Bristol Dirt Race Truck results: Joey Logano wins

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
Bristol Dirt Race Truck results
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Joey Logano led 138 of 150 laps to earn his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano drove for ThorSport Racing. Ty Majeski finished second for ThorSport Racing. William Byron placed third and was followed by Matt Crafton, who gave ThorSport Racing three of the top four finishers. Grant Enfinger finished fifth.

The race was slowed by 11 cautions for 64 laps in the 150-lap race.

Majeski leads Zane Smith by 34 points in the season standings.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Who had a good race: Jake Garcia‘s sixth-place finish was one spot short of his career best in the series. … Tanner Gray finished eighth for the second time in the past three races. … Kaden Honeycutt tied his career-best finish by placing ninth.

Who had a bad race: Christian Eckes. He was eliminated by a crash, finishing 30th. In the three races since winning at Atlanta, he’s finished 30th twice and 15th.

Next: The series races April 14 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

William Byron frustrated with second NASCAR penalty: ‘I’m not happy’

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — William Byron expressed his frustration with NASCAR penalizing his team for a second time this season, saying “I’m not happy.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver rarely shows his displeasure publicly, but his three-minute session with reporters at Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of those rare times he’s done so.

NASCAR took the cars of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman after last weekend’s race at Richmond to the R&D Center for further examination. NASCAR discovered an infraction and penalized both teams.

Byron, the only driver to win two Cup races this season, and Bowman were penalized 60 points and five playoff points. Both of their interim crew chiefs were fined $75,000 and suspended two races each. Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will decide to appeal the penalty after this weekend’s race.

NASCAR typically does not take the winner or runner-up cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, after a race because of the rigorous inspection done with those cars at the track. NASCAR can choose to take any vehicle it wants to the R&D Center for further evaluation.

That NASCAR took two Hendrick cars raised eyebrows since it came just days after an appeals panel rescinded the point penalties to the Hendrick drivers and teams for a previous infraction.

Byron wasn’t pleased.

“I feel like they could take all the cars to the R&D Center,” Byron said. “I don’t understand it. I’m not happy.”

On his car and Bowman’s car being taken for further evaluation, Byron said: “It doesn’t look very random, does it?”

This week’s penalty dropped Byron from fourth to 14th in the points. The previous penalty of 100 points dropped him from fourth to 29th.

Asked how he’s handled yo-yoing in the points based on penalties and appeals, Byron said: “I don’t have anything good to say.”

Byron said he didn’t consider the multiple penalties against his team this year to be a stain on it.

“It’s not a stain for us,” he said. “We don’t really look outside our team. Our team has been great this year and we’ll keep it going.”

Byron will start Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway 10th. Teammate Kyle Larson will start on the pole.

Cup starting lineup for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and be joined on the front row by Austin Dillon.

JJ Yeley earned the third spot, giving Rick Ware Racing its best starting spot for a Cup race. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Kyle Busch starts fifth.

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole. Larson scored the most points with 15 in winning his heat after starting sixth.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

Kyle Larson wins Cup pole for Bristol Dirt Race

By Apr 8, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway based on his performance in his qualifying race Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat race. Drivers also could earn points for each position gained from their starting spot in their heat race. Most points won the pole.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup

Larson won his heat race from the sixth starting spot to earn 15 points and claim the pole. Austin Dillon, who scored 14 points in his heat race win, will start second.

JJ Yeley, driving for Rick Ware Racing, will start third after earning 14 points. It is the best starting spot for a Rick Ware Racing car in Cup.

Christopher Bell will start fourth with 13 points and Kyle Busch will start fifth with 13 points. Tiebreakers were broken by owner points. Tyler Reddick was the only other driver to score 13 points in his heat. He’ll start sixth.

The heat winners were: Austin Dillon (heat 1), Ryan Blaney (heat 2), Larson (heat 3) and Bubba Wallace (heat 4). Dirt Late Model racer Jonathan Davenport, making his Cup debut, will start 21st.

Bristol Heat Race 1 results

Bristol Heat Race 2 results

Bristol Heat Race 3 results

Bristol Heat Race 4 results

Bristol Dirt Race Truck starting lineup

By Apr 8, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Zane Smith will start on the pole for Saturday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after the qualifying heats.

Smith, the reigning series champion, will be joined on the front row by Ty Majeski. Kaden Honeycutt starts third, Joey Logano starts fourth and Stewart Friesen starts fifth.

MORE: Bristol Dirt Truck starting lineup

The lineup was set based on points. Drivers earned points for where they finished in their heat races and also earned points for each position they gained in the race. Most points led to the best starting spot for Saturday night’s race.

The Truck race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

