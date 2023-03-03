NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

By Mar 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Craftsman Truck Series is back in action tonight, beginning a busy weekend for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truck teams, competing for the first time since the season opener at Daytona, will have practice and qualifying ahead of tonight’s race.

Xfinity Series teams will have practice and qualifying today for Saturday’s race. Cup cars are on track Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Friday, March 3

Weather: Mainly sunny. High of 61 during the day. Clear skies and a high of 55 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Corey LaJoie’s personal reset included hair cut

By Mar 3, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The long curly hair made Corey LaJoie stand out, but the 31-year-old driver decided in January that it was time for a change. He wanted to attract attention for what he did in a Cup car instead of how he looked outside it.

As part of a personal reset, LaJoie’s hair was cut shortly before the start of this season. 

“The flo is no mo,” he said.

Cutting his hair was a symbolic change for a driver who has had to rely on other ways of gaining attention at times than what happens on the track. 

Much work remains, but starting this season with a 16th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a 14th-place result at Auto Club Speedway — his best at that track — shows the progress LaJoie and his Spire Motorsports team have made heading into Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Viewed as one of the sport’s potential stars more than a decade ago — LaJoie was selected to the NASCAR Next Class twice, joining Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez in the 2012 Class — lack of funding stymied LaJoie’s progress. 

He didn’t run any races in 2015 in Cup, Xfinity or Trucks. Instead, he served as a crew chief for a team in what is now the ARCA West Series. He talked to Chad Knaus that year about a role that could lead him to being a crew chief in Xfinity or Cup someday before LaJoie decided to resume his driving career.

Five years later, LaJoie gave car owner Rick Hendrick a hand-written letter seeking to be considered to fill Jimmie Johnson’s ride after he retired that season. Hendrick called the letter “heartfelt” and said he had never received anything like that from a driver before. 

While it didn’t get LaJoie the ride, he continued to find other ways to stay relevant when the only reasons he was on TV during a race was “because either I crashed or I was in the way of the leaders,” he said. LaJoie started a podcast and also began co-hosting duties on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shows.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LaJoie grew his hair and kept the long, flowing mane until a few weeks ago. He had his hair cut at the same time he was staying off social media for a month.

The goal was to “get rid of that outside noise … and hit the reset,” LaJoie said. “Focus on the things that matter. Focus on trying to get better behind the wheel. Be more of a leader at the shop. One of the easiest things to change was get a haircut, so I did that and kind of got that ball rolling.”

LaJoie knows a haircut doesn’t impact a car’s performance — although he jokes that with less hair he’s got the low drag package — but it’s an approach and attitude that can make a difference at a smaller team as it competes against the sport’s biggest teams. He says additional help from Chevrolet this season has helped. 

The West Coast swing of races at Auto Club, Las Vegas and Phoenix in consecutive weekends can be daunting for small teams such as Spire Motorsports, which has 37 employees in its Cup shop. It’s important to get through the Daytona 500 without a wrecked car and then carry through the three races in the West. Be collected in wrecks or have other issues and it can make it hard to climb back. 

That’s what makes the first two results of the season so important for LaJoie and his team. 

“My stats are getting better every year,” said LaJoie, who had a career-best average finish of 24.3 and scored his first career top-five Cup finish last season. “The group around me is continuing to get better every year.”

While LaJoie has made 202 Cup starts, he’s often faced long odds to finish in the top half of the field. That’s starting to change. 

He has four top-15 finishes in the last 10 races, dating back at to last season. He has six top-20 finishes during that same time. LaJoie had an average finish of 19.6 over the final five playoff races last year (his average finish in the first five playoff races last year was 24.2).

LaJoie was not bequeathed a top-15 finish at the Fontana, California, track last weekend due to a multitude of incidents that eliminated his competition. He earned his finish. LaJoie ranked 11th in average running position for the race and scored a stage point — only the fourth time in the last 47 points races he scored a stage point.

“I think we have shown glimpses of what we’re capable of,” LaJoie said. “It’s hard to be consistent with that because everybody else is good, they’re all pros, they all get paid a lot of money to make race cars to go fast, but I think that I’m as capable as a lot of the guys out there to be able to do that. I think our team is capable of running in the top 20, when we execute, pretty regularly.”

2. How long will Kyle Busch hold Cup record? 

What stands out about Kyle Busch’s record of 19 consecutive Cup seasons with at least a win is that he did it at age 37, meaning he’s won in Cup for more than half his life. 

The question is how long will he hold the mark. It’s possible that rival Joey Logano could take it from Busch before Busch turns 50. Busch’s record is one of a few Cup career marks within reach of active drivers — unlike Richard Petty’s 200 career series wins. 

Busch’s victory last weekend at Auto Club Speedway broke the tie he had with Petty for most consecutive seasons with a win.

“There’s not very many records that you can beat that Richard Petty has, and certainly that was one that I set early on a long, long time ago that I always wanted to achieve and get,” Busch said. “So I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to set that bar and would love to continue to keep raising it.”

The active driver next in line behind Busch is Logano, who has had at least one Cup victory in 11 consecutive seasons. He is tied for 14th on the list with Dale Jarrett (1993-2003), Kevin Harvick (2010-2020) and Brad Keselowski (2011-2021).

Should Busch not win another Cup race after this season — highly unlikely — it would take Logano until the 2031 season to break the mark. Logano would turn 41 that year. Busch would be 46 that year. 

Even if Busch wins races for a couple more Cup seasons, Logano still would be young enough to have a good chance of topping Busch’s total.

If not Logano, who could be next to challenge Busch’s mark?

Chase Elliott has won at least one race for five consecutive seasons. It would take him until 2037 to reach 20 consecutive years with a win. Elliott would turn 42 after that season.

Denny Hamlin has won at least one race in four consecutive seasons, but he’s 42 years old. Hamlin would have to race until 2038 to break Busch’s mark and would turn 58 just after the season.

Alex Bowman also has won at least one race four years in a row. He turns 30 in April. He would be 45 years old in 2038 when he could break Busch’s current mark.

Then there are others further behind.

  • Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would have to win in each of the next 19 seasons to top Busch’s current mark. That would be in 2042 and Stenhouse would turn 55 that season.
  • Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace would need to win each year through 2040 to top Busch’s record. Larson would be 48, Wallace 47 and Bell 45 (he’d turn 46 after the season) that year.
  • Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez each would need to win every year through 2041 to top Busch’s record. Suarez would turn 49 before the season and Chastain would turn 49 after the season.
  • Ty Gibbs, the Cup rookie who is taking over Busch’s spot at Joe Gibbs Racing this season, could top Busch’s mark in 2042 if he won a race in every season beginning this year. Gibbs, who is 20 years old, would turn 40 that season.

Another career mark that could eventually be passed by an active driver is consecutive starts. 

Kevin Harvick made his 750th consecutive start last weekend at Auto Club Speedway and ranks third on the all-time list in that category.

Harvick will not climb any higher since this is his final Cup season. Jeff Gordon holds the record at 797 consecutive starts. Ricky Rudd is next at 788 consecutive starts.

The next highest active driver behind Harvick on that list is Martin Truex Jr., who has made 614 consecutive starts. Assuming Cup will continue to have 36 points races a season beyond this year, Truex won’t pass Gordon’s mark until early in the 2028 season. Truex would be 47 at the time.

After Truex is Logano. He’s made 506 consecutive starts. Again, assuming Cup remains at 36 points races a season, Logano would not top Gordon’s mark until early in the 2031 season when Logano would be 40 years old.

What about some others?

  • Brad Keselowski is at 474 consecutive starts. The 39-year-old would not top Gordon’s mark until the 2032 season opener around Keselowski’s 48th birthday (Feb. 12).
  • Hamlin (321 consecutive starts) would become the record holder during the 2036 season. He would be 55 at the time.
  • Elliott (254 starts in a row) would need to go into the 2038 season to top Gordon’s mark. Elliott would be 42 at the time.
  • William Byron (182 consecutive starts) could surpass Gordon in 2040. Byron would be 42 at the time. 
  • Cup rookie Noah Gragson (two consecutive starts) would top Gordon’s streak early in the 2045 season, a few months before turning 47 years old.

3. RCR’s rise

Kyle Busch’s win last weekend marked the fifth win for Richard Childress Racing in the last 21 races.

RCR has more wins in that stretch than it had in the 306 previous races. It won only four times over that period. 

Tyler Reddick, now with 23XI Racing, won three times for RCR last year. Austin Dillon won the Daytona regular-season finale and then there’s Busch’s victory.

Here’s a look at the teams with the most Cup wins in the last 21 races:

5 — Richard Childress Racing

5 — Hendrick Motorsports 

3 — Joe Gibbs Racing

2 — Stewart-Haas Racing

2 — Team Penske 

4. Honoring his brother

Max Gutiérrez is scheduled to compete in tonight’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas after missing the season opener in Daytona to mourn his brother’s passing.

He and his younger brother Fico were in an automobile crash in late January in Mexico City. Fico died.

“This race is totally dedicated to my brother, Fico, who I’m sure will be with me all the time,” Max Gutiérrez said in the AM Racing team’s release. 

Max Gutiérrez will be making his fifth series start tonight. In his third career series start, he started 36th and finished eighth at Nashville last year and Fico was there for him that day.

“Racing is the best medicine for me and Fico was one of the first to congratulate me after our success at Nashville,” Max Gutiérrez said in the team’s release. “I will cherish that moment forever.”

To honor his brother, the team’s No. 22 truck will have Fico’s logo on the hood. 

5. Deal done 

The completed sale of Phase 1 of 433 acres that was owned by Auto Club Speedway was done Wednesday. Dallas-based Hillwood Investment Properties and CBRE Investment Management purchased the land. Phase 1 included 364.2 acres. The remaining 68 acres is scheduled to close on or before Dec. 31, 2026. Transaction price is $559 million.

Auto Club Speedway sold the land as part of NASCAR’s plans to reconfigure the 2-mile track into a short track. Last weekend’s race was the final event for the track in its current configuration. A timeline for the work making the speedway into a short track has not been revealed by NASCAR. Dave Allen, track president, said last month that Auto Club would not host a NASCAR race weekend in 2024 and that the track’s status for the 2025 schedule was uncertain at this time.

The deal leaves Auto Club Speedway with about 90 acres. As part of the deal, the buyers must allow parking use rights for 106 acres of parking for the short track.

Dr. Diandra: Three reasons to bet on a Ross Chastain win at Las Vegas

By Mar 2, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Ross Chastain has the best odds of his career for his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even if Kyle Busch is the favorite after last week’s Auto Club Speedway win.

Trackhouse Racing surprised everyone in 2022 with three wins in its first year as a two-car team. Chastain won at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, while teammate Daniel Suárez won at Sonoma.

Wins at two road courses and a superspeedway are a good start, but true championship teams must contend at all kinds of tracks. I think this is the year Chastain shows his real potential — starting with the 1.5-mile intermediate tracks.

Chastain’s record in other series

Chastain’s first win in any of NASCAR’s top three series was the 2018 Las Vegas Xfinity race. After wrangling three races in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 car that season, Chastain qualified on the pole for the first and won the second.

In 2019, Chastain earned his first win in a truck at Kansas’ 1.5-mile oval. Chastain also won the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte’s intermediate track.

In the 2022 Cup Series — the only year for which we have Next Gen data — Chastain ranks first among active full-time drivers in average finish at intermediate tracks. His 7.0 average finish position includes:

  • Five out of seven finishes in the top 10
  • Three out of seven finishes in the top three
  • No finishes out of the top 15

His worst finish, a 15th at Charlotte, was impacted by a late-race wreck.

As you can see from the graph below, Chastain’s average finish on 1.5-mile tracks is 1.7 positions better than Denny Hamlin, who has the next-best finishing average.

A bar chart showing drivers with the best average finishing positions at intermediate tracks. Ross Chastain holds the best position, increasing his odds for a win at Las Vegas

On a side note: Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had the fourth- and fifth-best averages at intermediate tracks, despite both drivers having disappointing 2022 seasons.

Chastain coming off a strong 2022 Next Gen season

Chastain is one of the drivers who performed much better in the Next Gen car than in the Gen Six. The graph below shows drivers’ average 2022 finishes at intermediate tracks in yellow. Average finishing positions from 2017-2021 are blue. (I started with 2017 because it’s recent and covers the stage-racing era.)

A double bar graph comparing drivers' average finish positions at Intermediate track in 2022 with their averages in 2017-2021
Yellow: Drivers’ average finishing positions in 2022. Blue: Drivers’ average finishing positions 2017-2021

Drivers who improved in the Next Gen car have a larger blue bar than yellow bar. The bigger the difference in bar sizes, the more of a change. Chastain was in lesser equipment prior to signing a full-time ride with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021; however, comparing 2021 to 2022 shows the same level of improvement.  No driver improved more than Chastain — and not just on intermediate tracks.

That improvement drove a strong showing in last year’s playoffs. Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks had 235 feet of curbing leading to the race shop painted in Phoenix Raceway teal. That’s the distance by which Chastain finished behind champion Joey Logano in the last race of the 2022 season.

Despite five DNFs and overaggressive driving that made him a prime payback target, Chastain finished 2022 with a 13.3 average finish position. He was second to Chase Elliott, who finished the season with a 12.5 overall average finish. Chastain also was fourth in laps led and had the most top 10s with 21.

At 1.5-mile tracks, Chastain earned the most points of any driver in 2022 with 296. Second-place Kyle Larson earned 261 points. Chastain also led the most laps of any driver at Las Vegas in 2022.

Chastain’s 2022 wins both came in the first 10 races of the season. It’s tempting to suggest his wins might be due to other drivers’ struggles with the Next Gen car. But Chastain finished the last four races of 2022 fourth or better, including second places at Las Vegas and Homestead.

Chastain’s 2023 season is off to a strong start

Chastain pulled out a ninth-place finish at Daytona, where only 18 cars finished on the lead lap and 17 cars failed to finish at all. Chastain and teammate Suárez both finished in the top five at Fontana. Including the last four races of 2022, Chastain has six top-10 finishes in the last six races, tying his career high.

But Chastain isn’t just finishing well. He’s running well, too. Chastain ranked first at Auto Club Speedway in:

  • Average running position (2.95)
  • Green-flag speed
  • Speed early in a run
  • Speed late in a run
  • Laps led

In addition, he had the second largest number of fastest laps and ranked fourth on restarts.

It’s difficult to compare Busch and Chastain based on 2022 data because Busch has a new team. They’re both helped by running Chevrolets. Chevy has won three of the last five Las Vegas races with Kurt Busch, Larson and Alex Bowman.

But based only on 2023 data, here’s the prime advantage over Busch that might signal a Chastain win at Las Vegas: Chastain has won three of the four stages run in points races this year.

Out of 11 Las Vegas races with stages, the Stage 1 winner won the race three times (27.3%). The Stage 2 winner won the race seven times (63.6%).

NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 2, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Busch, NASCAR’s latest Cup Series winner, intends to use that momentum in a very busy weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, is entered in all three NASCAR races — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck — this weekend in Las Vegas. That would be a tough schedule for some drivers, but Busch has proven to be up to the task. He has won all three series races in a single weekend twice — both times (2010 and 2017) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

MORE: NASCAR seeks competition boost with rules changes

Busch will be among the favorites in Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. He won at his home track in 2009 and, along with Martin Truex Jr., has the longest active top-10 streak at the track at five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High of 58. Winds 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High of 60.

Saturday: Morning clouds. Sunny in afternoon. High of 66. Winds 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 63. Winds 20-30 mph.

Thursday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Friday, March 3

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 4

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)
  • 2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 4

Garage open

  • 12:30 pm. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series early season swing through the West continues Sunday with a 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first of two annual races at the 1.5-mile track finds Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain atop the point standings, trailed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch is No. 1

MORE: Kyle Petty Charity Ride to visit Utah, Nevada

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the season opener at Daytona, and Kyle Busch scored last Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

A look at drivers to watch in Las Vegas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Finished top three in both races last year

Chastain has started 2023 where he left off at the end of last season, making noise and racing with the lead pack. He has six top-10 finishes in a row, dating back to last season. That’s tied for his longest streak of top-10 finishes.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Daytona 500)
  • Past as Las Vegas: Has a win and two top 10s in past five races

Logano came within a few feet of winning the Daytona 500 and led 19 laps Sunday at Auto Club. His three Las Vegas wins have all come in the past eight races.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 24th
  • Best seasonal finish: 18th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Won in March 2021 and was runner-up last March

Larson has started the season slowly, but Vegas should be a salve. He has finished in the top 10 in eight of his last 10 starts at the track.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Tyler Reddick

  • Points position: 38th
  • Best seasonal finish: 34th at Auto Club
  • Past at Las Vegas: Three consecutive finishes of seventh or better

Reddick needs a boost at Las Vegas to bounce back from tough runs at Daytona (39th) and Auto Club (34th). He left both races after accidents.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 12th
  • Best seasonal finish: 8th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is fifth

Blaney has made 48 starts since his last points win. Over that stretch, he has two seconds and 15 top fives.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 26th
  • Best seasonal finish: 20th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Five consecutive finishes of 16th or worse

Wallace has failed to finish both races to date, parking after an accident at Daytona and losing an engine at Auto Club.

