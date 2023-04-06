NASCAR weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Apr 6, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR’s annual return to dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway means a schedule unlike any other weekend of the year.

Saturday’s schedule at the half-mile track includes four qualifying races for the Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. The 150-lap truck feature is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

Sunday’s Cup race, the third on Bristol dirt, is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. The race running order will be frozen at the end of each stage, and pit stops will be non-competitive.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Bristol

Friday and Saturday weather forecasts in the track area call for rain, which could have a significant impact on the racing surface.

Practices are scheduled for both series Friday.

Joey Logano (2021) and Kyle Busch (2022) have won the previous Bristol Cup dirt races.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule:

Bristol Motor Speedway (Cup and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Rain likely. High of 54. 70% chance of rain.

Saturday: Steady morning rain. Afternoon showers. High of 54. 22% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. High of 61. 3% chance of rain at start of race.

Friday, April 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3 – 9:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 8:02 – 8:27 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 8:32 – 8:57 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, April 8

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2)
  • 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 9

Garage open

  • 3 – 11:45 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7 p.m. — Cup race (250 laps, 125 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Dr. Diandra: Bristol dirt race demands drivers develop different preparation techniques

By Apr 6, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

This weekend marks the third year of the Bristol dirt race. NASCAR’s history started in dirt, but today’s dirt races are nothing like those of long ago. They’re also nothing like the other 35 races on the schedule.

The Bristol dirt race is the only points-paying Cup Series race that sets the starting lineup via heat races rather than qualifying. A random draw determines heat race starting positions rather than a statistical metric.

Drivers earn points not just for where they finish their qualifying race, but also for how many cars they pass. The passing points are important because four drivers will win heats. Passing points decide which of these drivers earns the pole.

MORE: Drivers to watch in Cup Series race at Bristol

While some drivers came of age driving in the dirt, others have little to no experience.

“Dirt challenges me,” Austin Cindric said, even though he’s raced rally cars on dirt. “I think being able to show up and be prepared and have some things to already work on is pretty important for me.”

But the preparation techniques most drivers rely on are of much less use this week.

The limitations of simulators

Simulators provide little help to drivers preparing for this weekend’s one-off Bristol dirt race.

“They do have it on there,” Christopher Bell said of the Toyota simulator. “I don’t think many of the drivers will utilize it. I think it’s moreso just to work on setup stuff for the crew chiefs and engineers.”

“Truthfully,” Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe said, “I don’t think the simulator does the greatest job on the dirt stuff.”

Even simulation engineers would agree. Bristol dirt simulations require new car and tire models. But the biggest challenge is dealing with the complexities of a dirt surface.

“You know with dirt, it’s constantly changing: The grip level, the moisture level, all that, so I don’t think it’s a huge advantage when it comes to simulation yet,” said Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsports.

Even if one could model how a dirt track changes throughout a race, it’s impossible to physically create the same dirt track twice. The final course condition depends on many variables, including track prep three or four days before the event.

Especially if there’s rain in the days before the race. And the forecast calls for rain Friday and Saturday.

Rain will wet only the surface of a well-packed dirt track. When the drivers wear off the top layer during the race, they’ll find dust underneath. If the dirt is well tilled when it rains, the water soaks in and provides a more consistent structure.

Drivers who do use simulators (or iRacing) mainly do so to get into the “dirt mindset.”

“I think it helps with the surface,” McDowell said. “Being in that dirt mindset of constantly counter-steering and working the throttle. It’s just a different approach. I think it helps just kind of getting into that routine.”

Dirt Bristol is a different kind of dirt racing

“It’s nothing like when I race on dirt,” Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson said of the Bristol dirt race. “The surface is dirt, but the cars don’t react the same or anything. I think it’s shown the last two years that a dirt guy doesn’t have an extreme advantage as everybody might think.”

In addition to two Friday practices at Bristol, some drivers will prepare by running other dirt races.

