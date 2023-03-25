NASCAR Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Saturday will be a busy day at Circuit of the Americas, as all three national series are on the track.

Cup will qualify ahead of the Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series races.

The forecast Saturday calls for sunny conditions and no chance of rain all day. The high is expected to be 69 degrees during Cup qualifying, 76 degrees at the start of the Truck race and 81 degrees for the start of the Xfinity race.

Zane Smith looks to win his second consecutive Truck race at the road course in Austin, Texas. AJ Allmendinger seeks his second consecutive Xfinity win at COTA.

Saturday, March 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity