NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track at Phoenix Raceway Saturday.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 312-mile Cup race, the first for NASCAR’s new short track aero package, is scheduled at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Xfinity drivers will practice at 12:35 p.m. ET and qualify at 1:05 p.m. ET. The 200-mile Xfinity race, the fourth of the season, is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET

Chase Briscoe (March) and Joey Logano (November) won the Cup Series races at Phoenix last year.

Phoenix Raceway

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 81. Winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, March 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series opens

Track activity

  • 12:35 – 1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 1:05 – 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Chase Elliott starting on a path Kyle Busch has walked

By Mar 11, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch was among the first members of the NASCAR community to contact Chase Elliott after the Georgia driver was injured in a snowboarding accident prior to the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott underwent surgery for a fractured tibia, forcing him to miss last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas and beginning an absence that will stretch into weeks.

MORE: Dale Jr. “thrilled” Josh Berry gets second chance in Chase Elliott’s car

Busch said he wanted to encourage Elliott and to offer him any advice or assistance he might need.

Busch knows this road all too well.

On the 111th lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in 2015, Busch was involved in a multi-car crash. His car sailed at near-full speed into an inside wall near the end of the frontstretch.

The crash looked significantly worse than the normal car-meets-wall accident at Daytona, and indeed it was. Busch suffered a broken right leg and a fractured left foot and was rushed to an area hospital for surgery.

The Daytona 500, the first race of the Cup Series season, was the next day, and Busch obviously was a no-show. While recovering and then rehabilitating, he would miss the season’s first 11 races.

Busch had won a total of 25 Cup races over the previous seven seasons – but no championship. And some wrote off his 2015 chances in the hours after the Daytona accident, saying the seriousness of his injuries would make competing difficult when he was finally able to race again.

As he would do on so many other occasions over the years, Busch silenced the doubters, winning in his fifth points race back (at Sonoma), scoring three other victories before the playoffs and reaching the top 30 in points – then a NASCAR requirement to make the playoffs – by finishing second at Watkins Glen in his 11th race back.

Then he bounced through the playoffs and won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first championship.

Elliott now is in similar territory – with one big exception. Entering this season, NASCAR eliminated the requirement that a driver be in the top 30 in points to qualify for the playoffs. A victory by Elliott in any Cup race when he returns is very likely to put him in the playoffs.

The extent of Elliott’s injury is not known. Hendrick Motorsports described it as a fractured tibia and said that the surgery to repair the injury took three hours. Elliott was released from the hospital the next day.

Significant leg injuries typically have parked drivers for at least one month and sometimes three months. Although Elliott’s recovery and rehabilitation could last longer or shorter than expected. If he returned by the April 23 race at Talladega, that would give him 18 races in the regular season to score a playoff-qualifying race win.

That is certainly enough track time for a seasoned winner to take at least one checkered flag, but it remains true that Elliott will have significantly less time to notch a win and that he is not likely to be comfortable in a race car even when he returns.

Former driver and NASCAR on NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty said Elliott can make significant contributions to the team during his rehabilitation period.

“Even with a broken leg you can sit in a simulator,” Petty said on the NASCAR On NBC podcast. “Even with a broken leg you can go through data. You can break down a race. Maybe this makes you a better team over time. Maybe Chase has the opportunity to lead and guide and put them in a different position later on.”

Petty said Elliott’s record of success makes it clear he should have no problem adding to his win total when he returns.

“I think he can come back and get in that car and be able to go out and win,” he said. “We know he can win races. Just like we knew Kyle Busch would. We’re talking about a Hendrick car and a driver who can contend week in and week out. Even if you only give him six shots to win a race, he’s got a shot at all six of those, not like some other teams that just have a shot at one.”

Elliott is 27 years old. Busch was 29 at the time of his injury. After returning at the All-Star Race, Busch’s next race was the series’ longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He completed all 400 laps and finished 11th. He placed 36th at Dover, ninth at Pocono and 43rd at Michigan before winning at Sonoma.

In an abbreviated season, Busch still had numbers most drivers would consider excellent: Five wins, 12 top fives and 16 top 10s. And, of course, there was the championship.

Busch’s title was dismissed by some because he failed to run the complete season. He ignored such commentary. “We executed and did our job with the rules that were given to us, and we achieved,” he told reporters. “It doesn’t bother me. I don’t care. The trophy’s sitting at my shop. So, ain’t nobody taking that away from me.”

Elliott likely would take the same approach to the hardware.

Drivers discuss what Phoenix race could be like with new aero package

By Mar 10, 2023, 10:11 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Opinions vary but drivers are hopeful that the new aero package debuting this weekend will make passing easier in Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR cut the spoiler from 4 to 2 inches and made changes to the underside of the car to reduce downforce. The changes, tested at this track in January, will be used at most short tracks and all road course events. 

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap 131.258 mph Friday. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (131.105 mph) and Alex Bowman (130.724), Joey Logano (130.586) and Chase Briscoe (130.270). Josh Berry (128.986) was 23rd, filling in for the injured Chase Elliott. Qualifying is Saturday.

NASCAR announced Friday night that it took the louvers, the vents on the hoods, from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice. There will be no penalties this weekend. If there are any penalties, those will come next week. NASCAR saw a potential issue with the louvers before practice, discussed it during practice and confiscated the pieces after the practice session.

MORE: Dr. Diandra dissects Cup short track aero package

MORE: Phoenix Cup practice results

Denny Hamlin said after Friday’s practice that he noticed a change in passing cars. 

“I think they did a really good job of getting some grip out of the car,” he said of NASCAR.

Hamlin, who was 19th on the speed chart, said he was “looking forward” to Sunday’s race and that he thought it would be easier to pass than last year’s race. Hamlin also cautioned about having unrealistic expectations for this weekend.

“I don’t want everyone to get crazy excited and then if the race is a snoozer, that’s just how it happens sometimes, but this is the right direction for sure.”

Bowman said there was a lot of “slipping and sliding” on the track with this new package. He found it challenging behind cars in practice.

“I will say that it felt like dirty air was as bad or worse than it’s ever been here,” he said. “We’ll have to see how the race goes. That was one car behind another, so maybe it will be different in the race.”

Chris Buescher, 12th on the speed chart, was hopeful that the package would create the desired results in the race.

“I think it has a lot of potential to break the field up and make you have to move around,” he said. “It is still aero sensitive front to rear and center off, but that seems pretty typical everywhere with this car.”

Not everyone was focused on what the racing could be like Sunday. Points leader Ross Chastain was just trying to find more speed from his car. 

“We’re at a large loss of grip, I think even compared to the field, so we missed it a bit,” said Chastain, who was 26th on the speed chart in practice, nearly 3 mph off Larson’s best lap. 

Chastain said his car felt like it had “10-lap old tires when I have fresh tires (on).” 

The team was busy making changes throughout practice and afterward.

“We realized pretty early on in practice that we had some work to do,” Chastain said. “We threw quite a bit at it in practice and will throw some more. We just haven’t found it. We don’t fire off. We don’t hold on as good either. It’s not like we’re really good at the end of the run and we save our tires. It’s a lack of grip. It’s not one glaring issue.”

Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
Justin Allgaier is expected to be among the contenders in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

To date, the season has been a success but also a frustration for Allgaier. He has finished third at Daytona, third at Auto Club Speedway and second at Las Vegas. So close — but no Victory Lane.

Allgaier has an excellent history at Phoenix with two wins, two second places and nine top-five runs.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. by Michael Dersken of United Rentals. The green flag is scheduled at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 12:35 p.m. … Qualifying begins at 1:05 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 4:30 p.m. by Antoine Anderson, lead pastor of 2:Ten Church. … The national anthem will be sung by Sam Saxton at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. … NASCAR Raceday airs at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80 and zero percent chance of rain at teh start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs won last November’s Xfinity race at Phoenix and took home the series championship. Playoff contenders Noah Gragson (second) and Justin Allgaier (third) followed.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

By Mar 10, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to drive their first laps Friday using the new short track package intended to enhance competition.

A 50-minute practice session is on the schedule Friday at Phoenix Raceway in advance of Saturday qualifying and Sunday’s 312-mile race.

MORE: Dr. Diandra dissects the short track package

The changes include a 2-inch rear spoiler (down from 4 inches) and adjustments to various engine panel components underneath the car with a goal of reducing downforce. The new package is scheduled to be used at the Charlotte Roval, the Chicago street course, Circuit of the Americas, the Indianapolis road course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

Phoenix Raceway

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 81.

Friday, March 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — ARCA garage opens
  • 3 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 5 – 5:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 6 – 6:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 6:35 -7:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles/FS2)

