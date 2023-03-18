Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano led a Ford parade in Cup qualifying, claiming the pole Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ford, which is winless this season, took the top eight qualifying spots. Team Penske took the top three spots. It is the second time Team Penske has qualified 1-2-3 for a Cup race.

Logano won the pole with a lap of 177.374 mph. Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric (177.340 mph) and Ryan Blaney (177.215) took the next two spots in the starting lineup. Brad Keselowski (176.995) qualified fourth. Aric Almirola (176.989) completed the top five.

Ford drivers who qualified sixth through eighth were Kevin Harvick (176.769), Chris Buescher (176.746) and Chase Briscoe (176.583).

Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet, qualifying ninth after a lap of 176.213 mph. Christopher Bell is the top Toyota. He will start 10th after spinning in the final round of qualifying.