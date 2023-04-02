Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment

By Apr 2, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — A week after Bubba Wallace said he needed “to be replaced” following a crash at COTA, he says he’s put that behind him and he’s “ready to go” for today’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Wallace finished 37th last week at Circuit of the Americas after he crashed. It came a week after he finished 27th at Atlanta, slowed by damage suffered in a crash.

The frustrations of those finishes — and a season where he has placed 20th or worse in four of the first six races — was evident when told Fox Sports after last weekend’s incident: “Just trying my hardest not to go down that slippery slope of self-doubt right here. Two weeks in a row of making rookie mistakes, six years into Cup, need to be replaced.”

He admits that it took him a few days to get over his frustration with his accident at COTA.

“I got off plane, we landed at like 11:30 (p.m. last Sunday) I was in the gym at home working out until 1 (a.m.),” he said. “Woke up at 8 a.m., worked out still pissed off. Amanda, my wife, she was concerned.

“I was just mad. I was slamming my fists down on the tables, throwing weights around, all within a controlled environment but releasing anger. Tuesday was rough.

“Thursday we were at the shop for (teammate Tyler) Reddick’s win lunch, which was great, and I got back home and I was working out and it was just kind of like a light switch, OK, we’re back and ready to go.”

Wallace, who starts today’s race 28th, has been open about his ups and downs with confidence, but says he is learning to better manage those extremes and feels what happened at COTA won’t carryover.

“Before … it would last for a couple of weeks,” he said. “I think that’s better. We’ve just got to get back to where we need to be and back to where I need to be and that starts out with taking care of your mental health and physical health and it all goes together.”

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, remains confident in Wallace’s abilities.

“Let’s just rewind a year ago,” Hamlin said of Wallace. “He’s light years a better driver than he was a year ago. A lot of that is a tribute to him and a lot of it is a tribute to the team.

“The team has gotten a ton better and way faster and we’re giving him the tools to be better. I think this is just kind of a little snippet in time that a few weeks from now we’re going to forget about because he’s going to have a great run and he’ll be happy again.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin...
Texas Truck race results
Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win
Richmond Xfinity results
Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin still JGR’s top driver

By Apr 2, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin remains the top driver at Joe Gibbs Racing despite Christopher Bell’s rapid ascendancy. While Bell has better finishes, Hamlin’s stats show him to be more competitive.

In 2022 — just his second year with Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell led the team in wins, top-five and top-10 finishes. He was the only JGR driver to make the Championship Four.

Six races into 2023, Bell again seems to be JGR’s top dog, as the table below shows. Although no JGR driver has won a race yet, Bell has logged the most top-five, top-10 and even top-15 finishes.

A table showing the finishes of each JGR driver for the first six races of 2023

It’s tempting to herald a changing of the guard at JGR, especially with Kyle Busch’s departure to Richard Childress Racing. Such a story might remind Hamlin of his first full-time season with JGR in 2006.

Tony Stewart was in his eighth year in the Cup Series. He won five races, had 15 top-five finishes, 20 top-10 finishes and just missed making the playoffs (which were then called The Chase.) Stewart finished 11th in the standings. Rookie Hamlin had two wins, eight top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes — but he made the Chase and finished the season in third.

That was 17 years and two generations of car ago.

Hamlin still tops driver at JGR

Like most experienced drivers, Hamlin needed some time to adapt to the Next Gen car. Although he made the playoffs, Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon move kept Hamlin out of the Championship Four.

Hamlin’s 2023 season is off to a much better start, as the table below shows.

A table comparing representative statistics for Denny Hamlin for the first six races of 2022 and 2023

Hamlin’s improvement is helped by having completed all the laps in the first six races this year. Last year at this time, he had a 50% DNF rate. Hamlin has earned 76 more points this year than last and spent almost 90% of all laps in the top 15.

Although he finished sixth at Fontana and Atlanta, Hamlin has not finished in the top five in 2023.

A deeper dig into the loop data shows that Hamlin is much more competitive than his finishes suggest. I’ve highlighted the top scores within each metric in red in the table below.

A table comparing loop data metrics for JGR drivers for the first six races of 2023

Hamlin leads JGR drivers in:

  • Average finish
  • Laps led
  • Average running position
  • Average green-flag speed
  • Laps in the top 15

Hamlin beats Bell in average finish position by only 0.1 positions, but his lead is much larger in the other metrics.

In each category where Hamlin dominates, Bell takes second place. But Bell qualifies, on average, almost six positions better than Hamlin.

JGR against the garage

Toyota is at a disadvantage when it comes to change. Because they have only six full-time teams (compared with 13 to 15 each for Ford and Chevy) they get less data per race than their competitors.

Their lag was obvious in 2022 but is narrowing this season. Tyler Reddick earned Toyota’s first win of 2023. The table below shows each JGR driver’s rank relative to all full-time Cup Series drivers.

A table showing JGR drivers' rankings relative to all full-time Cup Series driversA table showing JGR drivers' rankings relative to all full-time Cup Series drivers

Hamlin ranks second among all full-time drivers in average running position with a 9.6 average finish. Only William Byron’s 8.2 tops Hamlin’s average. Alex Bowman, Chastain and Busch fill out the top-five drivers. Bell, the next-highest JGR driver, ranks ninth.

Hamlin’s 9.3 average green-flag speed rank places him third behind Byron (7.2) and Reddick (8.2). Bell and Truex also rank in the top 10 for average green flag speed.

Hamlin’s weak point thus far is closing. He attributes the difference between his 13.2 average finishing position and his 9.6 average running position to the end-of-race pandemonium that has characterized so many of this season’s contests.

“It’s chaos,” Hamlin said Saturday at Richmond Raceway ”I’ve done a horrible job on some restarts. I’ve lost many, many, many spots on these green-white checkers and just got ping-ponged around on a few of these restarts.”

“I know we’ve gained a tremendous amount of stage points over what we did last year,” he continued. “It’s because we’re up front. We’re just… these late race yellows are killing us.”

Despite Hamlin besting Stewart in Hamlin’s rookie year at JGR, Stewart went on to win another Cup Series championship in 2011.

Even given that Hamlin is in his 18th full-time season while Stewart was, at the time, in the middle of his career, it’s far too early to cast Hamlin in the role of the old-guard driver being pushed aside by the young upstart. Hamlin remains the top driver at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment
Texas Truck race results
Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win
Richmond Xfinity results
Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

 

Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win

By Apr 1, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT
Texas Truck race results
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Carson Hocevar was in front after the leaders crashed in overtime and scored his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Texas Truck race results

MORE: Texas Truck points

Rookie Nick Sanchez, who led 168 of the 172-lap race, dueled reigning series champion Zane Smith on the last lap when Sanchez’s truck hit Smith’s. As Sanchez tried to regain control of his vehicle, he was hit from behind by Hocevar. That contact sent Sanchez into Smith. Christian Eckes also was collected.

Hocevar’s first win came in his 59th series start.

Chase Purdy placed second. Stewart Friesen finished third. Ty Majeski was fourth. Jake Garcia completed the top five.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin...
Richmond Xfinity results
Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

 

Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

By Apr 1, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith won a stage, led a race-high 83 laps and rallied late to score his first career Xfinity win Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

MORE: Richmond Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity points after Richmond race

John Hunter Nemechek placed second. The rest of the top five featured Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer. Austin Hill, who had won three of the first six races of the season, placed ninth.

Hill continues to lead the points. He has a 12-point advantage on Riley Herbst and an 18-point lead on Nemechek heading into the next series race in two weeks at Martinsville.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin...
Texas Truck race results
Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win

Chandler Smith scores first career Xfinity win with Richmond victory

By Apr 1, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith held off John Hunter Nemechek to win his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

The 20-year-old Smith took the lead with 12 laps to go and withstood a restart with six laps to go to earn the victory for Kaulig Racing.

MORE: Richmond race results, driver points

His victory came about a month after being passed for the lead with two laps to go at Las Vegas and finishing third day.

“It obviously wasn’t in God’s works for me that and I was fine with that, I was good with that,” said Smith, who will make his Cup debut Sunday. “I knew there was something bigger and better that He was playing it out for me and I just had to be faithful and keep on trucking. Here’s proof of it.”

Nemechek was second. Josh Berry placed third and was followed by Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.

Justin Allgaier finished 13th to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

“Today was weird because of how we finished,” Allgaier said. “Given the same circumstances a year ago, two years ago, three years ago, 13th wasn’t going to win the Dash 4 Cash but today it did.”

Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith

Stage 2 winner: Josh Berry

Who had a good race: A caution caught Justin Allgaier a lap down, ending his chances for a top-five finish but he was able to bounce back and win the Dash 4 Cash for a fifth time. … Derek Kraus finished 10th in his Xfinity debut. … Chris Hacker placed 14th in his Xfinity debut.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst had his career-long streak of top-10 finishes snapped after nine races. He placed 23rd after he was hit and spun late in the race.

Notable: This is the second time in the last four races that there has been a first-time series winner. Sammy Smith scored his first series win last month at Phoenix.

Next: The series is off until April 15 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
Bubba Wallace ‘ready to go’ after COTA disappointment
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Christopher Bell finishes better, but stats show Denny Hamlin...
Texas Truck race results
Texas Truck race results: Carson Hocevar scores first series win