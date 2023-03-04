Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:41 PM EST
0 Comments

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano, who ran 186.053 miles per hour, edged William Byron (185.153) for the first starting spot. Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

“We felt like we had a pretty good first round, but there are a lot of cars that went quicker in the second round as the track was still cleaning up from practice and the temp actually went down a little bit,” Logano said. “I felt like I had a little bit more in me and if we could tune the car a little maybe there is a little more there and maybe a little more with the track temp going down. You add those things up in your mind, and you think you will be pretty close.

“I had my mind made up when I went out there that I was going to keep it pinned and whatever happens, happens. That was the mindset, and Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) gave me a car that could do that. It worked out.”

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

MORE: Las Vegas start time, weather forecast, TV information

Josh Berry, replacing the injured Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, qualified 32nd for what will be his third Cup Series race. Elliott suffered a leg injury in a Friday snowboarding accident and is expected to miss several races.

Harrison Burton crashed in practice after debris apparently punctured his radiator. He slid into the outside wall, causing major damage to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

“I went sideways really quickly.” Burton said. “I looked at my dash, because I had water temp flash hot… I looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. … That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car. It fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of a sudden, there wasn’t.”

Tyler Reddick‘s car had engine issues, and he missed the qualifying session.

Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:26 PM EST
0 Comments

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is expected to miss several weeks of competition after undergoing successful surgery for a fractured leg Friday night.

Elliott injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado Friday and underwent a three-hour surgery Friday evening. Hendrick Motorsports President Jeff Andrews said Saturday morning that Elliott is recovering well and that he is expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.

Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is expected to continue to substitute for Elliott while he is recovering.

“I expect it (Elliott’s absence) to be several weeks, but beyond that I don’t have a timeline,” Andrews said. “I can’t reiterate enough for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports that the most important thing is Chase’s health and well being. We’re going to race a long time together and win a lot of races. We’ll have a seat ready for him when he’s healthy and ready to get back in a race car.”

Andrews said Hendrick Motorsports has applied to NASCAR for a waiver that would allow Elliott to participate in the Cup Series playoffs if he qualifies.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, weather, TV info

Sunday’s race will mark the third Cup start for Berry. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021. A regular in the Xfinity Series, Berry drives for JR Motorsports. He scored three Xfinity wins in 2022 and finished fourth in series points. He has won twice at LVMS.

Berry, who hasn’t driven a Next Gen Cup car, said his success at Las Vegas should speed his process of adapting.

“A lot happened really fast,” Berry said. “The fact that I’ve won here twice in Xfinity definitely makes it a lot easier. I’ll be learning a new car in an hour or so (in practice). Success at the track definitely gives me more confidence in what I’m doing.”

Berry said he appreciates the opportunity to race a Cup car but regrets the circumstances.

“This is Chase’s ride and his opportunity,” Berry said. “I’m just thankful that Mr. H and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports thought of me to fill in for him at this moment. Without a doubt, it’s a great challenge for me, but a great opportunity to grow and learn as a driver and work around a lot of smart people. I’ll take it one lap at a time, one day at a time.

“It’s been a wild couple of days. You never know what will happen when you wake up.”

Kyle Busch said Saturday he had reached out to Elliott to offer advice and assistance. Busch missed races after suffering a broken leg near the start of the 2015 season and went on to win the championship. He said he expects Elliott to be out at least a month.

Alex Bowman, Elliott’s teammate, missed several races last season. “It’s a really uncomfortable situation,” he said. “You almost feel like forgotten because obviously everything keeps going, except for you. That’s kind of what it was like for me. I watched every race with the exception of one. I went to an NFL game. Just something my doctor wanted me to do. Other than that, I watched every week. And yeah, it’s not fun.”

Andrews said he didn’t anticipate a Hendrick Motorsports policy change regarding non-racing activities drivers are allowed to participate in. “These guys have to go out and live a life outside of the race track,” he said. “Certainly, what Chase was doing wasn’t anything abnormal for him. He’s an experienced snowboarder, been doing it most of his life. It was an accident.”

Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Busch goes for his second win in a row Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his hometown track.

He’ll have to contend with reigning series champion Joey Logano, who won this race last year, and Ross Chastain, who finished in the top three in both Las Vegas races last year.

Las Vegas represents the middle race in the three-race West Coast swing.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Bryce Harper, two-time National League MVP, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin at 3:30 p.m. … Terry Fator will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race. Wind gusts will top 20 mph.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last year’s playoff race. He was followed by Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch.

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Cup Series drivers will practice and qualify Saturday before the Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race is the third of the season for the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill won at Daytona. John Hunter Nemechek won last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Saturday, March 4

(All times Eastern)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 65. Winds 20-30 mph.

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, switches to FS1 at 2 p.m.)
  • 2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

