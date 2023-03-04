NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

2020 The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington: Back to racing

The NASCAR Cup Series had run its first four races of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States in early March.

It would be more than two months before drivers and teams hit the track again. The start of a dramatically reconfigured 2020 Cup schedule took place May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

With strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Real Heroes 400 ran behind closed doors. Only essential personnel were present at Darlington for the race, which was among the first major professional sporting events in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Kevin Harvick reached a milestone with his 50th career Cup Series win and celebrated by doing donuts at the start/finish line. When he climbed out of his Ford, he was only met with silence.

“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.

It was a day unlike any other in NASCAR history. But the sport’s mission had been accomplished. Racing was back.

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long

What drivers said at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 5, 2023, 8:18 PM EST
Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

William Byron — Winner: “I felt like in practice we had a good car. I was a little bit nervous about the wind today and how that would change what we had going on and whether or not we’d be as strong, but just kind of the consensus, I guess, in the garage and then talking to some of the drivers, they were pretty confident about what we had going on. I was happy about that. Yeah, started the race good. I thought Kyle (Larson) was really strong. He could stay close to me for a lot of the runs in the first and second stage, and I felt like I was a little bit tight, but just trying to navigate lap traffic and navigate the wind and how that would change the handling. Just happy with getting the first win of the year. It’s been a while since we’ve won. It’s been almost a year, and it’s nice to kind of just get back to what I feel like we’re capable of. It’s been up and down, but I feel like this is what we’re capable of every week. … I speak for everyone in the fact that we miss Chase (Elliott) out here. He’s a big contributor to feedback and our debriefs and he’s a great race car driver. Has a lot to offer there. I think there was a void there, but I think we were able to fill it with just kind of coming together as a team, and having Josh come on board, he’s obviously a great race car driver, too, and I know him from the past. … It was an important day. I felt that for sure. I texted (team owner Rick Hendrick) after practice and felt really good about the car and just wanted to reassure that we’re going to go out there and try to win for him because it was a tough week.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 2nd: “It’s just part of Cup racing. It seems like kind of (count) laps down, lap by lap, and then sure enough, the yellow lights come on. Yeah, you’ve just got to get over that and then try to execute a good pit stop, and I thought I did a really good job getting to my sign, and getting to the commitment line, I had a gap to William behind me, and their pit crew must have just did a really good job and got out in front of us, and that gave up the front row to us. I knew I was in trouble with (Martin Truex Jr.) staying out. I felt like William was going to get by him. Yeah, just a bummer that we didn’t end up the winner, but all in all, William probably had a little bit better car than I had today, and their pit crew executed when they needed to there at the end.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 3rd: “I think I got us too tight in stage 3 and just tried to be really aggressive and make for it there on that last restart. Yeah, had a shot at it, just a couple rows too far back to start. But really proud of Hendrick Motorsports. To be one, two, three is really awesome. Our Allied Camaro was really good, especially Stage 2. Just asked for the wrong adjustments probably. Just excited with the way the year has started, and hopefully we keep the momentum rolling next week at Phoenix.

Bubba Wallace — Finished 4th: “Really thought we had a much better car in the race than what we had in practice. Just couldn’t get the front end to work and we tried everything. We went the other way on air, went the opposite way on air and just could never figure it out so we have a lot of work to do for our mile-and-a-half stuff. Happy for our Columbia Toyota Camry TRD team. Never stop fighting and never give up. I almost came over the radio and was like, ‘Hey, good job, we finished sixth.’ Then the caution came out and I perked up again and got some.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 5th: “Honestly, the finish to that ended up about as good as we could have asked. … Strange day for us because we took off and I felt really good and drove right to top-five and I didn’t feel like I had anything for the Hendrick cars. It seemed like we were the best of the rest and then we lost the handling.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 6th: “A bit of a team effort there honestly. Definitely didn’t have the strength early on in the race. The second stage we definitely fell back even a little bit further. Got the lucky dog, honestly thanks to the pit crew which was able to get us back out front. Caution comes out … just made the car better all day. Felt like we earned a top 15 from the depths of hell for awhile, but going two tires on the restart, getting a good launch and being able to be in a position in the green-white-checkered. So, a little bit of strategy, a little bit of good pit stops – some good restarts on my end and a good recovery. You’ve got to run up-front in these things to expect to win, but when we don’t have it, it’s good to know that we can get back.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 7th: “If you can somehow get a good restart, get to the white flag and they crash, then you win the thing. It almost happened. We were second at the white, we were second going into Turn 1 on the last lap and just got tight and got in a bad spot coming off of Turn 2 and lost momentum down the back. … Could never quite get it where we need it. I think we were about a third-place car, maybe fourth. Just a good, solid day. We’re in Vegas, we might as well roll the dice and like everybody says, we come here to gamble. I was proud of James (Small, crew chief) for that. Last year we didn’t and it bit us. We gave up a few spots, but all in all it was a solid day.”

Justin Haley — Finished 8th: “We had a really good long run car today and this is our Fontana car. We’re one of like three teams, three individual cars that repaired our stuff and brought it this week. I’m proud of the effort and the grind. They hung a body in this thing in the snow in Fontana a few days ago. That’s pretty awesome for our little team. I appreciate Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice), and everyone at Leaf Filter. This was a good run for us, especially with the start of season we’ve had.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 10th: “It was a roller coaster. We had a fast car all day. Some runs were better than others. I felt like at times that we had a car capable of fighting for the win. For some reason, I felt like we had a set of tires that was a little weird there and we lost some track position. Then we had a bad stop on the last one and lost another few seconds. It was a little difficult because we had to overcome a lot. But overall the car had speed and the car was capable of running in the top-five. That is very promising.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 13th: “We didn’t start off very good. We struggled really bad the first two stages. Thought we got a little better there the last couple runs. I think we were about eighth before the last caution, started back racing and just went backwards. It’s unfortunate. We worked hard all day to get faster. The last restart pit-stops didn’t go our way.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 14th: “I’m proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing for their hard work today. We started the race fifth in our Alsco Chevrolet and battled a tight-handling condition right off the bat. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys worked on the handling of our Chevy throughout the day, but long green-flag runs hindered our opportunities. When we did pit, the No. 8 team performed and gained us spots on pit road. We just never seemed to get the balance to where it needed to be to contend for the win. We’ll take this 14th-place finish, regroup and focus on Phoenix Raceway.”

Erik Jones — Finished 19th: “Not the finish we deserved today. The guys gave me a fast Allegiant Chevy and we were running really well, even made our way to the top 10. Unfortunately, we got behind and made some adjustments to free up our car in traffic, but ended up making ourselves too loose for when we were on clean air. We had some tire issues late and that put us in the back and wrecked on the last lap. We just need to clean things up and come back stronger next week at Phoenix.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 27th: “We started the race deeper in the field than any of us would have preferred, and long green-flag runs early in the race made it difficult to work on handling issues. We just didn’t hit on the balance today. At the end of the first run, we were pretty good. Just too free. Then, our Chevy got tightened up and I couldn’t get through the bumps very well. We salvaged what we could. We ended up with damage during a multi-car wreck on the last lap, but luckily, we were able to finish the race. I had nowhere to go. It was a tough day, but this team has a lot of fight. I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Phoenix Raceway.”

Josh Berry — Finished 29th: “It was a lot of fun. Really I thought the first half of the race went pretty well. We were really close, right on the edge of staying on the lead lap or not. We just needed a couple more cautions to just give ourselves a better chance. The second half of the race, we had an issue going on with the throttle or something because every time I was letting off, it was hanging wide-open. I was just trying to nurse it home and keep it out of trouble.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 30th: “An up-and-down day. I felt like we had good speed, just lost a couple of laps on the first pit stop speeding on pit road, making mistakes and speeding again on my pass-through penalty during the first green-flag pit stop, and that put us behind all day. … I felt like we had good speed, just a couple of laps down at the end. We’ll keep working on it.”

Joey Logano — Finished 36th: “Considering how we’ve been here in the past, you kind of expect it a little bit more performance today than what we had. Just off on overall speed. We had the balance somewhat close – just not fast. We have to go back to the drawing board for when we come back here. (On if Brad Keselowski pinched him a bit in the incident) Yeah, he did. I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it. It is what it is. What are you going to do, right? We got fenced.”

Josh Berry finishes 29th for Chase Elliott at Las Vegas

By Mar 5, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
Josh Berry, driving for an injured Chase Elliott, finished 29th in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott, who was coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident Friday in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports has not stated a timetable for Elliott’s return.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup results 

Berry, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, had run only two previous Cup races. Both of those were in 2021, making this weekend his first time in a Next Gen Cup car. Berry ran 26 laps in practice before qualifying 32nd. 

Berry finished two laps behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won the race. 

“Good job, buddy,” crew chief Alan Gustafson told Berry on the radio after the race. “Sorry about that mess there with the throttle and everything else.

Said Berry: “I feel like that really kind of hurt me at the end. I felt like I was starting to make some progress. I don’t know whatever happened that was there, just got throwing me off.

“Honestly, it was a lot of fun. I know it wasn’t what we wanted, but I had a good time. I needed some more yellows.”

Berry had talked earlier in the race about issues related to the throttle. Berry and Gustafson conversed throughout the race about how Berry was driving. 

“Josh did an amazing job for us, given the circumstances, given the fact that he’s not ever been in one of these Next Gen cars before,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Really, really happy with what he did for us today. We’ve got some things to work on. We think we had a little bit of an issue there. It was causing a little bit of issue with his throttle during the race. We’ve got to get it fixed and remedied, but really, really pleased with the job he did for us.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman knows the challenges Berry faced this weekend. Bowman drove select races in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car in 2016 when Earnhardt was out after suffering a concussion in a crash. 

“It’s a hard situation to step into,” Bowman said earlier this weekend. “Obviously we had some success when I filled in, but it’s really hard. It think it’s only gotten harder with the Next Gen car coming in. 

“The Xfinity car used to be so similar to a Cup car, and now they couldn’t be more different in how they drive and how you can approach how to aggressively drive them. Plus, when I came in, I had a couple years of Cup experience already.

So it’s definitely different, but I think it is a good opportunity for Josh to learn and see how Hendrick Motorsports operates; the things that we do and to be part of an organization like that. Even though it’s through a situation that nobody wants, I think it’s something that you can grow as a racecar driver from; learn and show everybody what you’ve got.”

Hendrick Motorsports has not stated who will drive the No. 9 car beyond Sunday’s race at Las Vegas until Elliott returns. Andrews said the team will need to make a decision Monday to have the driver’s seat in the car before the hauler leaves on Tuesday.

NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Las Vegas

By Mar 5, 2023, 7:08 PM EST
William Byron outran Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to win Sunday’s 400-mile Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Byron was a dominant force throughout the race but lost the lead to Larson in the final stage. Larson’s march to the win was stopped with four laps to go when Aric Alimirola crashed, causing a caution and sending the race into overtime.

Byron started the overtime in second to Martin Truex Jr. but easily passed Truex for the win.

Hendrick cars finished one-two-three as Larson and Alex Bowman followed Byron across the line.

Las Vegas Cup results

Las Vegas Cup driver points

William Byron wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 5, 2023, 6:53 PM EST
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports’ top driver, watched Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on television, but that didn’t stop the march of one of NASCAR’s top teams.

Hendrick driver William Byron shot to the lead on the first lap of overtime and stayed out front to win the 400-miler, the third points race of the season. Byron led 176 of the day’s 271 laps but almost lost the win to teammate Kyle Larson, who finished second.

Larson was leading and appeared to be in line to win the race when a crash by Aric Almirola brought out a caution with four laps to go and pushed the race to overtime. All of the leaders except Martin Truex Jr. pitted for right-side tires for the overtime dash.

MORE: Josh Berry finishes 29th for Chase Elliott

MORE: Las Vegas Cup results, points

A fast pit stop by Byron’s crew put him on track in front of Larson. Byron, 25, roared by Truex on the restart and won by .622 of a second to score his fifth career Cup win.

Chevrolet has won the first three points races of the year.

Larson was second, and Alex Bowman made the first three a Hendrick sweep. It marked the third time Hendrick drivers have finished one-two-three in a Cup race. Bubba Wallace was fourth and Christopher Bell fifth.

“We spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running at the sim (simulator) with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team,” Byron told Fox Sports after the win. “It’s all about the team. It’s a great pit crew.”

Byron dominated the first two-thirds of the race, winning the first and second stages with ease.  He led 152 of the race’s first 165 laps and was solidly in front across that stretch, rarely being challenged for the lead.

In the final stage, Larson took the lead as Denny Hamlin, Truex and Bowman also challenged Byron’s dominant stance.

Josh Berry, who substituted for Elliott after the No. 9’s driver suffered a broken leg in a snowboarding accident Friday, was not a factor at the front, finishing two laps down in 29th.

Pole winner Joey Logano had an assortment of issues. He was pushed into the wall and later, while racing Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, popped the wall again and slid across the track onto the grass separating the frontstretch from pit road. That accident produced the first non-stage caution of the race and sent Logano to the garage area.

Kyle Busch slapped the outside wall early in the race, damaging his No. 8 Chevrolet, but he continued to race in and around the top 10. Joey Logano was among other drivers who brushed the wall.

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: William Byron

Who had a good race:  William Byron had a sensational race. Rarely has a driver dominated at a 1.5-mile track the way Byron did Sunday. … Kyle Larson saved the best for last, gaining strength over the final 100 miles…. Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez showed strength for the third consecutive race, Suarez finishing 10th and Suarez 12th.

Who had a bad race: Joey Logano started from the pole spot but had a rough race day, eventually leaving the race after crashing into the outside wall and sliding onto the grass adjacent to the track. He finished last. … Although Kevin Harvick raced into the top 10, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe struggled much of the afternoon.

Next: The Cup Series’ swing through the West continues with a March 12 race at Phoenix Raceway.

