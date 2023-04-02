Long: Richmond victory caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports

By Apr 2, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — As Jeff Gordon watched Kyle Larson’s Victory Lane celebration Sunday night at Richmond Raceway, he smiled at how this week had gone so well for Hendrick Motorsports.

Four days after an appeal panel rescinded the 100-point and 10-playoff point penalties to the Hendrick drivers and teams, the organization reveled in its second 1-2 finish of the season.

“The timing of everything coming together this week was huge,” said Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “Then these guys stepped up, too, when they got to the racetrack. Even  though we didn’t have practice or qualifying, they showed what they’re capable of today.

“Certainly off to a great start this season with William (Byron’s two) wins, now this win, Alex (Bowman) has been really, really strong week in and week out, and the No. 9 (team) has been strong.”

Larson gave Hendrick Motorsports its third win of the season (in seven races) and Josh Berry, filling in for an injured Chase Elliott, placed a career-best second. Had William Byron not been spun late in the event, Hendrick Motorsports might have had its second 1-2-3 finish of the season.

“This has historically been a really bad track for Hendrick,” Larson said. “So to have all of us run up front majority of the day, come away with a one-two finish, lead as many laps as we did between William and I, it was the best day I think Hendrick has had at Richmond in decades probably.”

Sunday marked the first time since May 2007 that Hendrick cars finished 1-2 at Richmond.

It seems the parity that was prevalent last season — with a record-tying 19 different winners — could be gone. Hendrick Motorsports has shown to be the strongest team this season, which reached the quarter mark of the regular season Sunday.

Hendrick drivers rank first (Bowman), fourth (Byron) and sixth (Larson) in the standings.

They’ve dominated at Phoenix and Richmond, which share some similarities even though they are different sized tracks. Hendrick drivers have combined to lead 68.8% of the laps run at those two tracks this year.

The series heads next to Bristol for the dirt race. While Hendrick Motorsports has not won either of the previous two dirt races there, the schedule does set up well for the next few weeks. After Bristol is Martinsville, where Byron won last spring. Then comes Talladega, where Chase Elliott won in the playoffs last year. Depending on how Elliott’s recovery goes, he could be close to returning by then.

Until he’s ready, Berry will drive the No. 9 car. Berry benefitted from pit strategy Sunday that helped him gain track position in the final stage. Still, he had to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I’ve been learning a lot,” Berry said. “There’s so much more to learn. Days like today do a lot for confidence.”

As Berry talked to the media on pit road, Gordon came by to congratulate him.

“Good job, man,” Gordon said, high-fiving and hugging Berry. “That was awesome. That must have felt good, huh?

“Yeah,” Berry said.

“You fought hard for that one.”

And so did Hendrick, not only for Sunday’s result but Wednesday’s appeal.

NASCAR penalized the Hendrick drivers and teams 100 points each and 10 playoff points for modifications to the hood louvers on each of the team’s four cars. NASCAR also suspended each team’s crew chief four races and fined them $100,000 for the infraction discovered before practice at Phoenix last month.

Hendrick appealed. The appeal panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule, but gave the points back while keeping the fines and suspensions in place.

“I still think we laid out enough evidence that we should have had our crew chiefs back and the money as well, but we’ll take it,” Gordon said.

Wins always help.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

What drivers said at Richmond Raceway

By Apr 2, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — What drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

Kyle Larson — Winner: “It’s really cool. We’ve been close to winning a couple. William (Byron) has been extremely good this year. It was going to be between probably him, the 19, us, and the 20 was really good. So just things worked out. My pit crew had a great stop. So shout-out to Brandon Johnson. He is our jackman. He just turned 30 today. Our spotter, Tyler Monn, he turned 30 today. Great day for them guys. What an awesome Hendrickcars.com Chevy. Can’t say enough about it. I got into the 99 (Suarez) on pit road there sometime in the second stage, and we were awful after that. I was hoping the damage was the reason why, but they had to calm me down a little bit and get refocused and was able to get it done. Thanks to everyone on this team, (crew chief) Cliff Daniels, for everything he does to prepare the team to be as strong as we are without him on the box. So good to get a win, and hopefully many more. … So when I was going backwards in the second stage and mad, I just needed a caution to take a break and then tell myself just to not overreact and just we still have 170-something laps left or whatever it was. It’s plenty of time to get back to the front. So our car was good enough to do that, too. Just a great day all around for Hendrick Motorsports. Great week, especially. So, yeah, a lot of significance to this week, and I’ll probably remember it now for a long time.”

