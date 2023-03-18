Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano led a Ford parade in Cup qualifying, claiming the pole Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ford, which is winless this season, took the top eight qualifying spots. Team Penske took the top three spots. It is the second time Team Penske has qualified 1-2-3 for a Cup race.

MORE: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

Logano won the pole with a lap of 177.374 mph. Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric (177.340 mph) and Ryan Blaney (177.215) took the next two spots in the starting lineup. Brad Keselowski (176.995) qualified fourth. Aric Almirola (176.989) completed the top five.

Ford drivers who qualified sixth through eighth were Kevin Harvick (176.769), Chris Buescher (176.746) and Chase Briscoe (176.583).

Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet, qualifying ninth after a lap of 176.213 mph. Christopher Bell is the top Toyota. He will start 10th after spinning in the final round of qualifying.

Read more about NASCAR

Atlanta Cup starting lineup
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Atlanta
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Cup starting lineup

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ford took the top eight starting spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, led by Joey Logano‘s pole-winning effort.

Team Penske will have the top three starting spots with Logano, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

MORE: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

The top Chevrolet driver is Kyle Larson, who will start ninth. The top Toyota driver is Christopher Bell, who will start 10th.

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano Cup pole Atlanta
Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Atlanta
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

 

Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 18, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Can anyone stop Chevrolet?

Chevrolet drivers have won all four races this season: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona 500), Kyle Busch (Fontana, California) and William Byron (Las Vegas and Phoenix). This is the first time since 2001 that the same car manufacturer won the first four races of the season. Will Chevy’s streak continue?

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor Jesse Metcalfe will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Bruce Deel, chief executive officer of the City of Refuge, at 3 p.m. … Blanco Brown will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott led a race-high 96 laps in winning last July. Ross Chastain was second. Austin Cindric placed third. William Byron led a race-high 111 laps in winning last March. Chastain was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports

Friday 5: Kyle Busch making an impact at RCR off the track

Hendrick Motorsports names interim crew chiefs for Atlanta 

Hendrick Motorsports to appeal penalties

NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

Denny Hamlin to appeal penalty

Denny Hamlin fined $50,000 and 25 points 

Kevin Harvick bringing back No. 29 for All-Star Race

Kaulig Racing will appeal Phoenix penalties

Dr. Diandra: Don’t overlook these underdogs at Atlanta

Drivers to watch at Atlanta 

 

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Mar 18, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

MORE: Chad Knaus raised questions about NASCAR penalty 

The Truck race is set to start at 2 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. Xfinity race.

Sunday’s race will be the fifth of the season in Cup. Chevrolet drivers have won the first four races.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun in morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 53. Winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, March 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Atlanta Cup starting lineup
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
Joey Logano Cup pole Atlanta
Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather

 

 

 

Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty

By Mar 17, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

HAMPTON, Ga. — Two days after saying he would not appeal his penalties, Denny Hamlin announced Friday on social media that he would do so.

NASCAR fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 and 25 points Wednesday for admitting on his podcast this week that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the last lap of the race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book. Among the violations listed are:

  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Any violations of section 4.4.B could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and/or team owner points and/or $50,000-$100,000 fine. Violations may also result in race suspension(s), indefinite suspension or membership revocation.

NASCAR also cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.D, which includes:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

Any violations of section 4.4.D could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension or membership revocation.

Hamlin said Friday on social media that what happened on the last lap with Chastain “was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

Hamlin spoke at length on his podcast about his incident with Chastain at Phoenix, saying:

“It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me. It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said that Hamlin’s comments on the podcast led to the penalty.

“When you look (the incident between Hamlin and Chastain) this past weekend, we would have viewed that as a racing incident, but then 24 hours later to have a competitor that has gone on a podcast … (and) you start admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that rises to the level that we’re going to get involved.”

Last year, William Byron spun Hamlin under caution in the Texas playoff race. Byron admitted after the race to making contact but said it was not his intent to spin Hamlin. NASCAR fined Byron $50,000 and 25 points. Byron appealed. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended Byron’s penalty to no points lost while increasing the fine to $100,000.

Read more about NASCAR

Atlanta Cup starting lineup
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
Joey Logano Cup pole Atlanta
Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather