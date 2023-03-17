Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports

By Mar 17, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Hendrick Motorsports’ Chad Knaus responded forcefully Friday to penalties NASCAR levied against the organization for issues with its hood louvers. He put the onus on NASCAR and single-source suppliers.

NASCAR stated that the hood louvers on all four Hendrick cars were found to be modified March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials took the parts after Cup practice that day.

NASCAR fined all four of Hendrick Motorsports’ crew chiefs $100,000 each and penalized Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and 10 playoff points each, along with the their teams and the No. 9 team.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Wednesday and said that it was appealing. Knaus, vice president of competition, used stronger language when meeting with the media Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I think it’s a terrible situation, not only for us, but the industry to be quite honest with you,” Knaus said. “I think that’s what I dislike the most. It’s ugly. We should’t be in this situation and it’s really unfortunate that we are because it doesn’t help anybody.”

Asked to explain, Knaus said: “We as a company, we in the garage, every one of these teams here are being held accountable to put their car out there to go through inspection and perform at the level they need to. The teams are being held accountable for doing that. 

“Nobody is holding the single-source providers accountable at the level that they need to be to give us the parts we need. That goes through NASCAR’s distribution center and NASCAR’s approval process to get those parts, and we’re not getting the right parts.

“There’s so many areas that we’ve got to continue to improve upon,” Knaus said, referring to the sport. “Again, that’s where I’m probably most disappointed is that we’ve been going down this path, working collectively as a group for some time and for this to pop up like this is really disappointing.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said earlier this week that the hood louvers had been modified.

“It was obvious to us that these parts had been modified in an area that wasn’t approved,” Sawyer said. “This is a consistent penalty with what we went through last year. … We felt like to keep the garage on a level playing field and the competition level where it needs to be, all the dialogue that went around this car last year, working with the owners on what the deterrent model should be, we were put in a position where we felt there was no other way but to write a penalty.”

Asked if the modifications could impact downforce, Sawyer said: “We don’t normally get into the intent, but I think it’s fair to say … could be performance around these modifications.”

In its statement earlier this week, Hendrick Motorsports cited “documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers.”

Asked to clarify those communications, Knaus said: “We submitted a part through (Chevrolet) to NASCAR and then NASCAR chose the single-source provider for those components.

“The components haven’t been coming the way we expected them to be for a couple of the (manufacturers) as far as I know in the garage and definitely all of the Chevrolet teams, so we started to have dialogue with them (NASCAR) in early February about those problems.

“It was us through our aerodynamic department, through (Chevrolet), back through NASCAR, back to us and back to (Chevrolet). There’s a significant amount of communication that has been had. It’s definitely confusing. The timelines are curious but they are there.”

Knaus said that Hendrick Motorsports typically goes through a voluntary inspection at the track after going through the mandatory engine inspection and mandatory safety inspection shortly after the garage opens for the race weekend. That’s what the Hendrick cars did at Phoenix on March 10.

Knaus said that the Hendrick cars often go through the voluntary inspection “so NASCAR has the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we don’t like this’ or ‘Maybe you need to tweak that’ or whatever it may be. That’s been pretty much the standard cadence.”

Hendrick Motorsports stated this week that the louvers were not taken until four hours after going through that voluntary inspection. Knaus said he did not know why NASCAR did not do something immediately.

“It’s really confusing,” Knaus said. “We knew that there was some attention to that area when we first went through technical inspection. That’s what is really disappointing to me, quite honestly, is that we had plenty of time to get the parts off the car if we felt something was wrong. 

“I can assure you if we knew there was going to be a four-hour lag and we thought there was something wrong, they would have been in a trash can being burned with fuel somewhere so nobody would ever see them. We had no idea that we were going to be sitting in this position. Really disappointed that we are in the position that we are right now.”

Asked if he felt the parts were faulty or that Hendrick modified the parts that they thought was acceptable to NASCAR, Knaus said: “We’ve got a brand new set of these parts that we can go pull off of the shelf right now that NASCAR deemed illegal and inappropriate for us to race.”

Knaus said that the team was not aware of a date for its appeal. 

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin NASCAR penalty
Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole
Atlanta Truck starting lineup
Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty

By Mar 17, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Two days after saying he would not appeal his penalties, Denny Hamlin announced Friday on social media that he would do so.

NASCAR fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 and 25 points Wednesday for admitting on his podcast this week that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the last lap of the race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book. Among the violations listed are:

  • Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  • Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Any violations of section 4.4.B could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and/or team owner points and/or $50,000-$100,000 fine. Violations may also result in race suspension(s), indefinite suspension or membership revocation.

NASCAR also cited Hamlin with violating section 4.4.D, which includes:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

Any violations of section 4.4.D could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension or membership revocation.

Hamlin said Friday on social media that what happened on the last lap with Chastain “was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

Hamlin spoke at length on his podcast about his incident with Chastain at Phoenix, saying:

“It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me. It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.”

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said that Hamlin’s comments on the podcast led to the penalty.

“When you look (the incident between Hamlin and Chastain) this past weekend, we would have viewed that as a racing incident, but then 24 hours later to have a competitor that has gone on a podcast … (and) you start admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that rises to the level that we’re going to get involved.”

Last year, William Byron spun Hamlin under caution in the Texas playoff race. Byron admitted after the race to making contact but said it was not his intent to spin Hamlin. NASCAR fined Byron $50,000 and 25 points. Byron appealed. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended Byron’s penalty to no points lost while increasing the fine to $100,000.

Read more about NASCAR

Chad Knaus NASCAR
Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole
Atlanta Truck starting lineup
Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole

By Mar 17, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Rain canceled Xfinity Series qualifying Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The lineup will be set by the metric, putting Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sammy Smith on the pole.

John Hunter Nemechek will join Smith on the front row.

MORE: Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup

Austin Hill will start third and be followed by Ryan Truex and Riley Herbst.

Dawson Cram was the only driver who will not make the race.

 

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin NASCAR penalty
Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty
Chad Knaus NASCAR
Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports
Atlanta Truck starting lineup
Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

By Mar 17, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

HAMPTON, Ga. — Rain canceled NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying. The lineup was set by the metric and reigning series champion Zane Smith will start on the pole.

Smith will be joined on the front row by Ty Majeski.

MORE: Atlanta Truck starting lineup

Ben Rhodes will start third and be followed by Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar.

All 36 Trucks entered make the race.

 

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin NASCAR penalty
Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty
Chad Knaus NASCAR
Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole

Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Two-time race winner Austin Hill rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday as one of the favorites in the 251-mile Xfinity Series race.

Hill won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and repeated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. He and John Hunter Nemechek have the best average finish — 3.75 — in the Xfinity field this season.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports names interim crew chiefs for Atlanta Cup race

Building a reputation as a big-track expert, Hill has led laps in the past seven Xfinity races on drafting tracks (Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta).

Sammy Smith and Nemechek have won the other Xfinity races this year.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. by Jim Muse, Axalta vice president. … The green flag is scheduled at 5:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 2 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Brian LaRue of Galilee Christian Church at 5 p.m. … “God Bless America” will be sung by actress Bella Yantis at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps, 251 miles on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. … NASCAR Raceday airs at 4 p.m. on FS1. …  Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a high of 51 and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill won last July’s Xfinity race at AMS by .111 of a second over Josh Berry. Ryan Truex was third.

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin NASCAR penalty
Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty
Chad Knaus NASCAR
Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole

 