The 4/10-mile high-banked dirt oval of Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, will host the Kyle Larson Presents: FloRacing Late Model Challenge Thursday night. Briscoe, along with Busch and Larson, are among those set to race.

Briscoe will also run the No. 22 AM Racing Ford in the Craftsman Truck Series Saturday evening. Even though the truck drives very differently than the Next Gen car, Briscoe sees advantages.

“Running the Truck race,” Briscoe said, “will give me a read on how the dirt is different this year — how it’s prepped and how it changes throughout the race.”

Should NASCAR race on dirt?

When asked if having more than one dirt race on the schedule would help, McDowell laughed.

“I would prefer we did none,” he said. “Zero. You know, it’s actually gone decent for me, but I’m not a dirt racer and don’t do a lot of dirt throughout the year.”

Briscoe makes the most passionate argument in favor of the yearly excursion. He notes that the one-off Bristol dirt race exposes dirt-racing fans to NASCAR and vice versa.

Then there’s the issue of equity and representation.

“For me,” Briscoe said, “I feel like every single driver in the Cup series has grown up either short track racing on pavement, late models … we have some road course guys and a lot of dirt guys. But the dirt guys don’t have any opportunity to go back to their roots.”

But even Briscoe wouldn’t advocate for a second dirt race.

“I don’t think we necessarily need more than one,” Briscoe says. He adds that it doesn’t have to be at Bristol, either.

“But,” he concludes, “we definitely need to have at least one, just from the side of being able to tie it all together.”

NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Apr 6, 2023, 9:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

Bristol 1995/1999: The Dale Earnhardt/Terry Labonte Show

Bristol Motor Speedway in the 1990s will be remembered mostly for two races that matched Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte, two of the sport’s giants, on the high ground.

In the track’s 1995 night race, Earnhardt recovered from a long line of issues — an early-race encounter with Rusty Wallace, a spinout and a damaged oil cooler — to challenge Labonte for the win in the closing laps. On the last lap, Earnhardt sent Labonte crashing into the wall, but Labonte held on to win the race, his crippled race car finding its way to Victory Lane. Earnhardt finished second.

Four years later, the same pair was in the late-night spotlight at Bristol. They swapped the lead before Earnhardt hit Labonte on the final lap, causing the Texas driver to lose control. Earnhardt swept past him to win the race.

After the race, Earnhardt said he didn’t mean to crash Labonte. “I meant to rattle his cage,” Earnhardt said. Labonte, a hunting buddy of Earnhardt’s, said Earnhardt “never has any intention of taking anybody out. It just happens that way.”

Charlotte 2002: Jamie McMurray wins in second Cup start

It’s safe to say that Jamie McMurray’s arrival in Cup Series racing was more spectacular than most.

McMurray won in only his second Cup race, outrunning a raft of top drivers to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 13, 2002.

Chip Ganassi Racing called on McMurray to fill the seat in its No. 40 cars after Sterling Marlin suffered a serious injury in a race accident and missed the final weeks of the season. McMurray made his first start in the No. 40 at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing 26th.

The 500-mile fall race at Charlotte was next on the schedule, and the event would mark McMurray’s first Cup run on a 1.5-mile track.

McMurray took the lead after late-race pit stops and outran Bobby Labonte by .350 of a second to win. Following McMurray and Labonte was a group of talent-rich drivers: Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace and Jimmie Johnson.

McMurray, 26, scored seven Cup wins before he retired.

Talladega 2004: Jeff Gordon edges Dale Earnhardt Jr. in controversial finish

The Earnhardt name is magic at Talladega Superspeedway, where Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. enjoyed success after success. But it was Jeff Gordon who rode to victory in a controversial finish at the 2.66-mile track in 2004.

Gordon and Earnhardt Jr. were battling for the lead with five laps to go when Brian Vickers crashed, causing a caution flag. Green-white-checkered overtime rules had not gone into effect at that time, and NASCAR decided the winner — in this case Gordon — based on which driver was in front at the time of the flag. Gordon appeared to be about a half-car-length in front, and he took the caution and checkered flags for the win.

