Cup starting lineup for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and be joined on the front row by Austin Dillon.

JJ Yeley earned the third spot, giving Rick Ware Racing its best starting spot for a Cup race. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Kyle Busch starts fifth.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole. Larson scored the most points with 15 in winning his heat after starting sixth.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

Bristol Dirt Race Truck starting lineup

William Byron frustrated with second NASCAR penalty: ‘I’m not happy’

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — William Byron expressed his frustration with NASCAR penalizing his team for a second time this season, saying “I’m not happy.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver rarely shows his displeasure publicly, but his three-minute session with reporters at Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of those rare times he’s done so.

NASCAR took the cars of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman after last weekend’s race at Richmond to the R&D Center for further examination. NASCAR discovered an infraction and penalized both teams.

Byron, the only driver to win two Cup races this season, and Bowman were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. Both of their interim crew chiefs were fined $75,000 and suspended two races each. Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will decide to appeal the penalty after this weekend’s race.

NASCAR typically does not take the winner or runner-up cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after a race because of the rigorous inspection done with those cars at the track. NASCAR can choose to take any vehicle it wants to the R&D Center for further evaluation.

That NASCAR took two Hendrick cars raised eyebrows since it came just days after an appeals panel rescinded the point penalties to the Hendrick drivers and teams for a previous infraction.

Byron wasn’t pleased.

“I feel like they could take all the cars to the R&D Center,” Byron said. “I don’t understand it. I’m not happy.”

On his car and Bowman’s car being taken for further evaluation, Byron said: “It doesn’t look very random, does it?”

This week’s penalty dropped Byron from fourth to 14th in the points. The previous penalty of 100 points dropped him from fourth to 29th.

Asked how he’s handled yo-yoing in the points based on penalties and appeals, Byron said: “I don’t have anything good to say.”

Byron said he didn’t consider the multiple penalties against his team this year to be a stain on it.

“It’s not a stain for us,” he said. “We don’t really look outside our team. Our team has been great this year and we’ll keep it going.”

Byron will start Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway 10th. Teammate Kyle Larson will start on the pole.

Kyle Larson wins Cup pole for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway based on his performance in his qualifying race Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

Larson won his heat race from the sixth starting spot to earn 15 points and claim the pole. Austin Dillon, who scored 14 points in his heat race win, will start second.

JJ Yeley, driving for Rick Ware Racing, will start third after earning 14 points. It is the best starting spot for a Rick Ware Racing car in Cup.

Christopher Bell will start fourth with 13 points and Kyle Busch will start fifth with 13 points. Tiebreakers were broken by owner points. Tyler Reddick was the only other driver to score 13 points in his heat. He’ll start sixth.

The heat winners were: Austin Dillon (heat 1), Ryan Blaney (heat 2), Larson (heat 3) and Bubba Wallace (heat 4). Dirt Late Model racer Jonathan Davenport, making his Cup debut, will start 21st.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

Bristol Dirt Race Truck starting lineup

By Apr 8, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Zane Smith will start on the pole for Saturday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after the qualifying heats.

Smith, the reigning series champion, will be joined on the front row by Ty Majeski. Kaden Honeycutt starts third, Joey Logano starts fourth and Stewart Friesen starts fifth.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Truck starting lineup

The lineup was set based on points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat races and also earned points for each position they gained in the race. Most points led to the best starting spot for Saturday night’s race.

The Truck race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

Sunday Cup dirt race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
NASCAR is back on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the third consecutive year.

Joey Logano won the inaugural event. Kyle Busch won last year’s race. This is the only dirt race for the Cup season and marks the eighth race of the season.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Rear Admiral Stephen “Josh” Jackson, Senior Navy Flag Officer, will give the command to start engines at 7:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 6:05 p.m. … Driver introductions at 6:20 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Mike Rife, Vansant (Virginia) Church of Christ, at 7 p.m. … Riley Clemmons will perform the national anthem at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (125 miles) on the half-mile dirt track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. … Coverage begins with the Bristol Speedway Easter Celebration at 4:30 p.m. on FS1, followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 5:30 p.m. on FS1. Coverage moves to Fox at 6 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 6 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 61 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Chase Briscoe spun and also spun Tyler Reddick, racing Reddick for the lead on the last lap of last year’s race. Kyle Busch got by both to win. Reddick finished second. Briscoe placed 22nd.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Cody Ware to miss Bristol race

Friday 5: Is a Cup crew chief’s place still atop the pit box

NASCAR makes Rule Book changes with appeals

NASCAR penalizes two Hendrick teams for Richmond violations

NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

NASCAR appeals panel upholds Denny Hamlin penalties

NASCAR to announce top 75 driver list beginning next week

Dr. Diandra: Bristol dirt race demands drivers develop different preparation techniques

