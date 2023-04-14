Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

By Apr 14, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT
Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Custer earned his second pole of the season with a lap of 94.411 mph. He is the first driver to earn multiple poles in the series this year.

John Hunter Nemechek qualified second with a lap of 94.331 mph. Sheldon Creed (94.237 mph) will start third. Rookie Parker Retzlaff (94.041) tied his career-best qualifying effort by earning the fourth starting spot. Sam Mayer (93.808) will start fifth.

Nemechek, Josh Berry (starting sixth), Justin Allgaier (eighth) and Chandler Smith (11th) are eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night.

Martinsville Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

By Apr 14, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT
Zane Smith will start on the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith earned his first career pole at Martinsville with a lap of 95.651 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch (95.501 mph).

Ben Rhodes (95.468) qualified third. Corey Heim (95.429) will start fourth. Matt DiBenedetto (95.319) completed the top five in qualifying.

Cup driver Ross Chastain (93.817) will start 25th.

The green flag for Friday night’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:31 p.m. ET.

NASCAR adds drivers to ‘greatest’ list for 75th anniversary

By Apr 14, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT
In 1998, as NASCAR celebrated its 50th anniversary, the organization selected the 50 greatest drivers of its first half-century.

Twenty-five years later, during the season-long celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, that list is being enlarged to 75.

Here are the drivers chosen to date:

Kyle Larson

The 2021 Cup Series championship solidified his spot at the top level of NASCAR.

A superstar of dirt-track racing, Larson jumped into NASCAR full-time in 2013 in the Xfinity Series after he had raced four times in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2012. He won 13 Xfinity races and two in the Truck Series.

He raced full-time in Cup for the first time in 2014. He scored five Cup wins over the 2016-17 seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson underlined his talent when he joined Hendrick Motorsports, winning 10 races on the way to the Cup championship in 2021. He won three races in 2022.

Randy LaJoie

LaJoie won two Xfinity Series championships (1996-97) and is one of only five drivers to have won consecutive titles in that series.

LaJoie drove Chevrolets owned by Bill Baumgardner during the championship runs. He won five races in 1996 and matched that total the following season. He won 15 Xfinity races overall.

LaJoie also drove in the Cup Series, totaling 44 starts without a win.

LaJoie, a Connecticut driver, scored 10 victories in the NASCAR North Series and won that tour’s title in 1985.

LaJoie’s son, Corey, competes in the Cup Series and was chosen to inform his father about the 75 Greatest selection. “That’s pretty damn badass,” Randy LaJoie said of the honor.

Mike Stefanik

Stefanik won seven championships in the NASCAR Modified Series and scored two titles in the former Busch North Series. He was Rookie of the Year in the Craftsman Truck Series in 1999.

Stefanik won Modified races across the Northeast from his home base in Rhode Island. He won the Modified championship in 1989, ’91, ’97, ’98, 2001, ’02 and ’06. The record-holder for wins and poles on the Modified tour, he was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Stefanik died from injuries suffered in a private plane crash in September 2019.

Kasey Kahne

Kahne moved from hot laps on dirt tracks to stardom in the Cup Series. Over a 15-year career, he won 18 times, was honored as Cup Rookie of the Year in 2004 and won NASCAR’s marathon race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, three times. He also won a fall race at CMS, making the track easily his best.

Kahne broke into the Cup winner’s circle in May 2005 at Richmond Raceway. His best season was his third, as he won six races in 2006.

Kahne’s best points finish was fourth, in 2012. He drove for Ray Evernham, Richard Petty and Rick Hendrick, among others.

Kahne also won eight Xfinity Series races and five in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Tony Stewart

Stewart began his career in the IndyCar Series but soon detoured to NASCAR, and he made that choice look golden as he won three Cup Series championships.

Stewart’s first two titles (2002, 2005) came for team owner Joe Gibbs. Stewart moved on to a team he co-owned — Stewart-Haas Racing — and won the championship there in 2011.

By career’s end, Stewart had won 49 Cup races, good enough for 15th on the all-time list.

Stewart built the foundation for his NASCAR success with championships and victories in Midget, Sprint and USAC Silver Crown racing. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

Saturday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 14, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Martinsville Speedway will host the eighth race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday, and it’s not unrealistic to expect some fireworks.

Both Martinsville Xfinity races last season were won with last-lap passes, and both saw some disgruntled drivers afterward.

In April last year, Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs made contact on the last lap while racing for second. They fought on pit road after the race, which was won by Brandon Jones.

In October, Gibbs wrecked his then-teammate Jones on the last lap to take the race win. In the aftermath, Austin Hill punched Myatt Snider.

Here are details for Saturday’s race:

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 4 p.m. … Driver introductions begin at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Charles Whitfield, senior pastor, First Baptist Church East Martinsville. … The national anthem will be performed by the Virginia Military Institute Glee Club at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131 miles) on the half-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at 7 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs won last October’s Xfinity race at Martinsville, wrecking then-teammate Brandon Jones for the lead on the last lap. Gibbs was followed by Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASACR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on track Friday at Martinsville Speedway, weather pending.

The Truck Series is scheduled to practice and qualify before racing Friday night. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to practice and qualify Friday.

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail possible. High of 68 degrees with a 61% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

