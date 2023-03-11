Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Phoenix

By Mar 11, 2023, 3:27 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson won his first pole of the season Saturday at Phoenix Raceway and will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday. 

Larson, who was fastest in Friday’s practice, qualified at 130.237 mph. His result came a day after NASCAR announced that it took the hood louvers (vents in the hood) for further evaluation from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice. NASCAR took the hood louvers from Justin Haley‘s car before qualifying Saturday.

NASCAR stated that there if there were to be any penalties for any of those cars, those would be announced next week. Hendrick had two of the top three cars in qualifying and will have all four start in the top 20. Haley qualified 26th.

MORE: Phoenix Cup starting lineup

Denny Hamlin joins Larson on the front row after a lap of 129.931 mph. Larson’s teammate, William Byron, qualified third at 129.922 mph. Brad Keselowski qualified fourth at 129.762 mph. Christopher Bell completed the top five at 129.580 mph. Ross Chastain, who talked about his team’s struggles in practice Friday, rebounded to qualify sixth at 129.394.

Josh Berry, filling in for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 17th at 129.889. He’ll be joined in the ninth row by teammate Alex Bowman (129.956).

NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Phoenix

By Mar 11, 2023, 3:50 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chevrolet, which has won the first three races of the Cup season, will have five drivers starting in the top 10, including pole-sitter Kyle Larson, in Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron starts third. Also in the top 10 for Chevrolet are Ross Chastain (sixth), Kyle Busch (ninth) and Erik Jones (10th).

MORE: Phoenix Cup starting lineup

The top Toyota driver is Denny Hamlin, who starts second. The top Ford driver is Brad Keselowski, who starts fourth.

Chase Briscoe, who won this race last year, qualified 24th.

Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:06 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Cole Custer will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Custer earned his 13th career series pole with a lap of 129.959 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier (129.706 mph). Allgaier has finished no worse than third in the first three races of the season.

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

Daniel Hemric (129.287 mph) qualified third and was followed by John Hunter Nemechek (129.227) and Sheldon Creed (129.176).

Kyle Busch, driving his second consecutive race with Kaulig Racing, did not make an attempt and will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. He will start on the last row in 37th. Parker Kligerman will start last in the 38-car field after getting into the wall on his attempt.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:47 p.m. ET.

Sunday Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR’s new short track aero package makes its debut this weekend and drivers were hopeful after Friday’s practice that the changes would help improve the racing at Phoenix Raceway.

Chevrolet will look to win its fourth race of the season Sunday. Chevy drivers have opened the season with victories in the Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.), at Auto Club Speedway (Kyle Busch) and at Las Vegas (William Byron).

Phoenix marks the final race in the three race West Coast swing.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Stephanie Vonpein and DeMarko Knox, guests of United Rentals, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Invocation will be given by retired Major League Baseball umpire Ted Barrett at 3:30 p.m. … Billy and Bobby from The Brothers Moore will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP:  Phoenix Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last fall’s race to win his second Cup championship. Ryan Blaney was second. Ross Chastain was third. In the spring race, Chase Briscoe won and was followed by Chastain and Tyler Reddick.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Drivers discuss what Phoenix could be like with new aero package

Friday 5: Dale Jr. “thrilled” Josh Berry gets second chance in Chase Elliott’s car

Former F1 champ Jenson Button to run three Cup races 

Kaulig Racing tabs Dirt Late Model’s “Superman” for Bristol Dirt Race

NASCAR adds choose rule for road courses, extends practice at COTA

William Byron to run three Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Dr. Diandra: Dissecting Cup’s new short track package

Former F1 champ Kimi Raikkonen to drive Project 91 car at COTA 

Drivers to watch at Phoenix Raceway

Josh Berry, Jordan Taylor to drive for Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott starting on a path Kyle Busch has walked

By Mar 11, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch was among the first members of the NASCAR community to contact Chase Elliott after the Georgia driver was injured in a snowboarding accident prior to the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott underwent surgery for a fractured tibia, forcing him to miss last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas and beginning an absence that will stretch into weeks.

MORE: Dale Jr. “thrilled” Josh Berry gets second chance in Chase Elliott’s car

Busch said he wanted to encourage Elliott and to offer him any advice or assistance he might need.

Busch knows this road all too well.

On the 111th lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in 2015, Busch was involved in a multi-car crash. His car sailed at near-full speed into an inside wall near the end of the frontstretch.

The crash looked significantly worse than the normal car-meets-wall accident at Daytona, and indeed it was. Busch suffered a broken right leg and a fractured left foot and was rushed to an area hospital for surgery.

The Daytona 500, the first race of the Cup Series season, was the next day, and Busch obviously was a no-show. While recovering and then rehabilitating, he would miss the season’s first 11 races.

Busch had won a total of 25 Cup races over the previous seven seasons – but no championship. And some wrote off his 2015 chances in the hours after the Daytona accident, saying the seriousness of his injuries would make competing difficult when he was finally able to race again.

As he would do on so many other occasions over the years, Busch silenced the doubters, winning in his fifth points race back (at Sonoma), scoring three other victories before the playoffs and reaching the top 30 in points – then a NASCAR requirement to make the playoffs – by finishing second at Watkins Glen in his 11th race back.

Then he bounced through the playoffs and won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first championship.

Elliott now is in similar territory – with one big exception. Entering this season, NASCAR eliminated the requirement that a driver be in the top 30 in points to qualify for the playoffs. A victory by Elliott in any Cup race when he returns is very likely to put him in the playoffs.

The extent of Elliott’s injury is not known. Hendrick Motorsports described it as a fractured tibia and said that the surgery to repair the injury took three hours. Elliott was released from the hospital the next day.

Significant leg injuries typically have parked drivers for at least one month and sometimes three months. Although Elliott’s recovery and rehabilitation could last longer or shorter than expected. If he returned by the April 23 race at Talladega, that would give him 18 races in the regular season to score a playoff-qualifying race win.

That is certainly enough track time for a seasoned winner to take at least one checkered flag, but it remains true that Elliott will have significantly less time to notch a win and that he is not likely to be comfortable in a race car even when he returns.

Former driver and NASCAR on NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty said Elliott can make significant contributions to the team during his rehabilitation period.

“Even with a broken leg you can sit in a simulator,” Petty said on the NASCAR On NBC podcast. “Even with a broken leg you can go through data. You can break down a race. Maybe this makes you a better team over time. Maybe Chase has the opportunity to lead and guide and put them in a different position later on.”

Petty said Elliott’s record of success makes it clear he should have no problem adding to his win total when he returns.

“I think he can come back and get in that car and be able to go out and win,” he said. “We know he can win races. Just like we knew Kyle Busch would. We’re talking about a Hendrick car and a driver who can contend week in and week out. Even if you only give him six shots to win a race, he’s got a shot at all six of those, not like some other teams that just have a shot at one.”

Elliott is 27 years old. Busch was 29 at the time of his injury. After returning at the All-Star Race, Busch’s next race was the series’ longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He completed all 400 laps and finished 11th. He placed 36th at Dover, ninth at Pocono and 43rd at Michigan before winning at Sonoma.

In an abbreviated season, Busch still had numbers most drivers would consider excellent: Five wins, 12 top fives and 16 top 10s. And, of course, there was the championship.

Busch’s title was dismissed by some because he failed to run the complete season. He ignored such commentary. “We executed and did our job with the rules that were given to us, and we achieved,” he told reporters. “It doesn’t bother me. I don’t care. The trophy’s sitting at my shop. So, ain’t nobody taking that away from me.”

Elliott likely would take the same approach to the hardware.

