NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Mar 3, 2023, 3:30 PM EST
75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

1959 Daytona 500: Photo finish determines inaugural winner

For years, cars raced on the Daytona Beach, Florida, shores, but Bill France Sr. had another idea — building a high-banked 2.5-mile speedway a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASCAR’s first race there was 1959. Johnny Beauchamp was declared the winner, crossing the finish line three-wide with Lee Petty and the lapped car of Joe Weatherly.

Petty claimed he won the race, but it wasn’t until three days later that photographic evidence was found that showed Petty beating Beauchamp to the finish line. The photo was taken by T. Taylor Warrne, who was selected as the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence and honored at the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The father of Richard Petty went on to win his third series title, going with crowns in 1954 and ’58.

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.

Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Mar 3, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
In the first two Xfinity races of the season, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has gone upside down (Daytona) and finished second (Auto Club). His quest for his first career series victory continues Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Daytona winner Austin Hill enters this weekend first in the points. Auto Club winner John Hunter Nemechek is second in the points. Justin Allgaier is third in the points.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Jennifer White, senior vice president of communications and partnership marketing for Richard Childress Racing, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … Marisa Corvo will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Friday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 62 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain and wind gusts topping 20 mph at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry won the Las Vegas playoff race in October. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier, as JR Motorsports went 1-2-3.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

By Mar 3, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
The Craftsman Truck Series is back in action tonight, beginning a busy weekend for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truck teams, competing for the first time since the season opener at Daytona, will have practice and qualifying ahead of tonight’s race.

Xfinity Series teams will have practice and qualifying today for Saturday’s race. Cup cars are on track Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Friday, March 3

Weather: Mainly sunny. High of 61 during the day. Clear skies and a high of 55 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Corey LaJoie’s personal reset included hair cut

By Mar 3, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
The long curly hair made Corey LaJoie stand out, but the 31-year-old driver decided in January that it was time for a change. He wanted to attract attention for what he did in a Cup car instead of how he looked outside it.

As part of a personal reset, LaJoie’s hair was cut shortly before the start of this season. 

“The flo is no mo,” he said.

Cutting his hair was a symbolic change for a driver who has had to rely on other ways of gaining attention at times than what happens on the track. 

Much work remains, but starting this season with a 16th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a 14th-place result at Auto Club Speedway — his best at that track — shows the progress LaJoie and his Spire Motorsports team have made heading into Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Viewed as one of the sport’s potential stars more than a decade ago — LaJoie was selected to the NASCAR Next Class twice, joining Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez in the 2012 Class — lack of funding stymied LaJoie’s progress. 

He didn’t run any races in 2015 in Cup, Xfinity or Trucks. Instead, he served as a crew chief for a team in what is now the ARCA West Series. He talked to Chad Knaus that year about a role that could lead him to being a crew chief in Xfinity or Cup someday before LaJoie decided to resume his driving career.

Five years later, LaJoie gave car owner Rick Hendrick a hand-written letter seeking to be considered to fill Jimmie Johnson’s ride after he retired that season. Hendrick called the letter “heartfelt” and said he had never received anything like that from a driver before. 

While it didn’t get LaJoie the ride, he continued to find other ways to stay relevant when the only reasons he was on TV during a race was “because either I crashed or I was in the way of the leaders,” he said. LaJoie started a podcast and also began co-hosting duties on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shows.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LaJoie grew his hair and kept the long, flowing mane until a few weeks ago. He had his hair cut at the same time he was staying off social media for a month.

The goal was to “get rid of that outside noise … and hit the reset,” LaJoie said. “Focus on the things that matter. Focus on trying to get better behind the wheel. Be more of a leader at the shop. One of the easiest things to change was get a haircut, so I did that and kind of got that ball rolling.”

LaJoie knows a haircut doesn’t impact a car’s performance — although he jokes that with less hair he’s got the low drag package — but it’s an approach and attitude that can make a difference at a smaller team as it competes against the sport’s biggest teams. He says additional help from Chevrolet this season has helped. 

The West Coast swing of races at Auto Club, Las Vegas and Phoenix in consecutive weekends can be daunting for small teams such as Spire Motorsports, which has 37 employees in its Cup shop. It’s important to get through the Daytona 500 without a wrecked car and then carry through the three races in the West. Be collected in wrecks or have other issues and it can make it hard to climb back. 

That’s what makes the first two results of the season so important for LaJoie and his team. 

“My stats are getting better every year,” said LaJoie, who had a career-best average finish of 24.3 and scored his first career top-five Cup finish last season. “The group around me is continuing to get better every year.”

While LaJoie has made 202 Cup starts, he’s often faced long odds to finish in the top half of the field. That’s starting to change. 

He has four top-15 finishes in the last 10 races, dating back at to last season. He has six top-20 finishes during that same time. LaJoie had an average finish of 19.6 over the final five playoff races last year (his average finish in the first five playoff races last year was 24.2).

LaJoie was not bequeathed a top-15 finish at the Fontana, California, track last weekend due to a multitude of incidents that eliminated his competition. He earned his finish. LaJoie ranked 11th in average running position for the race and scored a stage point — only the fourth time in the last 47 points races he scored a stage point.

“I think we have shown glimpses of what we’re capable of,” LaJoie said. “It’s hard to be consistent with that because everybody else is good, they’re all pros, they all get paid a lot of money to make race cars to go fast, but I think that I’m as capable as a lot of the guys out there to be able to do that. I think our team is capable of running in the top 20, when we execute, pretty regularly.”

2. How long will Kyle Busch hold Cup record? 

What stands out about Kyle Busch’s record of 19 consecutive Cup seasons with at least a win is that he did it at age 37, meaning he’s won in Cup for more than half his life. 

The question is how long will he hold the mark. It’s possible that rival Joey Logano could take it from Busch before Busch turns 50. Busch’s record is one of a few Cup career marks within reach of active drivers — unlike Richard Petty’s 200 career series wins. 

Busch’s victory last weekend at Auto Club Speedway broke the tie he had with Petty for most consecutive seasons with a win.

“There’s not very many records that you can beat that Richard Petty has, and certainly that was one that I set early on a long, long time ago that I always wanted to achieve and get,” Busch said. “So I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to set that bar and would love to continue to keep raising it.”

The active driver next in line behind Busch is Logano, who has had at least one Cup victory in 11 consecutive seasons. He is tied for 14th on the list with Dale Jarrett (1993-2003), Kevin Harvick (2010-2020) and Brad Keselowski (2011-2021).

Should Busch not win another Cup race after this season — highly unlikely — it would take Logano until the 2031 season to break the mark. Logano would turn 41 that year. Busch would be 46 that year. 

Even if Busch wins races for a couple more Cup seasons, Logano still would be young enough to have a good chance of topping Busch’s total.

If not Logano, who could be next to challenge Busch’s mark?

Chase Elliott has won at least one race for five consecutive seasons. It would take him until 2037 to reach 20 consecutive years with a win. Elliott would turn 42 after that season.

Denny Hamlin has won at least one race in four consecutive seasons, but he’s 42 years old. Hamlin would have to race until 2038 to break Busch’s mark and would turn 58 just after the season.

Alex Bowman also has won at least one race four years in a row. He turns 30 in April. He would be 45 years old in 2038 when he could break Busch’s current mark.

Then there are others further behind.

  • Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would have to win in each of the next 19 seasons to top Busch’s current mark. That would be in 2042 and Stenhouse would turn 55 that season.
  • Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace would need to win each year through 2040 to top Busch’s record. Larson would be 48, Wallace 47 and Bell 45 (he’d turn 46 after the season) that year.
  • Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez each would need to win every year through 2041 to top Busch’s record. Suarez would turn 49 before the season and Chastain would turn 49 after the season.
  • Ty Gibbs, the Cup rookie who is taking over Busch’s spot at Joe Gibbs Racing this season, could top Busch’s mark in 2042 if he won a race in every season beginning this year. Gibbs, who is 20 years old, would turn 40 that season.

Another career mark that could eventually be passed by an active driver is consecutive starts. 

Kevin Harvick made his 750th consecutive start last weekend at Auto Club Speedway and ranks third on the all-time list in that category.

Harvick will not climb any higher since this is his final Cup season. Jeff Gordon holds the record at 797 consecutive starts. Ricky Rudd is next at 788 consecutive starts.

The next highest active driver behind Harvick on that list is Martin Truex Jr., who has made 614 consecutive starts. Assuming Cup will continue to have 36 points races a season beyond this year, Truex won’t pass Gordon’s mark until early in the 2028 season. Truex would be 47 at the time.

After Truex is Logano. He’s made 506 consecutive starts. Again, assuming Cup remains at 36 points races a season, Logano would not top Gordon’s mark until early in the 2031 season when Logano would be 40 years old.

What about some others?

  • Brad Keselowski is at 474 consecutive starts. The 39-year-old would not top Gordon’s mark until the 2032 season opener around Keselowski’s 48th birthday (Feb. 12).
  • Hamlin (321 consecutive starts) would become the record holder during the 2036 season. He would be 55 at the time.
  • Elliott (254 starts in a row) would need to go into the 2038 season to top Gordon’s mark. Elliott would be 42 at the time.
  • William Byron (182 consecutive starts) could surpass Gordon in 2040. Byron would be 42 at the time. 
  • Cup rookie Noah Gragson (two consecutive starts) would top Gordon’s streak early in the 2045 season, a few months before turning 47 years old.

3. RCR’s rise

Kyle Busch’s win last weekend marked the fifth win for Richard Childress Racing in the last 21 races.

RCR has more wins in that stretch than it had in the 306 previous races. It won only four times over that period. 

Tyler Reddick, now with 23XI Racing, won three times for RCR last year. Austin Dillon won the Daytona regular-season finale and then there’s Busch’s victory.

Here’s a look at the teams with the most Cup wins in the last 21 races:

5 — Richard Childress Racing

5 — Hendrick Motorsports 

3 — Joe Gibbs Racing

2 — Stewart-Haas Racing

2 — Team Penske 

4. Honoring his brother

Max Gutiérrez is scheduled to compete in tonight’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas after missing the season opener in Daytona to mourn his brother’s passing.

He and his younger brother Fico were in an automobile crash in late January in Mexico City. Fico died.

“This race is totally dedicated to my brother, Fico, who I’m sure will be with me all the time,” Max Gutiérrez said in the AM Racing team’s release. 

Max Gutiérrez will be making his fifth series start tonight. In his third career series start, he started 36th and finished eighth at Nashville last year and Fico was there for him that day.

“Racing is the best medicine for me and Fico was one of the first to congratulate me after our success at Nashville,” Max Gutiérrez said in the team’s release. “I will cherish that moment forever.”

To honor his brother, the team’s No. 22 truck will have Fico’s logo on the hood. 

5. Deal done 

The completed sale of Phase 1 of 433 acres that was owned by Auto Club Speedway was done Wednesday. Dallas-based Hillwood Investment Properties and CBRE Investment Management purchased the land. Phase 1 included 364.2 acres. The remaining 68 acres is scheduled to close on or before Dec. 31, 2026. Transaction price is $559 million.

Auto Club Speedway sold the land as part of NASCAR’s plans to reconfigure the 2-mile track into a short track. Last weekend’s race was the final event for the track in its current configuration. A timeline for the work making the speedway into a short track has not been revealed by NASCAR. Dave Allen, track president, said last month that Auto Club would not host a NASCAR race weekend in 2024 and that the track’s status for the 2025 schedule was uncertain at this time.

The deal leaves Auto Club Speedway with about 90 acres. As part of the deal, the buyers must allow parking use rights for 106 acres of parking for the short track.

Dr. Diandra: Three reasons to bet on a Ross Chastain win at Las Vegas

By Mar 2, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Ross Chastain has the best odds of his career for his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even if Kyle Busch is the favorite after last week’s Auto Club Speedway win.

Trackhouse Racing surprised everyone in 2022 with three wins in its first year as a two-car team. Chastain won at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, while teammate Daniel Suárez won at Sonoma.

Wins at two road courses and a superspeedway are a good start, but true championship teams must contend at all kinds of tracks. I think this is the year Chastain shows his real potential — starting with the 1.5-mile intermediate tracks.

Chastain’s record in other series

Chastain’s first win in any of NASCAR’s top three series was the 2018 Las Vegas Xfinity race. After wrangling three races in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 car that season, Chastain qualified on the pole for the first and won the second.

In 2019, Chastain earned his first win in a truck at Kansas’ 1.5-mile oval. Chastain also won the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte’s intermediate track.

In the 2022 Cup Series — the only year for which we have Next Gen data — Chastain ranks first among active full-time drivers in average finish at intermediate tracks. His 7.0 average finish position includes:

  • Five out of seven finishes in the top 10
  • Three out of seven finishes in the top three
  • No finishes out of the top 15

His worst finish, a 15th at Charlotte, was impacted by a late-race wreck.

As you can see from the graph below, Chastain’s average finish on 1.5-mile tracks is 1.7 positions better than Denny Hamlin, who has the next-best finishing average.

A bar chart showing drivers with the best average finishing positions at intermediate tracks. Ross Chastain holds the best position, increasing his odds for a win at Las Vegas

On a side note: Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had the fourth- and fifth-best averages at intermediate tracks, despite both drivers having disappointing 2022 seasons.

Chastain coming off a strong 2022 Next Gen season

Chastain is one of the drivers who performed much better in the Next Gen car than in the Gen Six. The graph below shows drivers’ average 2022 finishes at intermediate tracks in yellow. Average finishing positions from 2017-2021 are blue. (I started with 2017 because it’s recent and covers the stage-racing era.)

A double bar graph comparing drivers' average finish positions at Intermediate track in 2022 with their averages in 2017-2021
Yellow: Drivers’ average finishing positions in 2022. Blue: Drivers’ average finishing positions 2017-2021

Drivers who improved in the Next Gen car have a larger blue bar than yellow bar. The bigger the difference in bar sizes, the more of a change. Chastain was in lesser equipment prior to signing a full-time ride with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021; however, comparing 2021 to 2022 shows the same level of improvement.  No driver improved more than Chastain — and not just on intermediate tracks.

That improvement drove a strong showing in last year’s playoffs. Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks had 235 feet of curbing leading to the race shop painted in Phoenix Raceway teal. That’s the distance by which Chastain finished behind champion Joey Logano in the last race of the 2022 season.

Despite five DNFs and overaggressive driving that made him a prime payback target, Chastain finished 2022 with a 13.3 average finish position. He was second to Chase Elliott, who finished the season with a 12.5 overall average finish. Chastain also was fourth in laps led and had the most top 10s with 21.

At 1.5-mile tracks, Chastain earned the most points of any driver in 2022 with 296. Second-place Kyle Larson earned 261 points. Chastain also led the most laps of any driver at Las Vegas in 2022.

Chastain’s 2022 wins both came in the first 10 races of the season. It’s tempting to suggest his wins might be due to other drivers’ struggles with the Next Gen car. But Chastain finished the last four races of 2022 fourth or better, including second places at Las Vegas and Homestead.

Chastain’s 2023 season is off to a strong start

Chastain pulled out a ninth-place finish at Daytona, where only 18 cars finished on the lead lap and 17 cars failed to finish at all. Chastain and teammate Suárez both finished in the top five at Fontana. Including the last four races of 2022, Chastain has six top-10 finishes in the last six races, tying his career high.

But Chastain isn’t just finishing well. He’s running well, too. Chastain ranked first at Auto Club Speedway in:

  • Average running position (2.95)
  • Green-flag speed
  • Speed early in a run
  • Speed late in a run
  • Laps led

In addition, he had the second largest number of fastest laps and ranked fourth on restarts.

It’s difficult to compare Busch and Chastain based on 2022 data because Busch has a new team. They’re both helped by running Chevrolets. Chevy has won three of the last five Las Vegas races with Kurt Busch, Larson and Alex Bowman.

But based only on 2023 data, here’s the prime advantage over Busch that might signal a Chastain win at Las Vegas: Chastain has won three of the four stages run in points races this year.

Out of 11 Las Vegas races with stages, the Stage 1 winner won the race three times (27.3%). The Stage 2 winner won the race seven times (63.6%).

