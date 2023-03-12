William Byron wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

William Byron, given a second chance at victory by a late-race caution flag, won Sunday’s 317-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, scoring his second consecutive win.

Byron’s team used a two-tire pit stop to return the Chevrolet driver to the track on the front row, putting him in front of Kevin Harvick, who appeared to be sailing to victory before cautions bunched the field in the final miles and led to overtime.

Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson could barely be touched at the front throughout the afternoon until Harvick drove under Larson to take the lead with 44 laps to go. Harvick steadily padded the lead as his car typically was stronger over longer runs.

Harvick had a four-second lead over Larson with 10 laps to go when Harrison Burton brought out a caution with a frontstretch slide and spin, stacking the field for a restart. The green flew with three laps to go, but another caution flew quickly as AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson crashed near the back of the pack. That sent the race into overtime, with Larson and Byron on the front row after two-tire changes. Harvick’s team changed four.

Byron surged past Larson, who led a race-high 201 laps, on the restart of the two-lap overtime and wasn’t challenged over the final lap. Harvick led 36 straight laps before the Burton caution scrambled things.

Finishing behind Byron in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Larson and Harvick.

Byron said he owes crew chief Rudy Fugle for the two wins in a row. “He’s done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise,” Byron told Fox Sports. “We’ve done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end.”

Harvick, with four new tires for the final run, didn’t have a shot at returning to the lead.

“I just didn’t get a couple cars when that first caution came out,” he told Fox Sports. “Kind of lost our chance. Still thought I had a chance there at the end. Those cars were quite a bit slower. They get all jammed up. That’s the way it goes. Just smoked ’em up until the caution.”

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott, finished 10th as all four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets were in the top 10. Chevrolet has won all four Cup races this year.

The race featured the debut of NASCAR’s new short-track package, which is designed to lower downforce and enhance competition. The changes generally made the cars less stable Sunday, but there was little competition near the front except on restarts and late in the race.

Larson took the second stage, taking command of the race from Byron. Larson finished in front of Byron, Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Tyler Reddick.

After two stages, Larson had led 121 laps to 62 for Byron. The only other drivers who had led to that point were Ross Chastain and Keselowski, who had led one lap each.

Byron was head and shoulders above the rest of the field in Stage 1, leading 59 of the 60 laps. Following in the top five were Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Reddick.

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Who had a good race: Kevin Harvick showed the strength he has had at Phoenix over much of his career. … Hendrick teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson were kingpins of the first two-thirds of the race, with Byron rebounding to win. … Josh Berry turned in a fine performance as a replacement for the injured Chase Elliott, finishing 10th.

Who had a bad race: Aric Almirola was hit with a two-lap penalty near the race’s halfway point when a wheel came off his car. He finished 33rd, four laps down. … Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain tangled on the final lap, Hamlin finishing 23rd and Chastain 24th.

Next: The Cup Series moves on to Atlanta Motor Speedway March 19 (Fox, 3 p.m. ET).

Time runs out on Kevin Harvick after four-tire pit call

AVONDALE, Ariz. — William Byron celebrated with his team in Victory Lane as Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick, walked with a team member down pit road.

As they passed, a safety worker lamented Childers’ pit call before overtime not working out. 

Harvick entered pit road as the leader on Lap 305 of the 317-lap race. Childers called for a four-tire change.

Six cars, including Byron, changed only two tires and restarted ahead of Harvick. Even when a subsequent caution sent the race to overtime, it didn’t give Harvick enough time to get back to the front. He finished fifth.

“I think that everybody that knows us on the No. 4 car, we’re definitely better on four tires,” Childers told NBC Sports. “Honestly didn’t feel very good about winning with two (tires). We’ve (done two-tire changes late) quite a few times here and lost more than we’ve won. 

“But I looked down and thought we would go back green with about seven (laps) to go and then we all pitted and rode around under caution for four laps waiting for it to be a green-white-checkered. I thought that was complete (expletive).

“If that’s what we’re going to do, we need to tell everybody that’s what we’re going to do instead of just letting everybody pit and then ride around like that. We had a really good car all weekend. We hardly changed anything the whole weekend. Should have, could have won.”

Harvick said Childers made the right call.

“It’s what I would have done,” Harvick said. “I’d always rather be on offense. I just didn’t get a couple cars when that first caution came out. Kind of lost our chance. Still thought I had a chance there at the end. Those cars were quite a bit slower. They get all jammed up. That’s the way it goes. Just smoked ’em up until the caution.”

While the focus was on the Hendrick Motorsports cars this weekend, Childers said he thought Harvick had the best car. Childers credited that to being in the simulator three times for this event and finding “something that we felt good about.” 

The Hendrick teams noticed Harvick’s speed.

“We were doing all our comparing to (Harvick) and (Kyle Larson) … we were watching,” said Rudy Fugle, crew chief for Byron.

“I just felt like this was going to be (Harvick’s) kind of race, right? You look at that long green-flag run in stage three with no downforce, a bunch of dirt racers, Harvick wrapping the bottom, and William being disciplined. Discipline for running and being really good, which Kevin is amazing at.”

Even though the team didn’t get the win, Harvick scored a top-10 finish in each of the three West Coast races — placing fifth at Auto Club Speedway, ninth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fifth at Phoenix. The only other driver to place in the top 10 in all three West Coast races was Alex Bowman.

“We had a great all weekend,” Childers said. “The other tracks, I don’t think anything we would have done would have run with (Byron and Larson) at Vegas. We definitely have some work to do there, but these (short) tracks like this were our bread and butter last year.”

Jeff Gordon: Confiscated parts ‘weighing on our minds’ at Hendrick Motorsports

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon says that having parts taken from all four cars Friday “was weighing on our minds coming into (Sunday) and certainly will continue.”

Gordon made the comments after Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron scored his second consecutive victory and all four Hendrick cars finished in the top 10 at Phoenix. 

NASCAR took the hood louvers (air vents) from the cars of Byron, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry after Friday’s practice. NASCAR also took a hood louver from the Kaulig Racing car of Justin Haley before Saturday’s qualifying.

NASCAR stated Friday that it took the Hendrick hood louvers for further evaluation this week at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. NASCAR stated that if there were any penalties to the team that announcement could come this week.

A concern for Hendrick Motorsports is that in this era of single-sourced parts, NASCAR has increased the penalties for modifications to those parts without prior approval granted. 

Modifications to a Next Gen single-source vendor parts is an L2 penalty. Such a penalty could include some or all of the following:

  • A loss of 75 points for the driver and/or team owner
  • A loss of 10 playoff points for the driver and/or team owner
  • A four-race race suspension for particular crewmember(s)
  • A $100,000 fine

If the penalty is deemed a more severe L3 infraction for modifying a Next Gen single-sourced supplied part, the penalty could include some or all of the following:

  • A loss of 120 points for the driver and/or team owner
  • A loss of 25 playoff points for the driver and/or team owner
  • A six-race race suspension for particular crewmember(s)
  • A $250,00 fine

Gordon said Hendrick officials have been in contact with NASCAR about the hood louvers.

“We had some conversation, will continue to have conversations, with NASCAR,” Gordon said. “Every situation is sort of unique, but this is a more unique one than I’ve seen in a while where there’s been a lot of communication back and forth on this particular part, especially for this racetrack because they did a parity test in the wind tunnel.

“I think it really opened up the door for some miscommunication. I don’t want to go any further than that. We’ll continue to just share all the facts and be transparent with NASCAR as we have been so far.”

Even after the hood louvers were taken on Friday, Hendrick won the pole with Larson, and Byron qualified third. Larson (201 laps) and Byron (64) combined to lead 83.6 percent of the 317-lap race.

Byron’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, credited the organization’s focus for not letting the hood louver matter disrupt their weekend preparations.

“It’s a test of mental strength,” Fugle said. That’s just what it takes to be really good in this series. We have to think about what the task is. We have to focus on this weekend. That’s what we all did.”

Gordon said that having the Hendrick cars run so well in the race showed the organization’s strength. 

“These guys have speed in the car,” Gordon said. “There was nothing, not last week, not this week, that was getting them to Victory Lane other than a lot of hard work and great teamwork.”

What drivers said at Phoenix Raceway

What Cup drivers had to say Sunday at Phoenix Raceway:

William Byron — Winner: “You’ve got to have a chance there on the front row to really have clean air on your nose and make the right moves. We were able to get on the front row there and stay on the outside of Kyle (Larson) the second time and have a good-enough restart. Those green-white-checkers, you can either wreck or win. We’ve been on the good side of them for a couple of weeks. This team has been working really hard. We didn’t want to stop last week, and we just wanted to keep it going. We have more work to do, but hopefully this week is a little bit calmer and we can relax a little bit. … I feel like now it’s strength on strength. It feels different. It feels like we’re more consistently toward the front and we’re leading laps. We just want to focus on our processes during the week. I think our processes this week were kind of frustrating because we didn’t really get to do the things we wanted to do. Everyone was a little tired. We did that Charlotte test. There was a lot going on on the outside. It was a little frustrating going into today, but it’s cool to see that we can overcome those things and still get a win.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 2nd: “The last restart I thought —  I got to the bottom of those guys into Turn 2 — that I was in a good spot for Turn 3. I think the No. 45 kind of helped the No. 24 – got him a push down the back and got him a good spot. He had an advantage going in there. Close, but I wasn’t really close enough to the No. 24 going into Turn 3 to do anything. Overall a pretty good day. We got a lot better all day. We finished a little better than I thought we’d run. So, that was positive.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 3rd: “I just needed to execute on that restart. Just didn’t get the launch I needed to and wasn’t on William’s (Bryon) back bumper to take advantage of it in Turn 1. It’s very frustrating naturally – I think last year kind of the same thing. I didn’t have the best of restarts and finished third. This car was solidly like a third-to-fifth place car all day long, so to bring it home third is great, but, obviously when you are on four (tires) and you get position there at the end with that restart, you want to capitalize, so frustrating for sure.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 4th: “We got lucky with the one caution. Team made a great call to take two, get us out in the lead. Restarts are just tough. I felt like I ran William up pretty high. I was expecting him to lose some grip. But he did a really good job of holding it to my outside, clearing me down the back. Yeah, I’m pissed off. Great fight by the team, great car, way better than we were here last year. Yeah, I mean, it’s a long season, but hopefully we’re in the Final Four when we come back here in November and can have a run similar to that with speed and try to execute a little bit better at the end.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 5th: – “That one is not fun to swallow. We had a great car and didn’t need that caution at the end. We had a strong car and a chance to win. Just hate missing an opportunity when you have a car that strong.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 6th: “I felt like the Rheem Camry was everything that I needed to be best of the rest again – the 5 (Kyle Larson) and the 24 (William Bryon). The 24 fell off a little bit at the end and I was able to get him, but the 5 was really fast and the 4 (Kevin Harvick) on the long run was really good, too. Really happy with the consistency. We will keep fighting to try to get a little bit better.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 7th: “I think we overall had a pretty strong and solid day. Starting that far back in the pack, it just takes forever to get up there. I thought my car was good enough – if you would have put it in the lead, I would have been fine staying there. But it was just a matter of getting up there. It takes a long time. It’s like every green flag run you pick up three or four, every pitstop you maybe get one and the restart you get one. It just takes forever to get up there when you start 24th. I thought we ran it pretty good as a complete race. On that second-to-last restart, I think we could have done a better job and been in a little bit better position. Overall, we really needed that type of run. We were fast all day, and not scratching our heads. Hopefully we can build on this and get that going.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 9th: “It’s been since 2016 I think since we’ve finished in the top 10 here, so happy for that. I have to figure out how to get better here. Obviously, I think our car is stronger than that when you look at our teammates. Fundamentally, I have something messed up. Just have to keep working on it, but proud of my No. 48 Ally Best Friends Chevy team. Good points day.”

Josh Berry — Finished 10th: “It was a really solid day for the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevy team. We were able to improve a lot from what we had last week. We were able to stay on the lead lap basically the whole race. We had a couple of runs in there that were really good. A couple runs where we fell back a little bit, but it’s just all part of a learning experience for me. These races are so long, and I need to be able to learn this car a little bit better where I can give Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) a little bit better direction on how to help me. Toward the end, we found that we were a little bit on the free side of our better runs. At the end there, we were probably going to finish 15th or 16th, which I was still pretty happy with. Obviously, had the cautions there and we executed a couple of really good restarts there and was able to get a top 10.”

Joey Logano — Finished 11th: “It wasn’t the day we were hoping for, but we came a long way from where we started out handling-wise and had our Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang in a decent spot at the end there. We’ll continue to go to work with this new package and get it where we need to be.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 12th: “From how we were in practice to how we raced today, that was pretty much like a win for us. We now have something we can build on. I feel like where we were all day today was just a few adjustments away from where I need to be and where I’m happy with the car. We had a top-10 car; we just needed some adjustments that I don’t think we were going to be able to do on a pit stop. Thank you to United Rentals for the support this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting to Atlanta and keeping things moving in the right direction.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 25th: “I feel bad about the result today. I definitely feel responsible for speeding on pit road under green. It really took us out of contention and trying to make the car better after the first stage. Overall, I learned a lot about the package. I just probably put ourselves in a worse spot than any other adjustment we could have made throughout the day. I’m looking forward to getting back at it next week.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 33rd: “We were honestly a top-six car today. I wish we were up there at the end running for the lead because that’s where we were meant to be. We had lap times similar to the leaders all day and were making our way up there fast. The adjustments we made overnight were exactly what we needed, so that’s a positive out of another unlucky day. I never felt the wheel loose or anything. It just took off on me and sent me into the wall. There’s a lot of racing left to do before we come back here. I’m actually really proud of the improvements that we’re making from last year. Our finishes just don’t show it yet. We know we can compete up there and we will soon.”

NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Phoenix

William Byron took the lead in overtime and won Sunday’s 317-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron led 59 of the race’s first 60 laps before falling behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and appeared on his way to victory before late-race cautions gave Byron a chance to regain first.

The win was Byron’s second straight.

Phoenix Cup results

Phoenix Cup driver points

