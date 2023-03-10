NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

The changes include a 2-inch rear spoiler (down from 4 inches) and adjustments to various engine panel components underneath the car with a goal of reducing downforce. The new package is scheduled to be used at the Charlotte Roval, the Chicago street course, Circuit of the Americas, the Indianapolis road course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma and Watkins Glen.
It was Berry’s first Cup race in two years and his first time in the Next Gen car. While the other Hendrick cars finished 1-2-3 that day, Berry placed 29th, hindered by a throttle issue.
As Earnhardt tried to sleep early Monday morning, the JR Motorsports team owner and NASCAR on NBC Sports analyst said he “worried about whether (Berry) would get another chance at Phoenix in (Elliott’s) car. That’s the friend in me wanting the best for him, wanting him to have another shot to redeem himself.”
Earnhardt said that the mechanical issue with Berry’s car meant Berry “didn’t get a chance to prove what he could do.”
“I couldn’t have been more thrilled,” Earnhardt told NBC Sports about when car owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon told him that Berry would run more races in Elliott’s car.
Berry is a driver Earnhardt has bet on. They met racing online and became friends. When Berry moved to North Carolina, he lived with Earnhardt’s mother and her husband. Berry is as close to being family without sharing the same last name.
When Elliott won the Richmond Xfinity race for JRM in September 2015, Earnhardt spent nearly as much time in the post-race press conference talking about Berry, who finished seventh in his lone start of the season with the team.
“I’m ready to race Josh every week,” Earnhardt said that night. “We’ve just got to find a partner.”
It didn’t happen.
Berry ran three Xfinity races in 2016 and one in 2017, while continuing to run Late Models. He wasn’t back in the Xfinity Series until 2021. Earnhardt put Berry in the No. 8 car to run 12 of that season’s first 15 Xfinity races before Sam Mayer turned 18 years old and took over the ride.
“I felt like I had watched my own son or brother win a race,” Earnhardt said.
That victory started conversations with sponsors and led to Berry returning to JRM in 2022. He reached the championship race, finishing fourth that year and gained more sponsors to fund another year with JR Motorsports.
As for next year, Earnhardt has high hopes for Berry, who has drawn interest from Cup car owners.
That’s why Earnhardt was worried if Berry would get another chance in Elliott’s car after Las Vegas.
“Vegas didn’t go the way we hoped,” Earnhardt said. “With these people that are interested in Josh for next year, whoever’s looking at him, I badly, dearly wanted him to have another shot at Phoenix so he could somewhat improve on what he did. … I was just terrified that Josh wasn’t going to get that chance and would he ever.
“He was telling me, he said, ‘Man, I was riding around there those last 50 laps thinking these might be the last laps I run in a Cup car ever in my life.’”
Earnhardt said he could relate. He recalls being among one of 15 drivers who failed to make the 1997 fall Charlotte Busch Series race. He crashed in practice and his team didn’t have a backup car. Earnhardt said he worried about his future in the sport.
“I went home and I sat on the couch, and I thought my racing career was over,” he said. “I was never going to make it outside a Late Model stock car. I was convinced that it was over.
“Drivers, we go on these massive roller coasters. Obviously, the reality of the situation is different, but we take it way, way lower than it has to go. We take the highs way, way higher than they have to go or should go.
“That’s where I was (early Monday). I was sitting there going, ‘God I hope he gets a chance.’ I don’t know what Hendrick is thinking. I don’t know what they might be looking at. I know that people are wondering why he didn’t run better at Vegas.”
“(Drivers in the CARS Tour) can at least sit there and think, man, if I can go out here and I win this race, with all the people that are watching on Flo (Racing) and all the people that are now tuned into a series like this because of the investment we’ve made … the right person might notice.
“While that path that Josh went on is unlikely for a lot of people, there’s still that chance. There is at least a glimmer of hope that if they do enough, the right person is going to mention their name and their name starts cycling into the conversation.
“If a Mark Martin or Harvick or anybody was to positively comment on any of these drivers at the grassroots levels on social media, that introduces that driver to everybody that sees that comment. They’re now in the pipeline of the discussion of who should we be paying attention to, who’s a good guy that deserves a chance.”
For now, the focus is on Berry and what he’ll be able to do in Elliott’s car. Earnhardt can’t wait to see what’s next for Berry.
“My hope is that by the end of this year he’s got a deal for next year at the Cup level with someone,” Earnhardt said. “That would be the best-case scenario.
“JR Motorsports, even if we were going Cup racing, I would be hesitant to make Josh have to deal with that growth and building that program. He’s 32 years old. He’s Cup ready.”
2. Fill-in experience
David Ragan understands better than most what Josh Berry is likely to experience in his fill-in role for Chase Elliott.
The injuries sidelined Busch for 11 Cup races. Ragan drove Busch’s No. 18 car for nine of those events, scoring a fifth-place finish at Martinsville for Joe Gibbs Racing.
When Busch returned, he won five races on the way to the first of his two Cup championships.
Ragan, who does wheel-force testing, simulator development and driver coaching for Ford these days, understands the challenges for any fill-in driver to excel with an elite team.
“What I would encourage Josh to do,” Ragan told NBC Sports, “is to take this opportunity to learn and to enjoy it, but also remember that you’re just keeping that team rocking and rolling.You are keeping them moving forward so when Chase comes back, he will be 100 percent and the team still will be 100 percent.”
Ragan points to his fifth-place finish at Martinsville as a key example from that 2015 season. When the series returned to Martinsville in the playoffs, Busch finished fifth, better than he had placed in his previous three races at the short track.
“I remember Kyle texted me after that race, ‘Thank you for all the things you did in the spring because it helped us today,’” Ragan said. “That kind of made me proud … I felt like the effort that I put in six months earlier, it allowed them to not miss a beat and they ended up running well in the fall at that same track.”
Ragan admits it took a little time for him to feel comfortable in how he fit in with the team until a conversation with crew chief Adam Stevens.
“I was a little hesitant the first several weeks to really criticize the car or to say certain things because you just didn’t know how they would take it, and I didn’t really know my role just yet,” Ragan said. “After the first couple of weeks, Adam was like, ‘Look, you’re the driver. You tell us if the thing is not driving good. You feel free to talk to me about the pit crew. Feel free to talk to me about what setup direction we’re going to unload at a racetrack.’”
Communication between a driver and crew chief can be critical to a team’s success. How long it takes for a driver and crew chief to work together varies. That adds a challenge for a fill-in driver.
“I think the crew chief is certainly going to put in some extra effort into that communication,” Ragan said. “It took me a few weeks to relax and take a deep breath. The newness was pretty intense those first couple of weeks.
“You’re stepping into one of the most well-known cars in the circuit and replacing one of the most well-known drivers. It’s a fast car.
“You do have a lot that could make you nervous, but, at the end of the day, you take a deep breath and remind yourself as a driver, they chose me for a reason, I need to go do my job and be who I am.”
3. SHR’s start of the season
Kevin Harvick heads into Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway third in the season standings. No other Stewart-Haas Racing driver is in the top 20 in points after three races.
Chevrolets have been strong, winning the first three races: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona 500), Kyle Busch (Auto Club) and William Byron (Las Vegas). Fords have struggled. Stewart-Haas Racing, other than Harvick, has not had strong results.
Aric Almirola is 21st in the points, Ryan Preece is 31st and Chase Briscoe is 32nd. Almirola and Preece have each failed to finish two races because of accidents. Briscoe has failed to finish one race because of an accident. Almirola’s best finish this season is 16th, Briscoe’s best result is 20th and Preece’s best finish is 23rd.
Asked about what’s happened among the Fords, Harvick said:
“I think everything is kind of a crapshoot right now for us because our cars are a little bit different than what it was before. We raced in the top five at California and Daytona most of the day, so Vegas wasn’t spectacular and we raced seventh to 10th all day.
“I think we have some things that we need to work on on the 4 car and try to get our balance right and do some things differently than what we did last year based upon the balance of the race cars and the things that we’ve done, but sometimes you just have to survive the West Coast swing and get home and start working on your cars.
“You’ve got what you’ve got is basically what I’m telling you until you get back to Atlanta and start working on things. Atlanta is kind of a unique racetrack, but we definitely have a few things to work on, but, really, in the end, it looks pretty similar to what the Chevrolets had last year when we started the season.”
4. A long time ago …
Kevin Harvick has scored 19 consecutive top-10 finishes — including six wins — at Phoenix. The last time Harvick did not finish in the top 10 there was March 3, 2013, when he placed 13th in what was the season’s second race.
That race was won by Carl Edwards. Thirty-three of the 43 drivers in that field no longer compete full-time in Cup.
In that race, Harvick raced against the fathers of three sons he now races against in Cup: Jeff Burton (son Harrison), Dave Blaney (son Ryan) and David Gilliland (son Todd).
After starting on the pole, Chandler Smith led 118 of 200 laps in last weekend’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas but was passed for the lead by Austin Hill with two laps to go.
Smith went on to finish a career-high third in just his sixth series start. Hill won his second race of the year.
To have had the dominant car and lead 53 laps in a row before losing the lead so close to the end can be devastating.
Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice used lessons he learned two years ago in how he approached Smith after the race.
Rice pointed to the September 2020 Xfinity race at Darlington that Ross Chastain, driving for Kaulig at the time, finished second. Chastain lost the lead to Denny Hamlin with less than two laps to go, but Hamlin hit the wall and Chastain ran into the back of him, allowing Brandon Jones to win.
“(Chastain) had a heck of a race,” Rice told NBC Sports, recalling that Darlington race. “It was devastating for him because he had tried all year to win and finished second quite a few times. He kind of taught me how to deal with that situation.
“(At Las Vegas) I basically told Chandler, ‘You’ve got to lose them before you win them. Don’t be negative, be positive. … At the end of the day it’s only three races in. You’ve been a competitor and competing for the win each time. That’s the positive.’
“We’ve got to remember he’s 20 years old and he’s run six Xfinity races.”
Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One champion, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut March 26 at Circuit of the Americas in his first of three races in the 2023 season.
In a collaboration between Rick Ware Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing (which is providing marketing and promotional support, Button will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang with sponsorship from Mobil 1. Button also will race RWR’s No. 15 (a chartered car) July 2 in the Chicago Street Race and Aug. 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
In an F1 career that started in 2000, the 15-time winner drove for Williams, Renault, Honda and McLaren during 17 full-time seasons.
In addition to his work as a Sky Sports F1 commentator, Button has remained active in racing. He won the 2018 championship in the Japanese Super GT Series’ GT500 class.
Button also has been active in sports cars, making five starts in the World Endurance Championship (including the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans), and off-road endurance racing (the Mint 400 and Baja 1000 in 2019). Mobil 1 has been a sponsor for 20 years since his days in F1.
“I won the world championship with Mobil 1, and 14 of my 15 wins in Formula One were with Mobil 1, as well as winning the Super GT championship with them,” Button said in a release. “We’ve had a really close relationship over the years and I can’t think of a better partner.
“Mobil 1 has been a big part of making these NASCAR races happen for me, so I’m very thankful to them for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the brand to get the best out of every race weekend.”
“We are thrilled to celebrate Jenson Button as he makes his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series and support him on his journey to making one of his racing dreams a reality,” Rob Shearer, Mobil 1 director of global lubricants marketing services, said in a release. “We’re driven by the love of driving and committed to helping more people get behind the wheel – wherever they may be. Through our partnership, we hope to continue to inspire and serve drivers everywhere – encouraging them to get more out of their drive and reconnect with the adventure of the open road.”
Button has 306 career starts in F1, wrapping his career in the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix as a substitute for Fernando Alonso (who was racing in the Indy 500).
“The reason I was able to stay in Formula One for so long was because I always felt I was learning,” he said. “There was always something new in terms of technologies, or I could still improve my driving or engineering skills within Formula One. When I got to my 17th year in F1, I felt like I lost that hunger a little bit because it wasn’t new anymore. There wasn’t something new to learn.
“Stepping away from F1 gave me the opportunity to try different series that excited me. I raced Super GT in Japan. I raced at Le Mans. I raced off-road because it was another skill to learn. You put yourself in a slightly vulnerable position because it’s not your complete skill set, and there’s still more to learn to be as good as the best. I love that challenge of driving new things. It’s slightly out of my comfort zone, and I found that out with off-road trucks.”
Button already has gotten familiar with the stock-car industry through his new connections with Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR (which are jointly fielding the Le Mans entry).
“Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to,” he said in the release to announce his three-race ride with RWR. “It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and basically no downforce. It’s got a sequential gearbox where you need to blip the throttle, so there’s lots of stuff to learn in a very short space of time.
“But I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100 percent in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off. I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”
“The first time I jumped into the Garage 56 car, it was like, ‘What have I done? This is so different,’ ” Button said. “Then it was like, ‘Hang on, it’s still a race car. It’s got four tires that touch the road. It’s a mechanical racecar, which is even better for learning.’ I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.”
“A Cup car has a lot less downforce and is a lot heavier, but the Garage 56 car has given me an idea of what it will be like along with a direction, which is really useful,” he said. “I know in my first race I’m not expected to be qualifying right at the front, and I’m not expected to be fighting for a victory. I have a lot of respect for the drivers racing in the Cup Series. There’s so much talent there, whether it’s on ovals or road courses.
“Ten years ago, people used to say NASCAR guys can’t drive around a circuit, but I think they’ve proven that they can. Every time an ex-F1 driver gets in a stock car these days, they struggle initially. It takes a while for them to get up to speed, so I don’t expect to be right at the front, straight away. That’s why, for me, doing more than one race is really key so I can get the best out of myself and the best out of the car.”
Button will be racing at COTA with fellow F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen, who qualified 27th and finished 37th in his Cup debut last Aug. 21 at Watkins Glen International with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 Chevrolet.
“The most important thing for me is to enjoy it,” Button said of his debut at COTA (where he made five F1 starts). “I want to feel comfortable in the car knowing that I can get as much out of the car in any situation as other people out on track. The result is the result and we’ll see what happens, but I want to get the confidence to brake as late as I’d like, to carry the speed through the high-speed corners, and to be able to race close – wheel-to-wheel with the pack.”
NASCAR will add the choose rule for restarts at road courses after initially not including those events before the season, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.
The choose rule — which allows competitors to select which lane they wish to restart — will debut on road courses next week at Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR stated the change came following discussions with those in the sport.
NASCAR announced before the season that it was allowing the choose rule to be in place for superspeedway races and dirt races across Cup, Xfinity and the Craftsman Truck Series.
NASCAR also announced Thursday that Cup teams will receive 50 minutes of practice at COTA because that is the first road course event with the new aero package for those types of tracks and short tracks. The session is scheduled from 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET on March 24.
Dirt Late Model driver Jonathan Davenport, coming off a historic season, will make his Cup debut at the Bristol Dirt Race next month with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Thursday.
“It’s pretty hard to put into words,” Davenport told NBC Sports about his Cup opportunity. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and kind of lost hope on it. I figured where I’m at is where I was going to be.
“I never thought I would get this opportunity now that I’m older. I thought my window had went by the wayside. It’s just awesome and pretty unbelievable that I’m even going to get a chance to race (in Cup).”
Nutrien Ag Solutions, a sponsor at Kaulig Racing and on Davenport’s dirt late model, will sponsor Davenport’s No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol. He will be a teammate to Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger.
Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, told NBC Sports that what Davenport did last year “you cannot put it into words. And I want to say it with ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. You can’t put it into words. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Davenport, who won the XR Super Series title last year, continues a string of drivers from other series competing in NASCAR this season.
Davenport admits he’s “nervously excited” about running with the Cup Series.
“I’ve still got a lot of questions to ask about how the whole weekend is going to go,” Davenport said, noting that he typically only gets about three laps of practice before a dirt late model event compared to the 75 minutes of practice for Cup at Bristol. “I like to be prepared in everything I do.”
Davenport, a five-time World 100 champion at Eldora Speedway, won nine races last year that paid at least $50,000, including the Knoxville Late Model Nationals and the World 100.
He said he hopes he can show that dirt late model racers are deserving of a chance in NASCAR’s top ranks.
“I could hopefully open the doors for somebody else one day,” Davenport said. “I could look at it that way and I kind of do, but I try not to put all the pressure on myself. I put enough pressure on myself just to perform for me and my family and my sponsors and car owners. I could put the weight of the world on me. Hopefully I make everybody proud and do all that I can.”
For now, the focus is on prepping for the April 9 race at Bristol.
Davenport has been to the shop to be fitted for a seat and learn about the cars.
“We’re trying to do everything we can that when he gets in the simulator that it is real life,” Rice said. “We looked at going to do some testing and different things like that, and I decided that I felt the simulator, for us, has been a better fit and we’ve done better with those than going to test.”
Even with Haley an accomplished dirt racer, Rice looks for the team to gain from Davenport’s dirt knowledge.
“That’s what this is about, trying to make our program better, trying to make our drivers better,” Rice said.
Davenport says he’s looking forward to racing NASCAR’s best. He’s raced against Kyle Larson in dirt late models and against Kyle Busch in Legends cars in Las Vegas years ago.
“I’ve raced against them before, some of them,” Davenport said. “It was mainly in my environment, and some come down to the Late Model world and race there. I’m now going to their world and racing with them. I’m definitely going to be a student of the sport.”