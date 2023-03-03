Chase Elliott to miss Las Vegas race

By Mar 3, 2023, 7:21 PM EST
Chase Elliott will not compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to a leg injury, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday night.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 car this weekend.

Elliott suffered an injury to his left leg while snowboarding Friday in Colorado, the team stated. He was scheduled to undergo surgery Friday night. The team did not state the exact nature of Elliott’s injury or his status beyond this weekend. Elliott finished second last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports has scheduled a press conference for 12 p.m. ET Saturday at the track.

Elliott’s streak of consecutive Cup starts ends at 254 races.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a statement from the team. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

Berry, who drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, will be making his third career Cup start. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021.

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

By Mar 3, 2023, 8:11 PM EST
Chandler Smith scored his first career Xfinity pole, posting the fastest lap in Friday night’s Xfinity Series qualifying session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Kaulig Racing driver earned the pole with a lap of 183.119 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier (182.778 mph).

Cole Custer (182.500) qualified third.  Brett Moffitt (182.211) qualified fourth. Josh Berry (182.168) qualified fifth. Kyle Busch (180.156) qualified 11th. Tyler Reddick (179.683) qualified 15th.

The cars of Custer, Berry, Sheldon Creed, Busch, Brandon Jones and Gray Gaulding will go to the rear for using backup cars. Xfinity teams must use the same car this weekend as they raced at Auto Club Speedway or start at the rear of the field.

Mason Maggio and Ryan Vargas each failed to qualify.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:49 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
Las Vegas Truck starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins pole

By Mar 3, 2023, 6:04 PM EST
Kyle Busch won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is the first of five Truck races that Busch will run this season. The pole is Busch’s 23rd in the Truck Series. He earned it with a lap of 178.678 mph.

Busch will be joined on the front row by rookie Nick Sanchez (177.608 mph). Chase Purdy qualified third at 177.608 mph, Ty Majeski qualified fourth at 176.910 mph and Hailie Deegan qualified fifth 176.661 mph. Daytona winner Zane Smith qualified seventh at 175.844 mph.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 9:13 p.m. ET Friday.

NBC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR all season long, recognizing the most historical moments in the sport.
NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Mar 3, 2023, 3:30 PM EST
75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.

Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 3, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
In the first two Xfinity races of the season, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has gone upside down (Daytona) and finished second (Auto Club). His quest for his first career series victory continues Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Daytona winner Austin Hill enters this weekend first in the points. Auto Club winner John Hunter Nemechek is second in the points. Justin Allgaier is third in the points.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Jennifer White, senior vice president of communications and partnership marketing for Richard Childress Racing, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … Marisa Corvo will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TO THE REAR: The cars of Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Kyle Busch, Brandon Jones and Gray Gaulding will go to the rear for using backup cars. Xfinity teams must use the same car this weekend as they raced at Auto Club Speedway or start at the rear of the fieldJosh .

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 62 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain and wind gusts topping 20 mph at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry won the Las Vegas playoff race in October. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier, as JR Motorsports went 1-2-3.

