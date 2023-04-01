Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain move on from COTA incident

By Apr 1, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Daniel Suarez says he’s been trying to “work on myself” after conflicts with teammate Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman last weekend at COTA but noted that if NASCAR doesn’t make adjustments with restarts on road courses, he’ll change his driving style.

NASCAR fined Suarez $50,000 on Wednesday for hitting another vehicle on pit road after the race. Suarez hit Chastain’s car at pit entrance and hit the back of Bowman’s car while they were both on pit road.

“I’ve been trying to work on myself mostly during the week, trying to clear my mind and reset,” Suarez said Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “My team, we’re good. I think the issue wasn’t really with one driver. I feel like it’s more as an industry, how we are allowing to have those kind of bump-and-run restarts at the end of the races at road courses.

“I don’t think that’s right.”

Suarez restarted fifth in the second overtime restart. Alex Bowman, with Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe aligned behind, charged and got beside Suarez as they approached Turn 1.

As Bowman slowed to make the tight turn, he was hit from behind and that sent him into Suarez, who clipped the left rear of Martin Truex Jr.’s car. Truex spun in front of Suarez and blocked his path, allowing the rest of the field to go by. Suarez finished 27th.

Chastain said he and Suarez have moved on from last week’s incident after talking this week.

“Every household on this earth has their moments of arguments and we had ours,” Chastain said Saturday.

“We’re family. We’re in the same house, right. It’s in our name. It’s Trackhouse. No matter what, we all think we have to put that behind and know that moving forward we’re brothers. … We’re brothers at Trackhouse and we’re going to be stronger together.”

Suarez is among the number of drivers who have raised concerns about the rough driving in the series. The Next Gen car is more durable and can take more hits — as evident in the Clash at the Coliseum to start the year when drivers barreled into the back of cars in the corners to slow down.

Add the emphasis of winning, less respect for one another and the result is the type of racing on display at the end of the race at Circuit of the Americas, as drivers charged down a long straightaway before braking hard for a tight turn and making contact with one another.

So, what can be done?

“I don’t have the answers to that,” Suarez said. “All I know is that NASCAR is working toward trying to make a better solution for some of these restarts. It doesn’t look right. This sport looks embarrassing.

“That’s not real. Just go into the corner and bump three cars to push people out of that way, that’s not real. We know that. That’s how some people got top fives and top 10s last week and some of the guys that were fast, like myself, finished 27th.

“If NASCAR does something about it, that’s amazing. If they don’t I’ll just join the party.”

Texas Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole

By Apr 1, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT
Rookie Nick Sanchez won the pole for Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sanchez claimed the top spot with a lap of 185.510 mph. Jack Wood qualified second after a lap of 184.906 mph.

Ty Majeski (184.830 mph) qualified third and was followed by Corey Heim (184.799) and Carson Hocevar (184.697).

The Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:43 p.m. ET.

Richmond Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman to start on pole

By Apr 1, 2023, 11:10 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Alex Bowman will start on the pole at Richmond Raceway after Saturday’s qualifying was canceled by rain.

Kyle Busch will start second and be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick, who won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

Sunday’s race is the seventh of the season and marks the quarter mark of the 26-race regular season. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:39 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, weather

By Apr 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
After a rock’em, sock’em race at Circuit of the Americas last weekend, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway to begin a three-race stretch at short tracks. Just the prefect place for drivers to gain revenge with one another.

There have been eight different winners in the last eight short track races at paved tracks. Christopher Bell is the most recent winner, having won at Martinsville last fall.

Sunday’s race is the seventh of the season, meaning the 26-race regular season has hit the quarter mark.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond

(All times Eastern)

START: Toyota car owner Alex Williams will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:35 p.m. … Driver introductions at 2:55 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 3:24 p.m. … Technical Sergeant Melissa Lackore, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, will perform the national anthem at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .750-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 235.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin took the lead with five laps to go to win last April’s race. Kevin Harvick was second. William Byron placed third. In last August’s race, Kevin Harvick won and was followed by Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher.

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup: Justin Allgaier to start on pole

By Apr 1, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway after qualifying was rained out Saturday morning.

Allgaier will be joined by rookie Sammy Smith on the front row. Sam Mayer will start third and be followed by Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric.

Allgaier, Smith, Mayer and Hemric are eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday.

Austin Hill, who has won a series-high three races this year, will start 18th. Josh Williams will start 26th in his first race back since NASCAR suspended him one race for parking his car at the start/finish line at Atlanta when he was ordered to take his car to the garage during the race.

The green flag for the Xfinity race is scheduled to wave at 1:15 p.m. ET

