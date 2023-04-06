NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR All-Star Race will resemble old-school racing at an old-school track with minimal twists.

The May 21 All-Star Race marks the return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The All-Star Race, which in the past has had various iterations and complicated formulas, will be simplified.

The race will be 200 laps. All laps count. There will be a competition break on or around Lap 100. Teams will start on sticker tires and have three sets in the pits. After the competition break, teams will be allowed to use only one additional set of stickers tires.

All-Star Weekend will begin May 19 with practice and qualifying, which will be based on the pit crews. Qualifying will be based on the four-tire pit stop time of each car. The results will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Heat Races and All-Star Open.

The All-Star Heat Races will set the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. Results of Heat Race 1 will set the inside row for the All-Star Race. Results of Heat Race 2 will set the outside row for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Open, for those not yet qualified for the All-Star Race will be 100 laps. There will be a competition break on or around Lap 60. The top two finishers of the Open advance to the All-Star Race. There also will be a fan vote winner transfer to the All-Star Race.

The All-Star field is open to 2022 and 2023 points race winners, past All-Star Race winners, past NASCAR Cup champions, top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the NASCAR fan vote winner.

The winner of the All-Star Race will collect $1 million.

Drivers who have secured an All-Star Race spot are:

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Erik Jones

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

Daniel Suárez

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Bubba Wallace