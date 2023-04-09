Broken finger won’t slow Chase Briscoe

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Briscoe isn’t sure when he’ll have surgery this week for his broken finger, but he’s clear on one thing.
“They said I don’t have to be put under (for the procedure), but I definitely don’t want to be awake for that,” he said.
Briscoe, who will start 14th in tonight’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, broke the middle finger on his left hand while driving a dirt late model car Thursday at an event that included Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.
“Qualifying just got really tight and was all the way to the left,” Briscoe said. “When I hit the wall, it literally ripped the wheel all the way back to the right. Never had that happen before.
“When I pulled into the infield, it hurt a little bit and was kind of waiting. I had adrenaline pumping and looked at my finger and it was pointed crooked, so I knew I was in trouble.
“I went to the ambulance and they didn’t know if it was necessarily broken and the next morning came here and got an X-ray. As soon as the picture popped up, the doctor went ‘oh boy,’ so I knew I was in trouble. Overall I feel like I’m 99 percent of what I normally.”
Briscoe competed in Saturday night’s Craftsman Truck race at Bristol, placing seventh.
“My hand is throbbing,” he said after the Truck race. “I can feel my pulse in it. I’m sure an hour from now I’m going to be hurting pretty bad.
“It held really well today. I was amazed at how well I was able to drive just with how much pain I was in just doing everyday life stuff. They did a really good job of making this (brace) as good as it could. I’m looking forward to (Sunday). I feel I can contend for the win.”
Briscoe had a brace for the finger and his glove taped to limit the movement of the finger in Saturday night’s race.
Briscoe seeks his first win in this event. He was running second last year when he made a desperation move on the last lap to try to get in front of leader Tyler Reddick. Briscoe spun into Reddick, causing Reddick to spin. Busch, running third, drove by both to score his only Cup victory of last season.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — It hovers. It glows. It has some wondering what is NASCAR doing.
NASCAR’s Chose Drone is as much as social media star — or villain, depending on one’s point of view — as it is a functional part of a race.
With NASCAR racing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s not practical to put the choose symbol on the track as it is done at paved tracks, because it will disappear quickly.
Many local short tracks solve the issue by putting a cone on the track during a caution to signify where drivers should chose which lane to restart. The cone is attached to a string so it can be retrieved without someone running on the track.
NASCAR went high tech.
A drone will hover over a part of the frontstretch and have bright orange LED lights in the shape of a box to signal where drivers need to choose their restart lane.
Cup drivers have mixed opinions on this new device.
“It’s funny that we need a drone to chose (lanes),” Kyle Larson said. “I think it’s a little overcomplicated for sure.”
“I just love it,” he said. “I think it’s unique, and I think it’s a little cutting edge instead of a … cone on the racetrack. It gives you something to talk about.”
Aric Almirola said that the drone should be considered for other tracks, particularly night races where it would stand out.
“Those orange boxes on the ground are hard to see when you’re approaching them if you’re not the lead car,” Almirola said. “The further you get back in the field, guys are making the decision at the last minute so it is kind of hard to see where it’s at. We’ve all gotten relatively used to it.”
Said Chris Buescher of the drone: “It’s pretty neat. I think it’s a good way to incorporate something that we can’t do any other way here, so I like it.”
#NASCAR … Here is the drone that will mark the choose area for Truck and Cup race at Bristol. There won’t be any markings on the dirt for choose area pic.twitter.com/Hrf8bt4lg9
Here are three other ways the Next Gen car becomes a dirt car, just for this weekend.
Keeping dirt out of where it doesn’t belong
The primary challenge of dirt racing is that it’s dirty.
The last place you want dirt is in a high-tech engine with the tightest of clearances. A throttle-body air filter is permitted at all tracks, but essential at Bristol.
The second-last place you want dirt is embedded in your radiator. Radiators use airflow to cool water coming from the engine. Without airflow, the engine could overheat.
The radiator air inlet sits in the center of each car’s front fascia. Although each manufacturer’s fascia styling is different, the openings are the same. The diagram below shows a Ford’s front fascia. Red indicates the areas where up to two 4”-diameter brake duct openings can be put on each side.
Teams place grates over the radiator air inlet openings at all tracks. When running the Next Gen at Bristol, they use an additional screen with a fine-mesh filter fabric placed not more than 2 inches in front of the usual screen. Air can flow into the radiator around the top, bottom and sides of the extended filter, while mud is captured. The mesh can be changed out as needed.
Stewart Haas Fords used white screens in 2022, making them the easiest cars on which to see the feature. Although the photo below makes it look like the extended screen is right in front of the fascia, there’s actually more than an inch between them.
The protrusion at the very bottom of the screen is a camera — this one with a rather large glob of dirt on it.
The photo below shows a Gen-6 Ford fitted out for dirt racing. The extended splitter of the Gen-6 practically invites dirt to build up.
Then again, no one ever expected the Gen-6 car to race on dirt.
Although dirt still accumulates on the front of the Next Gen car, its much smaller splitter prevents the heavy buildup seen on the Gen-6 car.
Getting to the bottom of the issue
The biggest change comes underneath the car. Given the banking and slower speeds, racing the Next Gen car at Bristol doesn’t require a lot of downforce.
At Bristol, a “dirt event debris shield” replaces the underwing. I’ve omitted some of the smaller underwing parts in the diagram below for the sake of clarity.
The graphic shows how much the splitter has been minimized. Even the dirt racing engine panel lacks the contouring of the underwing.
And although the center sections (dark blue in the regular underwing and salmon in the dirt event debris shield) look similar, they aren’t. Finally, the rear diffuser and all its strakes are replaced by simple panels designed more to shut out dirt than for aerodynamics.
“There’s a reason,” Chase Briscoe said, “that, when we go dirt racing any day of the year, we race at night. A day show is very rare. When you run a day show, it’s always dusty, it’s always a struggle to see and the track’s not very good.”
Even if the track offers up dirt rather than dust, visibility remains a problem. One glob of dirt in the wrong place on a windshield can make it impossible for a driver to see where he’s going.
Most cars that race on dirt have wire screening in place of windshields. Last year, Larson — who has perhaps the strongest dirt credentials in the Cup Series garage — advocated for removing the solid windshields on the Next Gen racecar.
“I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR radio. “So in my opinion, if we’re not going to take the windshields out, we might as well just never put dirt on Bristol again.”
But the laminated polycarbonate windows will stay in place for Sunday’s race. Although the visibility challenge remains (especially having only between-stage-break pit stops) safety concerns dictate that the windows stay put.
Any number of parts on a Next Gen car are heavy enough to go through wire. No helmet could protect a driver from a piece of lead or titanium ballast, for example.
While NASCAR can no doubt develop a viable replacement for windshields, it’s less of a priority given that the Next Gen car races on Bristol dirt only once a year.
The race was slowed by 11 cautions for 64 laps in the 150-lap race.
Majeski leads Zane Smith by 34 points in the season standings.
Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano
Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano
Who had a good race: Jake Garcia‘s sixth-place finish was one spot short of his career best in the series. … Tanner Gray finished eighth for the second time in the past three races. … Kaden Honeycutt tied his career-best finish by placing ninth.
Who had a bad race: Christian Eckes. He was eliminated by a crash, finishing 30th. In the three races since winning at Atlanta, he’s finished 30th twice and 15th.
Next: The series races April 14 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
The Hendrick Motorsports driver rarely shows his displeasure publicly, but his three-minute session with reporters at Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of those rare times he’s done so.
NASCAR took the cars of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman after last weekend’s race at Richmond to the R&D Center for further examination. NASCAR discovered an infraction and penalized both teams.
Byron, the only driver to win two Cup races this season, and Bowman were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. Both of their interim crew chiefs were fined $75,000 and suspended two races each. Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will decide to appeal the penalty after this weekend’s race.
NASCAR typically does not take the winner or runner-up cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after a race because of the rigorous inspection done with those cars at the track. NASCAR can choose to take any vehicle it wants to the R&D Center for further evaluation.