NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Mar 14, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

Talladega 2004: Jeff Gordon edges Dale Earnhardt Jr. in controversial finish

The Earnhardt name is magic at Talladega Superspeedway, where Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. enjoyed success after success. But it was Jeff Gordon who rode to victory in a controversial finish at the 2.66-mile track in 2004.

Gordon and Earnhardt Jr. were battling for the lead with five laps to go when Brian Vickers crashed, causing a caution flag. Green-white-checkered overtime rules had not gone into effect at that time, and NASCAR decided the winner — in this case Gordon — based on which driver was in front at the time of the flag. Gordon appeared to be about a half-car-length in front, and he took the caution and checkered flags for the win.

The ruling did not go over well with many in the Talladega grandstands. Drink cans, seat cushions and other debris — some hitting Gordon’s car — were thrown onto the track by fans as Gordon took a victory lap.

Gordon led the race’s final six laps, including the last four under caution.

2013 Daytona 500: Danica Patrick scores first pole win by woman

Danica Patrick’s decision to leave IndyCar racing for NASCAR brought a wave of publicity to stock car racing’s top level, and she rode the crest to headlines in qualifying for the 2013 Daytona 500 at the start of her first full season in Cup racing.

Patrick, driving for Stewart Haas Racing, ran a lap at 196.434 mph to win the 500 pole, becoming the first woman to do so. Jeff Gordon qualified second. Patrick finished eighth in the race.

Patrick’s hopes to have a successful career in NASCAR faded. She didn’t win another pole after the Daytona run in 2013, and she never won a race.

In five-plus seasons in Cup, she had no top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.

2020 The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington: Back to racing

The NASCAR Cup Series had run its first four races of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States in early March.

It would be more than two months before drivers and teams hit the track again. The start of a dramatically reconfigured 2020 Cup schedule took place May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

With strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Real Heroes 400 ran behind closed doors. Only essential personnel were present at Darlington for the race, which was among the first major professional sporting events in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Kevin Harvick reached a milestone with his 50th career Cup Series win and celebrated by doing donuts at the start/finish line. When he climbed out of his Ford, he was only met with silence.

“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.

It was a day unlike any other in NASCAR history. But the sport’s mission had been accomplished. Racing was back.

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Two-time winner William Byron is No. 1

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Four races into the NASCAR Cup Series season, William Byron is a winner 50% of the time.

Byron added his second victory of the season Sunday with an overtime win at Phoenix Raceway, boosting him to first place in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Hendrick Motorsports drivers occupy three of the top five spots in this week’s rankings.

MORE: Denny Hamlin’s comments about Ross Chastain incident on NASCAR’s “radar”

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. William Byron (fifth last week) — Byron was the top dog at the beginning and at the end of Sunday’s race. He led 59 of the first 60 laps and then rebounded with the benefit of a late-race caution to notch his second win.

2. Kyle Busch (second last week) — Busch bounced back from a tough afternoon and rallied for an eighth-place finish Sunday.

3. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman was a strong ninth at Phoenix, a finish good enough to boost him into first place in the points standings. Among full-time drivers, he has the season’s best average finish — 6.25.

4. Ross Chastain (first last week) — Chastain falls from the rankings’ top spot after crashing with old foe Denny Hamlin on the last lap at Phoenix, ruining what could have been a strong finish.

5. Kyle Larson (eighth last week) — Larson led 201 laps at Phoenix to again illustrate the strength of the No. 5 Chevrolets this season. A fourth-place finish boosts him three spots in the rankings. Larson is one of only five drivers with two top-five finishes this season.

6. Christopher Bell (sixth last week) — The Toyota contingent failed to lead a lap at Phoenix, but Bell had another steady race and came home sixth.

7. Kevin Harvick (ninth last week) — The Closer had the door slammed in his face Sunday as a late-race caution and pit stop strategy damaged his shot at the win. He led 36 laps.

8. Denny Hamlin (third last week) — While William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson were wrestling for the win Sunday, Hamlin was jousting with Ross Chastain back in the shadows. Their incident dropped Hamlin to a 23rd-place finish.

9. Joey Logano (10th last week) — Logano was quiet most of the afternoon at Phoenix but came home 11th with a less-than-excellent car.

10. Ryan Blaney (unranked last week) — Blaney roared into the picture late in the race Sunday and almost stole the win. His second-place run gives him two top 10s for the season.

Dropped out: Daniel Suarez (seventh last week).

Read more about NASCAR

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th...
AUTO: FEB 18 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Jimmie Johnson to run at COTA, Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin’s comments about incident with Ross Chastain on NASCAR’s...

 

Jimmie Johnson to run at COTA, Coca-Cola 600

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will drive in next week’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600, Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday.

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson, co-owner of team. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the INDYCAR schedule – and it wasn’t – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

Club Wyndham will serve as the sponsor for the No. 84 car in both races.

Johnson’s return to Charlotte Motor Speedway reunites him with one of his most successful tracks. He won eight times there, including the Coca-Cola 600 four times.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), INDYCAR’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham®.”

Johnson competed in the Daytona 500, finishing 31st. He’s previously announced that he will compete in the street race July 2 in Chicago.

Johnson is expected to announce the rest of his Cup schedule at a later date. He will drive NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

In honor of the Johnson, COTA is offering a special $84 ticket offer for reserved seats in the Turn 12 grandstand through March 19. Fans can purchase the Jimmie Johnson ticket at www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

Read more about NASCAR

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th...
Power rankings William Byron
NASCAR Power Rankings: Two-time winner William Byron is No. 1
Denny Hamlin’s comments about incident with Ross Chastain on NASCAR’s...

Denny Hamlin’s comments about incident with Ross Chastain on NASCAR’s ‘radar’

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR will look into the actions and comments of Denny Hamlin in regards to his contact with Ross Chastain on the last lap of Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday that “without a doubt it’s on our radar,” in an interview on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Sawyer said he was made aware of Hamlin’s comments Monday night and series officials planned to discuss the matter Tuesday morning.

Hamlin forced Chastain into the wall as they raced for position coming to the checkered flag at Phoenix. Hamlin said on his podcast “Actions Detrimental” that he intended to do that.

Section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book states that a competitor can be fined 25-50 points and/or fined $50,000-$100,000 for a series of violations that includes “Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

Hamlin had only two fresh tires compared to many others behind him on four fresher tires, including Chastain. Hamlin said his car didn’t handle well going into Turn 1 and “at that point I knew I was screwed. I was about to go backwards. I had all the four-tire cars on my (rear). … My crew chief told me there were 18 cars on the lead lap. At that point, I said, ‘Alright, I’m probably running sixth or seventh, I’m about to get passed by everyone behind me on fresh tires. I’m about to finish in the mid-teens. I said, ‘You’re (in reference to Chastain) coming with me buddy.’

“It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go, and I said he’s coming with me. It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.

“I said for awhile you’ve got to do something to get these guys’ attention, whatever. I’ve said it. I think that Ross doesn’t like it when I speak his name in the media and when I have this microphone. I told him I have a microphone and I’m going to call it like I see it. Until you get a microphone, you can then say whatever you want about me. The fact is while I’m sitting here talking, I’m going to call things the way I see it.

“Sometimes I’m going to have to call myself out. I’m the (expletive) that lost as many spots as he did. At the time I said I’m going to finish (expletive) anyway, I’m just going to make sure he finishes (expletive) right with me.

“It’s difficult because at times people want me to react right away. I don’t want to involve any more cars. I told you guys privately, my friends, it’s difficult to be in a position where you get back at a person and not involve an innocent bystander. It’s really hard to do. Then you’ve got other people pissed at you because you’re doing something that affected their race when they had nothing to do with it. I never wanted to do that. Pocono, unfortunately, someone got caught up in that when Ross bounced back off the wall.

“Here, I saw that we were the only people up top, so I said I’m going to send him into the fence and door him. My dumb (expletive) got caught up in it because when I got pinned, he was between me and the wall, so I got all screwed up and I lost a bunch of positions for my team, which was stupid. At the time, I’m like I’m going to finish in the mid-teens anyway because my car is just plowing here, I’m about to get ate up by all these new tires. I just was like if I’m going to give this guy a hard time, it’s just going to be then.

“So he bounced off the wall. My ideal situation was I was just going to knock him in the fence a little bit and keep going.”

Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain talk after Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. (Photo: Dustin Long)

Hamlin also went on to say on his podcast:

“He actually got the jump, he downshifted quicker. He brake-checked me a few times. You saw that from the (on-board camera) down the backstretch he hit the brakes a couple of times. I wasn’t letting off at all. It didn’t matter to me. After the brake-checks, I went into the next corner and tried. I’ll be honest with you … (Chastain) is hard to spin. When he knows it’s coming, he’s the hardest guy to wreck on the planet.

“I wanted to get back to racing, honestly, with him, and I think that’s a lot of the conversation we had after the race. He came up to me and says ‘I guess I deserved it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ I’m not going to sit on this podcast and ever lie to you guys and say this was is an accident when it’s not. It wasn’t an accident. I meant to put him in the fence, but I didn’t mean to screw my team in the process. … At the time, when you’re seeing red, that’s all that really matters. I saw an opportunity to not involve anyone else. I was about to to go to the back and I wanted to take him with me.

“We talked and I think we’re in a better place where I think we’re willing to put the past behind and I think that we’re going to judge each other from this point forward. I think that’s the fairest way to do it.”

Hamlin and Chastain have had several conflicts since last season.

Among the most notable was at World Wide Technology Raceway last June when Chastain’s contact wrecked Hamlin. Later in the race, Hamlin showed his displeasure by driving Chastain down onto the apron. Chastain’s contact wrecked Hamlin at Atlanta last July. Hamlin later impeded Chastain. Hamlin didn’t give Chastain any room at Pocono in taking the lead and Chastain hit the wall and wrecked. Chastain’s contact turned Hamlin in the Clash at the Coliseum in February.

Read more about NASCAR

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th...
Power rankings William Byron
NASCAR Power Rankings: Two-time winner William Byron is No. 1
AUTO: FEB 18 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Jimmie Johnson to run at COTA, Coca-Cola 600

 

Josh Berry answers critics with Phoenix run

By Mar 13, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Josh Berry heard the noise about if he belonged in the No. 9 car for Chase Elliott. 

After Hendrick Motorsports went 1-2-3 with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman earlier this month at Las Vegas and Berry finished 29th, doubters questioned the team keeping Berry in the car for the oval races until Elliott returns from his broken leg.

MORE: Phoenix winners and losers

Of course, it was easy to criticize Berry without looking at the fact that he had not driven a Next Gen car until the Las Vegas weekend and that a throttle issue in that race also made his day more difficult.

With that hanging over him, finishing 10th Sunday at Phoenix felt special to Berry.

“I kind of feel like I received some unnecessary criticism last week for getting thrown into a really tough situation filling in for Chase, my first start in the Next Gen car, no preparation at all,” Berry told NBC Sports after the Phoenix race. 

“I feel like I kind of got held to the fire. We worked hard this week to remove doubt that we can do this, and I feel like we did that.”

Berry took advantage of four fresh tires on the final pit stop. He gained five spots over the last two cautions to help put all four Hendrick cars in the top 10.

Berry’s performance earned praise from Jeff Gordon, vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’m really impressed with (Sunday’s) effort,” Gordon said after the race. “I was on the 9 box most of the race. It didn’t start off so great. To see them just continue to work through changes on the car, changes of the track conditions, just continue to push forward.

“Then he was mixing it up, man. On those restarts, he was right in the middle, three- and four-wide. I was a little bit nervous because they’re pretty deep in points and needed a solid finish.

“It was great to see Josh get that. That’s going to build his confidence. I don’t think anybody can explain how difficult a situation this is. I mean, an Xfinity car today could not be more opposite than what the Cup car is throughout the history that I can recall of those things being so different than they are today.

“To get out of an Xfinity car and hop into a Cup car that’s so different I think is a big, tall task. We put him in a bad situation last week. This week I saw him putting in the effort and the time, the sim, getting fitted in the seat, doing his homework. It really showed up.”

————————————————————————————————————————————————

Phoenix marked the end of the West Coast swing of Cup races at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman were the only drivers to score top 10s in all three races. William Byron won twice (Las Vegas and Phoenix) and Kyle Busch won at Auto Club Speedway.

Here’s a look at the top 10 in points scored in the three West Coast races:

136 — William Byron

114 — Kevin Harvick

113 — Alex Bowman

113 — Kyle Larson

110 — Ross Chastain

104 — Kyle Busch

103 — Denny Hamlin

93 — Christopher Bell

90 — Martin Truex Jr.

89 — Daniel Suarez

Here’s a look at the top 10 in stage points scored in those three races:

44 — William Byron

38 — Ross Chastain

37 — Kyle Larson

32 — Denny Hamlin 

26 — Ryan Blaney

25 — Christopher Bell  

22 — Kevin Harvick

22 — Alex Bowman 

14 — Daniel Suarez

14 — Brad Keselowski

14 — Martin Truex Jr. 

Here is a look at top 10s by organizations in the West Coast races:

9 — Hendrick Motorsports (2 wins)

4 — Stewart-Haas Racing

4 — Joe Gibbs Racing

3 — Richard Childress Racing (1 win)

3 — Trackhouse Racing

3 — Team Penske

2 — 23XI Racing

1 — RFK Racing

1 — Kaulig Racing

————————————————————————————————————————————————

Chase Briscoe’s seventh-place finish marked the first time he’s placed better than 20th this season.

“That’s a little bit of a relief,” crew chief John Klausmeier told NBC Sports. “We ended last year with some momentum and expected to pick up there at the start of the season and it has not been the case at all. We kind of had this (race) circled on the calendar.”

Briscoe started 24th. He was the only driver outside the top 20 to finish in the top 10. 

“To be in contention today, everyone’s confidence is a little bit better than the last two weeks,” Klausmeier said. “You get beat down and you start questioning yourself and second-guessing things. … Obviously, we didn’t qualify good, so we had to battle track position all day, but we stayed in the game and it’s a shot in the arm for everybody. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”

Said Briscoe after the race: “I think we overall had a pretty strong and solid day. Starting that far back in the pack, it just takes forever to get up there. I thought my car was good enough – if you would have put it in the lead, I would have been fine staying there. But, it was just a matter of getting up there – it takes a long time.”

Read more about NASCAR

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th...
Power rankings William Byron
NASCAR Power Rankings: Two-time winner William Byron is No. 1
AUTO: FEB 18 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Jimmie Johnson to run at COTA, Coca-Cola 600