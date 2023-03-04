Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:12 PM EST
0 Comments

Austin Hill took the lead with one lap to go and won Saturday’s 300-mile Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead as they approached the start-finish line to take the white flag. Smith had dominated most of the race prior to the closing laps, leading 118 laps.

Hill and Justin Allgaier gained steadily on Smith over the final 10 laps and eliminated Smith’s 2.5-second lead.

Allgaier also passed Smith to finish second. Smith was third, Kyle Busch fourth and Josh Berry fifth.

“I just knew I had to not abuse the tires and try to methodically work our way through traffic,” Hill told Fox Sports. “Traffic was really tough. you had to really paint the line between 3 and 4.”

Smith, who was after his first Xfinity win, said his car got tight at the end of the race.

Smith, 20, has five Craftsman Truck Series victories. Driving full-time in the Xfinity Series for the first time, he was fourth in last week’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway.

Hill, driving for Richard Childress Racing, also won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hill, 28, took the race’s second stage, leading Brandon Jones, Kyle Busch, Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith to the finish line.

Allgaier, who challenged for the win, was hit with a pass-through penalty on a restart during the second stage but rallied to return to the top five. The runner-up finish was his fourth at Las Vegas, a track where he remains winless.

John Hunter Nemechek won the first stage, leading 24 of the 45 laps. Following in the top five were Allgaier, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Who had a good race: Hill, who has been strong on superspeedways, showed he also can succeed on mid-range tracks.Chandler Smith appears to be set for a standout season with Kaulig Racing. … Cup Series invader Kyle Busch, winner of Friday’s Truck race, lost a shot at the Las Vegas “triple” but had a strong top-five run.

Who had a bad race: A fuel pump problem parked Joey Gase on lap 156. He finished 38th. … Jeffrey Earnhardt finished three laps down in 29th.

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Phoenix Raceway for a March 11 race.

Read more about NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:29 PM EST
0 Comments

Austin Hill has started the 2023 Xfinity Series season as a hard charger.

Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead with one lap remaining Saturday and won the 300-mile Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill, winner of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, has visited Victory Lane in two of the schedule’s first three races.

Smith led more than half of the race but was caught and passed by Hill and Justin Allgaier near the finish. Smith took third, followed by Kyle Busch and Josh Berry.

Race results: Las Vegas Xfinity results

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
0 Comments

Joey Logano turned a lap at 186.053 miles per hour Saturday to win the pole position for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The pole is the 27th of Logano’s career.

Second place was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who ran 185.153.

Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 32nd.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

MORE: Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

Read more about NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:41 PM EST
0 Comments

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano, who ran 186.053 miles per hour, edged William Byron (185.153) for the first starting spot. Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

“We felt like we had a pretty good first round, but there are a lot of cars that went quicker in the second round as the track was still cleaning up from practice and the temp actually went down a little bit,” Logano said. “I felt like I had a little bit more in me and if we could tune the car a little maybe there is a little more there and maybe a little more with the track temp going down. You add those things up in your mind, and you think you will be pretty close.

“I had my mind made up when I went out there that I was going to keep it pinned and whatever happens, happens. That was the mindset, and Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) gave me a car that could do that. It worked out.”

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

MORE: Las Vegas start time, weather forecast, TV information

Josh Berry, replacing the injured Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, qualified 32nd for what will be his third Cup Series race. Elliott suffered a leg injury in a Friday snowboarding accident and is expected to miss several races.

Harrison Burton crashed in practice after debris apparently punctured his radiator. He slid into the outside wall, causing major damage to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

“I went sideways really quickly.” Burton said. “I looked at my dash, because I had water temp flash hot… I looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. … That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car. It fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of a sudden, there wasn’t.”

Tyler Reddick‘s car had engine issues, and he missed the qualifying session.

Read more about NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

Chase Elliott expected to miss several weeks with leg injury

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:26 PM EST
1 Comment

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is expected to miss several weeks of competition after undergoing successful surgery for a fractured leg Friday night.

Elliott injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado Friday and underwent a three-hour surgery Friday evening. Hendrick Motorsports President Jeff Andrews said Saturday morning that Elliott is recovering well and that he is expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.

Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is expected to continue to substitute for Elliott while he is recovering.

“I expect it (Elliott’s absence) to be several weeks, but beyond that I don’t have a timeline,” Andrews said. “I can’t reiterate enough for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports that the most important thing is Chase’s health and well being. We’re going to race a long time together and win a lot of races. We’ll have a seat ready for him when he’s healthy and ready to get back in a race car.”

Andrews said Hendrick Motorsports has applied to NASCAR for a waiver that would allow Elliott to participate in the Cup Series playoffs if he qualifies.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, weather, TV info

Sunday’s race will mark the third Cup start for Berry. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021. A regular in the Xfinity Series, Berry drives for JR Motorsports. He scored three Xfinity wins in 2022 and finished fourth in series points. He has won twice at LVMS.

Berry, who hasn’t driven a Next Gen Cup car, said his success at Las Vegas should speed his process of adapting.

“A lot happened really fast,” Berry said. “The fact that I’ve won here twice in Xfinity definitely makes it a lot easier. I’ll be learning a new car in an hour or so (in practice). Success at the track definitely gives me more confidence in what I’m doing.”

Berry said he appreciates the opportunity to race a Cup car but regrets the circumstances.

“This is Chase’s ride and his opportunity,” Berry said. “I’m just thankful that Mr. H and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports thought of me to fill in for him at this moment. Without a doubt, it’s a great challenge for me, but a great opportunity to grow and learn as a driver and work around a lot of smart people. I’ll take it one lap at a time, one day at a time.

“It’s been a wild couple of days. You never know what will happen when you wake up.”

Kyle Busch said Saturday he had reached out to Elliott to offer advice and assistance. Busch missed races after suffering a broken leg near the start of the 2015 season and went on to win the championship. He said he expects Elliott to be out at least a month.

Alex Bowman, Elliott’s teammate, missed several races last season. “It’s a really uncomfortable situation,” he said. “You almost feel like forgotten because obviously everything keeps going, except for you. That’s kind of what it was like for me. I watched every race with the exception of one. I went to an NFL game. Just something my doctor wanted me to do. Other than that, I watched every week. And yeah, it’s not fun.”

Andrews said he didn’t anticipate a Hendrick Motorsports policy change regarding non-racing activities drivers are allowed to participate in. “These guys have to go out and live a life outside of the race track,” he said. “Certainly, what Chase was doing wasn’t anything abnormal for him. He’s an experienced snowboarder, been doing it most of his life. It was an accident.”

Read more about NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano
Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole