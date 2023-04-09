Dr. Diandra: Dishing the dirt on racing the Next Gen car at Bristol

By Apr 9, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Racing the Next Gen car at Bristol requires the most modifications of any track on the schedule.

Even the tires are different.

Here are three other ways the Next Gen car becomes a dirt car, just for this weekend.

Keeping dirt out of where it doesn’t belong

The primary challenge of dirt racing is that it’s dirty.

The last place you want dirt is in a high-tech engine with the tightest of clearances. A throttle-body air filter is permitted at all tracks, but essential at Bristol.

The second-last place you want dirt is embedded in your radiator. Radiators use airflow to cool water coming from the engine. Without airflow, the engine could overheat.

The radiator air inlet sits in the center of each car’s front fascia. Although each manufacturer’s fascia styling is different, the openings are the same. The diagram below shows a Ford’s front fascia. Red indicates the areas where up to two 4”-diameter brake duct openings can be put on each side.

A graphic showing the radiator air inlet on a Ford

Teams place grates over the radiator air inlet openings at all tracks. When running the Next Gen at Bristol, they use an additional screen with a fine-mesh filter fabric placed not more than 2 inches in front of the usual screen. Air can flow into the radiator around the top, bottom and sides of the extended filter, while mud is captured. The mesh can be changed out as needed.

Stewart Haas Fords used white screens in 2022, making them the easiest cars on which to see the feature. Although the photo below makes it look like the extended screen is right in front of the fascia, there’s actually more than an inch between them.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying
The No. 14’s Next Gen nose at the 2022 Bristol dirt race (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The protrusion at the very bottom of the screen is a camera — this one with a rather large glob of dirt on it.

The photo below shows a Gen-6 Ford fitted out for dirt racing. The extended splitter of the Gen-6 practically invites dirt to build up.

Then again, no one ever expected the Gen-6 car to race on dirt.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race Practice
The No. 38’s Gen-6 nose at the 2021 Bristol dirt race. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Although dirt still accumulates on the front of the Next Gen car, its much smaller splitter prevents the heavy buildup seen on the Gen-6 car.

Getting to the bottom of the issue

The biggest change comes underneath the car. Given the banking and slower speeds, racing the Next Gen car at Bristol doesn’t require a lot of downforce.

At Bristol, a “dirt event debris shield” replaces the underwing. I’ve omitted some of the smaller underwing parts in the diagram below for the sake of clarity.

A graphic comparing the underwing used on all pavement tracks to the dirt event debris shield used at the Bristol dirt race

 

The graphic shows how much the splitter has been minimized. Even the dirt racing engine panel lacks the contouring of the underwing.

And although the center sections (dark blue in the regular underwing and salmon in the dirt event debris shield) look similar, they aren’t. Finally, the rear diffuser and all its strakes are replaced by simple panels designed more to shut out dirt than for aerodynamics.

Dirt Track Vision

If race cars create vortices at pavement tracks, they create dust devils at dirt tracks. One lesson learned after the first Bristol dirt race is that night racing is a must.

“There’s a reason,” Chase Briscoe said, “that, when we go dirt racing any day of the year, we race at night. A day show is very rare. When you run a day show, it’s always dusty, it’s always a struggle to see and the track’s not very good.”

Even if the track offers up dirt rather than dust, visibility remains a problem. One glob of dirt in the wrong place on a windshield can make it impossible for a driver to see where he’s going.

Most cars that race on dirt have wire screening in place of windshields. Last year, Larson — who has perhaps the strongest dirt credentials in the Cup Series garage — advocated for removing the solid windshields on the Next Gen racecar.

“I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR radio. “So in my opinion, if we’re not going to take the windshields out, we might as well just never put dirt on Bristol again.”

But the laminated polycarbonate windows will stay in place for Sunday’s race. Although the visibility challenge remains (especially having only between-stage-break pit stops) safety concerns dictate that the windows stay put.