The ruling did not go over well with many in the Talladega grandstands. Drink cans, seat cushions and other debris — some hitting Gordon’s car — were thrown onto the track by fans as Gordon took a victory lap.

Gordon led the race’s final six laps, including the last four under caution.

2013 Daytona 500: Danica Patrick scores first pole win by woman

Danica Patrick’s decision to leave IndyCar racing for NASCAR brought a wave of publicity to stock car racing’s top level, and she rode the crest to headlines in qualifying for the 2013 Daytona 500 at the start of her first full season in Cup racing.

Patrick, driving for Stewart Haas Racing, ran a lap at 196.434 mph to win the 500 pole, becoming the first woman to do so. Jeff Gordon qualified second. Patrick finished eighth in the race.

Patrick’s hopes to have a successful career in NASCAR faded. She didn’t win another pole after the Daytona run in 2013, and she never won a race.

In five-plus seasons in Cup, she had no top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.

2020 The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington: Back to racing

The NASCAR Cup Series had run its first four races of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States in early March.

It would be more than two months before drivers and teams hit the track again. The start of a dramatically reconfigured 2020 Cup schedule took place May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

With strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Real Heroes 400 ran behind closed doors. Only essential personnel were present at Darlington for the race, which was among the first major professional sporting events in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Kevin Harvick reached a milestone with his 50th career Cup Series win and celebrated by doing donuts at the start/finish line. When he climbed out of his Ford, he was only met with silence.

“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.

It was a day unlike any other in NASCAR history. But the sport’s mission had been accomplished. Racing was back.

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.

Appeals panel gives Kaulig Racing little reprieve from NASCAR penalties

By Apr 5, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel kept nearly all of the penalties issued Kaulig Racing and Justin Haley for modifying a hood louver.

Haley and Kaulig were docked 100 points each by NASCAR for the infraction, which was discovered before qualifying at Phoenix last month. The appeals panel amended those penalties to 75 points each Wednesday.

The appeals panel kept the rest of the penalties that had been issued by NASCAR. Those were:

  • Loss of 10 playoff points for Haley and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing team.
  • $100,000 fine to crew chief Trent Owens
  • Four-race suspension to Owens.

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice called the decision “disheartening” on FS1’s “Race Hub” on Wednesday night.

The appeals panel did not explain its reasoning for slightly altering the penalty. The three-member panel consisted of Hunter Nickell, Shawna Robinson and Steve York.

Kaulig Racing has the option to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer. Rice said Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the team would file an appeal to the Final Appeal Officer.

Wednesday’s decision comes a week after a different three-member panel rescinded the penalties of 100 points and 10 playoff points to each of Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers and teams for modification to hood louvers that was discovered before practice at Phoenix.

That panel — which consisted of Kelly Housby, Dixon Johnston and Bill Lester — kept the $100,000 fines and four-race suspensions to each of the Hendrick crew chiefs. That panel also did not explain its reasoning for altering the penalties to the Hendrick drivers and teams.

Three Cup drivers entered in Truck race at Bristol

By Apr 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Three winning drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series are on the entry list for Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt surface.

Scheduled to compete with the Truck regulars are Joey Logano (with ThorSport Racing), William Byron (with Kyle Busch Motorsports) and Chase Briscoe (with AM Racing).

Entered in both the Truck race and Sunday’s Cup race is dirt track champion Jonathan Davenport, who is scheduled to make his debut in both series. He is entered in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports truck Saturday and in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup race.

MORE: Drivers to watch in Cup Series race at Bristol

Davenport, 39, is a star at the top levels of dirt track racing. He is a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion and has won the World 100, one of dirt racing’s major events, five times.

Cup and Truck qualifying races are scheduled at the track Saturday, with the Truck race scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET Saturday start. The Cup race is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Bristol Cup entry list

Bristol Truck entry list

