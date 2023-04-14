NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASACR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on track Friday at Martinsville Speedway, weather pending.

MORE: Chase Elliott on his injury, recovery and racing at Martinsville

The Truck Series is scheduled to practice and qualify before racing Friday night. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to practice and qualify Friday.

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail possible. High of 68 degrees with a 61% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Cup rookie Ty Gibbs turning things around after slow start

By Apr 14, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Ty Gibbs smiles and laughs. His brother Case recently pitched a shutout in a high school baseball game. His sister Elle was recently accepted by Cornell University.

“I’ve got to step my game up,” Ty Gibbs said with a grin.

He has. The rookie heads into Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway with four consecutive top-10 finishes. It marks only the second time since 2018 that a Cup rookie has had four top 10s in a row. Austin Cindric did it last year.

No other Cup driver has more than two top 10s in a row entering Martinsville. Only Tyler Reddick has a better average finish (6.0) than Gibbs (9.3) over the last four races. Gibbs is the first driver since Chase Elliott in 2016 to have four top 10s in the first eight races of their rookie season.

Gibbs’ run is quite a change from how the season started for the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team. He finished no better than 16th in the opening four races of the season.

“It’s just me minimizing mistakes,” Gibbs told NBC Sports of the turnaround that has seen him place ninth three weeks in a row before his 10th-place result last weekend at Bristol.

“When I execute, when the team does, we have great finishes and for sure can finish way better.”

Gibbs’ top-10 streak has him up five spots to 18th in the standings.

A year ago, Gibbs admits he would have been “disappointed” with finishing ninth or 10th in four straight races in the Xfinity Series, but his move to a full-time Cup ride this year has him looking at results differently. He’s pleased but not satisfied.

“There’s times where I’m very frustrated, and I’m trying to make myself feel better and look at the positives,” Gibbs said. “‘OK, I finished ninth in the Cup Series today. I’m 20. That’s pretty good.’ But then … 20% of that feeling still may be angry because I don’t want to be finishing where that is. I want to get better every time.”

Helping him do so is crew chief Chris Gayle, who guided Gibbs to the Xfinity Series title last year. This is Gayle’s second time in Cup with a young driver. He was Erik Jones’ crew chief from 2017-20 and has taken that experience to help him with Gibbs.

“I would tell you the first time (as a Cup crew chief), I was a rookie, Erik was a rookie,” Gayle told NBC Sports. “There was lots of pressure from both sides to try to always get the last 1% of everything. I think sometimes I would make mistakes personally because I’m trying just as hard as him.

“So I think in this case (with Gibbs), I’m able to back away. I’ve been there before and say, ‘OK, both of us can’t be pushing 110% because we get ourselves in trouble. I’ve got to be more of the voice of reason and back off a little bit of that and try to let him be the guy who is young and aggressive.”

Gayle notes an example is not trying a setup that is so different from the other JGR teams, saying that “maybe it makes a little more sense to be a little closer to the teammates and learn things and just get good, solid base hits before we worry about that home run.”

Another adjustment for both Gibbs and Gayle is going from the Xfinity car to the Next Gen car. Gibbs got a head start last year, driving 15 Cup races in place of an injured Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing.

Gibbs calls it “a very big (learning) curve” to go from the Xfinity car to the Cup car.

In a way, that helps Gibbs adjust going from a season where he was often winning in Xfinity to a series where top 10s are quite an accomplishment.

“When you realize (the big jump in cars between series) and put it in the big picture, then you’re like, ‘I just have to get over this little speed bump and if I do everything and execute the same way, then eventually I’ll become a winner,” Gibbs said.

2. Livestream appeal cases?

After a confusing set of decisions by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, NASCAR changed its rule April 6 to require the panel to state a reason for its decision to modify, rescind or keep penalties as is, but some say NASCAR should go further.

“I think we should do them publicly,” Kevin Harvick said of the appeal hearings. “Why not? Right? If it’s truly fair, let’s just do it publicly and just livestream them on nascar.com. Let’s go for it.”

He’s not alone.

NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton also likes the idea, saying on the NASCAR on NBC podcast this week: “I think everything should be transparent. The appeals process, I think they should turn the camera on and let us all watch it. I think we should all be privy to all the information. If not, you don’t understand it. It feels inconsistent.”

The appeals panel confirmed March 29 that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule by modifying hood louvers on each of its cars before last month’s event at Phoenix, but rescinded the penalties of 100 points and 10 playoff points to each of the Hendrick drivers and teams. No explanation was given for the change.

A different group of panelists ruled April 5 that Kaulig Racing, penalized for modifying a hood louver on Justin Haley’s car, violated the rule but kept the penalties in place except reducing the 100-point penalty to Haley and the team by 25 points. Again, no explanation was given by the panel for its decision.

“As a hardcore fan, I need to know what in the hell just happened,” Burton said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast of the differing appeal results. “If I’m running a race team, I need to know what happened. If I’m driving a race car, I need to know what happened.”

Those decisions led to NASCAR making changes to its rule book in regards to what the appeals panel can do.

Car owner Richard Childress, who has appeared before the panel in the past, said he would be fine with cameras broadcasting the hearing.

“Make it transparent,” Childress said. “If I’ve got an appeal and they want to have a camera, let me tell my story and let them tell me why they don’t believe in my story.”

3. Better execution

One the goals for Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 team was to do a better job of execution in races after a season that saw the group fail to win a race and Truex miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Since a victory in the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in early February, things have not gone as smoothly for the team.

“Bristol’s the first clean race we’ve had all year almost,” Truex told NBC Sports of last weekend’s seventh-place result. “We’ve just had issue after issue after issue, but I feel like we’re better than we were last year. Like if we just do everything right, we’re going to be better.

“I’m looking forward to Martinsville because of how good we ran at Richmond and the Clash (win). Last year, we struggled so bad on short tracks, so I feel like we’re better. This weekend will be a good test.”

Truex has won three of the last seven Martinsville races. His most recent victory there came in April 2021.

The Richmond race was an example of the execution issues. Truex’s car did not handle well, forcing the team to pit during a caution in the first stage when much of the field did not. That meant that Truex had one less set of tires than the field.

When the field pitted on Lap 375 of the 400-lap race, Truex’s team did not have any new tires left, while most of the field had one set remaining. Truex’s team had to put on a set of scuffed tires. He restarted third but was quickly overtaken by cars with fresher tires before finishing 11th.

“I feel like we’ve got all the pieces, we’ve got all the people and now we’ve just got to do it and get in that comfort zone where things just click and you don’t feel like you’re having to try too hard,” said Truex, who is winless in his last 52 Cup points races.

4. Pushing the limits

Alex Bowman, who is tied with Christopher Bell for the most top 10s this season with six, spent Tuesday competing in the High Limit Sprint Car Series event at Lakeside Speedway, a 4/10-mile dirt track in Kansas City, Kansas.

The series was launched by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, the four-time defending World of Outlaws champion. Larson also competed in that event, finishing fifth.

The series features significant purses for sprint car races — Tuesday’s winner Giovanni Scelzi won $50,000 for his victory — and brings together top drivers from various series.

Bowman has a dirt background but he admits this is a challenge to compete against these drivers. That’s why he does it.

“It’s like a way to train outside my comfort zone because a big track and a sprint car I’m super uncomfortable,” he told NBC Sports. “I’m trying to figure it out against the Outlaws and all the best guys and it’s hard.”

Bowman needed a provisional to make the feature and finished 16th in the 27-car field.

“We don’t go to easy races,” Bowman said. “I didn’t make it easy on myself. I’m the guy that made the schedule and I made it as hard as possible. … I think I underestimated how hard it would be, but I think that continues to fuel me. I want to get better at it.

“I want to just be able to go places and be competitive. Like we’re decent here and there. I feel like we can be competitive at short tracks right now. … The big places I’d like to figure out and get better at. I just want to go to any sprint car race and be competitive.”

