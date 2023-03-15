Justin Haley, Aric Almirola teams penalized for Phoenix infractions

Mar 15, 2023
0 Comments

The teams of drivers Justin Haley and Aric Almirola have been penalized by NASCAR for infractions during last weekend’s events at Phoenix Raceway.

Trent Owens, crew chief for Haley’s Kauling Racing No. 31, has been fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup Series races for modification of the car’s radiator duct. The team and Haley also have been assessed with the loss of 100 points and 10 playoff points. The infraction was discovered during pre-qualifying inspection.

NASCAR suspended two of Almirola’s Stewart Haas Racing team members — Ryan Mulder and Sean Cotten — after Almirola’s car lost a wheel during the Phoenix race.

MORE: NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

The right front wheel came off Almirola’s Ford near the halfway point of the race. He hit the frontstretch outside wall and limped into the pits.

“I never felt the wheel loose or anything,” Almirola said after the race. “It just took off on me and sent me into the wall.”

Almirola returned to the race but finished 33rd, four laps behind the leaders.

Almirola’s team became the second to be penalized for a wandering wheel this year. Two members of Martin Truex Jr.’s pit crew were suspended after his car lost a wheel at Auto Club Speedway in the season’s second race.

Denny Hamlin fined $50,000 and loses 25 driver points

Mar 15, 2023
0 Comments

Denny Hamlin has been fined $50,000 and has been penalized 25 driver points after admitting that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR punished Hamlin for “behavioral” that includes attempting to manipulate the outcome of a race, wrecking another vehicle and actions “detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”

The fines were announced as part of a big group of penalties revealed by NASCAR Wednesday.

MORE: NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

Hamlin and Chastain crashed on the final lap of Sunday’s race, and Hamlin talked about the incident Monday night on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast. He said he intentionally forced Chastain into the wall as they raced for position behind the lead group.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said that Hamlin’s comments on the podcast led to the penalty.

“When you look (the incident between Hamlin and Chastain) this past weekend, we would have viewed that as a racing incident, but then 24 hours later to have a competitor that has gone on a podcast … (and) you start admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that rises to the level that we’re going to get involved.

“There’s no other way to look at that. We’re going to get involved in those situations. We’ve been consistent in the past with that, and we will be consistent going forward.”

That there was a history between the drivers also mattered to NASCAR.

“We don’t want to be in the middle of it, but this one has gone on for a little while,” Sawyer said. “It went on last year. It felt like maybe we were in a good spot. Looked like it was rearing its head again. Then the comments that were made afterward put us in a position that we had no choice to react. That has been consistent if you look at prior cases, even last year, to how we reacted to this.”

During the frantic final round of pit stops at Phoenix, Chastain’s team changed four tires, while Hamlin’s went with two.

“My crew chief told me there were 18 cars on the lead lap,” Hamlin said on the podcast. “At that point, I said, ‘Alright, I’m probably running sixth or seventh, I’m about to get passed by everyone behind me on fresh tires. I’m about to finish in the mid-teens. I said, ‘You’re (in reference to Chastain) coming with me buddy.’ ”

Contact with Chastain wasn’t a mistake, Hamlin said.

“I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me,” Hamlin said. “It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.

“I said for awhile you’ve got to do something to get these guys’ attention, whatever. I’ve said it. I think that Ross doesn’t like it when I speak his name in the media and when I have this microphone. I told him I have a microphone and I’m going to call it like I see it. Until you get a microphone, you can then say whatever you want about me. The fact is while I’m sitting here talking, I’m going to call things the way I see it.

“Sometimes I’m going to have to call myself out. I’m the (expletive) that lost as many spots as he did. At the time I said I’m going to finish (expletive) anyway, I’m just going to make sure he finishes (expletive) right with me.

“It’s difficult because at times people want me to react right away. I don’t want to involve any more cars. I told you guys privately, my friends, it’s difficult to be in a position where you get back at a person and not involve an innocent bystander. It’s really hard to do. Then you’ve got other people pissed at you because you’re doing something that affected their race when they had nothing to do with it. I never wanted to do that. Pocono, unfortunately, someone got caught up in that when Ross bounced back off the wall.

“Here, I saw that we were the only people up top, so I said I’m going to send him into the fence and door him. My dumb (expletive) got caught up in it because when I got pinned, he was between me and the wall, so I got all screwed up and I lost a bunch of positions for my team, which was stupid. At the time, I’m like I’m going to finish in the mid-teens anyway because my car is just plowing here, I’m about to get ate up by all these new tires. I just was like if I’m going to give this guy a hard time, it’s just going to be then.

“So he bounced off the wall. My ideal situation was I was just going to knock him in the fence a little bit and keep going.”

The last time NASCAR penalized a driver for an intentional crash was Sept. 27 last year. William Byron turned Hamlin in a race at Texas Motor Speedway and admitted doing so after the race. NASCAR missed the incident when it occurred but penalized Byron a couple of days after the race.

NASCAR also penalized a driver days after an incident in 2019 when Bubba Wallace told NBC Sports that he had intentionally spun to create a caution period six days earlier at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin and Chastain have a history of on-track problems.

Among the most notable was at World Wide Technology Raceway last June when Chastain’s contact wrecked Hamlin. Later in the race, Hamlin showed his displeasure by driving Chastain down onto the apron. Chastain’s contact wrecked Hamlin at Atlanta last July. Hamlin later impeded Chastain. Hamlin didn’t give Chastain any room at Pocono in taking the lead and Chastain hit the wall and wrecked. Chastain’s contact turned Hamlin in the Clash at the Coliseum in February.

NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

Mar 15, 2023
1 Comment

NASCAR severely penalized Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday for issues with the hood louvers that was discovered on all four Hendrick cars last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR issued the following penalties: 

  • Docked Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.
  • Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.
  • NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Bowman, Byron and Larson had been in the top five in points (Bowman had been the points leader). They all fall outside the top 20 in the standings after losing 100 points.

Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement: “We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts.”

Hendrick Motorsports also stated that it will not seek a deferral of crew chief suspensions, meaning all four crew chiefs will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Substitute crew chiefs will be announced later.

NASCAR did not penalize Josh Berry any points because he does not earn any points in the Cup Series. He earns points in the Xfinity Series. Chase Elliott is not penalized because he was not driving the No. 9 car when the infraction was discovered.

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers (air vents) from all four Hendrick cars after Friday’s practice at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials discovered a potential issue before practice, allowed the Hendrick teams to run the session, and then took the parts afterward.

The hood louvers (hood vents) are single-sourced parts. 

“It was obvious to us that these parts had been modified in an area that wasn’t approved,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “This is a consistent penalty with what we went through last year. … We felt like to keep the garage on a level playing field and the competition level where it needs to be, all the dialogue that went around this car last year, working with the owners on what the deterrent model should be, we were put in a position where we felt there was no other way but to write a penalty.”

Asked if the modifications could impact downforce, Sawyer said: “We don’t normally get into the intent, but I think it’s fair to say … could be performance around these modifications.”

While teams can have approval to make minor adjustments on some single-source parts, Sawyer said the area with the hood louvers modified on the Hendrick cars “was not approved. We felt like the communication line between NASCAR and the garage was done properly and obviously they were outside the boundaries.”

Hendrick Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon alluded to the communication aspect when he discussed the hood louver issue after Sunday’s race at Phoenix.

“We had some conversation, will continue to have conversations, with NASCAR,” Gordon said Sunday night. “Every situation is sort of unique, but this is a more unique one than I’ve seen in a while where there’s been a lot of communication back and forth on this particular part, especially for this racetrack because they did a parity test in the wind tunnel.

“I think it really opened up the door for some miscommunication. I don’t want to go any further than that. We’ll continue to just share all the facts and be transparent with NASCAR as we have been so far.”

Hendrick Motorsports stated Tuesday that “unclear communication” was among its reasons for appealing. Hendrick listed its reasoning to appeal on “a variety of facts” that include:

  • “Louvers provided to teams through NASCAR’s mandated single-source supplier do not match the design submitted by the manufacturer and approved by NASCAR.
  • “Documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers.
  • “Recent comparable penalties issued by NASCAR have been related to issues discovered during a post-race inspection.”

NASCAR also issued those penalties to the No. 31 Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley. NASCAR docked Haley 100 points and 10 playoff points, suspended crew chief Trent Owens four races and fined him $100,000 and penalized the team 100 car owner points and 10 playoff points.

NASCAR increased penalties last year on single-sourced parts. 

“The car was a collaborative project, designed to emphasize performance at the track and the unrivaled abilities of our teams, drivers and pit crews,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer, in January 2022. “There will be strong penalties for any teams who run contrary to that design so the fans can focus on our drivers and the great racing expected from NASCAR.”

Updated points standings after penalties

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Mar 15, 2023
0 Comments

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the third at the 1.5-mile track since it was revamped in 2021.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron and Chase Elliott won last year’s Cup races there.

The track changes — most notably higher banking in the turns — made drafting much more important. The racing there now leans more toward Daytona-Talladega competition than the typical 1.5-mile track.

MORE: NBC Sports Power Rankings: William Byron is No. 1

Chevrolet drivers have won all four Cup races this season.

