NASCAR makes Rule Book changes with Appeals

By Apr 6, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT
NASCAR Rule Book changes
Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
NASCAR announced a series of changes Thursday to the Rule Book that limit the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on how much they can rescind with a penalty and that the panel’s explanation can be published.

The biggest change is that the panel “may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed Penalty” if it finds a penalty has taken place. If it finds the penalty didn’t occur, the penalty can be rescinded.

The changes are effective as of Thursday night. They are not retroactive to the appeals earlier this week, including Thursday afternoon’s decision by the appeals panel to uphold the penalties to Denny Hamlin.

The move comes after confusing decisions by the appeals panel in recent decisions involving Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing.

The panel rescinded the 100 points and 10 playoff points to the Hendrick drivers and teams for the team’s infraction with hood louvers while keeping the suspensions and fines to each team’s crew chiefs. The panel reduced the 100-point penalty by 25 points to Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing for a hood louver violation.

Had the rule change been in place earlier, Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers and teams would not have gotten their 100 points back.

Here are the changes:

Section 11.10.2.C was updated to include the phrase: “Appeals Panel may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed Penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as defined in Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties; modifications to a Penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges, as listed in the Rule Book. By way of example, if NASCAR assessed a Penalty that consisted of Points reductions, monetary fines, and suspensions, all three elements of the originally assessed Penalty must remain, but the amount of each element could be adjusted within the minimum and maximum Penalty ranges.”

Section 11.20.1.C was updated to include: “The Final Appeals Officer may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed Penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as outlined in Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties; modifications to a Penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges as listed in the Rule Book. By way of example, if NASCAR assessed a Penalty that consisted of Points reductions, monetary fines, and suspensions, all three elements of the originally assessed Penalty must remain, but the amount of each element could be adjusted within the minimum and maximum Penalty ranges.”

Section 11.29.A was updated to state that NASCAR can release the panel’s explanation for its decision: :”NASCAR shall have the right to publish any decision of the Appeals Panel/FAO, including without limitation, the names of the parties involved and the Appeals Panel/FAO justification for modifying or rescinding a Penalty.”

NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

By Apr 6, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT
The NASCAR All-Star Race will resemble old-school racing at an old-school track with minimal twists.

The May 21 All-Star Race marks the return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The All-Star Race, which in the past has had various iterations and complicated formulas, will be simplified.

The race will be 200 laps. All laps count. There will be a competition break on or around Lap 100. Teams will start on sticker tires and have three sets in the pits. After the competition break, teams will be allowed to use only one additional set of stickers tires.

All-Star Weekend will begin May 19 with practice and qualifying, which will be based on the pit crews. Qualifying will be based on the four-tire pit stop time of each car. The results will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Heat Races and All-Star Open.

The All-Star Heat Races will set the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. Results of Heat Race 1 will set the inside row for the All-Star Race. Results of Heat Race 2 will set the outside row for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Open, for those not yet qualified for the All-Star Race will be 100 laps. There will be a competition break on or around Lap 60. The top two finishers of the Open advance to the All-Star Race. There also will be a fan vote winner transfer to the All-Star Race.

The All-Star field is open to 2022 and 2023 points race winners, past All-Star Race winners, past NASCAR Cup champions, top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the NASCAR fan vote winner.

The winner of the All-Star Race will collect $1 million.

Drivers who have secured an All-Star Race spot are:

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Erik Jones

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

Daniel Suárez

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Bubba Wallace

NASCAR penalizes two Hendrick teams for Richmond violations

By Apr 6, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
NASCAR has penalized the teams of Alex Bowman and William Byron for violations found with their cars after Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Both cars were taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation after the Richmond race.

NASCAR issued the following penalties Thursday:

  • Penalized Alex Bowman and William Byron 60 points each and five playoff points each
  • Suspended crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives two races each and fined both $75,000

The suspensions for both Campe and Ives, both interim crew chiefs filling in for crew chiefs previously suspended, will begin April 13. Each of Hendrick’s crew chiefs will be done with their suspension from the Phoenix infraction by then.

The point penalty drops Bowman from first in the standings to seventh. Byron drops from fourth to 14th.

NASCAR cited both Hendrick cars for violating the following sections:

Section 14.1.D: Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR Rules, installation of additional components, repairs, deletions, and/or modifications to Next Gen Single Source Vendor-supplied parts and/or assemblies will not be permitted.

Section 14.1.2.B: All parts and assemblies must comply with the NASCAR Engineering Change Log.

Section 14.5.6.B: The greenhouse may be modified to accommodate a windshield wiper motor where required; these modifications will be permitted for all racetracks. The greenhouse modification must conform to the following drawing:

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Thursday:

“We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

This is the second time in the last month that multiple Hendrick cars have been penalized for violations.

NASCAR took the hood louvers from each of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice March 10 at Phoenix. NASCAR penalized each of those teams March 15. Those penalties were:

  • Docked Alex BowmanKyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed. On March 29, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded the point penalties to each of the drivers and teams while keeping the suspensions and fines for the crew chiefs.

UPDATED POINTS WITH PENALTIES TO BOWMAN, BYRON

  1. Ross Chastain ….. 259 points
  2. Christopher Bell .. 229
  3. Kevin Harvick ….. 227
  4. Kyle Larson …….. 222
  5. Joey Logano ……. 222
  6. Kyle Busch …….. 215
  7. Alex Bowman …… 203
  8. Martin Truex Jr. … 198
  9. Brad Keselowski . 196
  10. Ryan Blaney …….. 188
  11. Denny Hamlin …… 188
  12. Tyler Reddick …… 187
  13. Austin Cindric ….. 175
  14. William Byron ……..168
  15. Chris Buescher … 165

NASCAR appeals panel upholds Denny Hamlin penalties

By Apr 6, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
A NASCAR appeals panel Thursday upheld penalties issued recently to driver Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and 25 points after he admitted on his weekly podcast that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the last lap of this year’s Phoenix race. The panel heard testimony Thursday concerning Hamlin’s appeal and decided to leave the penalties in place.

Hamlin can appeal that decisionito the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

The appeals panel was made up of former television executive Hunter Nickell, track operator Dale Pinilis and former driver Lyn St. James.

The penalty resulted from Hamlin violating section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book. Among the violations listed are:

  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of championship.
  • Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

NASCAR also cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.D, which includes:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

Although Hamlin initially said he would not appeal the penalties, he changed his mind later, saying on social media that the encounter with Chastain “was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

On his podcast, Hamlin said the contact with Chastain “wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Hamlin’s admission that he wrecked Chastain intentionally led to the penalties.

NASCAR to announce top 75 driver list beginning next week

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Thursday that it will begin naming the final 25 drivers that will make up NASCAR’s top 75 drivers list the week of April 10.

The 25 new drivers on the list will join the 50 greatest drivers chosen during NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998.

NASCAR will reveal five drivers per week beginning next week. The final five will be revealed leading into NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend May 12-14 at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Dr. Diandra examines driver techniques for the Bristol Dirt Race

The 75 greatest drivers, chosen as part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, will not be ranked.

Among drivers chosen during the 50th anniversary observance were Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Junior Johnson and Bobby Allison.

The 25 new drivers were chosen by a committee of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and news media members.

Darlington Raceway plans to salute the drivers during its May race weekend.

