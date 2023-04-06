Dr. Diandra: Bristol dirt race demands drivers develop different preparation techniques

By Apr 6, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
This weekend marks the third year of the Bristol dirt race. NASCAR’s history started in dirt, but today’s dirt races are nothing like those of long ago. They’re also nothing like the other 35 races on the schedule.

The Bristol dirt race is the only points-paying Cup Series race that sets the starting lineup via heat races rather than qualifying. A random draw determines heat race starting positions rather than a statistical metric.

Drivers earn points not just for where they finish their qualifying race, but also for how many cars they pass. The passing points are important because four drivers will win heats. Passing points decide which of these drivers earns the pole.

While some drivers came of age driving in the dirt, others have little to no experience.

“Dirt challenges me,” Austin Cindric said, even though he’s raced rally cars on dirt. “I think being able to show up and be prepared and have some things to already work on is pretty important for me.”

But the preparation techniques most drivers rely on are of much less use this week.

The limitations of simulators

Simulators provide little help to drivers preparing for this weekend’s one-off Bristol dirt race.

“They do have it on there,” Christopher Bell said of the Toyota simulator. “I don’t think many of the drivers will utilize it. I think it’s moreso just to work on setup stuff for the crew chiefs and engineers.”

“Truthfully,” Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe said, “I don’t think the simulator does the greatest job on the dirt stuff.”

Even simulation engineers would agree. Bristol dirt simulations require new car and tire models. But the biggest challenge is dealing with the complexities of a dirt surface.

“You know with dirt, it’s constantly changing: The grip level, the moisture level, all that, so I don’t think it’s a huge advantage when it comes to simulation yet,” said Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsports.

Even if one could model how a dirt track changes throughout a race, it’s impossible to physically create the same dirt track twice. The final course condition depends on many variables, including track prep three or four days before the event.

Especially if there’s rain in the days before the race. And the forecast calls for rain Friday and Saturday.

Rain will wet only the surface of a well-packed dirt track. When the drivers wear off the top layer during the race, they’ll find dust underneath. If the dirt is well tilled when it rains, the water soaks in and provides a more consistent structure.

Drivers who do use simulators (or iRacing) mainly do so to get into the “dirt mindset.”

“I think it helps with the surface,” McDowell said. “Being in that dirt mindset of constantly counter-steering and working the throttle. It’s just a different approach. I think it helps just kind of getting into that routine.”

Dirt Bristol is a different kind of dirt racing

“It’s nothing like when I race on dirt,” Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson said of the Bristol dirt race. “The surface is dirt, but the cars don’t react the same or anything. I think it’s shown the last two years that a dirt guy doesn’t have an extreme advantage as everybody might think.”

In addition to two Friday practices at Bristol, some drivers will prepare by running other dirt races.

The 4/10-mile high-banked dirt oval of Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, will host the Kyle Larson Presents: FloRacing Late Model Challenge Thursday night. Briscoe, along with Busch and Larson, are among those set to race.

Briscoe will also run the No. 22 AM Racing Ford in the Craftsman Truck Series Saturday evening. Even though the truck drives very differently than the Next Gen car, Briscoe sees advantages.

“Running the Truck race,” Briscoe said, “will give me a read on how the dirt is different this year — how it’s prepped and how it changes throughout the race.”

Should NASCAR race on dirt?

When asked if having more than one dirt race on the schedule would help, McDowell laughed.

“I would prefer we did none,” he said. “Zero. You know, it’s actually gone decent for me, but I’m not a dirt racer and don’t do a lot of dirt throughout the year.”

Briscoe makes the most passionate argument in favor of the yearly excursion. He notes that the one-off Bristol dirt race exposes dirt-racing fans to NASCAR and vice versa.

Then there’s the issue of equity and representation.

“For me,” Briscoe said, “I feel like every single driver in the Cup series has grown up either short track racing on pavement, late models … we have some road course guys and a lot of dirt guys. But the dirt guys don’t have any opportunity to go back to their roots.”

But even Briscoe wouldn’t advocate for a second dirt race.

“I don’t think we necessarily need more than one,” Briscoe says. He adds that it doesn’t have to be at Bristol, either.

“But,” he concludes, “we definitely need to have at least one, just from the side of being able to tie it all together.”

NASCAR penalizes two Hendrick teams for Richmond violations

By Apr 6, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
NASCAR has penalized the teams of Alex Bowman and William Byron for violations found with their cars after Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Both cars were taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation after the Richmond race.

