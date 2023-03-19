Dr. Diandra: Atlanta a chance for Trackhouse to regain momentum

By Mar 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Today’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is a chance for Trackhouse Racing to regain the momentum it lost last week.

Daniel Suárez entered Phoenix with three top-10 finishes, including one top five. He incurred multiple speeding penalties at Phoenix: He sped on pit road. He then had to make a pass-through lap and sped doing that (he cited a mistake with the team’s pit road calculation). Although Suárez fought his way back to the lead lap, he finished 22nd.

Ross Chastain had two top 10s and a 12th-place finish — and led the standings. Chastain ran sixth approaching the last restart, but found himself in the wrong place, which was anywhere near Denny Hamlin. Chastain finished 24th.

In addition to Trackhouse regaining its momentum, a win could also slow Hendrick Motorsports’ charge.

And a Trackhouse win would make five out of five wins for Chevy.

Trackhouse’s best Next Gen superspeedway

My last post highlighted underdogs with the potential for a strong finish at Atlanta. In overall average finish at superspeedways in 2022, Chastain ranks sixth and Suárez ninth.

But superspeedways are not created equal.

Atlanta features the same type of pack racing as Daytona and Talladega — but Atlanta is a full mile shorter. Everything happens faster. Drivers don’t have the time to think and plan that long straightaways allow.

In addition to requiring more from the driver, a car that works at the larger speedways might not handle well enough for Atlanta. Balance is much more important this weekend.

Those differences play right into Trackhouse’s strengths.

The graph below shows drivers’ average finishes at Atlanta in yellow and at Talladega & Daytona in blue. The graph only covers 2022 because that’s all the data we have for the Next Gen car. I included only drivers with a 15.5 or better average at Atlanta.

A two-bar chart comparing the average finishes of drivers at Atlanta relative to those at Daytona and Atlanta

Chastain and Suárez post average finishes around 20 at Daytona and Talladega. When it comes to Atlanta, however, Chastain and Suárez are first and second with average finishes of 2.0 and 5.0.

Chastain finished second in the spring and summer races at the revamped track. Those finishes are despite being involved in two accidents in each race. Suárez finished fourth at the first race and sixth at the second.

Trackhouse fields fast cars at Atlanta. Chastain qualified second at the second race and seventh at the first. Suárez qualified 13th at the first race and seventh at the second.

But speed isn’t the only factor. Despite being involved in accidents, both drivers completed both races. They also gained (or didn’t lose) positions during the last 10% of each race.

The competition

Chastain and Suárez aren’t the only drivers seeking to regain momentum at Atlanta.

It’s difficult to quantify how much of a threat Kyle Busch is because he changed teams this year. He had an average finish of 26.5 last year at Atlanta with Joe Gibbs Racing, but a brilliant run at this year’s Daytona 500.

If you’re wondering about Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., he has an average finish of 31.0 at Atlanta, with DNFs at both races.

Trackhouse’s biggest competition at Atlanta comes from Hendrick Motorsports. Trackhouse consistently placed just behind HMS last year at Atlanta.

  • William Byron, who enters Atlanta with two consecutive wins, won the first Atlanta race in 2022.
  • Chase Elliott won the second.
  • Chastain led the second-most laps at the first Atlanta race. Byron led the most.
  • Chastain led the third-most laps at the second Atlanta race. Elliott let the most, followed by Byron.
  • Suárez’s 46 points at the spring race is tied (with Ryan Blaney) for the third-most points earned at any Atlanta race in 2022.
    • Chase Elliott holds first place with a perfect 60-point race.
    • William Byron holds second with 52 points.

But 2023 presents new circumstances. Last year at this time, neither Chastain nor Suárez had ever won a Cup Series race.

This year, Elliott won’t race Atlanta due to a fractured left leg. His substitute, Josh Berry, earned his first top-10 last week. But Berry has only two races worth of experience in the Next Gen car. None are at superspeedways. He finished 33rd and second in the Xfinity Series last year at Atlanta.

Alex Bowman comes into Atlanta with an average finish of 21.0 at the track, while Kyle Larson‘s average is 21.5. Their 2022 average finishes at Talladega/Daytona are 15.7 and 22.75 respectively.

With Elliott out, Byron is the highest-ranking HMS driver in terms of average finish at Atlanta with a 15.5. In addition to the spring win, a crash relegated him to a 30th-place finish in the summer race.

But Louvergate puts the HMS drivers at a further disadvantage. Their crew chiefs are serving four-week suspensions, although HMS has appealed the penalties. Hendrick has a deep bench, but any disruption introduces the opportunity for hiccups.

This year, Trackhouse has one major advantage over Byron in this race: No driver wants Byron to win. It’s better for everyone if no driver accumulates too many points, stage points or playoff points. Chase Elliott proved that last year.

But winning at Atlanta requires the Trackhouse drivers to address issues that have plagued them in previous seasons.

Suárez has a history of speeding penalties and a knack for incurring them too late in the race to recover. Getting a pass-through penalty at Atlanta likely means losing multiple laps if a driver has to serve it under green conditions.

Chastain’s aggressive driving has made enemies. Chastain lost 18 positions following last week’s altercation with Hamlin. But even a driver choosing not to work with Chastain can send him to the back quickly.

Atlanta Xfinity race results

By Mar 18, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT
NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill won for the third time in five races this season, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Atlanta Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity points after Atlanta

Daniel Hemric finished second. Ryan Truex placed third. Parker Kligerman crossed the finish line backward in fourth. Kligerman was racing Hill for the win on the last lap when contact with Hill and then contact with Hemric turned Kligerman. Riley Herbst finished fifth.

Hill has a 46-point lead on John Hunter Nemechek, second in the standings after five races.

Austin Hill wins Atlanta Xfinity race

By Mar 18, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill won for the third time this season, as Parker Kligerman finished fourth with his car going across the finish line backward.

Daniel Hemric finished second. Ryan Truex placed third and was followed by Kligerman and Riley Herbst.

MORE: Atlanta race results, driver points 

Kligerman was racing Hill for the win coming to the finish line when Kligerman got turned by after contact with two cars, triggering a multi-car crash.

Hill, who is from Winston, Georgia, has won at Daytona, Las Vegas and Atlanta in the first five races of the season.

The 163-lap race was slowed by 12 cautions for 68 laps.

Josh Willams was ordered to the NASCAR hauler after he parked his car on the frontstretch and walked away during the race. Williams’ car had been involved in a crash early in the race and then caused a debris caution shortly after the race restarted.

NASCAR ordered him to the garage and be done for the race when Williams parked his car on track. Williams was to meet with series officials after the race. Williams finished 32nd in the 38-car race.

Stage 1 winner: Sheldon Creed

Stage 2 winner: Parker Kligerman

Who had a good race: Daniel Hemric’s runnner-up finish was his best of the season. … Ryan Truex has finished in the top three in both of his series starts this year. … Parker Kligerman earned his fourth career top five. … Riley Herbst scored his eighth consecutive top-10 finish, dating back to last season.

Who had a bad race: Josh Williams parked his car on track after being ordered off it by NASCAR. … Justin Allgaier finished 29th after a wreck that started with contact from teammate Josh Berry.

Next: The series races March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (5 p.m. ET at FS1)

Josh Williams parks car at start/finish line after being ordered out of race

By Mar 18, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT
Josh Williams NASCAR
hoto by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
HAMPTON, Ga. — Josh Williams parked his car at the start/finish line and walked away from the vehicle after he was ordered by series officials off the track during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Series officials met with Williams for about 20 minutes after Saturday night’s Xfinity race.

Any penalties from NASCAR are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Williams’ car was damaged in a three-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 28. Williams’ team taped the damage but debris from the car brought out the caution on Lap 32. NASCAR ordered Williams to the garage and out of the race.

Section 8.8.9.I of the Xfinity Series Rule Book states that with the Damaged Vehicle Policy, NASCAR can order a car off the track.

“At the discretion of the Series Managing Director, if a damaged vehicle elects not to enter pit road on the first opportunity or if a damaged vehicle exits pit road before sufficient repairs had been made and thereafter causes or extends a caution (e.g. leaking fluid, debris, etc.), then said vehicle may incur a lap(s) or time penalty or may not be permitted to return to the Race.”

Williams admitted he was frustrated and confused by NASCAR’s decision to go to the garage and decided to park the car on the frontstretch.

“We all work really hard and to only run ‘X’ amount of laps and then to have something like a piece of Bear Bond and put us out of the race, it’s really frustrating,” Williams said after his meeting with series officials. “Small team. We work really hard. We’ve got to make our sponsors happy, right? It doesn’t do any good sitting in the garage. It is what it is. We’ll learn from it and move on.”

As for his wave toward the crowd after exiting the car, Williams said: “Just (waving at) some of the officials in the flag stand. We’re all good friends with everybody. I waved at them. They waved back. The fans were kind of supportive about it and that was kind of cool. Hopefully, they got a little bit of enjoyment out of it.”

Williams had to stay in the NASCAR hauler after reporting there during the race and wait for officials to return from the control tower to meet.

“I told them I was a little bit frustrated,” Williams said of NASCAR’s call, “but it was in the rule book.”

Asked if he was frustrated NASCAR didn’t penalize in another way that would have allowed him to race, Williams said after the meeting: “It’s up to them. It’s their sandbox and we play in it and I enjoy the Xfinity Series. I’ve got respect for (Managing Series Director) Wayne (Auton) and everybody, so we’ll just move on and go on to the next one.”

Asked if he was worried about possibly being suspended for his actions, Williams said: “I’m not sure. It’s up to Wayne and everybody at NASCAR. If that’s what the rule is and they decide to do, every action has a reaction.”

Williams said that early in his racing career he had a similar episode at a short track, stopping his car on the frontstretch underneath the flag stand.

“There wasn’t one person sitting in their seats,” Williams said. “I didn’t do it (Saturday) to be spiteful or to make a huge scene … I wanted to voice my opinion that I felt (the decision) wasn’t right, but it’s in the rule book.”

Atlanta Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins

By Mar 18, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Christian Eckes took the lead in overtime and held on to claim his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nick Sanchez, the leader at the start of overtime, finished second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third and was followed by Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes.

MORE: Atlanta Truck race results

MORE: Truck points after Atlanta

Eckes’ previous Truck win came in September 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 22-year-old Eckes has finished in the top 10 in each of the first three races of the season.

There were 11 cautions for 58 laps in the 137-lap event, meaning 42.3 percent of the race was run under caution. The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: Matt Crafton

Who had a good race: Bayley Currey was fourth in his first Truck race of the season. … Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best sixth. … Timmy Hill placed a season-best eighth. … Matt Crafton finished ninth. He’s placed between ninth and 11th in the first three races of the season.

Who had a bad race: Corey Heim, who had top-10 finishes in the first two races of the season, finished 34th after a crash.

Next: The series races March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

