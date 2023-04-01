Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, weather

After a rock’em, sock’em race at Circuit of the Americas last weekend, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway to begin a three-race stretch at short tracks. Just the prefect place for drivers to gain revenge with one another.
There have been eight different winners in the last eight short track races at paved tracks. Christopher Bell is the most recent winner, having won at Martinsville last fall.
Sunday’s race is the seventh of the season, meaning the 26-race regular season has hit the quarter mark.
Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond
(All times Eastern)
START: Toyota car owner Alex Williams will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:39 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:35 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:55 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 3:24 p.m. … Technical Sergeant Melissa Lackore, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, will perform the national anthem at 3:25 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .750-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 235.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 10:45 a.m. Saturday
LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin took the lead with five laps to go to win last April’s race. Kevin Harvick was second. William Byron placed third. In last August’s race, Kevin Harvick won and was followed by Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher.