MORE: Richmond Cup results, driver points

Josh Berry — Finished 2nd: “Man, this is really cool. I have to give all the credit to this NAPA team. Tom (Grey, interim crew chief), Alan (Gustafson, full-time crew chief) remotely, of course, and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. When we got some clean track, we weren’t running bad lap times. I’m so glad they tried something different to get us there at the end. Felt like we were decent the whole time. Just getting in cleaner air. We were free to run with Kyle. Man, what a huge day. You know, to come here and start in the back, no practice, qualifying, get spun out, work through the field like that, just second place, it’s pretty cool.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 3rd: “We definitely needed more to fight for the lead. For our Jockey Chevy, it was probably more about clean air. There were better cars throughout the race that got cycled back on strategy. For our group – the 5, the 9, the 20 was probably a little better – but out of the Chevys I thought that in clean air that any of us – the 5, 9 or us – could lead. Hats off to the 5 team, Kyle, and everyone at HMS. Chevrolet keeps locking down these wins with the Bowtie. We’re proud to be part of it.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 4th: “For us, we needed it to stay green. It didn’t work out today. It was pretty disappointing. I felt like we had enough speed in our Rheem Camry to be up there all day, but I had a couple of restarts that put us in the back. We would lose spots when the yellow flags would come out, so it was just an uphill battle all day. (On the wreck with William Byron): It was a pretty standard restart with the 1 (Ross Chastain) behind you. I tried to protect from him going to the inside, and he still made it three-wide there at the last minute and there wasn’t enough room.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 5th: “We didn’t have a very smooth day and the car didn’t really do anything that I wanted it to do to have a shot at winning, but we fought hard all day. We were definitely expecting to be a little bit better, but that’s the way it goes. … I think we definitely handled a little bit worse than we did at the last race here, but there was a lot different on the car, too.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 6th: “I think the strategy was a good call. A lot of that was our car was really good on the long run, and I think we were gonna be 15th or 16th, so you might as well go for it and see if you can’t come up with something good and it worked out. I thought it was a great call by Travis Peterson. The Love’s Ford Mustang was pretty good all day. We needed a little bit more speed on the front end and not lose so much track position early on, but the long-run speed was great. Had a couple of those runs gone a little longer, I think we would have actually been a little bit better yet, so I’m proud of everybody. Phoenix was a good race for us and this obviously being a good race, so I feel like our short track program is turning the corner, at least I hope so. I’m optimistic about that.”

Joey Logano — Finished 7th: “We had a really good car. Our Mustang was fast, maybe definitely could have won. It felt pretty good. That loose wheel set us back, but it was so early in the race we thought we could recover. We started to recover and did recover, and then we were trying to split it halfway and get the track position, but we had two untimely cautions that just didn’t work out for us. Typical Richmond it does work out, but more cautions today than typical. I thought it was a fun race. I had fun. It’s a tricky track. It’s fun. It’s one of my favorite tracks, probably my favorite track to run and manage your tires and when you run hard and all that it’s really fun for the driver. It’s probably the most fun track for the driver.”

