NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

Cup Series drivers will practice and qualify Saturday before the Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The race is the third of the season for the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill won at Daytona. John Hunter Nemechek won last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)
Saturday, March 4
(All times Eastern)
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 65. Winds 20-30 mph.
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, switches to FS1 at 2 p.m.)
- 2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
- 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, led 84 of 134 laps to win Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The victory is Busch’s 63rd in the Truck Series and his fourth series win at his hometown track. Busch is competing in all three national series races this weekend at Las Vegas. He’ll compete in the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup race on Sunday.
Reigning series champion Zane Smith, who won the season opener at Daytona, finished second. Ben Rhodes placed third and was followed by Corey Heim and Ty Majeski.
Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith
Stage 2 winner: Carson Hocevar
Who had a good race: Reigning series champion Zane Smith, who is the points leader this season, has opened the season with a win and a runner-up finish. … Christian Eckes finished third, giving him finishes of sixth or better in the first two races of the season. Ty Majeski placed fifth, giving him finishes of sixth or better in the first two races of the season. … Jake Garcia was the top-finishing rookie, placing 10th.
Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek and Hailie Deegan were involved in a crash on the final lap of the second stage. Deegan could not continue and finished 32nd. Nemechek finished 31st.
Next: The series is back in action March 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1)
Chandler Smith scored his first career Xfinity pole, posting the fastest lap in Friday night’s Xfinity Series qualifying session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Kaulig Racing driver earned the pole with a lap of 183.119 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier (182.778 mph).
Cole Custer (182.500) qualified third. Brett Moffitt (182.211) qualified fourth. Josh Berry (182.168) qualified fifth. Kyle Busch (180.156) qualified 11th. Tyler Reddick (179.683) qualified 15th.
The cars of Custer, Berry, Sheldon Creed, Busch, Brandon Jones and Gray Gaulding will go to the rear for using backup cars. Xfinity teams must use the same car this weekend as they raced at Auto Club Speedway or start at the rear of the field.
Mason Maggio and Ryan Vargas each failed to qualify.
The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:49 p.m. ET Saturday.
Chase Elliott will not compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to a leg injury, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday night.
Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 car this weekend.
Elliott suffered an injury to his left leg while snowboarding Friday in Colorado, the team stated. He was scheduled to undergo surgery Friday night. The team did not state the exact nature of Elliott’s injury or his status beyond this weekend. Elliott finished second last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
Hendrick Motorsports has scheduled a press conference for 12 p.m. ET Saturday at the track.
Elliott’s streak of consecutive Cup starts ends at 254 races.
“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a statement from the team. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”
Berry, who drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, will be making his third career Cup start. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021.
Kyle Busch won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
This is the first of five Truck races that Busch will run this season. The pole is Busch’s 23rd in the Truck Series. He earned it with a lap of 178.678 mph.
Busch will be joined on the front row by rookie Nick Sanchez (177.608 mph). Chase Purdy qualified third at 177.608 mph, Ty Majeski qualified fourth at 176.910 mph and Hailie Deegan qualified fifth 176.661 mph. Daytona winner Zane Smith qualified seventh at 175.844 mph.
The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 9:13 p.m. ET Friday.