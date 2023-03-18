Atlanta Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins

By Mar 18, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
HAMPTON, Ga. — Christian Eckes took the lead in overtime and held on to claim his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nick Sanchez, the leader at the start of overtime, finished second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third and was followed by Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes.

Eckes’ previous Truck win came in September 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 22-year-old Eckes has finished in the top 10 in each of the first three races of the season.

There were 11 cautions for 58 laps in the 137-lap event, meaning 42.3 percent of the race was run under caution. The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: Matt Crafton

Who had a good race: Bayley Currey was fourth in his first Truck race of the season. … Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best sixth. … Timmy Hill placed a season-best eighth. … Matt Crafton finished ninth. He’s placed between ninth and 11th in the first three races of the season.

Who had a bad race: Corey Heim, who had top-10 finishes in the first two races of the season, finished 34th after a crash.

Next: The series races March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Kyle Busch decries lack of respect among NASCAR drivers

By Mar 18, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch laments the lack of respect between drivers in NASCAR, saying he’s tried to talk to competitors but that hasn’t helped. 

“We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage between the drivers at all,” Busch said Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “That’s where the problem lies. Nobody gives two (expletive) about anybody else.

“It’s just a problem where everybody takes advantage of everybody as much as they can. We’re all selfish, granted. But there was an etiquette that once did live here. 

“Mark (Martin) started it. Tony (Stewart) lived by it. I think Jeff (Gordon) lived by it. Bobby Labonte, Rusty (Wallace) for the most part, Dale Jarrett, for sure. It did exist. That’s gone.”

The issue of driver respect was a topic Saturday at Atlanta in light of Denny Hamlin wrecking Ross Chastain on the final lap last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. 

NASCAR penalized Hamlin 25 points and $50,000 only after Hamlin admitted on his podcast that he did hit Chastain intentionally after past issues with Chastain.

Busch referenced Hamlin and Chastain when asked Saturday if he understood the difference between hard racing and taking someone out.

“No,” Busch said, “because last year at Gateway was a pretty good representation of cat and mouse and nothing was done. What do we do in those situations?”

Chastain’s contact wrecked Hamlin at Gateway last June. About 15 laps later, Hamlin drove Chastain down to the apron on the backstretch before Chastain passed. Hamlin later impeded Chastain again. It got to the point that NASCAR instructed the team to tell Hamlin he had made his point.

Asked what he would like seen done in such situations, Bush said: “Drivers to be ethical and take responsibility for their action and race and race hard. 

“If you make a mistake, OK fine, I get it. When you intentionally drive over somebody because they made a move on you or something you didn’t like, then you get punched in the face afterward.”

Busch also expressed displeasure Saturday with Chandler Smith, noting their contact on the last lap at Phoenix while racing for third in the Xfinity Series race. Smith called the contact a “racing incident” after the race.

“I’ve tried to talk to guys,” Busch said. “They don’t listen, so I’ve lost interest in talking to them. I had a teammate that I talked to, a kid that raced for me two years in the Truck Series real recently who I got into it last week with and tried to talk to him about those exact same issues. Lo and behold, it happened to me three races into a new year somewhere else, so I’m done taking to them.”

Busch said two conversations with Tony Stewart earlier in his career proved impactful.

“I think the biggest thing was the impact it had for me was him taking the time and doing that, but also giving him the respect and understanding that he’s been around for a long time and raced against a lot of those really great drivers and was a two-time champion at that time,” Busch said. “So I gave him that respect and we rarely had issues since then. I think that says it.”

Busch said one solution to the issues on track would be to do in NASCAR what happens at some small tracks.

Involved in an incident, the driver gets sent to the back of the pack. It’s what happens in the racing that Busch’s son, Brexton, does.

“He already knows that he can’t run somebody over because he gets sent to the back,” Busch said of his son. “I think that’s something else, there’s no repercussions for running somebody over. If you want to do that, you get sent to the back, you get held a lap, something. But if you spin somebody out — and I’m guilty of it, I spun somebody out for the lead before or the win before or something like that on accident racing —  but if it happens, then you get sent to the back.

“Caution comes out, you go to the back. There’s repercussions for that right now. That’s the short track adage and how these kids learn when they’re growing up. Maybe we need to implement that here.”

Atlanta Cup starting lineup

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Ford took the top eight starting spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, led by Joey Logano‘s pole-winning effort.

Team Penske will have the top three starting spots with Logano, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

MORE: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

The top Chevrolet driver is Kyle Larson, who will start ninth. The top Toyota driver is Christopher Bell, who will start 10th.

Joey Logano wins Cup pole, leads Ford parade at Atlanta

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano led a Ford parade in Cup qualifying, claiming the pole Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ford, which is winless this season, took the top eight qualifying spots. Team Penske took the top three spots. It is the second time Team Penske has qualified 1-2-3 for a Cup race.

MORE: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

Logano won the pole with a lap of 177.374 mph. Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric (177.340 mph) and Ryan Blaney (177.215) took the next two spots in the starting lineup. Brad Keselowski (176.995) qualified fourth. Aric Almirola (176.989) completed the top five.

Ford drivers who qualified sixth through eighth were Kevin Harvick (176.769), Chris Buescher (176.746) and Chase Briscoe (176.583).

Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet, qualifying ninth after a lap of 176.213 mph. Christopher Bell is the top Toyota. He will start 10th after spinning in the final round of qualifying.

Sunday Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 18, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. — Can anyone stop Chevrolet?

Chevrolet drivers have won all four races this season: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona 500), Kyle Busch (Fontana, California) and William Byron (Las Vegas and Phoenix). This is the first time since 2001 that the same car manufacturer won the first four races of the season. Will Chevy’s streak continue?

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor Jesse Metcalfe will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Bruce Deel, chief executive officer of the City of Refuge, at 3 p.m. … Blanco Brown will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott led a race-high 96 laps in winning last July. Ross Chastain was second. Austin Cindric placed third. William Byron led a race-high 111 laps in winning last March. Chastain was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

