started on the pole, finished third. JR Motorsports teammates Josh Barry, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier placed fourth through sixth.
Nemechek’s victory is his fourth career Xfinity Series win. It’s also his first series win at Martinsville.
He also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.
And had a spectacular burnout that caught his car and portions of the track on fire.
Rookie Sammy Smith got by Cole Custer on the last lap for second place. This is the second time Joe Gibbs Racing has placed first and second in the Xfinity Series this season. The previous time happened at Phoenix.
Custer, who started on the pole, placed third. Josh Barry finished fourth. Brandon Jones was fifth.
The drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Talladega will be Nemechek, Smith, Custer and Barry.
Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek
Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek
Who had a good race: Derek Kraus finished eighth, giving him top 10s in both of his Xfinity starts. … Winner John Hunter Nemechek has placed either first or second in four of the first eight races. … Cole Custer scored his second consecutive top-five finish. … Blaine Perkins finished a season-best 13th.
Next: The series races April 22 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
All four of the Stewart-Haas Racing cars qualified in the top seven, led by Preece. Aric Almirola qualified third, Chase Briscoe qualified fourth and Kevin Harvick qualified seventh.
Daniel Suarez will join Preece on the front row. It is the best starting spot this season for Suarez. Chase Elliott, who had missed the past six races because of a broken tibia, will start 24th.
The race is scheduled to start at 3:01 p.m. ET Sunday.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Preece scored his first career Cup pole Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, circling the half-mile track in less than 20 seconds.
Preece earned the pole with a lap of 94.780 mph (19.979 seconds). He’ll be joined on the front row by Daniel Suarez (94.298).
Aric Almirola (94.298) qualified third, followed by Chase Briscoe (94.153) and Martin Truex Jr. (94.120). Suarez and Almirola each had the same lap time. Suarez will start ahead of Almirola because his car is higher in owner points than Almirola’s car. Kevin Harvick (93.975) qualified seventh, putting all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars in the top seven.
Chase Elliott, making his return after missing the past six races because of a broken left tibia, will start 24th.
“I had an abysmal qualifying lap, but I can’t blame my leg on that one,” Elliott told FS1. “Had a pretty good first lap and then I really messed up the exit of (Turn) 2 there on my second (lap). Judging off of practice, starting in the back is going to be a lot of fun.”
Elliott ran 37 laps in practice before qualifying and told FS1: “I feel fine in the car. My entire practice run I felt fine. Once you kind of get out there on the track and you start focusing on the little things you need to be doing to hit your marks, I feel like some of that goes away.”
NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports will look to continue its dominance at the historic track.
Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last five Martinsville races with three different drivers. The organization also welcomes back Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott missed the past six races after breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding incident in Colorado.
Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: Singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack will give the command to start engines at 2:52 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:01 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:15 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Tim Hunt, Rich Acres Christian Church, at 2:44 p.m. … Caylee Hammack will perform the national anthem at 2:45 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. … Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Martinsville Cup starting lineup
LAST YEAR: Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. William Byron won last April’s race at Martinsville, placing ahead of Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.
