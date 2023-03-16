Hendrick Motorsports names interim crew chiefs for Atlanta weekend

By Mar 16, 2023, 11:34 AM EDT
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports has selected four interim crew chiefs to work with its Cup Series drivers this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Crew chiefs for Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, William Byron and Alex Bowman were suspended for four races by NASCAR Wednesday as part of penalties assessed to the Hendrick team for parts violations at Phoenix Raceway last week. Hendrick announced that it will appeal the penalties but has chosen not to defer the suspensions of Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris.

Kevin Meendering will be Larson’s interim crew chief at Atlanta. Greg Ives will work with Bowman, Brian Campe with Byron and Tom Gray with Berry.

Byron won races at Las Vegas and Phoenix and will be seeking a third consecutive victory Sunday at Atlanta.

NASCAR issued the following penalties to Hendrick Motorsports Wednesday:

  • Docked Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Daniels, Gustafson, Fugle and Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick teams 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

As a result of the penalties, Bowman, who had been the points leader, fell to 23rd place.

Dr. Diandra: Don’t overlook these underdogs at Atlanta

By Mar 16, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

In 2022, Atlanta Motor Speedway joined the list of tracks that Cup Series underdogs circle on their calendars. The increased banking and use of the Daytona/Talladega rules package made Atlanta race more like a superspeedway.

Some might balk at calling a 1.5-mile track a superspeedway. At the old Atlanta, grip limited how fast cars could go. The new Atlanta track is closer to drag limited, like the original superspeedways.

MORE: NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

At drag-limited tracks, cars don’t have enough power to overcome their own drag at high speeds. This limit gives rise to pack racing, which requires a different skill set than other tracks.

Superspeedways and underdogs

Underdog talk picks up around superspeedways because of the perception that “anyone” can win at these tracks. But many of us give underdogs a higher probability of winning than they actually have.

Consider, for example, the winners of the six 2022 superspeedway races.

A table showing the winners from all superspeedway races in 2022

Austin Cindric definitely qualifies as an underdog. Ross Chastain was a quasi-underdog when he won Talladega — he had already won at COTA earlier in the year. The same goes for Austin Dillon, who is usually a contender at superspeedways.

Using the most liberal definition, underdogs won half the superspeedway races in the table. But even a three-in-six chance is better odds than at most other tracks.

The graph below shows active full-time drivers with average finishing positions less than 20 for last year’s six superspeedway races.

A vertical bar chart showing the drivers with the best average finishes in the six superspeedway races of 2022

A vertical bar chart showing the drivers with the best average finishes in the six superspeedway races of 2022

They’re not all underdogs. For example: Kyle Busch’s performance in the first four races of the year disqualifies him.

But driving for a well-established team doesn’t preclude one from being an underdog at Atlanta. With Chevrolet winning four out of four races this year, driving a Ford or Toyota confers underdog points.

Two promising quasi-underdogs

Neither Ryan Blaney nor Martin Truex Jr. has won a points race in the Next Gen car — at any kind of track. Blaney squeaked his way into the 2022 playoffs while Truex missed it entirely.

Blaney has an average finish of 12.3 for the first four races of the season, which includes an eighth-place finish at Daytona. Truex has an average finish of 12.5, with only one top 10 (at Las Vegas). He finished 15th at Daytona this year. But Blaney is much less of an underdog than Truex.

Four of Blaney’s eight career wins came at superspeedways. He has the best average finishing position of any driver at superspeedways in 2022 with a 9.0 and a worst finish of 17th.

Truex has 31 career wins but has never won a superspeedway race. He’s got two second-place finishes, but no checkered flags.

Atlanta might be the place where one of these two drivers — underdogs or not — can finally stop answering questions about when they’re going to win.

Three true underdogs

Bubba Wallace is an underdog with an advantage: He is good at superspeedways, with one win and three second-place finishes. Like Blaney, he didn’t finish lower than 17th at any superspeedway in 2022.

But 2023 has not started well for the No. 23 team. Wallace has only one top-five finish (at Las Vegas) and two finishes of 20th or worse. He crashed out at Daytona and retired due to engine trouble at Fontana.

Last week, a 37-second pit stop dropped him from 11th to 21st. That puts his average finish at 17.0 for the year. Atlanta offers Wallace a chance to shift his season onto a better trajectory.

Erik Jones won the summer race at Daytona in 2018, so we know he can compete at superspeedways, too. But Legacy Motor Club has started 2023 with a whimper. Jones’ best finish is 19th. Accidents knocked him out of two of the four races.

The only laps Jones led this year were last week at Phoenix, when he stayed out during green-flag pit stops. A win at Atlanta would be a great backdrop for co-owner Jimmie Johnson returning to race next week at COTA.

