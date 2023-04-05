Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Apr 5, 2023
It’s time to get dirty.

The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to run its annual dirt race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the concrete track has been covered with Tennessee earth. It’s a NASCAR experiment that has garnered mixed results in its first two outings.

MORE: William Byron atop NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch earned wins in the track’s first two dirt races.

Here’s a look at drivers to watch in Sunday’s race:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 6th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Richmond 1)
  • Past at Bristol: Fourth place in last year’s dirt race

Larson, winner of Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond, has burned up dirt tracks across the country in a variety of cars. He led 27 laps in last year’s Bristol dirt race before finishing fourth.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Bristol: Won inaugural dirt race in 2021. Only driver to finish top five in both Bristol dirt races.

Logano, whose racing skills seem to apply to any surface, is one of only four drivers (also Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick) to finish in the top 10 in both Bristol dirt events.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position: 8th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Auto Club)
  • Past at Bristol: A win and a 17th on dirt

Busch inherited the Bristol dirt win in 2022 when leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out racing for first place.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 7th (Las Vegas 1)
  • Past at Bristol: Led 126 laps in 2021 but finished 19th

Truex has been battling all season. A shot at victory Sunday at Richmond turned into an 11th-place finish because of a late-race caution and poor tire strategy.

Tyler Reddick

  • Points position: 13th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (COTA)
  • Past at Bristol: 7th and 2nd in two races

Reddick was on course to win last year’s Bristol dirt race but crashed on the last lap after Chase Briscoe’s failed move to take the lead. Reddick won the opening qualifying race at the track last year.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 11th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Phoenix 1)
  • Past at Bristol: 8th and 5th in two races

Blaney hasn’t led a lap on the Bristol dirt but has managed finishes of eighth and fifth. Could a unique surface finally end his long winless streak?

Cup team owners boycott quarterly meeting with NASCAR

Apr 5, 2023
Cup team owners boycotted Wednesday’s quarterly meeting with NASCAR officials, displeased with the status of revenue talks with the sanctioning body, sources confirmed to NBC Sports.

NASCAR issued a statement Wednesday after the boycott: “NASCAR is committed to open and productive dialogue on a regular basis with all industry stakeholders. We remain committed to continuing discussions in the spirit of collaboration and with the shared goal of growing our sport for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the team owners do not believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith and that they have taken a step backward in talks on an improved business model. Moving forward, they want NASCAR chairman Jim France and executive vice chair Lesa France Kennedy at the meetings, the team representatives told AP.

NASCAR’s charter agreement with Cup teams goes through the 2024 season. The agreement sets up the revenue model and requires the 36 charter teams to compete in every event.

Teams receive money based on entering each race, their performance in each race, performance over the previous three seasons and the points fund. Even with this, teams rely on sponsorship to offset the difference to compete in the series.

Cup team executives said last October that they need additional revenue streams to fix a “broken” business model. Their comments came after NASCAR rejected a seven-point proposal from team executives on a new model.

“We’re very far apart,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said last October.

Gordon is one of four members of the negotiating committee for teams. The others are Curtis Polk, an investor in 23XI Racing and Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager, Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern and RFK Racing President Steve Newmark.

“The economic model is really broken for teams,” Polk said in October.

NASCAR responded last October by issuing a statement: “NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.”

JGR’s Alpern said last October that additional cuts by teams would not be the best way for them to achieve financial stability.

“When it comes to cost-cutting, one of the things that’s kind of surprising in our sport is that when any of the other stakeholders spend money on something, an upgrade, signing someone from another league, it’s viewed as an investment within the sport,” he said.

“But when teams spend money, it’s we’re reckless and you need to cut. We’re investing in our business as well, whether it’s people, our facilities, we’re all trying to grow the sport and the answer to everything is not cut costs. I don’t know of another sports league or business, for that matter, who came to prosperity through cutting.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed how teams can be more financially viable last November ahead of the season finale at Phoenix.

“We fully believe that having profitable teams does lead to more competitive racing,” he said. “If you look at it, there are two areas to do it: increasing revenue, which we have every intention of doing with our race teams, and controlling expenses, right?

“The teams have asked us to control expenses. Where those come from, I don’t know. That will be up to the race teams to determine the best way to figure out how they would control those expenses.

“I’m not suggesting that we have a specific discussion around what that would be or the mechanisms that we put in place. The teams, the idea of having caps, floors, ceilings, luxury taxes. We’ll continue to have dialogue with our race teams.

“The charters go through the end of 2024. We will have meaningful dialogue with our teams next year, I’m sure. We’ll figure out what is going to be a fair opportunity for all stakeholders. Moving forward in 2025, what that looks like, I don’t know. It will absolutely have to be around both revenue increases as well as some type of expense restriction in some way.”

Polk said last October said that the sport is a “money-printing machine, but the teams put on the show. The teams are the content. The drivers, the team owners and the cars are what fans turn on for every week and what the media companies pay the big money.”

NASCAR, tracks and teams share TV revenue — a 10-year deal estimated at $8.2 billion will end after the 2024 season. For each race, 65% of the TV money goes to the tracks, 25% goes to teams and 10% goes to NASCAR.

With teams getting a smaller percentage of the TV money, they have to rely on sponsorship to cover costs.

Newmark said that sponsorship makes up about 60-80% of a team’s overall revenue. He noted how that is out of line with other sports.

The Fenway Sports Group, which is a co-owner of RFK Racing, also owns the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League and Liverpool Football Club in the English Premier League.

RFK’s Newmark noted that in Major League Baseball, 8-12% of a team’s overall revenue comes from sponsorship. In the NHL, that figure is 17-18% and for the Premier League it is closer to 26-27%.

All those totals are significantly lower than the NASCAR model. The impact of sponsorship on teams was evident last year with Joe Gibbs Racing losing Kyle Busch after last season.

Longtime sponsor Mars, Inc. announced in December 2021 that it would not return to the team or sport after the 2022 season. That began a search by JGR for a company that could invest an estimated $20 million into the No. 18 team and Busch.

After a deal with another company fell through in the summer of 2022, Gibbs was left without a sponsor and unable to sign Busch to a new contract.

“There is no other pro sport where the signing of your top athlete is completely dependent on the decision of someone at a brand,” JGR’s Alpern said. “Imagine if Aaron Rodgers of the (Green Bay) Packers had a contract held up because the stadium sponsor hadn’t made their decision on what they’re doing.

“That’s what we’re faced with as race teams. And, if I’m honest, we’ve almost become full-time fundraisers. We spend the majority of our time raising money, not to make money (but) to survive.”

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron remains No. 1

Apr 4, 2023
On a Richmond race day in which Hendrick Motorsports cars stood out from the rest of the pack, William Byron seemed on course for a shot at his third win of the season.

That possibility dissolved when Byron was booted into the wall with 20 laps to go, but he tallied 117 laps led.

MORE: Richmond win caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson got the Richmond win, but Byron remains atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for another week.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (first last week) — Byron finished a sour 24th at Richmond Sunday, but that number doesn’t tell the full story of his day. He led a race-high 117 laps and was on the way to challenge for the win late in the race when he was knocked into the wall by Christopher Bell on a restart. Byron remains the only driver with multiple wins this season.

2. Ross Chastain (third last week) — With a third-place run Sunday, Chastain has back-to-back top-five finishes. He led 16 laps Sunday. And he was blamed for a crash he didn’t cause. All in a day’s work for the Melon Man.

3. Kyle Busch (second last week) — Busch finished 14th Sunday and wasn’t a factor at the front of the pack. The run ended a streak of 10 straight top-10 finishes for Busch at Richmond.

4. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman remains the sport’s most consistent driver to date with six top-10 runs in seven races. He continues to lead the points standings.

5. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — Bell was a force at Richmond with 26 laps led and a fourth-place finish. Although winless, he has four top-five finishes to lead that category.

6. Kyle Larson (ninth last week)Larson emerged victorious in the late-race jumble of cautions and tire changes Sunday to break into the victory column. He has three top fives in the past five races and seems to be connecting with the Next Gen car after a disappointing 2022. Half-jokingly, Larson said Sunday he had been viewing races from 2021 to remind himself when he was good.

7. Joey Logano (sixth last week) — Logano was very, very quiet Sunday but held on through the late-race chaos to finish seventh.

8. Kevin Harvick (10th last week) — Harvick jumps two spots in the rankings after a fifth-place run at Richmond. He has four top 10s in the past six races and seems on the brink of a first win.

9. Denny Hamlin (eighth last week) — Despite leading 71 laps Sunday, Hamlin failed to challenge for the win at his favorite track, finishing 20th.

10. Tyler Reddick (seventh last week) — A Reddick spin on Lap 372 brought out the caution that changed the dynamic of Sunday’s race. He finished 16th.

Joe Gibbs Racing changes how its crews perform pit stops

Apr 3, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — A year after debuting a new pit stop procedure that sent over-the-wall crew members running around the front of the car to shave time, Joe Gibbs Racing has stopped doing it in races.

Whether that different style of pit stop will return remains to be seen.

“You never say never, so I wouldn’t say it’s dead,” Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, told NBC Sports about the future of the JGR pit stop procedure, “but certainly there’s been enough calls for concern to make us jump back on this.”

JGR unveiled the new pit stop in the April 2022 race at Richmond Raceway. 23XI Racing crews also performed that type of stop  last year. Both Toyota teams had stopped doing it by the Atlanta race in mid-March.

The JGR-style pit stops started with all five pit crew members jumping off the pit wall in front of the car and running to their positions on the right side of the car.

Timing was critical.

The right front tire changer needed to finish first so he could lead the group around the front of the car and head to the left rear tire to change it. The right rear tire changer moved to the left front tire.

In the traditional style used by all other Cup teams, one person changed both front tires and one changed both rear tires. The rear tire changer ran around the back of the car instead of coming from the front as with the JGR style.

The new style created eye-popping pit stop times when it worked well.

Joe Gibbs Racing pit crews recorded nine-second pit stops seven times in that first race last year with the new pit stop style, the team reported. The rest of the field, using the traditional method, had five such stops.

Denny Hamlin’s pit stop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2023. Notice how all the crew members run around the front of the car and the right rear tire changer goes to the left front. JGR is not doing this style of pit stop for the time being.

Teams typically measure the length of a pit stop from when the car is jacked on the right side to when the jack is released on the left side on a four-tire stop. Other metrics measure the length of a pit stop based on when a car first enters its stall to when it first leaves its stall. That’s a longer period of time.

Either way, the JGR style — when run without any snafus — often proved faster. That was significant because track position is so important in Cup races.

When there were issues with the pit stop, the extra time in the pit stall cost drivers positions on the track.

“The theory is it’s a little bit faster when it’s right, but it’s two to three times as slow when it’s not,” Gabehart said of the JGR pit stop procedure. “So, you’re just trying to minimize potential error. We’re working through that as a company.”

Martin Truex Jr.‘s crew using the traditional pit stop style Sunday at Richmond. Notice how the rear tire changer comes from the back of the car to the right side and goes around the rear of the car to get to the left side.

The focus is on returning to the traditional pit stop style for the JGR and 23XI Racing teams.

“You’re not going to be perfect right away when you’re retraining muscle memory after the last 40 races of doing it one way more or less,” Gabehart said. “We’ll see.

“That’s part of the sport. Everybody’s evolving and trying to get faster every day in every way, whether that is with the race car, as a driver, with strategy, on pit road, with pit crews. That’s the nature of the beast.

“I don’t fault anyone at JGR for being aggressive and trying to get everything they can get. Right now, we’ve got to evaluate that and that’s what we’re doing.”

Sunday’s race at Richmond marked the fifth consecutive race Chase Elliott has missed since breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding accident March 3.

Hendrick Motorsports stated March 7 that Elliott’s recovery was expected to last approximately six weeks.

“I think that’s still the target,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports said Sunday in response to a question from NBC Sports. “It’s a week-to-week thing based on his doctors and what they’re seeing and how the recovery is going.”

Josh Berry finished second Sunday at Richmond, driving in place of Elliott. Berry has driven in place of Elliott in all the races the former champion has missed except the road course event at Circuit of the Americas. Jordan Taylor drove for Elliott in that event.

 

Winners and losers at Richmond Raceway

Apr 3, 2023
A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson – Frustrated several times this season (and again during Sunday’s race by a pit-road incident), Larson responded with his first win of the year.

Josh Berry – Berry spun out early in the race and appeared to be in for a long day, but the circumstances of the closing laps put him in excellent position, and he followed Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson to the checkered flag.

Michael McDowell – Gambling on tires near the finish rewarded McDowell with a sixth-place run, his first top 10 of the year. His previous best run was 12th.

Alex Bowman – Bowman finished eighth, scoring his sixth top-10 finish in the season’s seven races.

LOSERS

Austin Cindric — Cindric was never a factor Sunday and rolled home 28th, a lap down.

AJ Allmendinger — Allmendinger has had a rough start to the season. He finished a lap behind Sunday in 27th.

Ryan Blaney — A pair of pit-road miscues damaged Blaney’s chances Sunday. He finished 26th.