NASCAR issued the following penalties Thursday:

  • Penalized Alex Bowman and William Byron 60 points each and five playoff points each
  • Suspended crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives two races each and fined both $75,000

The suspensions for both Campe and Ives, both interim crew chiefs filling in for crew chiefs previously suspended, will begin April 13. Each of Hendrick’s crew chiefs will be done with their suspension from the Phoenix infraction by then.

The point penalty drops Bowman from first in the standings to seventh. Byron drops from fourth to 14th.

NASCAR cited both Hendrick cars for violating the following sections:

Section 14.1.D: Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR Rules, installation of additional components, repairs, deletions, and/or modifications to Next Gen Single Source Vendor-supplied parts and/or assemblies will not be permitted.

Section 14.1.2.B: All parts and assemblies must comply with the NASCAR Engineering Change Log.

Section 14.5.6.B: The greenhouse may be modified to accommodate a windshield wiper motor where required; these modifications will be permitted for all racetracks. The greenhouse modification must conform to the following drawing:

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Thursday:

“We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

This is the second time in the last month that multiple Hendrick cars have been penalized for violations.

NASCAR took the hood louvers from each of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice March 10 at Phoenix. NASCAR penalized each of those teams March 15. Those penalties were:

  • Docked Alex BowmanKyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed. On March 29, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded the point penalties to each of the drivers and teams while keeping the suspensions and fines for the crew chiefs.

UPDATED POINTS WITH PENALTIES TO BOWMAN, BYRON

  1. Ross Chastain ….. 259 points
  2. Christopher Bell .. 229
  3. Kevin Harvick ….. 227
  4. Kyle Larson …….. 222
  5. Joey Logano ……. 222
  6. Kyle Busch …….. 215
  7. Alex Bowman …… 203
  8. Martin Truex Jr. … 198
  9. Brad Keselowski . 196
  10. Ryan Blaney …….. 188
  11. Denny Hamlin …… 188
  12. Tyler Reddick …… 187
  13. Austin Cindric ….. 175
  14. William Byron ……..168
  15. Chris Buescher … 165

NASCAR appeals panel upholds Denny Hamlin penalties

By Apr 6, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
A NASCAR appeals panel Thursday upheld penalties issued recently to driver Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and 25 points after he admitted on his weekly podcast that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the last lap of this year’s Phoenix race. The panel heard testimony Thursday concerning Hamlin’s appeal and decided to leave the penalties in place.

Hamlin can appeal that decisionito the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

The appeals panel was made up of former television executive Hunter Nickell, track operator Dale Pinilis and former driver Lyn St. James.

The penalty resulted from Hamlin violating section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book. Among the violations listed are:

  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of championship.
  • Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

NASCAR also cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.D, which includes:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

Although Hamlin initially said he would not appeal the penalties, he changed his mind later, saying on social media that the encounter with Chastain “was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

On his podcast, Hamlin said the contact with Chastain “wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Hamlin’s admission that he wrecked Chastain intentionally led to the penalties.

NASCAR to announce top 75 driver list beginning next week

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Thursday that it will begin naming the final 25 drivers that will make up NASCAR’s top 75 drivers list the week of April 10.

The 25 new drivers on the list will join the 50 greatest drivers chosen during NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998.

NASCAR will reveal five drivers per week beginning next week. The final five will be revealed leading into NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend May 12-14 at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Dr. Diandra examines driver techniques for the Bristol Dirt Race

The 75 greatest drivers, chosen as part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, will not be ranked.

Among drivers chosen during the 50th anniversary observance were Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Junior Johnson and Bobby Allison.

The 25 new drivers were chosen by a committee of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and news media members.

Darlington Raceway plans to salute the drivers during its May race weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. extends sponsorship with Sun Drop

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
Sun Drop cola, a sponsor associated with the Earnhardt racing family for years, has extended its partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sun Drop will be the primary sponsor for Earnhardt Jr.’s Late Model car in the May 17 CARS Tour Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and also will sponsor the Hall of Fame driver in a Late Model event in 2024.

Earnhardt Jr. raced with Sun Drop sponsorship in a Late Model race at North Wilkesboro last year as the track was being renovated. The Cup All-Star race is scheduled at NWS May 21.

MORE: NASCAR 75: Looking back on the sport’s iconic moments

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement released Thursday. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

At North Wilkesboro, Earnhardt Jr. will join JR Motorsports Late Model driver Carson Kvapil to round out the team’s two-car lineup. In addition to primary sponsorship on Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, Sun Drop will also be featured as an associate partner on Kvapil’s No. 8 entry as the 19-year-old driver seeks his second consecutive CARS Tour championship.