Ty Gibbs — Finished 9th: “It has been a pretty solid start for us. The biggest thing is just minimizing mistakes. I think my team is the best and only going to get better. My pit crew did a great job today. I’m happy. My Monster Energy Toyota Camry was fast today, and I’m excited to be up there racing with those guys.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 12th: “We were just like a 12th-place car all day. The whole day we ran between 10th and 15th and just kind of depended on restarts and pit road. That kind of determined where we would fall out. The long-run speed wasn’t probably as good as what we needed it to be, and our short-run speed was kind of just OK to kind of hang on, so for how our season has been going this was honestly a good day – just to kind of run 10th to 15th all day long and not have anything crazy happen. I’m looking forward to next week going to the dirt track, for sure.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 13th: “We struggled a little bit. I feel like this is one of my better places, and I just thought we were a little bit off of where we needed to be. We’ve got some work to do before we come back, but proud to finally get out of a race with a decent day where we didn’t have anything catastrophic happen. We didn’t have everything go perfectly, but we were able to get out of here with a race car that’s still in one piece and go forward from here. Hopefully, this is the start to turning our season around.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 14th: “We were a little bit off the mark today, but overall it was a decent day for our 3CHI Chevrolet team at Richmond Raceway. At the beginning of the race, we were just too loose and needed more grip. Randall Burnett and the guys on our team made a ton of adjustments to our car throughout the race but it was challenging to keep up with the track. Our pit crew did a great job all race so that was certainly a highlight for us today. I think we gained a few spots on each stop. We’ll rebound next week at Bristol.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 18th: “We got a top 20, but our team definitely deserved a top-10 finish. We were in it all day, and my guys made great adjustments on our stops. That final caution at the end of the race threw everything off. We only had scuffs at the end, and we were just off the pace. We lost a few spots in those final laps and were able to finish off the day 18th. Moving in the right direction and looking forward to Bristol dirt next week.”

William Byron — Finished 24th: “It looked like the 1 was inside the 20 and the 20 just overcooked the corner and had the fronts locked up and nailed us in the left rear. So I was just kind of restarting fourth there and trying to stay tight to the 9 and get a good restart. I just got tagged in the left rear. So, yeah, just a dive bomb move on the inside on his part and it is what it is. I had a great race car. The Raptor Chevrolet was awesome all day and we will just keep bringing fast race cars like that and we will get a lot more wins. It was looking like it could be another win before the caution. That’s the way it goes.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 25th: “Richmond Raceway is statistically one of my best tracks, so I wish we could have capitalized with a solid finish. … We just never got a feel for the handling of our Chevy. We started deep in the field after practice and qualifying were canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday and that put us in a hole. We made plenty of adjustments to the balance of our car during pit stops, but never got it where it needed to be, and then had a slow stop under green. We’ll do some homework before the fall race to make ourselves better. Bring on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.”

Read more about NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports
Long: Richmond victory caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins

By Apr 2, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Larson scored his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, taking the lead late and outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry for the win at Richmond Raceway.

Berry, substituting for injured Chase Elliott, scored the best run of his brief Cup career.

Following in the top five were Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick.

Richmond Cup results

Richmond Cup driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports
Long: Richmond victory caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

By Apr 2, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Larson showed the strength of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet over the closing miles and won Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The win was the first of the season for the former Cup champion, and it came in a race that saw a variety of tire strategies.

Larson rallied from a Lap-160 incident on pit road, where he bumped Daniel Suarez and sustained minor damage to his Chevrolet.

MORE: Richmond Cup results, driver points

“Typically, when you leave from a green flag stop, it feels different because there’s rubber on the track and all that,” Larson said. “So I took off … and I was, like, OK, my car is driving different than it did to start this run. I didn’t think that I hit Suarez that hard. It didn’t feel that hard from my seat. So I am, like, OK, it’s whatever. I was, like, man, I’m not good.

“I was really tight loading into the corner. Snapped loose off. Lapped cars were driving by me. I was just, like, man, is this the track change or — and then they told me the damage. And, yeah, there was just nothing I could do to manage what I was fighting. …  I was really, really bad, really lacking traction that run. I was just shocked that the damage did that much to me. But thankfully it was in an area where they could pop it back out, and our car drove fine after that.”

The win was more emotional than most for the Hendrick team. It came on the anniversary of the birthday of Ricky Hendrick, son of team owner Rick Hendrick. Ricky died in a 2004 plane crash that killed several members of the team. Larson’s No. 5 car carried a paint scheme similar to the one used by Ricky Hendrick when he raced.

The victory was a grand conclusion to a positive week for Hendrick Motorsports, which regained points it had been penalized by NASCAR when an appeals panel adjusted the penalties.

Second on Sunday was Josh Berry, Larson’s Hendrick teammate and the fill-in driver for injured Chase Elliott, still recovering from a leg injury suffered in a snowboarding accident. Following in the top five were Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick.

