HAMPTON, Ga. — Can anyone stop Chevrolet?

Chevrolet drivers have won all four races this season: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona 500), Kyle Busch (Fontana, California) and William Byron (Las Vegas and Phoenix). This is the first time since 2001 that the same car manufacturer won the first four races of the season. Will Chevy’s streak continue?

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Actor Jesse Metcalfe will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Bruce Deel, chief executive officer of the City of Refuge, at 3 p.m. … Blanco Brown will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott led a race-high 96 laps in winning last July. Ross Chastain was second. Austin Cindric placed third. William Byron led a race-high 111 laps in winning last March. Chastain was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