5. Odds and ends

Todd Gilliland has finished between eighth and 15th in the last four races. It marks the first time the No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports has had four consecutive top-15 finishes. Gilliland has done that despite hitting the wall at Atlanta (finished 15th), twice getting his lap back at Richmond (15th) and recovering from an early accident at Bristol to finish eighth. He placed 10th at Circuit of the Americas during that streak.

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon had an interesting comment this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “I wish Indianapolis would have been once every four years. To me that would have continued to make it special, unique and I think people would have wanted to come and see stock cars be there and it’s not an every year thing. … I’m all about less is more. You give people just enough to come back and then you’ve got give them something a little bit more, something a little bit more unique and different the next time they come back or eventually it is going to kind of wear.”

Life has returned to normal for Xfinity driver Josh Williams after becoming a social media star when he parked his car at the start/finish line at Atlanta and walked away from his car after NASCAR had ordered him to go to the garage. He was suspended one race. Saturday’s race at Martinsville is his second race back since the suspension. As to what it was like to be a viral sensation, he told NBC Sports: “It was fun because I kind of got to tell people on multiple different platforms who I am and then gain more fans. A lot of fans came on board because of what I did. And then some fans came on board because they learned who I was as a person.”

Chase Elliott discusses injury, recovery, return to Cup at Martinsville

By Apr 13, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
The caller to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday morning couldn’t contain his excitement that Chase Elliott is coming back this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing the past six races due to a fractured tibia.

With conviction, the caller said that Elliott would not only win this weekend at Martinsville but also do so the following weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott chuckled when told this, but he appreciates the support of that fan and the rest of Elliott Nation during his recovery.

“Their support has been vital,” Elliott told NBC Sports on Thursday. “Just being at the shop the last couple of days and seeing the fans’ response to the news of getting back to the track.

“To go in the shop and to have the guys, your teammates at (Hendrick Motorsports) across the board be like, ‘Hey, we’re glad to have you back; we’re looking forward to going back to the racetrack with you.’ That stuff means a lot, and I think so does that coming from the fans because those are the folks that you see as you go to these different parts of the country.”

As to winning this weekend at Martinsville?

“Martinsville is certainly going to be a challenge,” Elliott said. “I don’t anticipate any of them to be easy. They’re never easy anyway, but certainly when you’ve been sitting out and your competitors have been racing and continuing to sharpen those tools and I haven’t.

“I do think it’s going to be tough, but I certainly believe we can go up there and have a really strong performance and get back in the groove. But we’ve got to have our ducks in a row, and I think it’d be good just to get back in the swing of things, and we’ll kind of see where it goes from there.”

Hendrick Motorsports announced March 3 that Elliott had been injured snowboarding in Colorado and confirmed the following day that Elliott had surgery to repair the fractured tibia in his left leg.

“Landed on my knee wrong and went down,” Elliott told NBC Sports on Thursday. “I wish I had a cooler story to tell. That’s what I told a lot of my friends. It was nothing. Nothing cool. Not a cool part of the area. Just kind of that perfect storm of hitting the right way and tweaking your knee in just the right spot.”

Elliott said he had a friend with him that day who got help for Elliott.

“They had to drag me down the hill. I hated to be that guy,” Elliott said, chuckling. “There was no way I was going to ride (the snowboard) down that point. I didn’t want to hurt it worse. I just didn’t think that was the right thing. My buddy that was there was great, just helping get things facilitated, logistics coordinated. Folks came and scooped me up and off we went.”

Elliott called his father, Bill, and told him what had happened. Eventually, Elliott had to call team owner Rick Hendrick.

“When it got to the point where I had to call Rick and tell him, obviously, I didn’t want to make that phone call, but I had a pretty good feeling that I wasn’t going to Vegas early on,” Elliott said. “When I got to the bottom of the hill and got situated, I hadn’t spoken to the doctors yet, but I went ahead and filled him and (crew chief Alan Gustafson) in about what was going on and where I thought it was.