The victory was the first for interim crew chief Kevin Meendering.

The race to the finish was set up by a caution flag with 30 laps to go, bunching the field with teams rolling along on different tire strategies. Larson won the race off pit road and led Berry, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron to the green.

Truex had held the lead but lost a shot at the win because of the caution. When he and the other leaders pitted, Truex had only a set of used tires for the final laps, putting him at a significant disadvantage. Lap speeds fell off dramatically Sunday during long tire runs, making fresh rubber a game-changer.

The green was barely in the air when Bell popped Byron in the front pack, sending him into a spin and causing another caution.

Truex took the lead after a round of green-flag pit stops around lap 290. Denny Hamlin had the lead when the sequence began, but a slow stop by his team allowed Truex, who had been second, to inherit the lead.

Hamlin took the lead from Bell with two laps to go in the second stage and led Bell, Byron, Truex and Chastain to the stage finish. Through two stages, Byron had led 108 laps and Larson 67.

Berry produced the day’s fourth caution when he spun out near the start-finish line on lap 96. Berry lost a lap.

Byron dominated the first stage, leading 45 of the 70 laps.

The first on-track caution occurred on lap 46 when Hamlin bumped J.J. Yeley into a slide.

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Denny Hamlin

Who had a good race: Martin Truex Jr. enjoyed his best run of the season but fell victim to a late-race caution flag. William Byron, the season’s only multiple winner with two, won the first stage and was strong at or near the front virtually the entire afternoon. … Josh Berry finished second as a sub for Chase Elliott, scoring a top-two run in his sixth Cup start.

Who had a bad race: Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was forced to the pits early with a fluid leak and brake issues. He fell to the rear of the field after repairs. … Noah Gragson slammed the wall in Turn 2 with 95 laps to go and parked for the afternoon.

Next: The Cup Series moves on to Bristol Motor Speedway April 9 (7 p.m. ET) for its annual dirt race.

Read more about NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports
Long: Richmond victory caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins

Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment

By Apr 2, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
4 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — A week after Bubba Wallace said he needed “to be replaced” following a crash at COTA, he says he’s put that behind him and he’s “ready to go” for today’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Wallace finished 37th last week at Circuit of the Americas after he crashed. It came a week after he finished 27th at Atlanta, slowed by damage suffered in a crash.

The frustrations of those finishes — and a season where he has placed 20th or worse in four of the first six races — was evident when told Fox Sports after last weekend’s incident: “Just trying my hardest not to go down that slippery slope of self-doubt right here. Two weeks in a row of making rookie mistakes, six years into Cup, need to be replaced.”

He admits that it took him a few days to get over his frustration with his accident at COTA.

“I got off plane, we landed at like 11:30 (p.m. last Sunday) I was in the gym at home working out until 1 (a.m.),” he said. “Woke up at 8 a.m., worked out still pissed off. Amanda, my wife, she was concerned.

“I was just mad. I was slamming my fists down on the tables, throwing weights around, all within a controlled environment but releasing anger. Tuesday was rough.

“Thursday we were at the shop for (teammate Tyler) Reddick’s win lunch, which was great, and I got back home and I was working out and it was just kind of like a light switch, OK, we’re back and ready to go.”

Wallace, who starts today’s race 28th, has been open about his ups and downs with confidence, but says he is learning to better manage those extremes and feels what happened at COTA won’t carryover.

“Before … it would last for a couple of weeks,” he said. “I think that’s better. We’ve just got to get back to where we need to be and back to where I need to be and that starts out with taking care of your mental health and physical health and it all goes together.”

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, remains confident in Wallace’s abilities.

“Let’s just rewind a year ago,” Hamlin said of Wallace. “He’s light years a better driver than he was a year ago. A lot of that is a tribute to him and a lot of it is a tribute to the team.

“The team has gotten a ton better and way faster and we’re giving him the tools to be better. I think this is just kind of a little snippet in time that a few weeks from now we’re going to forget about because he’s going to have a great run and he’ll be happy again.”

Read more about NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports
Long: Richmond victory caps big week for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins