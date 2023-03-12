Chase Briscoe looks to Phoenix to snap struggles

By Mar 12, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A year after celebrating his first Cup win, Chase Briscoe returns to Phoenix Raceway looking to turn his season around.

Briscoe is one of seven drivers who have finished 20th or worse in both West Coast races — Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway — this season but none of those other drivers made the playoffs last year. 

The other six drivers are Briscoe’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, rookie Noah Gragson, BJ McLeod, Cody Ware, JJ Yeley and Ty Dillon.

Briscoe has finished no better than 20th this season. He was eliminated by an accident at Daytona, was down on power at Auto Club Speedway and wasn’t a factor last week at Las Vegas. He starts Sunday’s race 24th.

It’s one thing to have a drought in the middle of the season — it can be overshadowed by everything else going on in the sport — but when it happens at the start of the season, the struggles are evident to everyone.

“It’s definitely more challenging at the beginning of the year because obviously you’re amped up and excited to get the season going,” Briscoe said of a poor start to the season. 

“You have all these high expectations. It kind of puts you in a more down mood when it’s at the start of the season versus if it was in the middle of the season because you know you have the win to lean back on (as he did last year). … It’s unfortunate anytime you have a three-race slump, but it definitely gets a lot more attention in the beginning of the year than it would in the middle of June or July.”

Stewart-Haas Racing and the Fords have faced challenges this season, while Chevrolet has won each of the first three races. Kevin Harvick is the only SHR teammate to Briscoe who has finished in the top 10 this season, doing so the past two races. 

Briscoe had his ups and downs early last season but the Phoenix win changed the complexion of his year.

“When you have the win in your back pocket, you can kind of ride off a bad week – or even a couple weekends – because you know that you’re still in the playoffs and that whatever happens, you’re still good,” Briscoe said. “When you don’t have that win is when it gets even more pressing, and there are a lot more struggles because you don’t have anything to fall back on or anything to race for but the win.”

He noted how having that Phoenix win last year made it easier to make a banzai last-lap move for the win that failed in the dirt race at Bristol last year.

“Winning as early as we did last year, it not only changed our team’s aspect but even on the racetrack for me going back to Bristol,” he said. “It would be the perfect example of ‘If I was 10th/12th place in points and know I’ll potentially be on the bubble, I probably don’t try to make that move.’

“But having a win in our back pocket – another win is five bonus points – that’s huge for us. It’s kind of a ‘win everywhere’ at that point, and it definitely changes how you race the rest of the season if you have a win early in the year.”

First, Briscoe has to get shake the struggles of this season.

Dr. Diandra: Short track Cup changes favor more experienced drivers

By Mar 12, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The Next Gen car was not kind to the Cup Series’ more-experienced drivers last year.

  • Despite winning two races, Kevin Harvick dropped 10 spots in the 2022 standings relative to 2021.
  • Martin Truex, Jr. went winless.
  • Spins dropped Kyle Busch to a 13th-place finish, his worst in 10 years.
  • Defending champion Kyle Larson failed to make the Championship Four and finished the season seventh.

But the new short-track package — plus a 50-minute-long practice session — favors more-experienced drivers.

Veteran drivers historically strong at Phoenix

The graph below shows active drivers with the best average finishing positions at Phoenix Raceway from 2010-2022.

A bar chart showing average finishes for drivers at Phoenix from 2000-2022 comparing more-experienced drivers with less-experienced

The drivers include:

William Byron, last week’s winner, has the least experience of any driver on the graph with only 183 Cup starts.

Old skills become valuable again

Because of the new rules package, drivers practiced for 50 minutes Friday rather than the usual 20 minutes. The additional time allowed multiple cycles of driver feedback and changes to the car. Teams also had time between practice and qualifying to modify their set-ups.

Veteran drivers (and crew chiefs) have more experience in the process of dialing in a car at a track. Teams that have been together for a long time usually communicate better than those in new partnerships.

The new package, with its decreased downforce will emphasize drivers’ skill in getting in and out of the turns. Less downforce promotes more sliding and more tire wear. That gives drivers with more experience managing tires an advantage.

One caveat: NASCAR confiscated louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars following Friday’s practice and from Justin Haley‘s car before Saturday’s qualifying. While we won’t know what — if anything — was problematic until well after the race, the seizure puts a question mark on these cars’ practice stats. Larson and Byron qualified in the top five, so they were clearly fast with the new louvers. There’s no way, however, to know whether the lap falloff times from practice will hold for the race.

The first win of Harvick’s last year?

Harvick has raced four generations of cars at Phoenix. Over 40 races, he’s amassed an average finish of 8.7. His nine wins are the most of any driver at that track and correspond to a win rate of 22.5%.

The California native finished in the top 10 in the last 19 Phoenix races, with five wins. He has 13 top-five finishes (68.4%) during those 19 races.

Rodney Childers leads all crew chiefs in wins at Phoenix with five. Childers has been paired with Harvick for 352 out of the 607 races Childers has served as a Cup crew chief.

Harvick and Childers last won at Phoenix in 2018, and they qualified 15th for Sunday’s race. But being fast is only part of being competitive. The 2023 throwback package should make them strong contenders for this weekend’s race — Harvick’s second-to-last Phoenix run as a full-time Cup Series driver.

