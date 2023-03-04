Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch goes for his second win in a row Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his hometown track.

He’ll have to contend with reigning series champion Joey Logano, who won this race last year, and Ross Chastain, who finished in the top three in both Las Vegas races last year.

Las Vegas represents the middle race in the three-race West Coast swing.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Bryce Harper, two-time National League MVP, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin at 3:30 p.m. … Terry Fator will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race. Wind gusts will top 20 mph.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 2:20 p.m. Saturday

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last year’s playoff race. He was followed by Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch.

