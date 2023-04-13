Chase Elliott discusses injury, recovery, return to Cup at Martinsville

By Apr 13, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

The caller to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday morning couldn’t contain his excitement that Chase Elliott is coming back this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing the past six races due to a fractured tibia.

With conviction, the caller said that Elliott would not only win this weekend at Martinsville but also do so the following weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott chuckled when told this, but he appreciates the support of that fan and the rest of Elliott Nation during his recovery.

“Their support has been vital,” Elliott told NBC Sports on Thursday. “Just being at the shop the last couple of days and seeing the fans’ response to the news of getting back to the track.

“To go in the shop and to have the guys, your teammates at (Hendrick Motorsports) across the board be like, ‘Hey, we’re glad to have you back; we’re looking forward to going back to the racetrack with you.’ That stuff means a lot, and I think so does that coming from the fans because those are the folks that you see as you go to these different parts of the country.”

As to winning this weekend at Martinsville?

“Martinsville is certainly going to be a challenge,” Elliott said. “I don’t anticipate any of them to be easy. They’re never easy anyway, but certainly when you’ve been sitting out and your competitors have been racing and continuing to sharpen those tools and I haven’t.

“I do think it’s going to be tough, but I certainly believe we can go up there and have a really strong performance and get back in the groove. But we’ve got to have our ducks in a row, and I think it’d be good just to get back in the swing of things, and we’ll kind of see where it goes from there.”

Hendrick Motorsports announced March 3 that Elliott had been injured snowboarding in Colorado and confirmed the following day that Elliott had surgery to repair the fractured tibia in his left leg.

“Landed on my knee wrong and went down,” Elliott told NBC Sports on Thursday. “I wish I had a cooler story to tell. That’s what I told a lot of my friends. It was nothing. Nothing cool. Not a cool part of the area. Just kind of that perfect storm of hitting the right way and tweaking your knee in just the right spot.”

Elliott said he had a friend with him that day who got help for Elliott.

“They had to drag me down the hill. I hated to be that guy,” Elliott said, chuckling. “There was no way I was going to ride (the snowboard) down that point. I didn’t want to hurt it worse. I just didn’t think that was the right thing. My buddy that was there was great, just helping get things facilitated, logistics coordinated. Folks came and scooped me up and off we went.”

Elliott called his father, Bill, and told him what had happened. Eventually, Elliott had to call team owner Rick Hendrick.

“When it got to the point where I had to call Rick and tell him, obviously, I didn’t want to make that phone call, but I had a pretty good feeling that I wasn’t going to Vegas early on,” Elliott said. “When I got to the bottom of the hill and got situated, I hadn’t spoken to the doctors yet, but I went ahead and filled him and (crew chief Alan Gustafson) in about what was going on and where I thought it was.

“I just said, ‘Hey, (not racing at Las Vegas) is a possibility.’ … From there, we just started working it out, and everybody was super professional about it. Obviously, no one was excited about it, but everybody had my well-being at heart and I certainly appreciated that. Since then, has just helped me really work through it as a team. Their support and really across the entire organization has been very, very positive, and we’re just happy to be back to somewhat normal.”

So what is somewhat normal?

“Just going back to the track is all I’m talking about,” Elliott said. “Just finally getting to the point where the doctors cleared me and felt comfortable enough with sending me back to the racetrack and getting back in the car and just kind of going from there. I think it’s been about six weeks. That was about what we figured after surgery; it would be somewhere around that timeframe.

“Could it have been a week ago, given the right track? Could it have been two weeks ago? Maybe. Depending upon what racetrack you were going to physically, but I think just from a bone integrity standpoint the doctor really wanted me to get to and just to feel comfortable from his standpoint and from my peace of mind, too (that this week was best).”

Elliott said his rehabilitation has been about five or six days a week. He had surgery March 3 and began physical therapy March 6.

“None of the stuff has been super complicated,” Elliott said. “A lot of it has just been getting my range of motion back and getting to the point where, with this particular injury, getting your knee extended is a difficult thing to do. So that was one of the very first things that we started to work on was just trying to get that range. But the extension side has been the more difficult ask of it.”

While Elliott was out, Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports. Berry ran the car in five races, and Taylor raced it at Circuit of the Americas.

“I appreciate both of them for coming in,” Elliott said. I think as we go through these next couple of weeks, I hope that Josh hangs out (at the track with him). … I’ve been very involved just from afar, so I would like to spend some time with him and kind of just get his take on how things have gone over the few weeks. I think he’s done a really good job.

“I thought Jordan did a great job to come in in such a last-minute opportunity and something that he has never seen or done. I thought it was really pretty impressive. I’d love to see him get another opportunity. I think he’s a talented guy.”

Dr. Diandra: The four closest Cup Series finishes at Martinsville

By Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Margins of victory at Martinsville’s 148 Cup Series races have been measured from miles down to milliseconds over 75 years of NASCAR competition. Martinsville isn’t just part of NASCAR; it’s integrated into NASCAR’s DNA. Martinsville was one of eight tracks in NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season. Red Byron won that first race — on dirt — by more than three laps on his way to becoming the first series champion.

The first recorded margins of victory measured in seconds at Martinsville are in 1987. Before that, the closest race recorded was in 1960, when Rex White beat Joe Weatherly by a car length. They were the only two cars (out of 31) to finish the race on the lead lap.

Martinsville may not leap to mind when you think about close finishes. Short tracks don’t have the millisecond margins of victory seen at superspeedways. That doesn’t mean their finishes are any less exciting.

Here are the four closest finishes at Martinsville.

2007 spring: Jimmie Johnson beats teammate Jeff Gordon

The .065-second margin of victory at the 2007 race is the smallest of any Martinsville contest. It’s also the 32nd-closest finish in NASCAR regular-season races. Eleven Talladega and eight Daytona races rank above it, which makes this race the 13th-closest non-superspeedway points-paying race.

Hendrick Motorsports has the most Martinsville wins of any owner with 27. The 2007 spring race found two HMS cars battling for the win in just the second race with the Gen-5 car (aka The Car of Tomorrow).

As the laps ticked down, Jeff Gordon drew close to Jimmie Johnson entering the turns, but Johnson consistently out-accelerated Gordon leaving the turns. It wasn’t until the final lap that Gordon reached Johnson’s bumper.

Contact made Johnson’s car wiggle, allowing Gordon to pull up almost even. The two cars banged side-by-side all the way to the checkered flag. Johnson prevailed for his third win in what would become a 10-win championship season.

Fall 2018: Joey Logano‘s bump-and-run on Martin Truex Jr.

The second closest finish at Martinsville was a little more recent. In 2018, Martinsville was the first race of the three that would whittle eight championship contenders down to four. Joey Logano took the lead on lap 460 of 500. Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. battled Logano side-by-side for six laps before clearing him coming off Turn 2 on the next-to-last lap.

With the checkered flag in sight, Logano chased Truex all the way through the last lap, finally making contact through Turns 3 and 4. He hit Truex’s car hard enough to knock the steering wheel out of Truex’s hands. Both cars went sideways, but Logano’s less than Truex’s. Logano reached the start-finish line first.

Denny Hamlin, who had been running in third, went to the inside to avoid the Logano/Truex battle and took second place. Logano beat Hamlin by .107 of a second.

“He may have won the battle, but he ain’t winning the damn war,” Truex said, angry that he had raced Logano cleanly and the favor hadn’t been returned. Truex vowed that Logano wouldn’t win the championship that year.

Logano won the championship that year.

Fall 2001: Ricky Craven gets his first win

Kevin Harvick wasn’t even supposed to be in that fall’s Martinsville race. He was driving a Richard Childress Racing Cup Series car after Dale Earnhardt’s death earlier that year, but he was also contending for a championship in what was then the Busch Series. The Busch Series’ Saturday race in Memphis had been delayed to Sunday, the day of the Cup Series race.

When rain forced the Cup Series race to shift to Monday, Harvick was there. He started in back and raced to the front, where he battled with Bobby Hamilton.

Ricky Craven watched the tension between the two drivers escalate from just behind them. Hamilton bumped Harvick out of the way. On lap 473 of 500, Harvick returned the favor, knocking Hamilton hard enough to spin him. Harvick earned a one-lap penalty for rough driving.

Craven, who hadn’t won a Cup Series race at the time, took the lead.

But Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett wasn’t about to let Craven coast to victory.

With 10 laps to go, The Charlotte Observer’s David Poole reported that Jarrett was one second behind. But he had changed four tires on his last pit stop while Craven had changed only two. The tire differential helped Jarrett reach Craven with two laps to go. The cars bumped for the last two laps, with Craven finally pinching Jarrett against the wall on the last lap to earn his first Cup Series career race by .141 of a second.

Hamilton finished 13th and Harvick 22nd.

Fall 2017: Kyle Busch wins in overtime

Drivers still in contention for the season championship are willing to take even more risks in the fall than in the spring. Brad Keselowski — one of those drivers pursuing the 2017 championship — was leading when teammate Logano brought out a caution on lap 475.

Chase Elliott moved Keselowski out of the way on the restart. Then Hamlin spun Elliott with two laps remaining.

That left Hamlin, who has earned five of Joe Gibbs Racing’s 14 Martinsville wins, on the front row for an overtime restart. Busch restarted next to him, on the outside, with JGR-affiliate Furniture Row’s Truex behind Busch.

Hamlin led the first lap of the restart, but Busch caught and bumped Hamlin just as the white flag flew. Hamlin was forced high in Turn 1, allowing Busch and Truex to pass. Truex pursued Busch in a drag race to the finish line. Busch won by .141 of a second, making this the fourth-closest Martinsville finish.

Hamlin was caught up in a massive 15-car wreck and finished in seventh place.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is more than one-quarter old, and numerous top-shelf drivers remain winless.

Martinsville Speedway, site of Sunday’s race, could open doors for some of those still looking.

Among those carrying win-column zeroes into Sunday’s 400-lap race are Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Chastain, star of last October’s last-lap “Hail Melon” run at Martinsville, finished fifth and fourth in the two Cup races at the half-mile track in 2022. Harvick has two wins at the track, while Truex has scored three times, Keselowski twice, Hamlin five times and Bowman once.

Blaney, trying to end a frustrating winless streak, finished fourth and third at Martinsville last year.

A look at the weekend schedule:

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain. High of 68 with an 80% chance of rain during the day and 50% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 79 with a 5% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Thunderstorms late in the day. High of 78. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 16

Garage open

  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Chase Elliott will return to driver’s seat at Martinsville this weekend

By Apr 12, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chase Elliott will return to the driver’s seat of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series activity at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott suffered a fractured leg while snowboarding March 3 and has missed six Cup races. He underwent surgery and has been through a rehabilitation process.

Hendrick Motorsports said Elliott was medically cleared to drive Tuesday. He tested in the Chevrolet simulator Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team decided Wednesday he can compete this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” team owner Rick Hendrick stated in a release by the team. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

Although Elliott could be limited by the leg issue at Martinsville, he and Hendrick have good history there. Hendrick Motorsports has scored 27 Martinsville victories, the most ever by a team at a single track. Elliott finished 10th in both Martinsville races last year, and his six stage wins at the track lead all other drivers. He won the fall 2020 race at Martinsville.

During Elliott’s absence, Josh Berry filled in for five of the six races, and Jordan Taylor replaced Elliott at Circuit of the Americas.

“Having such high-caliber drivers available was a huge benefit, especially under difficult circumstances,” said Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews. “Josh and Jordan each brought a tremendous amount of professionalism to our team, and we’re truly grateful for their contributions. Their preparation and talent made a big difference. We can’t overstate it.”

Elliott remains eligible for the Cup playoffs. He received a waiver from NASCAR.

Zane Smith to drive Rick Ware Racing Cup car at Martinsville

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Rick Ware Racing has named Zane Smith as driver for its No. 51 Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith, last year’s Craftsman Truck Series champion, replaces Cody Ware, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after being charged in Iredell County, North Carolina with felony assault on a female.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Smith will be making his fourth start in the Cup Series. He has finishes of 17th at Gateway, 13th at Daytona and 31st at Phoenix.

Smith has nine wins in the Truck Series.

The team has not announced plans for the 51 car beyond the Martinsville race.