Aric Almirola has had a similarly frustrating start to the 2023 season with DNFs at the first two races and a best finish of 16th. He has, however, won two superspeedway races. His average superspeedway finish in 2022 was 13.8 in the Next Gen car. That’s better than his 18.3 average pre-Next Gen.

Almirola will be at a disadvantage at Atlanta: A loose-wheel penalty from Phoenix will bench two of his pit crew for the next two races.

Cindric, McDowell, Haley: Long-shot underdogs at Atlanta

Cindric has the second-highest average finishing position at superspeedways in 2022. That’s not just because he won the Daytona 500 that year.

Cindric had top-10 finishes in the last three superspeedway races last year. He was running around 10th place in this year’s Daytona 500 until a crash. If he can avoid accidents, Cindric’s got a good shot at a strong finish and maybe even Penske’s first win of the season.

Michael McDowell didn’t win the 2021 Daytona 500 by luck. He’s got 12 top-10 finishes at superspeedways while running for decidedly underfunded teams.

McDowell first partnered with owner Bob Jenkins in 2018. Since then, he has a mean finish of 18.2. That puts him ahead of Kyle Larson (23.2), Brad Keselowski (21.4) and Busch (20.6).

Justin Haley won a rain-shortened summer Daytona race in 2019 before he was even a full-time Cup Series driver. He’s the longest of these three long shots, but he’s got a 16.1 career average at superspeedways, the same as his average for 2022. And he’ll need the points after this week’s penalty for modifying his car’s louvers at Phoenix.

I didn’t mention the Trackhouse drivers, who both appear on the graph. I’ll focus Sunday’s column on them.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Mar 16, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the Daytona 500 and the West Coast swing complete, Chevrolet is top dog in the NASCAR Cup Series as the tour stops at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Chevy teams have won all four races this season, with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claiming the last two (Las Vegas and Phoenix).

MORE: NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet drivers have led 705 laps this year. Ford has led 221 and Toyota 74.

Chevrolet has won six times at Atlanta and Ford has five wins at the track since Toyota last scored there in September 2013.

A look at the weekend schedule:

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Rain, potentially heavy. High of 68. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 55. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 7%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 50.

Friday, March 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:35 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, March 18

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 19

Garage open

  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Hendrick Motorsports to appeal NASCAR penalties

By Mar 15, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports announced that it will appeal the penalties NASCAR issued Tuesday for modifications to hood louvers discovered on all four Hendrick cars last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR issued the following penalties:

  • Docked Alex BowmanKyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • Penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Hendrick Motorsports stated: “We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts that include:

  • Louvers provided to teams through NASCAR’s mandated single-source supplier do not match the design submitted by the manufacturer and approved by NASCAR
  • Documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers
  • Recent comparable penalties issued by NASCAR have been related to issues discovered during a post-race inspection.”

Hendrick Motorsports stated that NASCAR identified louvers on the four team cars during a voluntary inspection 35 minutes after the opening of the garage on Friday at Phoenix. Hendrick Motorsports stated that “NASCAR took possession of the parts approximately four hours later with no prior communication. The situation had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying session or Sunday’s race.”

Asked if officials had been tipped to examine the louvers or if it was a random inspection, Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday that “It’s a random, if you will. … This isn’t unchartered waters for NASCAR. It’s been done for years.

“We will continue to do that. As we’re working through this car, we want to make sure that the car is in the box that it needs to be in and we’re officiating and inspecting at the level that we need to.”

Hendrick Motorsports stated that the “organization has made the strategic decision not to request deferral of personnel suspensions.” Interim crew chiefs for each of the four Cup teams will be announced later.

Justin Haley, Aric Almirola teams penalized for Phoenix infractions

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

The teams of drivers Justin Haley and Aric Almirola have been penalized by NASCAR for infractions during last weekend’s events at Phoenix Raceway.

Trent Owens, crew chief for Haley’s Kauling Racing No. 31, has been fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup Series races for modification of the car’s radiator duct. The team and Haley also have been assessed with the loss of 100 points and 10 playoff points. The infraction was discovered during pre-qualifying inspection.

NASCAR suspended two of Almirola’s Stewart Haas Racing team members — Ryan Mulder and Sean Cotten — after Almirola’s car lost a wheel during the Phoenix race.

MORE: NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

The right front wheel came off Almirola’s Ford near the halfway point of the race. He hit the frontstretch outside wall and limped into the pits.

“I never felt the wheel loose or anything,” Almirola said after the race. “It just took off on me and sent me into the wall.”

Almirola returned to the race but finished 33rd, four laps behind the leaders.

Almirola’s team became the second to be penalized for a wandering wheel this year. Two members of Martin Truex Jr.’s pit crew were suspended after his car lost a wheel at Auto Club Speedway in the season’s second race.

