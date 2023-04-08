Kyle Larson wins Cup pole for Bristol Dirt Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway based on his performance in his qualifying race Saturday.
The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole.
MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup
Larson won his heat race from the sixth starting spot to earn 15 points and claim the pole. Austin Dillon, who scored 14 points in his heat race win, will start second.
JJ Yeley, driving for Rick Ware Racing, will start third after earning 14 points. It is the best starting spot for a Rick Ware Racing car in Cup.
Christopher Bell will start fourth with 13 points and Kyle Busch will start fifth with 13 points. Tiebreakers were broken by owner points. Tyler Reddick was the only other driver to score 13 points in his heat. He’ll start sixth.
The heat winners were: Austin Dillon (heat 1), Ryan Blaney (heat 2), Larson (heat 3) and Bubba Wallace (heat 4). Dirt Late Model racer Jonathan Davenport, making his Cup debut, will start 21st.