Busch’s experience may not overcome his team switch

At 9.1, Kyle Busch has the second highest average finish at Phoenix from 2010-22. But he’s still four positions behind Harvick. Busch’s career average at Phoenix is 10.6 over 35 starts.

He scored top-10 finishes 71.4% of the time, including 13 of the last 15 Phoenix races. He ranks second for wins among active drivers with three, which gives him an 8.6% win rate.

Busch already won this season at Auto Club Speedway. His 2023 average finish of 11.3 doesn’t reflect how well he’s run, or his third-place finish in the Clash at the Coliseum. His new manufacturer, Chevrolet, has won all three races run this season.

Although Busch’s new partnership with Richard Childress Racing has been hailed as a positive, RCR has not excelled at short tracks in recent years. Busch ranked 29th in Friday’s practice and teammate Austin Dillon ranked 15th in single lap time. Busch qualified ninth, but the real test will be whether the team can keep up with the car throughout the race.

Busch’s crew chief, Randall Burnett, has 151 races worth of experience in the Cup Series. Only three of those races are with Busch. The pair haven’t had the time to build a common vocabulary yet.

Other drivers to watch

I almost left Hamlin off the drivers-to-recommend list given how badly the Toyotas struggled Friday. Hamlin finished practice as the 19th fastest driver. But he qualified second and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell qualified fifth. If the short-track package works as expected, Hamlin’s experience telling his crew what he needs will give him an advantage in the race.

Larson will run his 300th race at Atlanta next week. Ryan Blaney will reach the 300 mark at Texas Motor Speedway in September. Although not as veteran as a Harvick or Hamlin, both have experience with the old way of racing. Larson was the fastest car in practice and qualified on the pole. Blaney was second fastest is practice and qualified eighth. Watch how drivers do in long runs: Blaney had a large falloff in practice whereas Larson and Harvick had much less.

Logano was fourth fastest in practice, but had more falloff from 10 to 15 laps than he did in his first 10 laps.

Phoenix Xfinity Series results, driver points

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:59 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sammy Smith became the fourth youngest driver to get his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in series history Saturday when he won at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith, 18 years, 9 months, 7 days, took the checkered flag ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Truex.

More: Phoenix Xfinity results

More: Xfinity points after Phoenix race

Sheldon Creed finished third and was followed by Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith.

Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made contact racing for third. Busch finished ninth.

Austin Hill remains the points leader. John Hunter Nemechek is second, 30 points behind Hill after four races. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings.

Sammy Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Eighteen-year-old Sammy Smith scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Phoenix Racing.

Smith scored the win in his 13th career series start. Smith led 92 of 200 laps, including the final 52.

“This is a dream come true,” said the high school senior.

MORE: Phoenix race results, driver points

Ryan Truex placed second, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish.

“I think (Smith) was the class of the field all day,” Truex said. “His car looked so good, and he could do what he wanted.”

Sheldon Creed was third. Riley Herbst finished fourth. Chandler Smith finished fifth. Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made contact on the final lap. Busch fell back and finished ninth.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Riley Herbst’s fourth-place finish marked his seventh consecutive top-10 finish, dating back to last season. … Sheldon Creed overcame a spin to finish third for his best finish of the season.

Who had a bad race: The strategy call to stay out when many others pitted before the end of the second stage allowed Allgaier to win that stage but put him in the back of the field after the stage break when he pitted. Allgaier couldn’t regain that track position and was collected in a crash late in the race. He finished 36th. … Josh Berry was spun twice, including once by teammate Sam Mayer. Berry overcame those incidents to finish eighth.

Next: The series races March 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

AJ Allmendinger details Las Vegas crash

By Mar 11, 2023, 6:19 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — AJ Allmendinger said he had the wind knocked out of him and bruised his left foot in his crash last weekend on the last lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger spun while in the pack and was hit in the door area by Ryan Preece on the backstretch. 

“It knocked the wind out of me and it was tough definitely to breath for a little bit,” Allmendinger said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. “My (left) foot is still black and blue. My left foot bounced around between both pedals. It’s tender. It’s not horrible. I had to limp all night (after the race), and the next day was a little bit of a challenge. Other than that, I feel fine. The foot is still black and blue, but I don’t really feel it.

“For as big as the hit was, I think it could have been worse. It wasn’t horrible.”

Even in such an incident, Allmendinger was thinking about finishing the race. He drove away to place 18th.

“It took me a second to kind of get the wind back,” Allmendinger said. “Then I was sitting there and kind of thought to myself, ‘I don’t know who is in this wreck, so if this thing will start back up and get to the (finish) line, that might be a position or two.’ … You just want to finish the race if you can.”

Allmendinger said that NASCAR did the right thing in not calling a caution for his contact. NASCAR didn’t because Allmendinger drove away from the scene.

As for what caused his crash, Allmendinger said he had a good restart after having four tires changed before the overtime restart. 

“I kind of shot the gap and came to the white (flag lap in 13th place) … there were four cars in front of me four-wide and I was following Denny (Hamlin). I got into Turn 1, I just tried to get a big run off the corner to push him down the back straightaway, hoping that I could, at best, push him out from the group and then I would have clean track into (Turn) 3.

“We were free at that time and the dirty air just snapped me really loose off of (Turn) 2 really quick and didn’t save it.”

