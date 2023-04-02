Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin still JGR’s top driver

Apr 2, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin remains the top driver at Joe Gibbs Racing despite Christopher Bell’s rapid ascendancy. While Bell has better finishes, Hamlin’s stats show him to be more competitive.

In 2022 — just his second year with Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell led the team in wins, top-five and top-10 finishes. He was the only JGR driver to make the Championship Four.

Six races into 2023, Bell again seems to be JGR’s top dog, as the table below shows. Although no JGR driver has won a race yet, Bell has logged the most top-five, top-10 and even top-15 finishes.

A table showing the finishes of each JGR driver for the first six races of 2023

It’s tempting to herald a changing of the guard at JGR, especially with Kyle Busch’s departure to Richard Childress Racing. Such a story might remind Hamlin of his first full-time season with JGR in 2006.

Tony Stewart was in his eighth year in the Cup Series. He won five races, had 15 top-five finishes, 20 top-10 finishes and just missed making the playoffs (which were then called The Chase.) Stewart finished 11th in the standings. Rookie Hamlin had two wins, eight top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes — but he made the Chase and finished the season in third.

That was 17 years and two generations of car ago.

Hamlin still tops driver at JGR

Like most experienced drivers, Hamlin needed some time to adapt to the Next Gen car. Although he made the playoffs, Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon move kept Hamlin out of the Championship Four.

Hamlin’s 2023 season is off to a much better start, as the table below shows.

A table comparing representative statistics for Denny Hamlin for the first six races of 2022 and 2023

Hamlin’s improvement is helped by having completed all the laps in the first six races this year. Last year at this time, he had a 50% DNF rate. Hamlin has earned 76 more points this year than last and spent almost 90% of all laps in the top 15.

Although he finished sixth at Fontana and Atlanta, Hamlin has not finished in the top five in 2023.

A deeper dig into the loop data shows that Hamlin is much more competitive than his finishes suggest. I’ve highlighted the top scores within each metric in red in the table below.

A table comparing loop data metrics for JGR drivers for the first six races of 2023

Hamlin leads JGR drivers in:

  • Average finish
  • Laps led
  • Average running position
  • Average green-flag speed
  • Laps in the top 15

Hamlin beats Bell in average finish position by only 0.1 positions, but his lead is much larger in the other metrics.

In each category where Hamlin dominates, Bell takes second place. But Bell qualifies, on average, almost six positions better than Hamlin.

JGR against the garage

Toyota is at a disadvantage when it comes to change. Because they have only six full-time teams (compared with 13 to 15 each for Ford and Chevy) they get less data per race than their competitors.

Their lag was obvious in 2022 but is narrowing this season. Tyler Reddick earned Toyota’s first win of 2023. The table below shows each JGR driver’s rank relative to all full-time Cup Series drivers.

A table showing JGR drivers' rankings relative to all full-time Cup Series driversA table showing JGR drivers' rankings relative to all full-time Cup Series drivers

Hamlin ranks second among all full-time drivers in average running position with a 9.6 average finish. Only William Byron’s 8.2 tops Hamlin’s average. Alex Bowman, Chastain and Busch fill out the top-five drivers. Bell, the next-highest JGR driver, ranks ninth.

Hamlin’s 9.3 average green-flag speed rank places him third behind Byron (7.2) and Reddick (8.2). Bell and Truex also rank in the top 10 for average green flag speed.

Hamlin’s weak point thus far is closing. He attributes the difference between his 13.2 average finishing position and his 9.6 average running position to the end-of-race pandemonium that has characterized so many of this season’s contests.

“It’s chaos,” Hamlin said Saturday at Richmond Raceway ”I’ve done a horrible job on some restarts. I’ve lost many, many, many spots on these green-white checkers and just got ping-ponged around on a few of these restarts.”

“I know we’ve gained a tremendous amount of stage points over what we did last year,” he continued. “It’s because we’re up front. We’re just… these late race yellows are killing us.”

Despite Hamlin besting Stewart in Hamlin’s rookie year at JGR, Stewart went on to win another Cup Series championship in 2011.

Even given that Hamlin is in his 18th full-time season while Stewart was, at the time, in the middle of his career, it’s far too early to cast Hamlin in the role of the old-guard driver being pushed aside by the young upstart. Hamlin remains the top driver at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win

Apr 1, 2023
Texas Truck race results
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Carson Hocevar was in front after the leaders crashed in overtime and scored his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Texas Truck race results

Rookie Nick Sanchez, who led 168 of the 172-lap race, dueled reigning series champion Zane Smith on the last lap when Sanchez’s truck hit Smith’s. As Sanchez tried to regain control of his vehicle, he was hit from behind by Hocevar. That contact sent Sanchez into Smith. Christian Eckes also was collected.

