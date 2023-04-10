Long: Dirt or pavement is wrong question to ask about Bristol

By Apr 10, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In the debate on if the dirt race should return to Bristol Motor Speedway next season, the wrong question is being asked.

The focus should be when will Bristol get a better date for its spring race.

Drivers say Bristol Motor Speedway’s concrete track makes for one of the best racing venues on the circuit. It’s time to give Bristol a better date away from the cold, rainy conditions that have impacted the event in recent years.

One idea would be to move Bristol’s spring date to May and have the North Wilkesboro race move to April and become a points event next season. Promote North Wilkesboro as the first points race at that track since 1996 and run it on Easter night.

North Wilkesboro’s more intimate setting means a capacity crowd of around 25,000 will look much better on TV than the larger crowd that saw the Bristol race Sunday but still had many seats empty.

The Bristol race that moves to May could remain a points event and allow NASCAR to do something different with the All-Star Race. Maybe Nashville’s Fairground Speedway will be ready to host the All-Star Race in 2025.

Moving Bristol later in the season gives the track a chance to draw a larger crowd and possibly avoid some of the weather issues that have plagued the track.

Three times since 2017 he spring Bristol Cup race has finished on a Monday. Twice in that span the entire race was held on a Monday because of rain.

All three years Cup has raced on the dirt at Bristol has been plagued by bad weather.

  • In 2021, the rain postponed the dirt race to Monday, March 29.
  • In 2022, rain halted the April 17 dirt race twice but the event was able to run the full distance.
  • This year, the Cup practice was rained out on Friday.

As to the question of if Bristol should be a dirt event, Brad Keselowski noted the expiration date on such unique events.

“If you’re going to have a special event, I don’t think you do it more than two years,” he said. “I think it kind of loses its luster after the second year no matter what it is, not just here, but any of the ones that we do. You’ve got to keep it fresh.

“We’re in the era now of social media and instant gratification. Things are cool real quick and then they’re not cool real quick.”

Joey Logano likes the idea of a dirt race on the Cup schedule but could see it possibly elsewhere.

“I do think having a dirt race is cool … for our sport,” Logano said after he won last weekend’s Craftsman Truck race on the dirt at Bristol. “To be the most versatile sport in the world is pretty cool. Dirt racing is one part of that.

“You’ve got to be so versatile through every discipline (as a driver). I love that challenge. So I wouldn’t want to take a dirt race off the schedule. All I’m saying is Bristol a great racetrack either way.”

Chase Briscoe says to give the dirt race at Bristol a chance but on a different weekend.

“I would love to see this race on a non-Easter weekend just to kind of see the turnout,” he said after finishing fifth Sunday night. “I feel like we don’t get a true read about what the fanbase thinks about it.

“We have to have a dirt race, at least one. Now, if it’s here or not, it doesn’t really make a difference to me. I do think after (Sunday night), even last year, especially after (Sunday night), I think it’s show that they can put on really good racing.”

If not a dirt race at Bristol, then where?

“If we move it, we just have to be smart about it and where you run it because it’s going to be hard to just go and replicate something like this or something like Eldora,” Briscoe said of the half-mile dirt track owned by Tony Stewart that once hosted Truck races.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Cup will continue to have schedule variation in 2024. Moving Bristol’s spring race should be something to consider.

Christopher Bell’s victory Sunday at Bristol put him in a category above future Hall of Famers.

The victory was Bell’s fifth in 116 career Cup starts. Among active drivers, that’s more wins in the same amount of time than future Hall of Famers Kevin Harvick (four wins), Kyle Busch (four) and Denny Hamlin (four).

Only Brad Keselowski had more wins in his first 116 Cup starts than Bell did. Keselowski had eight wins.

Told how he ranked Sunday night, Bell said: “That’s incredible, something that I’m forever grateful to be in the position I am in, to drive for a team that’s capable of giving me race cars capable of winning.

“But I try to not look at the stats and focus on the task at hand. That is very rewarding to hear, and hopefully I’m not done here.”

Next on the Cup schedule is Sunday’s race at Martinsville. Bell won there last October to advance to the championship race.

Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing team are taking advantage of the opportunity this month. With races at Richmond, Bristol dirt and Martinsville, this is a chance for Bell to grab strong finishes and strengthen his position in the season standings.

Bell opened April by finishing fourth at Richmond and followed it with the win at Bristol, moving him into the points lead. That’s critical. Those in the top 10 at the end of the regular season score bonus playoff points.

Bell entered last year’s postseason with only 11 playoff points, putting him 10th among the 16 drivers. Twice he had to win in elimination races to advance.

This stretch is a key point for Bell and his team to score as many points as possible. He’s scored 97 points in two races. Only two other drivers have scored more than 70 points in those events: Tyler Reddick (74 points) and Kyle Larson (72).

“Once we get into the playoffs, it’s all about bonus points to get through these rounds,” crew chief Adam Stevens said. “We were fortunate last year when our backs were up against the wall to be able to transfer. But you can’t rely on that. That’s tough. It took some situations and a little bit of a luck for that to happen.

“If you have a big old stockpile of bonus points, you get in that spot, maybe it’s not as foreboding as it was. Hopefully we don’t put ourselves in that spot. To do that, we need to capitalize on our strengths and we need to minimize our weaknesses.”

0 Comments

Cup driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday by the Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office and charged with an assault on a female and assault by strangulation – inflect serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office listed Ware’s bond at $3,000. Ware was out on bond Monday afternoon.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Ware.

Rick Ware Racing issued a statement Monday:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision.

“The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond.

“These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

An incident report from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident took place April 3.

Ware did not compete in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway for what Rick Ware Racing said was a personal reason.

The 27-year-old Ware has run 97 Cup races since 2017. He also has 28 Xfinity starts since 2014 and seven Truck starts since 2014.

Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal penalties to 24, 48 teams

By Apr 10, 2023, 1:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that it will not appeal the penalties issued to the No. 24 and 48 teams for an infraction discovered after the April 2 race at Richmond Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports stated: “Because we will be best served by devoting our time and resources to competing each weekend, our team will not pursue an appeal of the penalties issued on April 6. The area of the race cars NASCAR focused on is not related to our performance on the track.”

NASCAR took the cars of William Byron and Alex Bowman to the R&D Center for further evaluation after that event. NASCAR announced April 6 that both drivers had been penalized 60 points and five playoff points each and their interim crew chiefs were each suspended two races and fined $75,000.

NASCAR cited both Hendrick cars for violating the following sections:

Section 14.1.D: Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR Rules, installation of additional components, repairs, deletions, and/or modifications to Next Gen Single Source Vendor-supplied parts and/or assemblies will not be permitted.

Section 14.1.2.B: All parts and assemblies must comply with the NASCAR Engineering Change Log.

Section 14.5.6.B: The greenhouse may be modified to accommodate a windshield wiper motor where required; these modifications will be permitted for all racetracks. The greenhouse modification must conform to the following drawing.

Byron expressed his displeasure with being penalized a second time this season, telling reporters this past weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway that “I’m not very happy.”

Winners and losers at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Apr 10, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at winners and losers from Sunday night’s Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — Bell didn’t necessarily have the night’s best car, but he had the best plan. He stayed on track during the pit-stop opportunity after the second stage, took the lead and led the race’s final 100 laps for his first win of the year. He is the seventh driver to reach Victory Lane this season, and he rolled into the points lead.

MORE: Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece explain their incidents

MORE: Bristol Cup results, driver points

Tyler Reddick — Could Reddick have passed Bell to win on the final lap? That question obviously won’t be answered, as a last-lap caution flag froze the field and denied Reddick his shot at the pass for first place. He led 69 laps and gained seven positions in points to fifth.

Austin Dillon — Dillon never led a lap Sunday, but he was a presence near the front virtually all evening. Third place is his best finish of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Stenhouse found the right grooves on an ever-changing track and produced his first top five since he won the Daytona 500 in February.

LOSERS

Joey Logano — The defending Cup champion had a rare off night, becoming involved in early-race incidents and finally parking his Ford after 96 laps, finishing last.

Aric Almirola — Almirola ran well through much of the race but ultimately made a mistake chasing more speed and damaged his car, finishing 31st.

Kyle Larson — Larson won the pole and had a strong car, leading the first 75 laps. But repeated run-ins with Ryan Preece forced him out of the race and into a 35th-place finish.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece explain what happened in their incidents

By Apr 9, 2023, 11:56 PM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson was confused. Ryan Preece said he didn’t intentionally wreck Larson.

Larson and Preece made contact multiple times in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the second occasion leading to Larson’s car suffering enough damage that it could not continue.

MORE: Christopher Bell wins dirt race at Bristol 

MORE: What drivers said after Bristol race

Issues started on Lap 79 of the 250-lap race when contact between Larson and Preece sent Preece into the wall. Preece expressed his dissatisfaction during a caution a few laps later, running alongside Larson’s car and shaking his hand at Larson.

After the incident, Preece said “game over” on his radio. He explained what he meant after the race.

“I think you just get mad getting run in the fence,” Preece said. “There was no meaning, it’s just from inside that race car you’re like, ‘I’m not gonna lift.’ When it comes to being run into the fence, every time you lift, if guys see you lifting when you’re at the right rear corner, they’re just gonna keep running you up in the fence.

“I think when I meant game over, I meant just not gonna keep lifting and giving that respect of, ‘Hey, I’ll give you this room.’ It comes down to that.”

Larson’s perspective on the incident: “It was a tight clear off of (Turn) 4. Obviously, I’m looking in my mirror and it didn’t seem as if he was to my right rear yet. I don’t know if he got into the wall, but he had a pretty short temper, obviously. He tried to crash me, I think, after that. He was sort of mad at me under yellow.”

Contact from Preece sent Larson into the wall nearly 100 laps later. They hit off Turn 4 and continued down the frontstretch before contact from Preece sent Larson into the Turn 1 wall. He finished 35th. Preece went on to place 24th.

Larson was shocked at what happened.

“I assumed it had been an hour and a half or so since that happened,” Larson said of the initial incident with Preece. “It wasn’t my fault why he ended up spun out in the back. I thought he would chill out. Obviously, he didn’t and rammed me into the fence and ended our day. It is what it is.”

Said Preece: “I was trying to run the top. It was real slick. Got loose and both ended up in the fence.”

Told that some would view his contact as intentional after the earlier incident, Preece responded: “I don’t race dirt. I don’t know. I tried running the top. I’m the guy that runs the bottom. I know (Larson) was making speed up top. I tried to move up there and we were just too loose.

“I still agree that a lot of people are going to stand their ground, but by no means was that intentional. I was just trying to get all that I could.”

