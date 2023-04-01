Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
After a rock’em, sock’em race at Circuit of the Americas last weekend, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway to begin a three-race stretch at short tracks. Just the prefect place for drivers to gain revenge with one another.

There have been eight different winners in the last eight short track races at paved tracks. Christopher Bell is the most recent winner, having won at Martinsville last fall.

Sunday’s race is the seventh of the season, meaning the 26-race regular season has hit the quarter mark.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond

(All times Eastern)

START: Toyota car owner Alex Williams will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:35 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:55 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 3:24 p.m. … Technical Sergeant Melissa Lackore, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, will perform the national anthem at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .750-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 235.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 10:45 a.m. Saturday

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin took the lead with five laps to go to win last April’s race. Kevin Harvick was second. William Byron placed third. In last August’s race, Kevin Harvick won and was followed by Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher.

By Apr 1, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway after qualifying was rained out Saturday morning.

Allgaier will be joined by rookie Sammy Smith on the front row. Sam Mayer will start third and be followed by Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric.

MORE: Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

Allgaier, Smith, Mayer and Hemric are eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday.

Austin Hill, who has won a series-high three races this year, will start 18th. Josh Williams will start 26th in his first race back since NASCAR suspended him one race for parking his car at the start/finish line at Atlanta when he was ordered to take his car to the garage during the race.

The green flag for the Xfinity race is scheduled to wave at 1:15 p.m. ET

NASCAR Saturday schedules: Richmond/Texas

By Apr 1, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Richmond Raceway includes Cup and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying and a 250-lap Xfinity race. Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

Also on NASCAR’s Saturday schedule is a 4:30 p.m. Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Trucks also will practice and qualify Saturday.

The Richmond Cup race is the first of three consecutive short track races. After Richmond, the tour moves on to Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

A look at the Saturday NASCAR schedules for Richmond and TMS:

Richmond Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Morning rain then partly cloudy and windy. High of 77 degrees with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Chance of rain is 31% at the start of race.

Saturday, April 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:05 – 8:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 8:35 – 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Texas Motor Speedway (Truck)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunshine mixed with clouds. High of 76. Winds 10-15 mph. No chance of rain at start of race.

Saturday, April 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Truck practice
  • 11:05 a.m. – noon — Truck qualifying
  • 4:30 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Wisconsin winners: Ty Majeski races in tire tracks of Alan Kulwicki

By Mar 31, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
Ty Majeski was born 16 months after the April 1, 1993, plane crash that killed NASCAR Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki.

It would be years later before Majeski, who grew up in Wisconsin racing go-karts, would hear of Kulwicki’s auto racing record and begin to appreciate what he had built from scratch while learning to race in the same Midwestern environment.

Kulwicki, also a Wisconsin native, won the 1992 Cup championship, scoring a significant upset by outrunning well-financed teams with his much smaller and nimbler outfit. An accomplished driver, Kulwicki turned down offers to race for other teams because he wanted to do things “my way,” as he often said. That became a theme of his rise through the sport.

Tragically, Kulwicki and three business associates died in a private plane crash barely four months after he had celebrated winning the 1992 title. They were flying to eastern Tennessee 30 for that weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 2015, to honor Kulwicki’s legacy and to assist young drivers trying to follow Kulwicki’s path to racing’s top levels, his family started the Kulwicki Driver Development Program. Managed by Tom Roberts, Kulwicki’s public relations director at the time of his death, the program chooses seven (Kulwicki’s car number) short-track drivers each year and supports them with money ($7,777 to each driver), advice and contact support inside racing circles. The drivers compete in a point system, and the seasonal champion wins $54,439.

Majeski won the first KDDP championship in 2015 and remains its most successful graduate. Thirty years after Kulwicki’s death, Majeski is a full-time competitor in the Craftsman Truck Series and reached that circuit’s Championship Four last year, finishing fourth. With three top 10s this season, he is second in the standings.

Kulwicki made what he called the “Polish victory lap” a staple of his NASCAR wins. After taking the checkered flag, he took a lap in the opposite direction, waving to fans along the way. Other drivers, including Majeski, have adopted it.

Majeski won the 2020 Snowball Derby Super Late Model race in Pensacola, Florida and repeated the Kulwicki lap once more.

“The Snowball Derby is such an exciting race, and the crowd was amped up,” Majeski said. “It was cool for people in Florida to recognize ‘the Polish victory lap’ from a guy from Wisconsin.”

Alan Kulwicki - 1992 NASCAR Cup Champion
Alan Kulwicki prepares for the start of a NASCAR Cup race at Richmond in 1992. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

Kulwicki famously labeled his NASCAR Ford an “Underbird” (modified from Thunderbird) to underline his status as an underdog driver. Majeski said his career has been much the same.

“I never had the luxury of landing a huge corporate sponsor or my family being able to fund my way through the levels,” he said. “I’ve just had to put myself in position to win races and surround myself with the best people I could with the resources I had. Sometimes I was at the right place at the right time, and some opportunities opened up. Some went well; some didn’t. My career has had ups and downs, but I have to pave my way.”

In 2015, when he won the Kulwicki Cup, Majeski won 18 short track races in 56 starts. That success led to a driver development deal with Roush Fenway Racing. He scored three top 10s in 15 Xfinity Series races for Roush, then moved on to Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series before landing with ThorSport’s Truck team in 2021. In 2022, his first full season, he won twice, scored 10 top fives and finished fourth in the point standings.

Majeski, now 28 years old, said he has tried to set himself apart from other rising drivers by being involved in all aspects of the team, much as Kulwicki was.

“I think what people maybe don’t understand about Alan is that, yes, he was a great race car driver, but he was so smart from every avenue it takes to be good in motorsports,” Majeski said. “From a business perspective, from an engineering standpoint, from a driving standpoint, he was able to take all his strengths and put it all together and put the correct people around him to be successful.

“In every NASCAR opportunity I’ve had, I’ve worked at the shop in some capacity. I’ve tried to show ambition and the want to get better and to get the team to sort of corral around me.

“Alan won a championship doing that, and I don’t know how you could be any prouder of what you accomplished than that. I was always very inspired by that. I sort of set my career and my mindset around what he did.”

Saturday Richmond NASCAR Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 31, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR Xfinity Series season has been an “alternate” one for driver Austin Hill.

Starting with a victory in the Daytona International Speedway season opener, Hill has won every other race, also scoring at Las Vegas and Atlanta. If that trend holds, Hill will win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway after finishing 37th last week because of engine trouble at Circuit of the Americas.

Hill leads the points standings entering Richmond. Second is Riley Herbst, who has two top-five runs this year.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled at 1:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … The invocation will be given by Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice at 1 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Nashville recording artist Celeste Kellogg at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187 miles) on the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

STARTING LINEUP: Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at noon on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of race.

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs won last April’s Xfinity race at Richmond by .116 of a second over John Hunter Nemechek. Sam Mayer was third.