“I just said, ‘Hey, (not racing at Las Vegas) is a possibility.’ … From there, we just started working it out, and everybody was super professional about it. Obviously, no one was excited about it, but everybody had my well-being at heart and I certainly appreciated that. Since then, has just helped me really work through it as a team. Their support and really across the entire organization has been very, very positive, and we’re just happy to be back to somewhat normal.”

So what is somewhat normal?

“Just going back to the track is all I’m talking about,” Elliott said. “Just finally getting to the point where the doctors cleared me and felt comfortable enough with sending me back to the racetrack and getting back in the car and just kind of going from there. I think it’s been about six weeks. That was about what we figured after surgery; it would be somewhere around that timeframe.

“Could it have been a week ago, given the right track? Could it have been two weeks ago? Maybe. Depending upon what racetrack you were going to physically, but I think just from a bone integrity standpoint the doctor really wanted me to get to and just to feel comfortable from his standpoint and from my peace of mind, too (that this week was best).”

Elliott said his rehabilitation has been about five or six days a week. He had surgery March 3 and began physical therapy March 6.

“None of the stuff has been super complicated,” Elliott said. “A lot of it has just been getting my range of motion back and getting to the point where, with this particular injury, getting your knee extended is a difficult thing to do. So that was one of the very first things that we started to work on was just trying to get that range. But the extension side has been the more difficult ask of it.”

While Elliott was out, Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports. Berry ran the car in five races, and Taylor raced it at Circuit of the Americas.

“I appreciate both of them for coming in,” Elliott said. I think as we go through these next couple of weeks, I hope that Josh hangs out (at the track with him). … I’ve been very involved just from afar, so I would like to spend some time with him and kind of just get his take on how things have gone over the few weeks. I think he’s done a really good job.

“I thought Jordan did a great job to come in in such a last-minute opportunity and something that he has never seen or done. I thought it was really pretty impressive. I’d love to see him get another opportunity. I think he’s a talented guy.”

Dr. Diandra: The four closest Cup Series finishes at Martinsville

By Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Margins of victory at Martinsville’s 148 Cup Series races have been measured from miles down to milliseconds over 75 years of NASCAR competition. Martinsville isn’t just part of NASCAR; it’s integrated into NASCAR’s DNA. Martinsville was one of eight tracks in NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season. Red Byron won that first race — on dirt — by more than three laps on his way to becoming the first series champion.

The first recorded margins of victory measured in seconds at Martinsville are in 1987. Before that, the closest race recorded was in 1960, when Rex White beat Joe Weatherly by a car length. They were the only two cars (out of 31) to finish the race on the lead lap.

Martinsville may not leap to mind when you think about close finishes. Short tracks don’t have the millisecond margins of victory seen at superspeedways. That doesn’t mean their finishes are any less exciting.

Here are the four closest finishes at Martinsville.

2007 spring: Jimmie Johnson beats teammate Jeff Gordon

The .065-second margin of victory at the 2007 race is the smallest of any Martinsville contest. It’s also the 32nd-closest finish in NASCAR regular-season races. Eleven Talladega and eight Daytona races rank above it, which makes this race the 13th-closest non-superspeedway points-paying race.

Hendrick Motorsports has the most Martinsville wins of any owner with 27. The 2007 spring race found two HMS cars battling for the win in just the second race with the Gen-5 car (aka The Car of Tomorrow).

As the laps ticked down, Jeff Gordon drew close to Jimmie Johnson entering the turns, but Johnson consistently out-accelerated Gordon leaving the turns. It wasn’t until the final lap that Gordon reached Johnson’s bumper.

Contact made Johnson’s car wiggle, allowing Gordon to pull up almost even. The two cars banged side-by-side all the way to the checkered flag. Johnson prevailed for his third win in what would become a 10-win championship season.

Fall 2018: Joey Logano‘s bump-and-run on Martin Truex Jr.

The second closest finish at Martinsville was a little more recent. In 2018, Martinsville was the first race of the three that would whittle eight championship contenders down to four. Joey Logano took the lead on lap 460 of 500. Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. battled Logano side-by-side for six laps before clearing him coming off Turn 2 on the next-to-last lap.

With the checkered flag in sight, Logano chased Truex all the way through the last lap, finally making contact through Turns 3 and 4. He hit Truex’s car hard enough to knock the steering wheel out of Truex’s hands. Both cars went sideways, but Logano’s less than Truex’s. Logano reached the start-finish line first.

Denny Hamlin, who had been running in third, went to the inside to avoid the Logano/Truex battle and took second place. Logano beat Hamlin by .107 of a second.

“He may have won the battle, but he ain’t winning the damn war,” Truex said, angry that he had raced Logano cleanly and the favor hadn’t been returned. Truex vowed that Logano wouldn’t win the championship that year.

Logano won the championship that year.

Fall 2001: Ricky Craven gets his first win

Kevin Harvick wasn’t even supposed to be in that fall’s Martinsville race. He was driving a Richard Childress Racing Cup Series car after Dale Earnhardt’s death earlier that year, but he was also contending for a championship in what was then the Busch Series. The Busch Series’ Saturday race in Memphis had been delayed to Sunday, the day of the Cup Series race.

When rain forced the Cup Series race to shift to Monday, Harvick was there. He started in back and raced to the front, where he battled with Bobby Hamilton.

Ricky Craven watched the tension between the two drivers escalate from just behind them. Hamilton bumped Harvick out of the way. On lap 473 of 500, Harvick returned the favor, knocking Hamilton hard enough to spin him. Harvick earned a one-lap penalty for rough driving.

Craven, who hadn’t won a Cup Series race at the time, took the lead.

But Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett wasn’t about to let Craven coast to victory.

With 10 laps to go, The Charlotte Observer’s David Poole reported that Jarrett was one second behind. But he had changed four tires on his last pit stop while Craven had changed only two. The tire differential helped Jarrett reach Craven with two laps to go. The cars bumped for the last two laps, with Craven finally pinching Jarrett against the wall on the last lap to earn his first Cup Series career race by .141 of a second.

Hamilton finished 13th and Harvick 22nd.

Fall 2017: Kyle Busch wins in overtime

Drivers still in contention for the season championship are willing to take even more risks in the fall than in the spring. Brad Keselowski — one of those drivers pursuing the 2017 championship — was leading when teammate Logano brought out a caution on lap 475.

Chase Elliott moved Keselowski out of the way on the restart. Then Hamlin spun Elliott with two laps remaining.

That left Hamlin, who has earned five of Joe Gibbs Racing’s 14 Martinsville wins, on the front row for an overtime restart. Busch restarted next to him, on the outside, with JGR-affiliate Furniture Row’s Truex behind Busch.

Hamlin led the first lap of the restart, but Busch caught and bumped Hamlin just as the white flag flew. Hamlin was forced high in Turn 1, allowing Busch and Truex to pass. Truex pursued Busch in a drag race to the finish line. Busch won by .141 of a second, making this the fourth-closest Martinsville finish.

Hamlin was caught up in a massive 15-car wreck and finished in seventh place.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is more than one-quarter old, and numerous top-shelf drivers remain winless.

Martinsville Speedway, site of Sunday’s race, could open doors for some of those still looking.

Among those carrying win-column zeroes into Sunday’s 400-lap race are Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Chastain, star of last October’s last-lap “Hail Melon” run at Martinsville, finished fifth and fourth in the two Cup races at the half-mile track in 2022. Harvick has two wins at the track, while Truex has scored three times, Keselowski twice, Hamlin five times and Bowman once.

Blaney, trying to end a frustrating winless streak, finished fourth and third at Martinsville last year.

A look at the weekend schedule:

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain. High of 68 with an 80% chance of rain during the day and 50% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 79 with a 5% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Thunderstorms late in the day. High of 78. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 16

Garage open

  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