Hocevar’s first win came in his 59th series start.

Chase Purdy placed second. Stewart Friesen finished third. Ty Majeski was fourth. Jake Garcia completed the top five.

Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

Apr 1, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith won a stage, led a race-high 83 laps and rallied late to score his first career Xfinity win Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

MORE: Richmond Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity points after Richmond race

John Hunter Nemechek placed second. The rest of the top five featured Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer. Austin Hill, who had won three of the first six races of the season, placed ninth.

Hill continues to lead the points. He has a 12-point advantage on Riley Herbst and an 18-point lead on Nemechek heading into the next series race in two weeks at Martinsville.

Chandler Smith scores first career Xfinity win with Richmond victory

Apr 1, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith held off John Hunter Nemechek to win his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

The 20-year-old Smith took the lead with 12 laps to go and withstood a restart with six laps to go to earn the victory for Kaulig Racing.

MORE: Richmond race results, driver points

His victory came about a month after being passed for the lead with two laps to go at Las Vegas and finishing third day.

“It obviously wasn’t in God’s works for me that and I was fine with that, I was good with that,” said Smith, who will make his Cup debut Sunday. “I knew there was something bigger and better that He was playing it out for me and I just had to be faithful and keep on trucking. Here’s proof of it.”

Nemechek was second. Josh Berry placed third and was followed by Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.

Justin Allgaier finished 13th to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

“Today was weird because of how we finished,” Allgaier said. “Given the same circumstances a year ago, two years ago, three years ago, 13th wasn’t going to win the Dash 4 Cash but today it did.”

Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith

Stage 2 winner: Josh Berry

Who had a good race: A caution caught Justin Allgaier a lap down, ending his chances for a top-five finish but he was able to bounce back and win the Dash 4 Cash for a fifth time. … Derek Kraus finished 10th in his Xfinity debut. … Chris Hacker placed 14th in his Xfinity debut.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst had his career-long streak of top-10 finishes snapped after nine races. He placed 23rd after he was hit and spun late in the race.

Notable: This is the second time in the last four races that there has been a first-time series winner. Sammy Smith scored his first series win last month at Phoenix.

Next: The series is off until April 15 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain move on from COTA incident

Apr 1, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Daniel Suarez says he’s been trying to “work on myself” after conflicts with teammate Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman last weekend at COTA but noted that if NASCAR doesn’t make adjustments with restarts on road courses, he’ll change his driving style.

NASCAR fined Suarez $50,000 on Wednesday for hitting another vehicle on pit road after the race. Suarez hit Chastain’s car at pit entrance and hit the back of Bowman’s car while they were both on pit road.

MORE: Cup starting lineup at Richmond 

“I’ve been trying to work on myself mostly during the week, trying to clear my mind and reset,” Suarez said Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “My team, we’re good. I think the issue wasn’t really with one driver. I feel like it’s more as an industry, how we are allowing to have those kind of bump-and-run restarts at the end of the races at road courses.

“I don’t think that’s right.”

Suarez restarted fifth in the second overtime restart. Alex Bowman, with Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe aligned behind, charged and got beside Suarez as they approached Turn 1.

As Bowman slowed to make the tight turn, he was hit from behind and that sent him into Suarez, who clipped the left rear of Martin Truex Jr.’s car. Truex spun in front of Suarez and blocked his path, allowing the rest of the field to go by. Suarez finished 27th.

Chastain said he and Suarez have moved on from last week’s incident after talking this week.

“Every household on this earth has their moments of arguments and we had ours,” Chastain said Saturday.

“We’re family. We’re in the same house, right. It’s in our name. It’s Trackhouse. No matter what, we all think we have to put that behind and know that moving forward we’re brothers. … We’re brothers at Trackhouse and we’re going to be stronger together.”

Suarez is among the number of drivers who have raised concerns about the rough driving in the series. The Next Gen car is more durable and can take more hits — as evident in the Clash at the Coliseum to start the year when drivers barreled into the back of cars in the corners to slow down.

Add the emphasis of winning, less respect for one another and the result is the type of racing on display at the end of the race at Circuit of the Americas, as drivers charged down a long straightaway before braking hard for a tight turn and making contact with one another.

So, what can be done?

“I don’t have the answers to that,” Suarez said. “All I know is that NASCAR is working toward trying to make a better solution for some of these restarts. It doesn’t look right. This sport looks embarrassing.

“That’s not real. Just go into the corner and bump three cars to push people out of that way, that’s not real. We know that. That’s how some people got top fives and top 10s last week and some of the guys that were fast, like myself, finished 27th.

“If NASCAR does something about it, that’s amazing. If they don’t I’ll just join the party.”