Any number of parts on a Next Gen car are heavy enough to go through wire. No helmet could protect a driver from a piece of lead or titanium ballast, for example.

While NASCAR can no doubt develop a viable replacement for windshields, it’s less of a priority given that the Next Gen car races on Bristol dirt only once a year.

Bristol Dirt Race Truck results: Joey Logano wins

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

Joey Logano led 138 of 150 laps to earn his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano drove for ThorSport Racing. Ty Majeski finished second for ThorSport Racing. William Byron placed third and was followed by Matt Crafton, who gave ThorSport Racing three of the top four finishers. Grant Enfinger finished fifth.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Truck race results

The race was slowed by 11 cautions for 64 laps in the 150-lap race.

Majeski leads Zane Smith by 34 points in the season standings.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Who had a good race: Jake Garcia‘s sixth-place finish was one spot short of his career best in the series. … Tanner Gray finished eighth for the second time in the past three races. … Kaden Honeycutt tied his career-best finish by placing ninth.

Who had a bad race: Christian Eckes. He was eliminated by a crash, finishing 30th. In the three races since winning at Atlanta, he’s finished 30th twice and 15th.

Next: The series races April 14 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

William Byron frustrated with second NASCAR penalty: ‘I’m not happy’

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — William Byron expressed his frustration with NASCAR penalizing his team for a second time this season, saying “I’m not happy.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver rarely shows his displeasure publicly, but his three-minute session with reporters at Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of those rare times he’s done so.

NASCAR took the cars of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman after last weekend’s race at Richmond to the R&D Center for further examination. NASCAR discovered an infraction and penalized both teams.

Byron, the only driver to win two Cup races this season, and Bowman were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. Both of their interim crew chiefs were fined $75,000 and suspended two races each. Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will decide to appeal the penalty after this weekend’s race.

NASCAR typically does not take the winner or runner-up cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after a race because of the rigorous inspection done with those cars at the track. NASCAR can choose to take any vehicle it wants to the R&D Center for further evaluation.

That NASCAR took two Hendrick cars raised eyebrows since it came just days after an appeals panel rescinded the point penalties to the Hendrick drivers and teams for a previous infraction.

Byron wasn’t pleased.

“I feel like they could take all the cars to the R&D Center,” Byron said. “I don’t understand it. I’m not happy.”

On his car and Bowman’s car being taken for further evaluation, Byron said: “It doesn’t look very random, does it?”

This week’s penalty dropped Byron from fourth to 14th in the points. The previous penalty of 100 points dropped him from fourth to 29th.

Asked how he’s handled yo-yoing in the points based on penalties and appeals, Byron said: “I don’t have anything good to say.”

Byron said he didn’t consider the multiple penalties against his team this year to be a stain on it.

“It’s not a stain for us,” he said. “We don’t really look outside our team. Our team has been great this year and we’ll keep it going.”

Byron will start Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway 10th. Teammate Kyle Larson will start on the pole.

Cup starting lineup for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and be joined on the front row by Austin Dillon.

JJ Yeley earned the third spot, giving Rick Ware Racing its best starting spot for a Cup race. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Kyle Busch starts fifth.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole. Larson scored the most points with 15 in winning his heat after starting sixth.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

Kyle Larson wins Cup pole for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway based on his performance in his qualifying race Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

Larson won his heat race from the sixth starting spot to earn 15 points and claim the pole. Austin Dillon, who scored 14 points in his heat race win, will start second.

JJ Yeley, driving for Rick Ware Racing, will start third after earning 14 points. It is the best starting spot for a Rick Ware Racing car in Cup.

Christopher Bell will start fourth with 13 points and Kyle Busch will start fifth with 13 points. Tiebreakers were broken by owner points. Tyler Reddick was the only other driver to score 13 points in his heat. He’ll start sixth.

The heat winners were: Austin Dillon (heat 1), Ryan Blaney (heat 2), Larson (heat 3) and Bubba Wallace (heat 4). Dirt Late Model racer Jonathan Davenport, making his Cup debut, will start 21st.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

