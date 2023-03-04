Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:26 PM EST
0 Comments

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is expected to miss several weeks of competition after undergoing successful surgery for a fractured leg Friday night.

Elliott injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado Friday and underwent a three-hour surgery Friday evening. Hendrick Motorsports President Jeff Andrews said Saturday morning that Elliott is recovering well and that he is expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.

Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is expected to continue to substitute for Elliott while he is recovering.

“I expect it (Elliott’s absence) to be several weeks, but beyond that I don’t have a timeline,” Andrews said. “I can’t reiterate enough for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports that the most important thing is Chase’s health and well being. We’re going to race a long time together and win a lot of races. We’ll have a seat ready for him when he’s healthy and ready to get back in a race car.”

Andrews said Hendrick Motorsports has applied to NASCAR for a waiver that would allow Elliott to participate in the Cup Series playoffs if he qualifies.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, weather, TV info

Sunday’s race will mark the third Cup start for Berry. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021. A regular in the Xfinity Series, Berry drives for JR Motorsports. He scored three Xfinity wins in 2022 and finished fourth in series points. He has won twice at LVMS.

Berry, who hasn’t driven a Next Gen Cup car, said his success at Las Vegas should speed his process of adapting.

“A lot happened really fast,” Berry said. “The fact that I’ve won here twice in Xfinity definitely makes it a lot easier. I’ll be learning a new car in an hour or so (in practice). Success at the track definitely gives me more confidence in what I’m doing.”

Berry said he appreciates the opportunity to race a Cup car but regrets the circumstances.

“This is Chase’s ride and his opportunity,” Berry said. “I’m just thankful that Mr. H and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports thought of me to fill in for him at this moment. Without a doubt, it’s a great challenge for me, but a great opportunity to grow and learn as a driver and work around a lot of smart people. I’ll take it one lap at a time, one day at a time.

“It’s been a wild couple of days. You never know what will happen when you wake up.”

Kyle Busch said Saturday he had reached out to Elliott to offer advice and assistance. Busch missed races after suffering a broken leg near the start of the 2015 season and went on to win the championship. He said he expects Elliott to be out at least a month.

Alex Bowman, Elliott’s teammate, missed several races last season. “It’s a really uncomfortable situation,” he said. “You almost feel like forgotten because obviously everything keeps going, except for you. That’s kind of what it was like for me. I watched every race with the exception of one. I went to an NFL game. Just something my doctor wanted me to do. Other than that, I watched every week. And yeah, it’s not fun.”

Andrews said he didn’t anticipate a Hendrick Motorsports policy change regarding non-racing activities drivers are allowed to participate in. “These guys have to go out and live a life outside of the race track,” he said. “Certainly, what Chase was doing wasn’t anything abnormal for him. He’s an experienced snowboarder, been doing it most of his life. It was an accident.”

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday Cup race Las Vegas start
Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas
Las Vegas Truck results Kyle Busch
Las Vegas Truck results: Kyle Busch wins

Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Busch goes for his second win in a row Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his hometown track.

He’ll have to contend with reigning series champion Joey Logano, who won this race last year, and Ross Chastain, who finished in the top three in both Las Vegas races last year.

Las Vegas represents the middle race in the three-race West Coast swing.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Bryce Harper, two-time National League MVP, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin at 3:30 p.m. … Terry Fator will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race. Wind gusts will top 20 mph.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 2:20 p.m. Saturday

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last year’s playoff race. He was followed by Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Chase Elliott will miss Las Vegas race 

Kyle Busch wins Las Vegas Truck race

Friday 5: Corey LaJoie’s personal reset included hair cut

Dr. Diandra: 3 reasons to bet on Ross Chastain at Vegas

Drivers to watch at Las Vegas

NASCAR suspends crew members for wheel coming off Martin Truex’s car

NASCAR makes rule changes for road courses, many short tracks

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch climbs to No. 1

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
NASCAR Saturday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas
Las Vegas Truck results Kyle Busch
Las Vegas Truck results: Kyle Busch wins

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Cup Series drivers will practice and qualify Saturday before the Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race is the third of the season for the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill won at Daytona. John Hunter Nemechek won last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Saturday, March 4

(All times Eastern)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 65. Winds 20-30 mph.

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, switches to FS1 at 2 p.m.)
  • 2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
Sunday Cup race Las Vegas start
Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather
Las Vegas Truck results Kyle Busch
Las Vegas Truck results: Kyle Busch wins

Las Vegas Truck results: Kyle Busch wins

By Mar 3, 2023, 11:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, led 84 of 134 laps to win Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The victory is Busch’s 63rd in the Truck Series and his fourth series win at his hometown track. Busch is competing in all three national series races this weekend at Las Vegas. He’ll compete in the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup race on Sunday.

MORE: Las Vegas Truck results

MORE: Truck points after Las Vegas

Reigning series champion Zane Smith, who won the season opener at Daytona, finished second. Ben Rhodes placed third and was followed by Corey Heim and Ty Majeski.

Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 winner: Carson Hocevar

Who had a good race: Reigning series champion Zane Smith, who is the points leader this season, has opened the season with a win and a runner-up finish. … Christian Eckes finished third, giving him finishes of sixth or better in the first two races of the season. Ty Majeski placed fifth, giving him finishes of sixth or better in the first two races of the season. … Jake Garcia was the top-finishing rookie, placing 10th.

Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek and Hailie Deegan were involved in a crash on the final lap of the second stage. Deegan could not continue and finished 32nd. Nemechek finished 31st.

Next: The series is back in action March 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
Sunday Cup race Las Vegas start
Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

By Mar 3, 2023, 8:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Chandler Smith scored his first career Xfinity pole, posting the fastest lap in Friday night’s Xfinity Series qualifying session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Kaulig Racing driver earned the pole with a lap of 183.119 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier (182.778 mph).

MORE: Chase Elliott to miss Las Vegas Cup race 

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

Cole Custer (182.500) qualified third.  Brett Moffitt (182.211) qualified fourth. Josh Berry (182.168) qualified fifth. Kyle Busch (180.156) qualified 11th. Tyler Reddick (179.683) qualified 15th.

The cars of Custer, Berry, Sheldon Creed, Busch, Brandon Jones and Gray Gaulding will go to the rear for using backup cars. Xfinity teams must use the same car this weekend as they raced at Auto Club Speedway or start at the rear of the field.

Mason Maggio and Ryan Vargas each failed to qualify.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:49 p.m. ET Saturday.

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
Sunday Cup race Las Vegas start
Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Saturday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas