Ross Chastain: ‘I just want to race’

By Mar 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Ross Chastain has become the latest NASCAR driver to express an interest in racing in the IndyCar Series.

Chastain recently had a brief conversation with IndyCar driver Conor Daly about racing in the open-wheel series. They met while driving Chevrolet simulators. Daly ran the Daytona 500 last month, finishing 29th after a series of problems.

Chase Elliott to miss several weeks

“Our Cup simulator is right next to the Chevy IndyCar simulator, so I pass those guys weekly now,” Chastain said. “I just had some genuine questions. I wouldn’t even know where to start. I didn’t know what to ask him. He gave me a lot of advice, some definitely probably turned me away from it, but some was definitely attainable one day.

“But I’m focused on Cup racing. If something ever came about where I could explore other racing — if it’s sports cars, other race tracks, other ways of racing cars.

“I just want to race.”

Former Cup champion Kyle Larson is scheduled to race in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 in a car co-owned by McLaren Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, Larson’s NASCAR team.

Chastain’s motorsports profile was lifted considerably last year as he won two Cup races for Trackhouse Racing and finished second in Cup points. He has signed an extension with Trackhouse.

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks has expressed interest in being involved in other racing series and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of entering IndyCar as an owner.

Las Vegas Xfinity results, points

“Justin and I have a love for racing,” Chastain said. “So if we can both go and enjoy it — you see him off running Trans-Am races… We share that love for driving cars to the limit. I don’t care if it has fenders or no fenders, if it has ABS or drum brakes. I want to go race the dirt track 30 miles from where I grew up that I never got to race at.

“I feel like right now I can put myself in more opportunities than I’ve ever been able to to race, whether it’s last night in the truck race, some Xfinity races here and there. My goal is Cup racing and my goal is circle-track NASCAR racing, but exploring the horizons of other stuff is an inner desire I have. I love racing. I love the art of it.”

NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:29 PM EST
Austin Hill has started the 2023 Xfinity Series season as a hard charger.

Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead with one lap remaining Saturday and won the 300-mile Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill, winner of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, has visited Victory Lane in two of the schedule’s first three races.

Smith led more than half of the race but was caught and passed by Hill and Justin Allgaier near the finish. Smith took third, followed by Kyle Busch and Josh Berry.

Race results: Las Vegas Xfinity results

Points report: Xfinity driver points after Las Vegas

Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:12 PM EST
Austin Hill took the lead with one lap to go and won Saturday’s 300-mile Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead as they approached the start-finish line to take the white flag. Smith had dominated most of the race prior to the closing laps, leading 118 laps.

Hill and Justin Allgaier gained steadily on Smith over the final 10 laps and eliminated Smith’s 2.5-second lead.

Allgaier also passed Smith to finish second. Smith was third, Kyle Busch fourth and Josh Berry fifth.

Xfinity results, driver points

“I just knew I had to not abuse the tires and try to methodically work our way through traffic,” Hill told Fox Sports. “Traffic was really tough. you had to really paint the line between 3 and 4.”

Smith, who was after his first Xfinity win, said his car got tight at the end of the race.

Smith, 20, has five Craftsman Truck Series victories. Driving full-time in the Xfinity Series for the first time, he was fourth in last week’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway.

Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks

Joey Logano wins Cup Series pole

Hill, driving for Richard Childress Racing, also won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hill, 28, took the race’s second stage, leading Brandon Jones, Kyle Busch, Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith to the finish line.

Allgaier, who challenged for the win, was hit with a pass-through penalty on a restart during the second stage but rallied to return to the top five. The runner-up finish was his fourth at Las Vegas, a track where he remains winless.

John Hunter Nemechek won the first stage, leading 24 of the 45 laps. Following in the top five were Allgaier, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Who had a good race: Hill, who has been strong on superspeedways, showed he also can succeed on mid-range tracks.Chandler Smith appears to be set for a standout season with Kaulig Racing. … Cup Series invader Kyle Busch, winner of Friday’s Truck race, lost a shot at the Las Vegas “triple” but had a strong top-five run.

Who had a bad race: A fuel pump problem parked Joey Gase on lap 156. He finished 38th. … Jeffrey Earnhardt finished three laps down in 29th.

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Phoenix Raceway for a March 11 race.

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
Joey Logano turned a lap at 186.053 miles per hour Saturday to win the pole position for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The pole is the 27th of Logano’s career.

Second place was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who ran 185.153.

Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 32nd.

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:41 PM EST
Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano, who ran 186.053 miles per hour, edged William Byron (185.153) for the first starting spot. Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

“We felt like we had a pretty good first round, but there are a lot of cars that went quicker in the second round as the track was still cleaning up from practice and the temp actually went down a little bit,” Logano said. “I felt like I had a little bit more in me and if we could tune the car a little maybe there is a little more there and maybe a little more with the track temp going down. You add those things up in your mind, and you think you will be pretty close.

“I had my mind made up when I went out there that I was going to keep it pinned and whatever happens, happens. That was the mindset, and Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) gave me a car that could do that. It worked out.”

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

Las Vegas start time, weather forecast, TV information

Josh Berry, replacing the injured Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, qualified 32nd for what will be his third Cup Series race. Elliott suffered a leg injury in a Friday snowboarding accident and is expected to miss several races.

Harrison Burton crashed in practice after debris apparently punctured his radiator. He slid into the outside wall, causing major damage to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

“I went sideways really quickly.” Burton said. “I looked at my dash, because I had water temp flash hot… I looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. … That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car. It fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of a sudden, there wasn’t.”

Tyler Reddick‘s car had engine issues, and he missed the qualifying session.

