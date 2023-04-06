NASCAR appeals panel upholds Denny Hamlin penalties

By Apr 6, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
A NASCAR appeals panel Thursday upheld penalties issued recently to driver Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and 25 points after he admitted on his weekly podcast that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the last lap of this year’s Phoenix race. The panel heard testimony Thursday concerning Hamlin’s appeal and decided to leave the penalties in place.

Hamlin can appeal that decisionito the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

The appeals panel was made up of former television executive Hunter Nickell, track operator Dale Pinilis and former driver Lyn St. James.

The penalty resulted from Hamlin violating section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book. Among the violations listed are:

  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of championship.
  • Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

NASCAR also cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.D, which includes:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

Although Hamlin initially said he would not appeal the penalties, he changed his mind later, saying on social media that the encounter with Chastain “was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

On his podcast, Hamlin said the contact with Chastain “wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Hamlin’s admission that he wrecked Chastain intentionally led to the penalties.

NASCAR penalizes two Hendrick teams for Richmond violations

By Apr 6, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
NASCAR has penalized the teams of Alex Bowman and William Byron for violations found with their cars after Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Both cars were taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation after the Richmond race.

NASCAR issued the following penalties Thursday:

  • Penalized Alex Bowman and William Byron 60 points each and five playoff points each
  • Suspended crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives two races each and fined both $75,000

The suspensions for both Campe and Ives, both interim crew chiefs filling in for crew chiefs previously suspended, will begin April 13. Each of Hendrick’s crew chiefs will be done with their suspension from the Phoenix infraction by then.

The point penalty drops Bowman from first in the standings to seventh. Byron drops from fourth to 14th.

NASCAR cited both Hendrick cars for violating the following sections:

Section 14.1.D: Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR Rules, installation of additional components, repairs, deletions, and/or modifications to Next Gen Single Source Vendor-supplied parts and/or assemblies will not be permitted.

Section 14.1.2.B: All parts and assemblies must comply with the NASCAR Engineering Change Log.

Section 14.5.6.B: The greenhouse may be modified to accommodate a windshield wiper motor where required; these modifications will be permitted for all racetracks. The greenhouse modification must conform to the following drawing:

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Thursday:

“We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

This is the second time in the last month that multiple Hendrick cars have been penalized for violations.

NASCAR took the hood louvers from each of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice March 10 at Phoenix. NASCAR penalized each of those teams March 15. Those penalties were:

  • Docked Alex BowmanKyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed. On March 29, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded the point penalties to each of the drivers and teams while keeping the suspensions and fines for the crew chiefs.

UPDATED POINTS WITH PENALTIES TO BOWMAN, BYRON

  1. Ross Chastain ….. 259 points
  2. Christopher Bell .. 229
  3. Kevin Harvick ….. 227
  4. Kyle Larson …….. 222
  5. Joey Logano ……. 222
  6. Kyle Busch …….. 215
  7. Alex Bowman …… 203
  8. Martin Truex Jr. … 198
  9. Brad Keselowski . 196
  10. Ryan Blaney …….. 188
  11. Denny Hamlin …… 188
  12. Tyler Reddick …… 187
  13. Austin Cindric ….. 175
  14. William Byron ……..168
  15. Chris Buescher … 165

NASCAR to announce top 75 driver list beginning next week

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Thursday that it will begin naming the final 25 drivers that will make up NASCAR’s top 75 drivers list the week of April 10.

The 25 new drivers on the list will join the 50 greatest drivers chosen during NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998.

NASCAR will reveal five drivers per week beginning next week. The final five will be revealed leading into NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend May 12-14 at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Dr. Diandra examines driver techniques for the Bristol Dirt Race

The 75 greatest drivers, chosen as part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, will not be ranked.

Among drivers chosen during the 50th anniversary observance were Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Junior Johnson and Bobby Allison.

The 25 new drivers were chosen by a committee of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and news media members.

Darlington Raceway plans to salute the drivers during its May race weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. extends sponsorship with Sun Drop

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
Sun Drop cola, a sponsor associated with the Earnhardt racing family for years, has extended its partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sun Drop will be the primary sponsor for Earnhardt Jr.’s Late Model car in the May 17 CARS Tour Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and also will sponsor the Hall of Fame driver in a Late Model event in 2024.

Earnhardt Jr. raced with Sun Drop sponsorship in a Late Model race at North Wilkesboro last year as the track was being renovated. The Cup All-Star race is scheduled at NWS May 21.

MORE: NASCAR 75: Looking back on the sport’s iconic moments

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement released Thursday. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

At North Wilkesboro, Earnhardt Jr. will join JR Motorsports Late Model driver Carson Kvapil to round out the team’s two-car lineup. In addition to primary sponsorship on Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, Sun Drop will also be featured as an associate partner on Kvapil’s No. 8 entry as the 19-year-old driver seeks his second consecutive CARS Tour championship.

NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Apr 6, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

Atlanta 2001: Kevin Harvick wins after replacing Dale Earnhardt

NASCAR was changed forever on Feb. 18, 2001 when Dale Earnhardt Sr. was killed on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Richard Childress, Earnhardt’s car owner and his best friend, considered leaving the sport in the aftermath of Earnhardt’s death but remembered a conversation in which Earnhardt had told him to carry on if anything happened to him. Childress promoted Xfinity Series driver Kevin Harvick to Cup, changing the number of the car from Earnhardt’s iconic 3 to 29.

Harvick finished 14th at North Carolina Speedway in his Cup debut, then scored an eighth at Las Vegas.

The tour moved on to Atlanta Motor Speedway, which would see one of the sport’s magical finishes. Jeff Gordon and Harvick wrestled for the win on the final lap, Harvick edging Gordon by inches at the start-finish line.

The RCR crew celebrated wildly on pit road, and Harvick’s breakthrough win contributed to the healing process as NASCAR recovered from the loss of Earnhardt.

Bristol 1995/1999: The Dale Earnhardt/Terry Labonte Show

Bristol Motor Speedway in the 1990s will be remembered mostly for two races that matched Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte, two of the sport’s giants, on the high ground.

In the track’s 1995 night race, Earnhardt recovered from a long line of issues — an early-race encounter with Rusty Wallace, a spinout and a damaged oil cooler — to challenge Labonte for the win in the closing laps. On the last lap, Earnhardt sent Labonte crashing into the wall, but Labonte held on to win the race, his crippled race car finding its way to Victory Lane. Earnhardt finished second.

Four years later, the same pair was in the late-night spotlight at Bristol. They swapped the lead before Earnhardt hit Labonte on the final lap, causing the Texas driver to lose control. Earnhardt swept past him to win the race.

After the race, Earnhardt said he didn’t mean to crash Labonte. “I meant to rattle his cage,” Earnhardt said. Labonte, a hunting buddy of Earnhardt’s, said Earnhardt “never has any intention of taking anybody out. It just happens that way.”

Charlotte 2002: Jamie McMurray wins in second Cup start

It’s safe to say that Jamie McMurray’s arrival in Cup Series racing was more spectacular than most.

McMurray won in only his second Cup race, outrunning a raft of top drivers to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 13, 2002.

Chip Ganassi Racing called on McMurray to fill the seat in its No. 40 cars after Sterling Marlin suffered a serious injury in a race accident and missed the final weeks of the season. McMurray made his first start in the No. 40 at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing 26th.

The 500-mile fall race at Charlotte was next on the schedule, and the event would mark McMurray’s first Cup run on a 1.5-mile track.

McMurray took the lead after late-race pit stops and outran Bobby Labonte by .350 of a second to win. Following McMurray and Labonte was a group of talent-rich drivers: Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace and Jimmie Johnson.

McMurray, 26, scored seven Cup wins before he retired.

Talladega 2004: Jeff Gordon edges Dale Earnhardt Jr. in controversial finish

The Earnhardt name is magic at Talladega Superspeedway, where Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. enjoyed success after success. But it was Jeff Gordon who rode to victory in a controversial finish at the 2.66-mile track in 2004.

Gordon and Earnhardt Jr. were battling for the lead with five laps to go when Brian Vickers crashed, causing a caution flag. Green-white-checkered overtime rules had not gone into effect at that time, and NASCAR decided the winner — in this case Gordon — based on which driver was in front at the time of the flag. Gordon appeared to be about a half-car-length in front, and he took the caution and checkered flags for the win.

The ruling did not go over well with many in the Talladega grandstands. Drink cans, seat cushions and other debris — some hitting Gordon’s car — were thrown onto the track by fans as Gordon took a victory lap.

Gordon led the race’s final six laps, including the last four under caution.

2013 Daytona 500: Danica Patrick scores first pole win by woman

Danica Patrick’s decision to leave IndyCar racing for NASCAR brought a wave of publicity to stock car racing’s top level, and she rode the crest to headlines in qualifying for the 2013 Daytona 500 at the start of her first full season in Cup racing.

Patrick, driving for Stewart Haas Racing, ran a lap at 196.434 mph to win the 500 pole, becoming the first woman to do so. Jeff Gordon qualified second. Patrick finished eighth in the race.

Patrick’s hopes to have a successful career in NASCAR faded. She didn’t win another pole after the Daytona run in 2013, and she never won a race.

In five-plus seasons in Cup, she had no top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.

2020 The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington: Back to racing

The NASCAR Cup Series had run its first four races of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States in early March.

It would be more than two months before drivers and teams hit the track again. The start of a dramatically reconfigured 2020 Cup schedule took place May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

With strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Real Heroes 400 ran behind closed doors. Only essential personnel were present at Darlington for the race, which was among the first major professional sporting events in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Kevin Harvick reached a milestone with his 50th career Cup Series win and celebrated by doing donuts at the start/finish line. When he climbed out of his Ford, he was only met with silence.

“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.

It was a day unlike any other in NASCAR history. But the sport’s mission had been accomplished. Racing was back.

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.