A look at drivers to watch Sunday at Atlanta:

FRONTRUNNERS

William Byron

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I)
  • Past at Atlanta: Won last March and has led 154 laps over the past four AMS races

Byron’s early-season burst has made him the driver to beat. He put together back-to-back wins (at Las Vegas and Phoenix) for the first time in his Cup career and has three stage wins this season.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Atlanta: Runner-up finishes in both races last season

Chastain’s run at Phoenix Sunday was marred by another altercation with Denny Hamlin, this time on the last lap. He figures to be a contender at AMS with 74 laps led at the track last year.

Daniel Suarez

  • Points position: 11th
  • Best seasonal finish: 4th (Auto Club)
  • Past at Atlanta: Finishes of 4th and 6th last year

Suarez finished outside the top 10 for the first time this season at Phoenix, his run hampered by a pair of pit-road speeding penalties. He has led laps in two of the past four races at Atlanta.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club, Phoenix I)
  • Past at Atlanta: 3 career wins

Harvick owns three wins at Atlanta but finished 12th and 21st in the races at the “new” AMS last year. He enters Atlanta with three straight top-nine runs this year. Can he finally close out a win?

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 13th
  • Best seasonal finish: 7th (Auto Club)
  • Past at Atlanta: 2 career wins

Keselowski and Chris Buescher, his teammate at RFK Racing, have shown early-season improvement in Keselowski’s second year of operating as an owner of the team. Keselowski finished 12th and 18th in the first two races on the repaved Atlanta track last year.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position: 9th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Auto Club)
  • Past at Atlanta: 2 career wins

Busch’s worst finish in his first season at Richard Childress Racing is a 19th in the season opener at Daytona. He won the following week at Auto Club Speedway. He has won twice at AMS but was 33rd and 20th on the new surface last year.

Nashville Fair Board approves Bristol’s deal to operate Fairgrounds Speedway

Mar 14, 2023
0 Comments

The Nashville Fair Board Commissioners approved an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to operate Fairgrounds Speedway by a 3-2 vote, moving the prospect of NASCAR racing at the historic track closer to reality. 

The proposal still must be approved by the Metro Council before the Metro Sports Authority can do so.

The proposal must have three readings, which includes a public hearing, in Metro Council before it can be approved. The first reading is expected in April. The second reading, which will include the public hearing, is expected to be in May. The final reading could be pushed back to July because Metro Council has a period where it must focus solely on the budget.

“We are thankful to the Nashville Fair Board for supporting the vision to restore the historic Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a statement. “They invested a lot of time vetting this opportunity, and we agree it provides a financially responsible future for the speedway while shifting the risk off taxpayers to a private operator, and completes the restoration of the Fairgrounds with improvements like a state-of-the-art sound-reduction wall that benefits the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We look forward to working with the Metro Council in the weeks ahead and believe that they also will agree that this is a smart plan for the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.”

Nashville mayor John Cooper signed a letter of intent in March 2021 between the city and Bristol Motor Speedway to operate Fairgrounds Speedway.

Mayor Cooper announced Nov. 30, 2021, that he had agreed in principle with Bristol Motor Speedway on a proposal to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, which dates to 1904 and hosted at least one Cup race a year from 1958-84. Among those who won there are Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip.

The deal called for Bristol Motor Speedway to lease, manage and operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for a 30-year term. Bristol would be responsible for installing state-of-the-art sound mitigation to help reduce the noise in the surrounding neighborhoods. The track’s grandstand would be rebuilt to seat approximately 30,000 fans.

Bristol will pay a base rent of at least $1 million per year for use of the Fairgrounds Speedway.

The summary of the deal terms states: “Bristol will hold a NASCAR Cup Race at least every other year throughout the lease agreement and has agreed to make up any deficits in pledged revenues in order to ensure the bond payments are met in the event a race is not held as anticipated.” 

No timetable has been given on how long it will take to compete the renovation projects and have the track ready to host NASCAR racing.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Artist rendering of a renovated Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said last November that series officials plan to continue to make changes to the schedule. The 2023 schedule was not revealed until Sept. 14, 2022. If NASCAR follows that same timetable, it would have about six months before the 2024 schedule is released.

Bristol Motor Speedway has expressed interest in the Fairgrounds Speedway for more than five years. Bristol Motor Speedway confirmed in August 2017 that it had submitted a proposal to manage Fairgrounds Speedway. It lost that bid.

A proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate Fairgrounds Speedway was submitted in May 2019.

NASCAR has raced the past two years at Nashville Superspeedway. That track is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, about 35 miles from downtown Nashville. NASCAR has a four-year contract with the track.

